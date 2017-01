Oakland Post and Editor Epstein Nominated for John Swett Award for Media Excellence

The Oakland Post newspaper and its editor Ken Epstein have been nominated for the 2015 John Swett Award for Media Excellence, presented annually to news outlets and reporters by the California Teachers Association (CTA).

The awards are designed to recognize excellent media coverage of California’s public education. Epstein and the Post were nominated for the statewide award by the Oakland Education Association (OEA), submitted by OEA President Trish Gorham.

The Post is being nominated for its ongoing coverage of issues that affect students, parents and staff of the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD).

This included reporting on a controversial restructuring plan by Superintendent Antwan Wilson, the need to hire more African American teachers, and highlighting teachers’ efforts to support the emotional needs of Oakland youth.

Post editor Ken Epstein was nominated for the award based on a number of investigative articles that have made the practices and policies of the OUSD Board of Education and Supt. Wilson transparent for local readers.

Epstein has been involved in education and Oakland public schools for more than two decades, first as a middle school and high school classroom teacher and later working in the district’s communications office.

He currently reports regularly on education issues. His articles reflect his depth of knowledge of OUSD and his long-term commitment to serving parents, students and the public schools.

Accord to OEA President Gorham, “It is important now, more than ever, that there are publications which reach often underserved communities and which provide all points of view while also actively pursuing that which is objectively true.

“The Post has increased its coverage of education in Oakland, thereby benefitting all the communities of the city.”