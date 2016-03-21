Op-Ed: Wilson: Together We Can Ensure That Every Student Thrives

By Supt. Antwan Wilson
The New York Times recently wrote an article about our efforts to improve public education: Oakland District at Heart of Drive to Transform Urban Schools. It has generated a lot of important feedback, and I wanted to take this opportunity to share my thoughts.
Motoko Rich, the Times’ lead education reporter, worked hard to understand our work. But it’s not easy to tell a complex story like Oakland’s in one newspaper story, and there were certainly opportunities missed to deepen the conversation. Several national and local authors felt that the article did not give voice to the mainly Black and Brown families that have been failed for decades under our system – even longer than the seven superintendents that preceded me over the last twenty years.
These parents and students are bearing the brunt of the inequities and lack of quality schools in Oakland’s public education system, and they have been for decades now. That needs to change. I know we can do better, and to do so we must both strengthen the programs that are working and bring in new schools to drive greater equity and serve our families better.
As I shared in an interview with Maya Pope-Chappell, the head of education publishing with LinkedIn and a female African American leader, I find that the polarization in the arguing – which is much of what has come in the wake of this national coverage – is distracting and harmful.
What we really need to focus on is quality and getting people access and equity. By moving away from arguing about district versus charter and moving toward giving all parents the same opportunities that more affluent parents have to determine where their children go to school, we put parents and families in the driver’s seat.
Rather than arguing, I’d like to work together to help some of our struggling schools implement the innovations many families have found so attractive in our successful charter schools. While working on a way to pay for extending the school day across Oakland schools, let’s make sure our students who most need more instructional time have a longer school day now.
I know firsthand what it’s like to be provided public education equity – rigorous instruction with high standards and quality supports. It helped make me who I am today. I also know what it’s like to be tracked toward failure and expected to arrive there. That made me feel angry and disillusioned at times. It’s this personal experience that led me to enter public education.
And it’s the unacceptable reality that too many of our children are still not getting a quality public education that drives me forth every day.
I am not asking you to choose sides. I am here to offer more quality schools to our families and our kids. Now. That’s my “agenda.” Nothing more. I remain focused on our vision – Every Student Thrives!
And when I hear people say we should wait, slow down, or not move “too fast,” I think about what Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said in his Letter from a Birmingham Jail; “For years now I have heard the word ‘wait’…This ‘wait’ has almost always meant ‘never.”
We moved quickly to increase salaries for our teachers to attract and retain the best front-line educators serving our children. We moved quickly to provide every teacher a laptop, and more to our children. We moved quickly to cut millions from district-office budgets to give more resources to schools.
We must continue to move with urgency to create a system of schools focused on educating all children well. Let’s cut through the supposed “agendas” and “sides” and all focus together on the lives of our children.
Antwan Wilson is the superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District.
God bless Dr.Ehi for his marvelous work in my life, I was diagnosed of herpes since 2012 and I was taking my medications, I wasn’t satisfied i needed to get the herpes out of my system, I searched about some possible cure for herpes i saw a comment about Dr.Ehi,how he cured herpes with his herbal medicine, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions, he started the remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine through UPS SPEED POST. I took the medicine as prescribed by him and 14 days later i was cured from herpes,thank you so much for the medication you sent to me for anyone that may need the medication you can contact Ehiherbalmedication@gmail.com or call Or +2349027248007
Hello everyone,I got cured of HIV and HERPES last year after i contacted one Doctor AIRIOHUODION. I saw a post on the internet after i seek healing for several years from different doctors in California. I sent this Doctor a request for help and he sent me the medication after i paid him. Now i am negative and i referred him to all my friend who had this same sickness and they have gotten their cure too.You can contact me for questions Alexorth29@hotmail.com or in case you wanna contact the powerful DR. AIRIOHUODION contact him via his email: (airiohuodiontemple@gmail.com)
Am Success Puga from USA. I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all HERPES patient in the world i never believed that their could be any complete cure for HERPES or any cure for HERPES,i saw people’s testimony on blog sites of how DR Ekpiku prepare herbal cure and brought them back to life again. i had to try it too and you can,t believe that in just few weeks i started using it all my pains stop gradually and i had to leave without the HERPES DRUGS the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few months now i have not had any pain,delay in treatment leads to death. Here is his email:ekpikuspellhomeofgrace@hotmail.com or ekpikuspellhomeofgrace@gmail.com his WHATSAPP number is +2348073673757
DOCTOR Ekpiku CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. Hepatitis B
6. Parkinson
I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all genital warts patient in the world i never believed that their could be any complete cure for HPV or any cure for genital warts,i saw people’s testimony on blog sites of how dr waziri prepare herbal medication and brought them back to life again. i had to try it too and you can,t believe that in just few weeks i started using it all my pains stop gradually and i had to leave without the drugs the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few months now i have not had any pain, and i have just went for text last week and the doctor confirmed that there is no trace of any HPV in my body. Glory be to God for leading me to this genuine to dr waziriherbalhome I am so happy as i am sharing this testimony. My advice to you all who thinks that their is no complete cure for HPV that is Not true ,just contact him and get cure from dr waziri for your warts and you will be free and free forever, Try it and you will not regret it because it truly works. One thing i have come to realize is that you never know how true it is until you try. Remember, delay in treatment leads to death. Here is his email:drwaziriherbalhome@gmail.com or whatsapp number +2348162934783
get cure with other sickness like.
herpes
cancer
diabetes
diarrhea
hiv
My name is Linda Anderson from Canada. I am here to give testimony on how I got heal of hepatitis virus,i have been suffering from this disease for the past 3 years ago.have been to different hospital and different spell caster, I felt like killing myself, my life became very bitter and sorrowful. hepatitis virus is a deadly disease i stayed away from my husband because i don’t want to transfer it to my family until one very good day i was directed by my friend to Dr zamani a great spell caster who cased a spell and i was healed of the disease.i didn’t believe it because I’ve worked with so many of them and it didn’t work. She begged me further so I decided to try this great spell caster called Great Dr zamani. I still didn’t believe, but inside me i wanted to give a try and as God will have it, i used the spell solution he gave me and the next day I went to the hospital to carryout a test,after the test i went home the next day i received a call from my doctor and he told me i was NEGATIVE.i didn’t believe it because it was like a dream I’m very happy now with my family it worked for me and i believe it will work for you too just give him a try and follow up this is a clear truth from a testifier. Thank you Dr zamani once again, if you want to reach him via email: (dr.zamanispelltemple@gmail.com) WhatsApp him or call +2347059073543
Just few weeks ago I saw a comment about Dr. Aluya Temple, someone talking about how he has help him in his relationship break up, I also contacted him because i was facing the same problem in my relationship, today i can boldly recommend Dr. Aluya Temple to someone who is also facing break up in his or her relationship to contact him for help today because he has help me restore my relationship back to normal, here is he contact details (dr.aluyasolutiontemple@yahoo.com or whatsapp him on +2347064851317 you can also visit is website aluyasolutiontemple.webs.com for help,thank you sir God bless you.
A LIFE TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM IMPOTENCE[ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION]
My name is ivar khan am from India and i lived in the united state of America i want to use this process to thank the general public and most especially to the Herbal doctor who cured my impotence DR.OROROGUN an Africa herbal doctor.I have been suffering from this erectile dysfunction from the past 6 years after giving birth to my first daughter,as a result of me not be able to prove my self as man any longer due to my condition was almost destroying and terminating my marriage to the extend of me trying to commit suicide.I have gone to many hospital and i did all kind of test and the condition still persist and also complained to s a pastors they prayed and the condition was even getting worst which always make me cry when ever am sleeping beside my wife at night.On a very good day i was reading through the internet on how impotency can be cured and i saw a documented testimony of Gabriel Wilson who shared a testimony on how he was cured by Dr.Ororogun and he gave the email of the herbal doctor which was OROROGUNHERBALHOME@GMAIL.COM which i also contacted all glory to God and to the herbal doctor i resume my duty as a man again and my wife just put to bed a set of twin baby bouncing boys after many years and i no there are men out there whether old or young suffering from impotency do not be shy contact him via the email above and you can also call his tell number +2349033470441 to get you cure dont die in silence it works like magic indeed the man is a great herbal doctor.And that was the end of my weak erection
I am from New York. I was in trouble when doctor told me that I have been surfing with Genital Herpes. I though about my Family, I know my Family will face a serious problem when I’m gone, I lost hope and I wept all day, but one day I was surfing the internet I found a testimony of lady on how she was cured by herbal medicine by Dr Odemi and she also drop his Contact and email address of this herbalist. I contacted him and he guided me. I asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, now everything is fine, I’m cured by Dr.Odemi herbal medicine, I’m very thankful to Dr.Odemi and very happy with my hubby and family. email him on odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com.com
Hey Dr Suku is real and he’s powerful herbal treatment..After been in pain and sorrow for over 6 years it was Dr Suku that cured me from Herpes Simplex Virus, I got infected with Herpes Simplex Disease in 2010 and I have visited several herbalists, spiritualists and pastors for cure me but all was in avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal medicine from Africa who have and herbal medicine to cure all kinds of deadly diseases including Walter,HIV AIDS, ALS, HPV, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Ghonorhea,Hepatitis B etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbalist via his email,greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com he prepared a herbal medicine portion and sent it to me via DHL Delivery when i received this herbal medicine portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 2 weeks, I am now Herpes Negative.via his web/site: http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku all thanks to Dr Suku. Contact this great herbalist called Dr Suku or contact his Mobil number +2348074839242 his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com.
