OCCUR’s Model Built on Faith Program Presents “Introduction to Proposal Writing”

Faith-based and other nonprofit organizations often feel at a loss for finding or affording great grant writers. So how do you find someone with the skills to write winning proposals that help bring in funds?

Look no further than your own organization.

OCCUR and the San Francisco Foundation FAITHS a Model Built on Faith Program present Introduction to Proposal Writing. This is the first of a two-part grant writing series, designed to teach individuals with little or no prior experience the basic proposal writing skills and funding research methods.

In this intensive clinic, Senior Nonprofit Consultant Carmen Bogan will cover:

How program design/evaluation connect to a successful proposal;

Determining program funding needs;

Elements of a proposal;

How to write a proposal;

Tips for getting a yes; Funding research basics.

The workshop will be held Thursday, April 28 at the First Unitarian Church of Oakland at 685 14th St., Oakland from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information call (510) 839-2440, occur@sbcglobal.net or register online at www.amodelbuiltonfaith.org.