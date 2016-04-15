Post Salon Meeting on Housing, April 17

There will be a meeting of the Post Salon Housing Committee Sunday, April 17, noon to 2 p.m. at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle 410 14th St. in Oakland.

The agenda will be:

A recap/debrief/analysis of the April 5 City Council moratorium decision;

Actionable next steps during the 90 days, including a review of 12 points, what efforts are underway now, what needs to happen and how we can support each other;

Immediate housing issues on the table including impact fees, Protect Oakland Renters Initiative, and other next steps.