TESTIMONY OF HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS AND HIV
i am so happy to share this testimony with the world because generally there are so many doubts about the cure of HIV and HERPES simplex virus This is real take it serious,my name is Helly jerry and i am so happy that today i can give this testimony to the world and also help in saving life of people who has been condemned for death just as i was ,who will believe that a herb can cure HERPES and HIV VIRUS completely from the body , i never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot of money getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, it got to a time that all i was waiting for is death to come because i was broke and i already have strong outbreaks from the herpes virus, one day i was going through the net asking questions online just to know more about the latest development in the medical sector to see if there is still hope then i stumbled on a post about about this great man called DR.ODINAKA through an online friend who publicly made a testimony on how she was also cured of herpes simplex virus2 by this herbal doctor who is well known for his strong ancient herbal practice for HERPES, HIV, and CANCER cure,at first i doubted both the woman and the doctor just as so many that see’s this post would doubt because medically it has been proven impossible but later i decided to give him a try so i emailed him I did not believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared a herbal medicine (CURE) and sent it through Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office. they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and after receiving it, i took the medicine as prescribed by him at the end of 13days that the medicine lasted, he told me to go to the hospital for a test, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me Herpes simplex virus and HIV negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospitals and was also negative the doctors were speechless and said it was a miracle, thank you sir for saving my life even if you cannot see this post i shall never stop testifying the impact you made in my life by restoring back my life when i was being stigmatized and even avoided by family and friends , I promise I will always testify of your good works. if you are herpes simplex virus or HIV patient, contact him and I am sure you will get cured, contact him via: emaill at [ odinakaspiritualtemple@gmail.com ] OR YOU CAN CALL HIM ON THES PHONE NUMBER (+23408147673395)THESE ARE THE THINGS DR.odinaka IS SPECIALISED . HERPES . HIV/AIDS . CANCER
KIDNEY STONES
ULCER
PORT-RATE DISORDER
DIABETES
LOVE SPELLS TO BRING BACK EX LOVERS [HUSBANDS OR WIFE’S
Still don’t know the right words to express my Gratitude to the Great Dr.Ace After been diagnosed of HERPES 1 and 2 VIRUS in Feb, i was given so many health prescription and advice with no improvement, I totally lost hope, until i found testimonies of Great Dr. Ace in an online research on Facebook, Like anybody would be, I was very skeptical about contacting him, but i later did and he opened up to me and told me what was involved and he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, i was cured from herpes by the herbal medication I received from him. I never thought that herpes can be cured, from the bottom of my heart I’m truly grateful,i still do not know how it was cure it highly unbelievable it just just too real to be real i pray you have long life so you can help many more people on earth with your herbal medical support. i advice any one that is living with herpes virus should Contact the Great Dr Ace today, because it has the cure to any problem Email him on Aceherbalcurehome@gmail.com or call him on +2348056391583
Herpes Virus is a terrible virus, if not for my Husband and the help of the great Dr. Ehi my life would have been a mess! I was diagnose with Herpes virus in 2005, my husband encouraged me, and told me not to lose hope, I manage to give birth to a baby Boy who was free from this virus, and my Husband was always there for me! One day he came to me and told me that he have found a man who can cure me. Base on scientist, they said there is no cure for Herpes virus; he told me that he has seen many testimonies about him on the internet. We decided to contact him, we filled his Herbal home form, and he asked us to buy some local root and herbs items which we did! and he prepared for me a herbal medicine and 14 days later he asked me to go for medical test, faithfully hopefully i went for the medical test, and Behold, I was cured, from this virus and its was not found in my Body system again… My Dear Husband and my Father Dr. Ehi, God will surely bless the both of you, till the end of time, in Jesus name.. If you have any problem kindly contact Dr Ehi on ( shomorikaspelltemple@yahoo.com) or call him on +2349038669448
THANK YOU DR OKOSODO FOR YOUR CURE
Are you sick? Have you been battling with strange and funny illnesses? Are you in a situation whereby the doctors have done necessary tests and said there isn’t anything wrong with you? … These were all my stories until I met with a total cure for them all… His name is Dr. OKOSODO says my mom… I was almost at the point of death. It was that serious that I was just placed on life support even as the doctors didn’t know what was wrong with me. My mom just came to my hospital bed one morning and said she had found a solution to all of my sufferings (because that was what I referred to the situation I was in then)… She said she was going through the internet and she came across some testimonies of how some people who had similar cases as mine were all cured off their illnesses through the power of this voodoo man. Without hesitation, I told her to contact the man, Which she did and she went on with the procedures as instructed her by this voodoo man (these procedures, I wasn’t aware of because I was in a really bad shape then, And whenever I asked my mom she would say I shouldn’t bother myself about that…that it was something she could handle). Not to bore you readers with too much of my story, in seven days from that day my mom told me about the voodoo man, I was cured off this killer disease that was at the verge of taking my life. Want to share your testimony like me? Contact the voodoo man on his direct email address… drokosodopowerfulhome@gmail.com or (his mobile or whataspp number is +2348136623427)… I AM NOW A HAPPY AND HEALTHY YOUNG MAN ONCE AGAIN…THANKS TO DR. okosodo.
he is also specialize on curing the following:
1. HIV AIDS
2. Herpes Cure
3. lotto spell
4.bring back ex lover
5.Lassa fever
6. HPV
7. ALS
8. BED WETTI
I am here to say a big thanks to Dr OSAKA for his divine help in my life, i want to appreciate him him for curing me from my HIV AIDS for about 2 years now i have been diagnosed of this virus and since then i have then i have been taken all manner of drugs just to cure myself but none of those drugs worked on me,until i came to meet Dr OSAKA hearing that he has cure so many persons from this same disease, so i contacted his email:drosakamiracletemple@hotmail.com and thereafter he gave me the instructions on how to go about preparing my cure. which he did and he promised me that once i start using his herbal medicine i will be cured. and he did sent me my herbal medicine and when i used it for 3 weeks i was totally cured.truly Dr OSAKA is a man of his words. thanks to him. contact his Mobile:+2348076023257 or his website:http://drosakamiracletemp.wixsite.com..
This is my testimony about the good work of a
man who helped me.. I base in Canada. My life
is back! I was cure of hiv illness. I felt like my
life was about to end, and was falling apart.
Thanks to Dr.Asein who I met online. On
one faithful day, as I was browsing through the
internet, I was searching for a good herbs or
medication that can solve my problems. I came
across series of testimonies about this
particular doctor. Some people testified that he
brought their Ex lover back,some testified that
he cure them of HIV,some testified that he cure
them of Diabetes,some testified that he cure
them of symptoms, some testified that he
restores womb, some testified that he cure
them of cancer, some testified he cure hiv and
can also cast a spell to stop divorce and so on.
There was one particular testimony I saw, it was
about a woman called mariam, she testified about
how Dr.Asein brought back her Ex lover in
less than three days the end of her
testimony she gave Dr.ASEIN e-mail
address. After reading all these, I decided to
give Dr Asein a try. I contacted him with his email address and explained my
problem to him and he send me the herbal
medicine that cure my hiv illness. Dr
Asein is really a great and gifted man
and I will not to stop publishing him because he
is a wonderful Dr…If you have a problem and
you are looking for a real and genuine spell
caster or doctor to solve that problem for you.
Dr ASEIN today, he might be the
answer to your problem. Here’s his contact:
Dr.Aseinherbalhome@gmail.com or you whatsapp him with his mobile number on +2348163904713. Contact him for the
following:
(1)If you want your ex back or suffering from
any kind of illness
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3)You want to be promoted in your office.
(4)You want women/men to run after you.
(5)If you want a child.
(6)[You want to be rich.
(7)You want to tie your husband/wife to be
yours forever.
(8)If you need financial assistance.
(9)If you want to stop your Divorce.
10)Help bringing people out of prison.
(11)Marriage Spells
(12)Miracle Spells
(13)Beauty Spells
(14)PROPHECY CHARM
(15)Attraction Spells
(16)Evil Eye Spells.
(17)Kissing Spell
(18)Remove Sickness Spells.
(19)ELECTION WINNING SPELLS.
(20)SUCCESS IN EXAMS SPELLS.
(21) Charm to get who to love you.
