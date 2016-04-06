Richmond Family to Use Proceeds From Their Business to Pay Another Family’s Rent

Courtesy of the Richmond Standard
The Richmond family whose appearance on Family Feud went viral last year has continued to make people smile in 2016.
Through April 30, Kevin and Ryan Muccular, owners of That’s My Dog, are donating $1 from every hot dog sold from their gourmet cart in Hercules toward paying a local family’s rent or mortgage payment for a month.
All tips given to the cart will also go toward the effort. The Mucculars are currently seeking to identify local families to sponsor.
“The more money we raise, the more families we will help,” Kevin Muccular told the Richmond Standard this week..
Last week, That’s My Dog also handed out free meals to the homeless as part of the Mucculars’ ongoing pledge to operate a business that benefits the community.
“I am a product of Richmond, and I love my city and the people that live there,” he said. “The more I’m blessed the more I will bless them!”
The Mucculars are a well-known local family. While Ryan is a culinary arts and hospitality expert, Kevin works as a life coach for the city, mentoring at-risk youth. Kevin Muccular further cemented the family’s fame when he blurted out a shocking answer on Family Feud back in September.
After host Steve Harvey asked, “What’s the last thing you stuck your finger in,” Kevin looked over at Ryan and unexpectedly said, “My wife, Steve.”
Harvey called the answer his favorite of all time, and clips of that segment garnered millions of views.
Now, Kevin Muccular wants to keep any and all good feelings thriving by helping people in his community. So he asks customers to stop by That’s My Dog’s cart at 1625 Sycamore Ave. in Hercules, near the Home Depot, in order to participate in their latest charity effort.
For those who can’t make it to the hot dog cart in Hercules but would like to donate toward the effort of paying a struggling family’s housing costs for a month, click here and go to the DONATE NOW tab on the bottom-right of the page.
“One-hundred percent of all funds given are going” toward the effort, Kevin Muccular said.
