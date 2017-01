Congresswoman Lee and Troy Williams to Speak at Post Salon April 24

Congresswoman Barbara Lee will discuss overcoming barriers for the formerly incarcerated to vote and find jobs at next week’s Post Salon. Troy Williams, former San Quentin inmate, will respond.

The salon will also report on the housing moratorium, a local voter registration drive and the crisis of jobs and job training programs in Oakland, discussing the significance of what will be discussed at the Tuesday, April 26 Community and Economic Development Community Meeting.

The Post Salon will take place Sunday, April 24, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle, 410 14th St. in Oakland.

RSVP online at https://www.facebook.com/events/254120184933835/