I never believed in spells,not until i contacted
this great man. I’m phillps serena from USA . I have been on Drugs since 2005,I was
tested HIV positive for many years I never believed I could be cured of this virus and due to that I had some family Issues,my
husband left me and we went separate ways. few weeks ago I met drohikhobo he told me that he was going to cure me I never believed I just decided to try him after doing everything he asked me to do I went for test again as he instructed me to do as I speak
now I’m now HIV negative,my husband is
back with me and we are very happy again. I’m
Very sure this Man can help
everyone with his/her problems.To me there is
no problem that Dr OHIKHOBO
can’t solve.you can contact him via drohikhoboherbalcenter@gmail.com or whatsapp +2348103601042
My problem with Genital Herpes has caused me many traumas, especially in my sex life. I was so afraid of infecting my Boyfriend, I suffered the embarrassment of visiting dermatologists queries hundreds of times. Unfortunately, they did not find a definitive solution to my problem. The solution came from the least expected place By reading in a specialized forum on the subject, mentioned a man whose cure is eliminating Genital Herpes. Many people had tried, with excellent and quick results. I had nothing to loose so I decided to contact him Dr. Udo Herbal Home of (udoherbalhomeofcure@gmail.com) i used his cure as directed and it works. Spent three weeks using the cure and my herpes completely disappeared. I recommend this method to all people who want to eliminate the herpes from your body forever contact Dr. Udo Herbal Home via email today on. udoherbalhomeofcure@gmail.com
MUST READ HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERP
Greetings to you all, i am here today on thisES VIRUS forum giving a life testimony on how Dr igaba has cured me from Herpes Virus, i have been stocked in bondage with this virus for almost 2years now, i have tried different means to get this sickness out of my body i also heard there was no cure to the virus, all the possible ways i tried did not work out for me, i do have the faith that i was going to be cured one day, as i was a strong believer in God and also in miracles, One day as i was on the internet i came across some amazing testimonies concerning how Dr igaba has cured different people from various sickness with his Herbal Herbs Medicine, they all advised we contact Dr igaba for any problem, with that i had the courage and i contacted Dr igaba i told him about my Sickness, He told me not to worry that he was going to prepare some Herbal Medicine for me, after some time in communication with Dr igaba he finally prepared for me some herbs which he sent to me and he also gave me prescriptions on how to take them, My good friends after taking Dr igaba Herbs for some weeks i started to experience changes in me and from there, I noticed my Herpes Virus was no longer in my body, as i have also gone for test, Today i am fit and healthy to live life again, I am so happy for the good work of Dr igaba in my life, Friends if you are having any time of disease problem kindly email Dr igaba on {doctorigabaspelltemple@gmail.com} or call/ him on +2348122122493 God Bless you Dr.
DOCTOR IGABA CAN AS WELL CURE OTHER DISEASE/VIRUSES
MUST READ HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERP
Greetings to you all, i am here today on thisES VIRUS forum giving a life testimony on how Dr igaba has cured me from Herpes Virus, i have been stocked in bondage with this virus for almost 2years now, i have tried different means to get this sickness out of my body i also heard there was no cure to the virus, all the possible ways i tried did not work out for me, i do have the faith that i was going to be cured one day, as i was a strong believer in God and also in miracles, One day as i was on the internet i came across some amazing testimonies concerning how Dr igaba has cured different people from various sickness with his Herbal Herbs Medicine, they all advised we contact Dr igaba for any problem, with that i had the courage and i contacted Dr igaba i told him about my Sickness, He told me not to worry that he was going to prepare some Herbal Medicine for me, after some time in communication with Dr igaba he finally prepared for me some herbs which he sent to me and he also gave me prescriptions on how to take them, My good friends after taking Dr igaba Herbs for some weeks i started to experience changes in me and from there, I noticed my Herpes Virus was no longer in my body, as i have also gone for test, Today i am fit and healthy to live life again, I am so happy for the good work of Dr igaba in my life, Friends if you are having any time of disease problem kindly email Dr igaba on {doctorigabaspelltemple@gmail.com} or call/ him on +2348122122493 God Bless you Dr.
DOCTOR IGABA CAN AS WELL CURE OTHER DISEASE/VIRUSES
hi everyone i am stephanie walls from Texas USA, i am so happy today
because a sincere and truthful herbal doctor helped me cure my HIV and
today i am HIV negative, the herbal drugs he sent to me via courier totally
cured me.
At first I was skeptical about it but I just gave it a try. I was on his
Medication for 2 weeks and I used all the soaps and herbs according to his
prescriptions and he told me that he will finish the rest himself. And I
called him two weeks later and asked what is the next thing, he said, he
has been expecting my call. He told me to visit my doctor for another test.
Honestly speaking, i never believed all he was saying until after the test
result came out and when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV
negative and the doctor started asking me how did I do it.
i am here to testify to everyone suffering from HIV, herpes,ALS and every
other diseases that might have defiled medical cure, just know that there
is a cure at Dr. dakosa herbal healing home, contact him via:
drdakosaherbalhealinghome4466@gmail.com today and see your problems solved
within weeks.
I am from New York. I was in trouble when my doctor told me that I have been diagnosed with Genital Herpes… I though about my Family, I know my Family will face a serious problem when I’m gone, I lost hope and I wept all day, but one day I was searching the internet I found Dr. uwa contact number. I called him and told him all that has be happening in my life he just laugh and told me that i have nothing to worry about that i will definitely be cured within 2 weeks and he guided me. I asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, now everything is fine, I’m cured by Dr. uwa herbal medicine, I’m very thankful to Dr. uwa and very happy with my hubby and family. email him on: druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com or call and whatsapp him on +2348063930531
DOCTOR UWA CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER ALL KINDS
4. ALS
5. Hepatitis A,B,C
6. Diabetes
7. HPV
8. Coronary Artery Disease (Ischemic Heart Disease)
9. Alopecia
10.Bipolar disorder
11.Bed wetting
12.Carpal tunnel syndrome
13. Celiac disease
14.Ear Infections
15. Endometriosis
16.Epilepsy
17.Chlamydia
18.Syphilis
19.Gonorrhea
CONTACT DR UWA FOR HERPES CURE
Hello am Stacy, well i feel no shame about telling the world, i tested positive to HIV, saddest days of my life, self guilt and rejection did more damage than the ailment itself, i called off my wedding, i couldn’t stand endangering Parker’s life because of my stupid mistakes. However, my story changed when i came across a spiritualist on one health forum, someone was posting a testimony and it got me curious so i made inquiries and contacted the spell house , i know its stupid to believe in such things but i tried anyway i didn’t have anything to loose, the herbalist sent some potions which i paid for they were quite cheap anyway. Two months ago i went back for a test and i tested negative to the same HIV that ruined my life. This herbalist cures different types of sicknesses that are still medical mysteries today and he does some voodoo supernatural things too please contact him if your sickness in beyond normal, this man makes the impossible happen. just contact this E-mail: druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com his or call and whatsapp his mobile:+2348063930531.i promise u will be amazed
He is also specialise on this following
1.HERPES
2. LOTTERY WINNING SPELL
3. HPV
4. GET YOUR EX BACK
5. HPV VIRUS
6. BED WETTING
7. PREGNANCY SPELL
I THOUGHT THE PHYSICIANS SAY NO CURE FOR HERPES AND HIV/AIDS?, I AM TELLING YOU TODAY THAT DR UWA CURE HERPES HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE AND ONCE YOU GET CURED YOU ARE FOREVER CURED IT IS NEVER REVERSIBLE.
MY NAME IS ANITA WILSON FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE
BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HERPES AND HIV BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I SUFFERED
FOR HERPES FOR GOOD 3 YEAR AND 2 MONTHS AFTER LOOSING HOPE THAT I CAN NEVER GET THE CURE BECAUSE THE DOCTORS SAID THERE IS NO CURE FOR IT,BUT THANKS BEEN TO THIS GREAT MAN CALLED DR UWA WHOM I READ A TESTIMONY ABOUT ON HOW HE CURED HERPES AND HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE,I NEVER BELIEVE THIS BUT I DECIDED TO CONTACT HIM THROUGH THE STATED EMAIL,druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com and he send to me a herbal medicine and ask me to drink and bath with the herbal medicine for 2 weeks but to my greatest surprises, i went for a medical test after two weeks and my status was negative till today i cant keep sharing this testimony please brothers and sisters there is a cure to herpes and hiv/aids, contact this man for what ever you are going through, what ever sickness you are suffering from, hiv/aids,perkinsons disease, ALS,CANCERS,HERPES. contact him with his email via, druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com call or whatsapp him on,+2348063930531
Please pardon me, i just have to share my testimony on how i was CURED OF Herpes with the help of Dr uwa Herbal Medicine.
Finding out you have Herpes can be an incredibly shattering experience. And I think the reason for this is everyone is under the false assumption that the virus is not curable. Well, i totally disagree with this. I was diagnosed of Herpes disease for the past 4 years, with the curiosity and search for a cure i came across a blog and i saw lot of testimony post from people making a reference to dr uwa how he used his natural herbal medicine to cure them of their diseases Some testimonies was centered on;
*HIV (with a very low cd4 count)
HEPATITIS
*HERPES,
**ASTHMA,
*EPILEPSY,
*CANCER,
LASSA FEVER
*STAPHYLOCOCCUS…
I decided to give it a trial, though i never believed in herbal medicine but i was in a way convinced with the sort of amazing testimonies i saw online i decided to contact him, with the response he gave, He promised to prepare and send the “TATAHWE” Medicine to me. It was not up to a week after i placed an order, I got the medicine and he instructed me to drink the medicine for two weeks ( only evenings before bed) after which, I should go back to the hospital for a Re-Test. I followed his instructions and i discovered that my urine became yellowish for good two weeks so immediately i finished the medicine i went for the test the following week, it was very surprising i tested negative. I can’t thank dr uwa enough, so I decided to promote him because he cured me from my disease, there’s no disease he can’t cure with his medicine. Please also spread the good news to others so that those with same illness can be cured.
you can relate with Dr uwa on:
+2348063930531 (whatsapp connect) his email address is druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com
thanks for your audience and i hope you find help like i did.
