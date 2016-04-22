“Wilhemina’s War” Documents a Poor Southern Family’s Struggle with HIV

The progress that has been made in the treatment of AIDS suggests that the worst is behind us, although, there are still 50,000 Americans being diagnosed with HIV every year.

Nearly half of them live in the South, where HIV infections occurring in women are highest, and 71 percent of HIV diagnoses are African American women who reported transmission through heterosexual conduct.

AIDS is one of the leading causes of death for Black women in the rural South – it is in rural communities where the disease thrives in the intersection of poverty, race, women’s health and politics.

“Wilhemina’s War,” a PBS “Independent Lens” film, is an intimate, personal narrative that tells the story of one family’s struggle with HIV over the course of five years.

The film bears witness to the resilience and determination of the human spirit in the face of tremendous adversity as we watch 62-year-old Wilhemina Dixon, the uneducated daughter of sharecroppers, work tirelessly to combat the stigma and ignorance in the community, while caring for her family.

Wilhemina knows little about public policy but a lot about taking care of the sick. Five members out of her family are living with HIV. She is the caretaker for her daughter, Toni, a drug addict, and her teenage granddaughter, Dayshal.

In the film you see how South Carolina politics works to block Wilhemina’s struggle to save her family, as Governor Nikki Haley rejects billions of federal dollars available through the Affordable Care Act, a decision with devastating implications for those in need.

Undaunted by this and other challenges, Wilhemina perseveres, taking the state’s motto for motivation, “While I Breathe, I Hope”.

Producer and director June Cross is a two-time Emmy winner and has twice been awarded DuPont’s Columbia Journalism Awards.

“I wanted to do the film to bring awareness to an epidemic that many think now exists only in Africa and it’s devastating impact on the African American community, particularly the American South,” she said.

Although this film was shot in South Carolina, it could have easily been made in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, East Texas or North Carolina.

These states lead the nation in highest HIV transmissions and now form the epicenter of the AIDS epidemic in the United States.

African Americans in the U.S. continue to be affected by HIV disproportionately and particularly in the South, where the majority of African Americans reside.

Conditions in these states make them ripe for the spread of disease and poor disease outcomes especially among the region’s poorest and most vulnerable populations.

The high level of poverty in the South, coupled with a of blatant and violent racism and discrimination, has fueled lack of trust in the government and medical systems likely result in a greater prevalence of HIV in African Americans that live there.

This film touches on a systematic dehumanization that’s the result of centuries of racism, structural issues such as lack of education, lack of access to quality healthcare, lack of transportation, and silence and stigma in the local church organizations.

To watch the documentary, go to www.pbs.org/independentlens/videos/wilheminas-war/

