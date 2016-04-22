Harriet Tubman, born Araminta Ross, was a conductor of the Underground Railroad, which help slaves escape to freedom. She will be replacing President Andrew Jackson, who defended slavery, as the new face of the $20 bill, President Barack Obama’s Treasury Department announced last week.

Tubman will lead a list of Black civil rights and freedom fighters and other Black historical icons on future U.S currency issues.

Secretary of the Treasury Jacob J. Lew announced that the $5 bill will also be redesigned and will feature images from the civil rights movement, historic events that occurred on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and a 1939 performance by opera singer Marian Anderson. President Abraham Lincoln will remain the face of the $5 bill.

Although Tubman will replace Jackson on the front of the $20 bill, Jackson’s image will still be featured on the back of the bill and will be commingled in some way with the image of the White House.

First U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton will remain the face of the $10 bill, but the back of it “will honor the story and the heroes of the women’s suffrage movement against the backdrop of the Treasury Building,” Lew said. Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Alice Paul are among the women who will be included on the bill.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee said, “Adding Harriet Tubman to the $20 bill is a fitting honor for a woman who stood against injustice and put her life on the line to deliver more than 300 people to freedom. I hope that this trend of adding deserving women and people of color continues. It is past time that our paper money reflects America’s proud and diverse history.”

The Treasury Department has scheduled the new designs for the three bills to be released in 2020, in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Circulation of the bills is set to begin at a later date.

Lew said that he has asked the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, along with the Federal Reserve, to accelerate the process of producing the new $5, $10 and $20 bills for circulation as quickly as possible “while ensuring that we protect against counterfeiting through effective and sophisticated production.”

Lew said, “The decision to put Harriet Tubman on the new $20 was driven by thousands of responses we received from Americans young and old.

John Collins, the late former numismatist, buffalo soldier and “Blacks on the Money” columnist for the Oakland Post, often wrote of how Harriet Tubman led a military group to rescue slaves and built a network of safe houses that included Frederick Douglass’s home. Both Tubman and Douglass also wanted congress to restore the Black wealth that was deposited in The Freedmen’s Bank.