Dolly Luis
From Usa
Hello am Hayden Harriet from the UK. Am here to appreciate a man who has cure my sickness .After Hayden left me for good 2 years all because i was infected with herpes i was in deep pain and so confused because i truly loved him so much because he meant a lot in my life,So i was at a shop one day buying somethings when i was listening to the radio hearing a lady talking about Dr uwa on how he has helped her cure her herpes, i was like truly this Dr uwa has really been the talk of UK now So which then i got home and had a re think about contacting this spell caster So then i got his contact when i went to meet them at the radio station,They gave me dr uwa cell number and email id,Then i decided to contact him and i explained to Dr uwa how my Husband left me for good 2 years just because i was sick from incurable diseases,He told me not to worry that he would surly bring back Hayden into my life within 5 days and also cure my herpes i was so happy when i had that i was thinking if truly what Dr uwa is saying is true So then i said if he was a scam people would not talk good about him in an international radio station here in the UK,What baffled me the most was that before the 5 days completed i already got an email from Hayden begging me,i was like are you sure this email his real,i was doubting then the next thing was a call from Hayden telling me he is in front of my door i rushed to the door i opened it and saw Hayden standing and crying for me to forgive him which i did,i forgive him and he was so happy and promise to be with me forever and so suprisely we went for chek up together and i was also cured may the good lord be praise ,This happened due to the help of this great man Dr uwa,Please friend Dr uwa has brought back happiness into our life in the UK how wish we could give him an award for the great thing he has done for us in the UK.Dr uwa is a man to contact for help please don’t fall victim into the hand of scam Dr uwa is here to help and a living testimony to his great work contact him on his private mail druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com and also call him on +2349052627511 or whataspp him on +2348063930531
he also cure all this
HIV AIDS
get your ex back
lotto spell
I have heard of him before, but after watching his documentary “healing spell” I was turned on to the full story
about Dr uwa. He is a man who has the Cure for AIDS,Cancer, Sickle Cell, Herpes,warts,HPV,ALS Diabetes and every kind of
illness, through a whole foods vegetarian diet and natural herbs, what he calls Electric Foods. He went to herbal school college,
and has thousands of testimonials of healing people with Herpes, HIV AIDS, and HPV several other
illnesses. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC was cured of Herpes by him and she was so moved by his knowledge that she went on
to spread the word about him in every way she could. She also opened a Cultural/Healing Center for Children in USA
before she passed away tragically. This all inspired me that i had to contact Dr uwa, because i was having Herpes
which could not be cure but was only managed, when i contacted Dr. uwa, he sent me some herbs which i took, and now i can tell you, i have be totally cured of Herpes, My Name is Jasmine, I am from the South Carolina, Please if you have any form
of illness especially STD,Infertility,HIV etc. you can contact him immediately through his Email Address
Name: Jasmine Jennifer
Email: druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com
PHONE/WHATS APP : +2348063930531
There are powers in herbs, sickness is the greatest enemy on earth .All thanks to Dr uwa , I am here to share a good testimony of my self on how i came in contact with a real herbalist who helped me get rid of my genital herpes permanently. i appreciate everyone for taken their precious time to read my testimony, 3 month ago i was diagnosed of herpes virus, this means that 3 months ago i was herpes positive when i told one of my good friend about this, she sympathized with me and then she said that she was going to help me out, she told me that we should do some research on the internet, we came across Dr uwa and my friend said that she has come across a lot about him and said that he is a real herbalist remedy to all illness, i was really surprised on this and confused as well, I was so speechless and quickly i contact him through his mail at on his email address to help me and he prepared some herbs for me and send it across to me and he told me the way i was going to be taken the medicine which i did, and in the next 2 weeks i went to the hospital and they said that my herpes is totally gone, i am very happy about this, when i contacted Dr uwa again to tell him the good result , i asked him how he was able to help me, and he said that he was gifted with it that he can cure all manners of illness like.
Below are some of the illness i know he cure:
1 Cancer
2 HIV
3 Low sperm count/Impotency
4 Barrenness
5 HVP
6 Herpes
7 Genital Wart
8 Rare disease
9 Hepatitis
10 kidney infection
11 Diabetes
12 Migraines
13 ALS
14 mid stroke
15 Liver disorder
16 Hypertension
17 Infertility
18 typhoid,
So i am posting to this forum and also thanking him, saying if you are into similar situation or you have any kind of disease problem listed below you can as well contact him on his mail druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com or call and whatsapp him on phone +2348063930531 is willing and ever ready to help,he is a great herbalist that treats and cure all manners of diseases .Contact him today and get your disease problem solve.Thanks because health is better than wealth
people said there is no cure on blood pressure ( BP ) and herpes but today many people have now believe that there is a
cure FOR ( BP ) WARTS/ IT Herpes and even HIV, can be cured through Africans root and herbs and days our great doctors have
finally found the cure of Blood Pressure GENITAL WARTS and HPV, many have get cured with the help of a great spell caster
known as Dr.OSARO he’s the one of the great spell herbal doctor in Africa and he has the cure on this disease called
GENITAL WARTS/ H.P.V TYPE 1 TYPE 2 TYPE 3 AND TYPE 4. TYPE 5, HUMAN PAPAILOMAVIRUS, , HERPES, SYPHILIS, CANCER, HEPATITIS A
B and C. HIRE BLOOD PRESSURES, BODY DISEASE, DIABETICS, ENPILENCIN, GENPILENCIN,high blood pressure, kidney failure, HIV
AIDS, PREGNANCY, and many difference kinds of diseases, last year he share is Herbal medicine in some medical hospital and
now he is well recognize as one of the best herbal doctor in Africa, you don’t have to be sad any more or share your tears
any more on this disease when the cure have already be found. in 2015 the total number of people living with GENITAL WARTS
was 3.7 million but today the total number is now 1.9 million, if you want to get in touch with him in private contact him
on this e-mail below: natureroot.herbs@gmail.com
and cell phone contact +2349029519146 his whatsapp contact is +(2349029519146)…
I was infected with HIV VIRUS by my long-term regular partner. The challenge for every positive person is to take back control of their lives, in “Living Positively” with the virus. I’d always believed that good health was never maintained only by taking medication. More than ever, HIV reinforced for me that health is not just physical health, but also mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. An important part of the healing process for me is to be active in HIV/AIDS education, support and advocacy. I volunteer in a number of HIV/AIDS organizations, and in particular Positive Men/Women, because the impact of HIV /AIDS on women is very different than from men. As once a HIV positive person, I will forever be grateful to God Almighty and DR ABIOLA to reach me when i thought it iscould be cured by any herbal medicine, I want to make sure that HIV never happens to anyone else. We can’t prevent HIV by punishment, by stigma and discrimination. It’s only through building a safe, supportive and caring environment, that positive people still have hope and they should contact Dr ABIOLA with this email: deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com } He cure HIV and other Viruses like; HEPATITIS B, CANCER, ALS, DIABETES, LYMPH NODES, and lots more. Contact him via; or call +2348100609098
Hello everyone my name is Jeremy Lewis from Texas USA i was diagnosed of HERPES
in 2008 and since then i have been battling for my life i had already lost hope in
2010 that all was over when one day i was surfing the net when i can upon this man by name of DR IVIE
who agreed to help me with a cure which i didn’t believe at first but then i had no choice other than
to agree with him and it was then that he assisted me and sent me some herbal medicine which i used
religiously and after some weeks i started noticing some changes in my system and i called him and
he told me it was the midicine taking effect after 4 weeks i went to the Doctor and he confirmed that
i was free of HERPES i went to another Hospital and they gave the same verdict now am free of this
life threatening disease i can’t hold my joy so i have to tell you this and refer you to DR IVIE
you can contact him on the following email address: drivieherbalsolutions@gmail.com or call him
on +2348114173124 your own cure. He can as well cure the following
ALS
HSV1/HSV2
EPILEPSY
STROKE
CANCER
HIV/AIDS
LOW SPERM COUNT
ASTHMA.
MUST READ HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS
Greetings to you all, i am here today on this forum giving a life testimony on how Dr igaba has cured me from Herpes Virus, i have been stocked in bondage with this virus for almost 2years now, i have tried different means to get this sickness out of my body i also heard there was no cure to the virus, all the possible ways i tried did not work out for me, i do have the faith that i was going to be cured one day, as i was a strong believer in God and also in miracles, One day as i was on the internet i came across some amazing testimonies concerning how Dr igaba has cured different people from various sickness with his Herbal Herbs Medicine, they all advised we contact Dr igaba for any problem, with that i had the courage and i contacted Dr igaba i told him about my Sickness, He told me not to worry that he was going to prepare some Herbal Medicine for me, after some time in communication with Dr igaba he finally prepared for me some herbs which he sent to me and he also gave me prescriptions on how to take them, My good friends after taking Dr igaba Herbs for some weeks i started to experience changes in me and from there, I noticed my Herpes Virus was no longer in my body, as i have also gone for test, Today i am fit and healthy to live life again, I am so happy for the good work of Dr igaba in my life, Friends if you are having any time of disease problem kindly email Dr igaba on {doctorigabaspelltemple@gmail.com} or call/ him on +2348122122493 God Bless you Dr.
