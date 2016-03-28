Long-time Vallejo Pastor Brooker Turner, 84

Superintendent Booker T. Turner, founder and pastor of the Corinthian Church of God in Christ, in Vallejo, died March 15. He faithfully pastored Corinthian Church, at 1101 Benicia Rd., Vallejo, for 41 years.

He was 84 years old.

His ministry started at the age of 33. Supt. Turner was a singing man and loved to sing songs like “Lord Let Me Lean on You,” “How Great Thou Art,” “I’ve Got a Home In That Rock” and “I Won’t Complain.”

He loved horses and could be seen at times riding his horse “Spirit” around Vallejo.

Turner was born on Nov. 29, 193 to Fred and Nesie Turner in Bradley, Arkansas. He was the third of 12 children. He served in the army as a medic during the Korean War.

He retired from Travis Air Force Base in 1986, where he worked as a Motor Vehicle Operator.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Earlene Turner; his nine children, Samuel Earl (Sheila) Turner, Carolyn Lois Juanita Logan (John), Kenneth Wayne Turner, Elvin Dwain Turner (Jannie), Joyce Marie Turner, Yolanda Elaine Bartley (Rick), Jean Evelyn Turner, Teresa Anita Turner, and Janice Renee Turner-Brown; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grand-children; 3 brothers; 4 sisters; 2 special nieces; two special nephews; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and the Corinthian Church of God in Christ Family.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, sisters, Ava Turner, Eva Torrence, and Dolly Pates; his brother, L.C. Turner, his God-Son/Nephew Jamie O. Austin; and his grandson, Sir Kendrick D. Brown.

Turner’s viewing will be held Friday, March 25 at the Corinthian Church of God in Christ His Homegoing Celebration Service will be held Saturday, March 26 at the Old Path Miracle Cathedral Church of God in Christ, 500 Arkansas St.in Vallejo.