DOCTOR IGABA CAN AS WELL CURE OTHER DISEASE/VIRUSES…..
MUST READ HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS
Greetings to you all, i am here today on this forum giving a life testimony on how Dr igaba has cured me from Herpes Virus, i have been stocked in bondage with this virus for almost 2years now, i have tried different means to get this sickness out of my body i also heard there was no cure to the virus, all the possible ways i tried did not work out for me, i do have the faith that i was going to be cured one day, as i was a strong believer in God and also in miracles, One day as i was on the internet i came across some amazing testimonies concerning how Dr igaba has cured different people from various sickness with his Herbal Herbs Medicine, they all advised we contact Dr igaba for any problem, with that i had the courage and i contacted Dr igaba i told him about my Sickness, He told me not to worry that he was going to prepare some Herbal Medicine for me, after some time in communication with Dr igaba he finally prepared for me some herbs which he sent to me and he also gave me prescriptions on how to take them, My good friends after taking Dr igaba Herbs for some weeks i started to experience changes in me and from there, I noticed my Herpes Virus was no longer in my body, as i have also gone for test, Today i am fit and healthy to live life again, I am so happy for the good work of Dr igaba in my life, Friends if you are having any time of disease problem kindly email Dr igaba on {doctorigabaspelltemple@gmail.com} or call/ him on +2348122122493 God Bless you Dr.
DOCTOR IGABA CAN AS WELL CURE OTHER DISEASE/VIRUSES
Do you know That there is a great herbal doctor who can cure any deadly disease. Like Cancer, HIV, syphilis, diebeties, madness, all kinds of deadly diseases known to man, low sperm count And also bring back your lover, you help create job opportunities e.t.c. Well my main reason why i am writing this right now is to inform the whole world about the great deeds, Dr.Brown did for me. I was diagnosed of this deadly disease in the year 2009 and ever since then was taking my medications, until and met the great spell caster, though, and never believed in spell. I saw many testimonies on how a great spell caster Their cured deadly diseases. I contacted him through his phone number. I called him, he asked me to send him my email, which i did. He told me that his god’s required some items in Which he will use in casting and curing spell on me. I do not know where to find the items he required. He told me that the only alternative is for of to send him the money, then he can help me to purchase the items from the items sellers. I promised myself to do anything to get cured. I sent him the money. He bought the items and curing casted a spell on me. Two day later he asked me to go for a check-up, and when did the check-up and was tested HIV Negative. If you passing through hardship and you need a way out, kindly contact him via his email and phone number dr.brownlovespellhome@gmail.com Tel: +27846918903
I was infected with herpes two months ago and read about Dr. Brown I Decided to contact him for his herbs and spiritual cleansing just as i read about him after and keep spending on hospital DR but to no avail, Dr. Brown he did send me his herbs after and made the payment as agreed for both the herbs and the delivery to my country so i took the herbs just as instructed and i noticed changes in my skin after 8days of taking the herbs and using his soap to my greatest surprise no trace of the virus was found no more on my skin it sound too good to be true just as i felt when i read the preview and saw but it is true Dr. Brown herbs cured me of my herpes, Dr. Brown is a very powerful great herbalist man and he has all the cure to all manner of diseases like HIV, Cancer, Syphilis, Hepatitis B all types of Cancer, Gonorrhea, contact him today he will help you solved your issue, contact him via dr.brownlovespellhome@gmail.com Tel: +27846918903
Hi am Jeremy Lewis i am am the comptroller of the Nigeria custom service
i was diagnosed of herpes in 2008 and i had an option of searching for a cure or wait for the day
that i die one faithful Friday after i came from the mosque because i am a Muslim i decided to surf
the Internet and i stumbled upon one Dr Ivie whose testimony i read and then when i contacted him via
his email and he agreed to help me with his cure i was skeptical at first but then i summoned courage to
go with him as i had no other alternative after some days he sent me some herbal medicine which i
used religiously and to my greatest surprise within a matter of days i noticed some changes and i called he
told me it was the drug taking effect and about a week and four days later i was totally restored to good health
i went to see my doctor for some tests and lo and behold i had been cured i give thanks to him you can contact
him via his email address: drivieherbalsolutions@gmail.com or call him on: +2348114173124
he can also cure the following:
ALS
HIV/AIDS
EPILEPSY
STROKE
KIDNEY DISEASE
HSV1/HSV2
SICKLE CELL ANEMIA.j
THE MESSIAH OF MY HERPES
I am TIFFANY usa,just a short note of my herpes virus,i surffered for 12 years of genital herpes,which almost take my life,i have used so many drugs and went to so many hopsitals still no cure ,the only thing i keep hearing is that there is no cure,i have spent money in buying countless drugs just to make sure am okay yet no cure.i met a comment on my youtube saying DR UWAWA cure her with his root and herbs,i was so supprised and it was like am dreaming becuase DOCTOR SAID there is no permanent cure,i was not convinced enough so i contacted the person on email and facebook,which she responded to me and told me everything,that she will not force me but if i believe and if the cure works for her it will work for me too.you know i she boost my immune happiness and i have confidence now,so i contacted the herabl DR UWAWA,oh a very humble and someone that has humility and passionate for sick people,oh may GOD continue to bless you as you keep on the good work going in helping a victim like me,he told me what and what to do ,which i obey ed and i hinded to his instructions that followed the cure,he said is ONLY JUST A WEEK i need to be well and happy,he sent me the cure and i used it perfectly without mistakes and guess what to my supprise again i was HSV1 AND HSV2 NEGATIVE after doctor confirmed it, PLEASE MY DEAR,if you know you have this same sickness and you are dying in silent please contact this DR with his GOLDEN email uwawherbalhome@gmail.com
I was positive to the deadly virus called HERPES and i lost hope because i was outcasted and rejected even by my closet friends.
i searched online to know more about cure for HERPES and i read someone testimony on how he was cured from HSV-2 so i decided to contact the same herbalist because i know that nature has the power to heal everything.
i contacted him to know how he can help me and he told me never to worry that he will help me with the natural herbs from God!
after 2 days of contacting him, he told me that the cure has been ready and he sent it to me via DHL and it got to me after 3 days!
i used the medicine as he instructed me (MORNING and EVENING) and i was cured!
its really like a dream but im so happy!
thats the reason i decided to also add more comment of Him so that more can be saved just like me!
and if you need his help, you can email him on drazizahome4cure@gmail.com or call him on +2348052498003
GENITAL HERPES CURE THAT WORKS PERMANENTLY
i am STEPHANIE CARTER from USA,am here to share a testimony about my genital herpes that i have been batteling for the past few years,it all begins when i noticed a cold sore at my butt and at my lips VIRGINA ,i was wondering what it is until i went to see my doctor which run check up on me,i was diagonized with GENITAL HERPES,not knowling it was my husband that gave it to me after 10 years of marriage,i confronted him and he told me everything that yes he was the one who brought it and pass it to me,we both started taking drugs like There are three major drugs commonly used to treat genital herpes symptoms: acyclovir (Zovirax), famciclovir (Famvir), and valacyclovir (Valtrex). These are all taken in pill form. Severe cases may be treated with the intravenous (IV) drug acyclovir,this is what doctor will say to any person that has it,but it was not helping at all,so my husband and i decided to surf the net to see if we could see any permanent cure,you wouldn’t believe me what i saw ,i saw a lot of people given testimonies on how DR UWAWA help them get cured just within 8 days i was so much happy,i told my husband about it and he decided we should give it a try which we did,we collected the HERBAL DR email address and we emailed him,he replied back and told us what to do and the proccess which will followed,within the next 2 days will recieved the cure and he gave us the procedure on how to use it,we use it within this 8 days and the 9th days of it we went to the hospital and confirmed GENITAL HERPES NEGATIVE,if you are in this same condition with us please kindly contact DR UWAWA with his email, uwawherbalhome@gmail.com
good day lady’s and gentlemen i wish to thank this great herbal dr. called ken john onenoje. please listening to my story, HIV has been ongoing in my family for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain has not been able to get over. As we all know medically, there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive. Someone introduced me to a man (Native Medical Practitioner) . I showed the man all my Tests and Results and I told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on medication. I said I will like to try him cause someone introduced me to him. He asked me sorts of questions and I answered him correctly. To cut the story short, He gave me some medicinal soaps and some herbs(have forgot the name he called them) and he thought me how am going to use them all. At first I was skeptical but I just gave it a try. I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and I used all the soaps and herbs according to his prescription. That he will finish the rest himself. And I called him 3 days after, I arrived and I told him what is the next thing he said, he has been expecting my call. He told me to visit my doctor for another test. Honestly speaking, i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how do I do it….Am telling this story in case anyone may need this man’s help. He is the Great Dr ODUDU AROMO here is via email address (DR.ODUDUHERBALHOME@GMAIL.COM) WHASSAP or call +2348101571054.
Thanks Regard…
i am Kelvin Felix I want to use this means to thank him for his help i have HPV for 9month now it was last week i found out about him that he can cure HPV, and also use this mean to thanks to the post i saw and also give the instruction how to get rid of it with the help of doctor Airhoho the man also help me out with spell casting and he also have herbal medication to different sickness i contacted this man for help and he never disappoint me and he give me what i requested from him by curing me that is why i want to share this to the nearby people so that you also get cure from this sickness forever you can email him now DR.Airhoho at airhohoezechakperspellcaster@gmail.com, and this is the type herbal medication he have….
1 Cancer
2 Hiv
3 Low sperm count
4 Barrenness
5 Hvp
6 Herpes
7 Genital Wart
8 Rare disease
9 Hepatitis
10 Syphilis
11 Diabetes
Brothers and sisters fathers and mother. he is the man Dr Airhoho. he will help you at in all that you have been passing thru thanks
Greetings to you all,i am JULIE BRAWNY FROM USA. i want to appreciate the good work of a Doctor called OKO for helping my family, my husband was diagnose with HIV disease, unknowingly i got infected also. we have been on ARVS for the past 4 years, we have done all we could to be cured but there seems to be no solution. I met a friend who told me about a powerful Dr named OKO (SOLUTIONHOME@OUTLOOK.COM) and i decided to browse through the internet to know more about him, while i was searching i saw people testifying about the good he has done. i was totally convince when i saw comment of a lady called VERA talking of how DR OKO helped her and i spoke with my husband about Doctor OKO and we decided to contact him and he told us not to worry that he will make my family happy again, he sent a herbal medicine and told us to take it for a period of days after which we should go for a test and we did has he instructed, when the test result came out it was HIV negative, we now live a life of no fear and no worries my husband is so happy with me for recommending DR OKO. I will continue to broadcast the good work of DR.OKO, i advice you to contact him if you have any kind of disease or if you are in any problem i assure you will find solution in him. you can contact him with his EMAIL: solutionhome@outlook.com or whatsapp him on +2347056508464
Hello all my viwers in this forum,my name is Karen disch from USA,I am here to give my testimony about a herbalist doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2016,i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution,so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay,One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution,so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem,she told me that she can help me introduce me to a doctor who use herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email,so i email him, he told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take,which I followed properly,Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished,so if you are also heart broken and also need a help,you can also email him drakugbespellhome1@gmail.com.com. you can also add DR clement on whatsApp +2347061024880 he can cure any kind of disease you may have with his herbal medicine Contact him today and you will have a testimony…Good luck
1 cancer cure
2 diabetes cure
3 wining of lotto
4 herpes cure
5 warts cure
6 HPV cure
7 get your ex back
8 pregnancy herbal medicine
Thanks to Dr. Ajoboh for saving my marriage,i have been married to my Husband for 10years, we have 2 kids together and our marriage was lovely and wonderful. Am very happy to tell every one my testimony Am Sherry from united state, am a nurse, this is the story of my love life. I have been married for 10years and all this year of my marriage, another woman snatched my Husband away from me and my husband left me and the kids and we have been suffering for 2years until i met a post where this man called Dr. Ajoboh have helped many people and i decided email him for help, if he can also help me bring back my husband and he ask me some information which i send to him and that of my husband and after 48hours as he have told me, i saw a car drove into the house and behold it was my husband and he came to me and the kids begging for forgiveness and that is why i am happy today. All thanks to Dr. Ajoboh really made me the woman i am today for any one looking for how to get his or her ex back or any problem you are having i advice you contact Dr. Ajoboh, He is the solution to your problem . You can contact him with this email address: Dr.ajobohtemple@gmail.com You can call him on his private number: +2348033214097.
I was haven warts on my hands. I have had them for about 2 and a bit years. I am so scared what my mates are going to so and I hide my hands all of the time. I have been to the Doctors 9 times to get them treated. They all come back. I have been using Tee Tree Oil and Wartner (You freeze them at home) and they seem to be keeping the smaller warts small but they can’t seem to treat the larger ones. They don’t get any bigger, but then they can’t shrink as much. They get smaller a little part at a time. At least they are getting smaller! As soon as I see a new wart appearing, then I treat it. At the moment I have been using Tee Tree twice a week and then using Wartner every 2 weeks. I was wondering if there was any other information about how to get rid of them. I am only a teenager and I hate them to bits! I want to get rid of them so bad! DR AJOBOH website has been a huge help and has helped me realize a lot more about me and my family of warts! so that was when i swatch for natural remedy to see if there could be any help by herbal remedy, i search and i saw a great posts by Sarah devise adebayo ehijactor and shanttel merrite on about the great herbal doctor that get them rid of there disease infection. and this great herbal doctor was called DR.Ajoboh so that was when i contacted him for my own treatment and he prepared me some herbs which i takes for some couples of days, and i take it as he says before i am to no me and my family was perfectly cure for it and never experience it again. please friends if you have any disease infect, please contact this great DR.AJOBOH for herbal treatment and you will get rid of it. EMAIL
DR.Ajobohtemple@gmail.com
cell phone contact +2348033214097
he has the cure on this disease called
GENITAL WARTS/
ENPILENCIN.
GENPILENCIN.
HIV AIDS.
PREGNANCY
ENLARDEMENT OF BRAEST PENIS
DIABETICS
H.P.V TYPE 1 TYPE 2 TYPE 3 AND TYPE 4. TYPE 5.
HUMAN PAPAILOMAVIRUS.
HERPES.
SYPHILIS.
CANCER.
HEPATITIS A B and C.
HIRE BLOOD PRESSURES.
AND BODY BOILS.
AND BODY DISEASES canker sore .
THANK YOU!
Hello all my viewers my name is KAREN DISCH am 28years old i am married to late Mr Richard from USA Texas dollars i have one children, my late husband infected me with HIV disease before he died,i spent so much money buying drugs from hospitals hope that it will be cured still all was in vain .i contacted so many herbal doctors,which they indeed tried there best but was unable to provide for me a possible cure, luckily a good friend of mine told me about a great herbal medicine Heller call Dr ifa who also help her when she was affected with disease call GENITAL HERPES she introduce me to man call Dr ifa i had no choice but to comply with what Dr ifa want to offer to me because i really want this disease fast gone from my system, so i did all what Dr ifa said and he eventually prove to me that he is really powerful herbal medicine Heller Dr ifa really cured me.dr ifa is a grateful herbal Heller bless buy GOD ,thank you for all the help and good time i worked with you thanks Dr ifa for making my life better today. you contact him for any kind of sickness on visa email drifaolokune@gmail.com or call +2347061824880
1 cancer cure
2 diabetes cure
3 wining of lotto
4 herpes cure
5 warts cure
6 HPV cure
7 get your ex back
8 pregnancy herbal medicine
Hello all my viewers my name is KAREN DISCH am 28years old i am married to late Mr Richard from USA Texas dollars i have one children, my late husband infected me with HIV disease before he died,i spent so much money buying drugs from hospitals hope that it will be cured still all was in vain .i contacted so many herbal doctors,which they indeed tried there best but was unable to provide for me a possible cure, luckily a good friend of mine told me about a great herbal medicine Heller call Dr ifa who also help her when she was affected with disease call GENITAL HERPES she introduce me to man call Dr ifa i had no choice but to comply with what Dr ifa want to offer to me because i really want this disease fast gone from my system, so i did all what Dr ifa said and he eventually prove to me that he is really powerful herbal medicine Heller Dr ifa really cured me.dr ifa is a grateful herbal Heller bless buy GOD ,thank you for all the help and good time i worked with you thanks Dr ifa for making my life better today. you contact him for any kind of sickness on visa email drifaolokune@gmail.com or call +2347061824880
1 cancer cure
2 diabetes cure
3 wining of lotto
4 herpes cure
5 warts cure
6 HPV cure
7 get your ex back
8 pregnancy herbal medicine
Hello all my viewer in this global ,My name is Vivian disc.am from Florida spring Hill I am here to thank almighty GOD fore using Dr Patrick who helped me in my life.I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2015,i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution,so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay.One day I was in the river side thinking where I can get solution.so a lady walked to me telling me why am so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem,she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a Dr Patrick who uses his herbal medicine to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email,so i mail him.He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take,which I followed properly.before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got cured.he can cure any kind of diseases with his herbal medicine like HIV diseases,Cancer diseases,HPV diseases.diabetes diseases.Syphilis,Hepatitis types of Cancer,Gonorrhea,low SPERM.getting your ex quickly contact Dr.Patrick you can also email dr clement drakugbespellhome1@gmail.com or call him +2347061824880 and whats-app
I am from New York. I was in trouble when doctor told me that I have been
diagnosed with Genital Herpes. I though about my Family, I know my Family
will face a serious problem when I’m gone, I lost hope and I wept all day,
but one day I was surfing the internet I found a testimony about a lady cured
of herpes by a man called Dr. Sunshine,so i also contact the email of the DR
she drop. I contacted him and he guided me. I asked him for solutions and
he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, now everything is fine, I’m
cured by Dr.sunshine herbal medicine, I’m very thankful to Dr. Sunshine and
very happy with my hubby and family. email him on
sunshineherbalhome@gmail.com
DOCTOR Sunshine CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
HIV/AIDS
HERPES
CANCER
ALS
God bless DR. BOADIR for his marvelous work in my life, I was suffering for herpes since since 2010 and I was taking my medications and i wasn’t satisfied i needed to get the herpes out of my body, I searched about some possible cure for Herpes and i saw a comment about DR. BOADIR , how he cured a woman with his herbal medicine, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions, he started the remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine through UPS SPEED POST. I took the medicine as prescribed by him and 14 days later it was cleared, DR. BOADIR truly you are great, do you need his help also? Why don’t you contact him through drboadir@gmail.com
TYPES OF CURES
DIABETES
GENITAL HERPES
CANCER
HIV/AIDS
GONORRHEA
ALS
I WAS CURE FROM HERPES WITH DR OOSA HERBAL MEDICINE
I caught genital herpes from my ex boyfriend who never had any symptoms. I have had it for 4 months now,and it has affected my life. I have told my husband who I trusted about it and I have never had a bad reaction, it has affected my new relationships with my husband. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to this virus by ignorant people is ridiculous. Most people have herpes in one form or another. I would like to advise people on how i get rid of my herpes.i was reading a comment on the internet,and i saw a testimony posted by a woman from island that she get rid of her herpes with the help of doctor oosa. so i was so happy when i saw that post,that his herbal medication is free.i quickly collect the herbal doctor email and i email him within 5 hr he respond to my email.i explain things to him he told me not to worry that i should fill his herbal form wish i did.he only request for little money that he will use to buy the items for the preparation of the herbal medicine,wish i send to him because the pain was too much for me to bear.after some days he told me that he has prepare the herbal medicine,that i should send him my address that he want to sent it to me via DHL or FED-EX that was how i got the herbal medication.and i use it as i was told.after few days i found out that my herpes was no more.when some of my friend who has herpes saw me they were surprise and i also introduce them to the man and they are also cure from the same herpes.if you have herpes,kindly contact doctor oosa via this email doctoroosaherbalhome@gmail.com
Happiness is all i see now i never thought that i will live on earth before the year runs out this is a miracle,A shot testimony on how i was cured for my Herpes and HIV Virus diseases by Dr Okeyto with his Herbal Root Herbs Medicine Although this is almost too impossible to believe, but I am here to testify and fulfill my promise to Dr Okeyto, I am a survivor, I am a living proof of this medication, at first it sounded so fake, but my mum encouraged me to continue with the medication, within 3 days I notice the sours in my genitals were all dried up and my tongue stopped paining me, so i stopped taking my ARVS and focused on the herbal medication. I felted my body coming back to life, my skin, my face, no more body weakness and my mum kept praying for me, she was really happy when i was tested negative. This unbelievable transformation have also brought me closer to God, and thanks to Dr Okeyto for his regular checkups, calls, sms and chats. I am CURED, I am CURED and I repeat I AM CURED! I have been a slave of HIV for 3years but it took just 18 days for my cure! God Bless you Sir! contact him now for any kind of diseases problem on his mail (dr.okeytoherbalcure@gmail.com) or call +2349050141440/whatsapp him, he is a herbal remedy to all sickness like HVP CANCER WARTS CORONARY and many others diseases contact him now for help thank you Sir for you help
I am so Happy to be writing this article in here, i am here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called HERPES and i lost hope because i was rejected even by my closet friends. i searched online to know and inquire about cure for HERPES and i saw Dr Suku testimony online on how he was cured so many persons from Herpes Disease so i decided to contact the great herbalist because i know that nature has the power to heal everything. i contacted him to know how he can help me and he told me never to worry that he will help me with the natural herbs from God! after 2 days of contacting him, he told me that the cure has been ready and he sent it to me via DHL and it got to me after 14 days! i used the medicine as he instructed me (MORNING and EVENING) and i was cured! its really like a dream but i’m so happy! that’s the reason i decided to also add more comment of Him so that more can be saved just like me! and if you need his help,contact his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com or his cell number:+2348074839242 or contact his website:http://greatsukusolutiontem.wixsite.com/dr-suku
My Name is clayton zelda am from United state of American..i want to inform the HERPES VIRUS PATIENT..that this is real and genuine spell caster online..i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how DR.akhigbe was able to cure me totally from HERPES VIRUS disease, how i was cured of my HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.akhigbe..i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, I was HERPES positive over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how DR.akhigbe cure HIV and herpes disease but when I saw it i have it in mind that he can’t cure MY HERPES VIRUS DISEASE..I just decided to give it a try I contact him that night luckily to me he replied me back.. but I don’t believe him I thought it was a scam but I still hold on to see the work of DR.akhigbe if what people testify about him herbal cure is truth he ask for some details about me i gave him all he needed and I waited to see his reply to my problem after all,he told me to go for check up and I went for HERPES TEST… I cant believe I was negative and the HERPES VIRUS in my body got cured, am so happy and grateful to God for using DR.akhigbe to cure me, that is the reason why i decided to write this wonderful testimony of our i was cured, i recommend DR.akhigbe to you all around the world and you no that you are HERPES PATIENT AND HIV OR CANCER.. I WILL ADVICE YOU TO CONTACT HIM ON HIS EMAIL:DRAKHIGBESPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM OR Whatsapp him +2348106618681 i will advice you to contact him now so that you can be cured on time his email:DRAKHIGBESPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM ..
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Prosperity spell
4. Protection spell
5. Get a job spell
6. Becoming a manager spell
7. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
8. Child spell
9. Love spell
10, vanishing spell
11. Success or pass spell
12. Marriage spell
13. Avenging spell
14. Popularity spell
15. Killing spell
16. Cancer spell
17. Supernatural power spell
18. Hiv/aids spell
19. Tuberculosis spell
20. Loose weight and body spell…
HERBAL HERPES CURE IS REAL
Read up….
Hello every one in this forum,my name is Morgan Jennet from USA,I am here to give my testimony about a herbalist doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2016,i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution,so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay,One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution,so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem,she told me that she can help me introduce me to a doctor who use herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email,so i email him, he told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take,which I followed properly,Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished,so if you are also heart broken and also need a help,you can also email him at:voodoospelltemple66@gmail.com. you can also add Dr.voodoo on whatsApp +2348067101348. he also have a herbal cure for HIV Contact him today and you will have a testimony…Good luck
I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all HERPES
SIMPLEX VIRUS patient in the world i never believed that their could be any
complete cure for Herpes or any cure for herpes,i saw people’s testimony on
blog sites of how Dr Waziri prepare herbal cure and brought them back to
life again. i had to try it too and you can,t believe that in just few
weeks i started using it all my pains stop gradually and i had to leave
without the herpes the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few
months now i have not had any pain,delay in treatment leads to death. Here
is his email:drwaziriherbalhome@gmail.com
or WhatsApp number +2348162934783
My names are Mitchell Jones. I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2010. I went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how I can get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was by the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. So a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and I opened up all to her telling her my problem. She told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email. So I sent him a mail. He told me all the things I need to do and also gave me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what was happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . So if you are also heartbroken and also need a help, you can also email him at: drmudospelltemple@gmail.com
God bless Dr.adaba for his marvelous work in my life, I was diagnosed of HIV since 2014 and I was taking my medications, I wasn’t satisfied i needed to get the HIV out of my system, I searched about some possible cure for HIV i saw a comment about (dradabaspelltemple@gmail.com) how he cured HIV with his herbal medicine, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions, he started the remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine through UPS SPEED POST. I took the medicine as prescribed by him and 14 days later i was cured from HIV, Dr.adaba truly you are great, do you need his help also? Why don’t you contact him through his WHATSAPP NUMBER +2348115204568.. : or you can also reach him on email address, dradabaspelltemple@gmail.com
Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by Doctor Odoma. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and i saw comment of people talking about how Doctor Odoma cured them. I Was scared because i never believed in the Internet but i was convince to give him a try because i having no hope of been cured of Herpes and other infections so i decided to contact him with his email that was listed on the comment (odomaspelltemple@outlook.com ) when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem. I pray for you Dr. Odoma God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and a honest man. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any Sexually Transmitted disease please Email: odomaspelltemple@outlook.com He will definitely put an end to your embarrassment.
All thanks to Dr okosnu for curing my HIV positive to Negative, i do not have much to say but with all my life i will for ever be grateful to him and God Almighty for using Dr okosun to reach me when i thought it is all over, today am happy with my two kids and my husband after the medical doctor have confirmed my HIV status Negative,i have never in my life believed that HIV could be cure by any herbal medicine. so i want to use this means to reach other persons who have this disease by testifying the wonderful herbs and power of Dr Okosun that all is not lost yet, try and contact him by any means with his email : Doctorokosunspiritualtemple@gmail.com or whatsapp him on this number +2348107584479..
All thanks to Dr okosnu for curing my HIV positive to Negative, i do not have much to say but with all my life i will for ever be grateful to him and God Almighty for using Dr okosun to reach me when i thought it is all over, today am happy with my two kids and my husband after the medical doctor have confirmed my HIV status Negative,i have never in my life believed that HIV could be cure by any herbal medicine. so i want to use this means to reach other persons who have this disease by testifying the wonderful herbs and power of Dr Okosun that all is not lost yet, try and contact him by any means with his email : Doctorokosunspiritualtemple@gmail.com or whatsapp him on this number +2348107584479
MY LIFE IS BACK, Am so happy to share this testimony on how Dr Unuareghe, was able to heal me from Herpes Disease, well i was detected positive on 23th may 2015, and ever since i have been looking for a way to treat and cure this disease from me, but all ways i try there was no solution, few weeks ago i saw a testimony of some people on how Dr unureghe was able to cure them from Herpes disease, still on i heard about it on media when a young lady also gave her testimony about this same Dr, well left with no hope i message Dr unuareghe, telling him all my problem, he told me what we were to do, that he was going to send me a portion which i am going to take, and after which i took this herb portion he sent to me, he told me to go back to the hospital for check up and after i have done that i should come and tell him the good news result, at first when i saw the message i was so shock and still did not believed i will be cured, well friend to make my story short i am HIV negative now after many time of sorrow, i am Negative, and my sickness are gone, i thank God for leading me to this man….you can email him on Dr.unuareghecuringhome@gmail.com or you can also call him +2349055546279, he can be of help to you on any problem like
{1} HIV/AIDS
{2CANCER
{3}HERPES
{4}DIABETES
(5}HERPERTITIS B
(6}HPV
I am nurisahi Juan from Australia, I have been trying for 5years to get rid of this herpes disease i have Been going to the doctors but still nothing. The doctor said that he can’t help me out and I don’t know where else to turn, until one day my friend introduce me to this great spell caster who helped her cure these herpes disease , So I decided to contact this spell caster Dr.sado on his email after interaction with him he instructed me on what to do, after that he gave me the medicine for the alopecia disease and then give me instruction on how to use it, and i did so, within the next one week i was free from this disease I am so happy!! if you need him kindly please contact him for help via email: drsadosolutiontemple@gmail.com or +2348145243120
NOTE THAT THIS GREAT MAN CAN CURE ANY TYPES OF SICKNESS OKAY
(1) herpes
(2) hiv
(3) als
(4) dick enlargement
(5) hepatitis B
(6) dick enlargement
(7) get your ex back
(8) pregnancy
(9) low sperm count
peyronies and many more…………..
Hi Friend, I am here to share a good testimony of my self on how i came in contact with a real herbalist who helped me.i appreciate everyone for taken their precious time to read my testimony, 6 months ago i was diagnosed of HERPES, this means that 6 months ago i was HERPES positive when i told one of my good friend about this, she sympathized with me and then she said that she was going to help me out, she told me that we should do some research on the Internet, we came across DR FUMAN and my friend said that she has come across a lot about him and said that he is a real herbalist remedy to all illness, i was really surprised on this and confused as well, I was so speechless and quickly i contact him to help me and he prepared some herbs for me and send it across to me and he told me the way i was going to be taken the medicine which i did, and in the next 2 weeks i went to the hospital and they said that i am now HERPES negative, i am very happy about this, when i contacted DR FUMAN again to tell him the good result , i asked him how he was able to help me, and he said that he was gifted with it that he can cure any disease. also reach him too because health is better than wealth Email Drfumansolutiontemple99@gmail.com
I want to appreciate Dr Suku for using his herbal medicine to cure my family herpes virus,since 3years ago my family have been having this herpes disease and it have been giving my family challenges,we were so perplexed cause my family have taken several drugs to be cure but every of our effort was in-vain,a fateful morning i was browsing through the internet then i saw several testimonies about Dr Suku curing people of their herpes disease immediately i contacted Dr Suku on his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com,told him about my family troubles and he told me that my family must be cure,so he prepare a herbal medicine for my family which we use for 2 weeks and everything was like a dream for my family,my family herpes disease was totally gone,why don’t you contact him today and be free from your disease,his Mobile:+2348074839242 or his email greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com
My name is maria cooker , I am here to Share my testimony about a doctor who helped me remove a burden from my life. I was infected with HIV SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2012, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking of how to get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I went to visit a friend and she asked why i was looking so sad i explained to her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduced me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HIV SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i emailed him. He told me all the things I needed to do and also gave me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what was happening after two weeks the HIV SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at: dramaduherbalhome@gmail.com,,,dramaduherbalhome@outlook.com or call and whatsapp him on +2349052645237CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
HIV/AIDS,HERPES,CANCER,ALS,IF YOU NEED YOUR EX BACK,JOB SPELL,TO KEEP YOUR MARRIGE,TO MAKE LOVED ONE BE YOUR FPREVER..
I have been suffering from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) disease for the past four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulating all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr Okosun and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr. Okosun telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,,well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email :Doctorokosunspelltemple@gmail.com or call or whatsapp +2348107584479
I am almost speechless, I have been suffering with HSV2 positive now for about a year, and I tried everything to get it to go away. I was diagnosed with it about a year ago. Some guy I was with gave it to me, but the doctor said, lucky I didn’t have a bad case of it. The doctor told me my levels were very low. I am so saddened by our government that they don’t take this disease more seriously. I am so depressed everyday, and I still feel like my life is over, especially ever finding love. This disease is almost worse then Aids, because it spreads so quickly. I feel so bad for everyone the suffers with this nightmare, and my only wish is that our government will support finding a cure quickly. My heart goes out to you all. I cry almost everyday, because I was healthy and someone gave me this terrible disease, and I have two children to look after. I have never told anyone about my diagnosis, because people really make fun of it and its no joke !!till last month i found a contact of DR AJAGUNA who help me with his herpe now am cured you can as well contact him Email: ajaguna7demons@gmail.com
May Dr.zubia be forever blessed for his marvelous work in my life, I was diagnosed of HERPES since 2012 and I was taking my medications, I wasn’t satisfied and I needed to get the HERPES out of my system, I searched about some possible cure for HERPES and I saw a comment about GREAT Dr.zubia how he cured HERPES with his herbal medicine, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions, he started the remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine through UPS SPEED POST. I took the medicine as prescribed by him and 14 days later I was cured from HERPES.Dr ZUBIA,you are truly great. Do you need his help also? Why don’t you contact him through this Email: zubiazabiadum@yahoo.com
GREAT Dr.zubia CAN AS WELL CURE you if you have the following disease:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. HEPATITIS B
6. DIABETES
7. HUMAN PAPILOMA VIRUS DISEASE(HPV)
8. ALZHEIMER
Good day everybody,My Name is Stacy Gilbert am from California.I was suffering from ( HERPES DISEASE ) for over 7 years,i was hopeless until one of my friend directed me to a man called Dr Suku, she said he cure Herpes disease and also said he has helped her friend to cure Herpes Virus,and cure other people with different diseases,i never believed her but after a lot of talk,i decided to give him a try, just few days ago i contacted him and he told me what to do which i did and he prepared a herbal medicine and sent to me with prescriptions on how i will take it for a period of days.After i finished taking the medicine he told me to go for a test which i also did and when the result came out i was surprised to see that i am Negative. I am proud to tell you that i am the most happiest person on earth. Big thanks to Dr Suku, If you have any problem and you need help, You can contact him with his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com or you contact his Mobil:+2348074839242 or his website: http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all HERPES patient in the world i never believed that their could be any complete cure for HERPES or any cure for HERPES,i saw people’s testimony on blog sites of how DR WAFE prepare herbal cure and brought them back to life again. i had to try it too and you can,t believe that in just few weeks i started using it all my pains stop gradually and i had to leave without the HERPES DRUGS the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few months now i have not had any pain,delay in treatment leads to death. Here is his email: DRWAFESOLUTIONCENTER@GMAIL.COM his WHATSAPP number is +2348158836717. you can aswell add me up on facebook @nathalia crawford
I was diagnosed with genital herpes for over 5 years which made loose my job and my relationship with my fiance after he discovered that i was having herpes virus, he departed from me i tried all my best to make him stays with me, but neglected me until a friend of mine on Facebook from Singapore told me Great healer, who will restore my life back with his powerful healing spell, he sent me the email address to contact (peterherpescurehome@gmail.com) and i quickly contacted him, and he said my condition can solved, that he will treat the disease immediately only if i can accept trust him and accept his terms and condition, i Agreed because i was so much in need of help by all means, so i did all he want from me and surprisingly on Sunday last week He sent me a text, that i should hurry up to the hospital for a checkup, which i truly did, i confirm from my doctor that i am now (herpes NEGATIVE) my eyes filled with tears and joy, crying heavily because truly the disease deprived me of many things from my life, should in case you need someone like this to help email him now: peterherpescurehome@gmail.com
PROPHET BOLIVAR CURED ME FROM HIV AND AIDS
My name is Edna Gates from the cat Island of the Bahamas,i want to quickly use this period to tell you all, how i came across a Herbal prophet that cured me from HIV AND AIDS WITH HERBAL CANNABIS OIL,i had this sickness for close 4 years with no dame help from anybody, i was on the internet on a blog that very day some time last year when i saw a comment of a lady called Mara from Brazil sharing her testimony about how this very prophet cured her of herpes and cancer virus, i just decided to give it a try and i contacted this Prophet Bolivar, so he told me all i needed to know and what to do to get cured and free from my issues, so i went further and make provisions for the herbs items which he used them to prepare herbal medicine for me,i applied the medicine on my self and just to see that the exact day which this prophet said i will be cured i was felling good and healthy at a time, my strength was regained i went for checkup in the hospital and our family doctor confirmed me i am free from my sickness and that am now back to my normal being, this was the greatest miracle that has ever happened to me in my life, and i promise prophet bolivar that i will be sharing his goodness to the world, these are few words i can say about this Prophet for a good work Weldon. I also like you to contact his private email Address on odungaspell@gmail.com.A GREAT SPELL CASTER THAT CAN HELP YOU CURE ANY OF YOUR DISEASES THAT YOU ARE SUFFERING FROM.he can also cure Herpes and cancers.