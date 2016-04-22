“Wilhemina’s War” Documents a Poor Southern Family’s Struggle with HIV

The progress that has been made in the treatment of AIDS suggests that the worst is behind us, although, there are still 50,000 Americans being diagnosed with HIV every year.
Nearly half of them live in the South, where HIV infections occurring in women are highest, and 71 percent of HIV diagnoses are African American women who reported transmission through heterosexual conduct.
AIDS is one of the leading causes of death for Black women in the rural South – it is in rural communities where the disease thrives in the intersection of poverty, race, women’s health and politics.
“Wilhemina’s War,” a PBS “Independent Lens” film, is an intimate, personal narrative that tells the story of one family’s struggle with HIV over the course of five years.
The film bears witness to the resilience and determination of the human spirit in the face of tremendous adversity as we watch 62-year-old Wilhemina Dixon, the uneducated daughter of sharecroppers, work tirelessly to combat the stigma and ignorance in the community, while caring for her family.
Wilhemina knows little about public policy but a lot about taking care of the sick. Five members out of her family are living with HIV. She is the caretaker for her daughter, Toni, a drug addict, and her teenage granddaughter, Dayshal.
In the film you see how South Carolina politics works to block Wilhemina’s struggle to save her family, as Governor Nikki Haley rejects billions of federal dollars available through the Affordable Care Act, a decision with devastating implications for those in need.
Undaunted by this and other challenges, Wilhemina perseveres, taking the state’s motto for motivation, “While I Breathe, I Hope”.
Producer and director June Cross is a two-time Emmy winner and has twice been awarded DuPont’s Columbia Journalism Awards.
“I wanted to do the film to bring awareness to an epidemic that many think now exists only in Africa and it’s devastating impact on the African American community, particularly the American South,” she said.
Although this film was shot in South Carolina, it could have easily been made in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, East Texas or North Carolina.
These states lead the nation in highest HIV transmissions and now form the epicenter of the AIDS epidemic in the United States.
African Americans in the U.S. continue to be affected by HIV disproportionately and particularly in the South, where the majority of African Americans reside.
Conditions in these states make them ripe for the spread of disease and poor disease outcomes especially among the region’s poorest and most vulnerable populations.
The high level of poverty in the South, coupled with a of blatant and violent racism and discrimination, has fueled lack of trust in the government and medical systems likely result in a greater prevalence of HIV in African Americans that live there.
This film touches on a systematic dehumanization that’s the result of centuries of racism, structural issues such as lack of education, lack of access to quality healthcare, lack of transportation, and silence and stigma in the local church organizations.
To watch the documentary, go to www.pbs.org/independentlens/videos/wilheminas-war/
For more information contact mrjessebrooksii@gmail,com or 510-575-8245
My name is RENNA JONES a single mum from the UNITED STATE OF AMERICA (TEXAS ) i never thought i will see today if not the help of Dr. Aluda i was pregnant for over 2yrs and some months the doctor told me i have HIV aids and that the baby was affected also and also i have cancer the doctor also was about going to performe surgery on my left breast i was so fruastrated i thought of killing my self then i ran into an old college friend of mine then i narated my story to her she burst into tears and confrot me then she told me that there was these great man who would give me herbs and root and myself and the baby will be alright as good, and she told me that it will only cost me some funds to get the herbs from Dr LOSA, money was never the problem i never thought of it but i said to myself i will be heal i cotacted him at once after some process i got the herbs he told me how to use it daily and am going to use the herbs for just 1months and after that 1months i should go for check up in the hospital i followed instructions very carfully and could you believe me it has not gotten to 1months and behold i was back again please another year is coming you should not let ailment follow you to next year contact doctor ALUDA on (dr.losaherbalhome@gmail.com ) he is ever ready and happy to render you service.
contact him at….(dr.losaherbalhome@gmail.com OR YOU CAN CALL OR WHATSAPP HIM +2349050141109)
stay bless
RENNA JONES.
special on cureing
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. HEPATITIS B
6. DIABETES
7. HUMAN PAPILOMA VIRUS DISEASE(HPV)
8. ALZHEIMER
9. LUPUS (Lupus Vulgaris or Lupus Erythematosus)
My name is RENNA JONES a single mum from the UNITED STATE OF AMERICA (TEXAS ) i never thought i will see today if not the help of Dr. Aluda i was pregnant for over 2yrs and some months the doctor told me i have HIV aids and that the baby was affected also and also i have cancer the doctor also was about going to performe surgery on my left breast i was so fruastrated i thought of killing my self then i ran into an old college friend of mine then i narated my story to her she burst into tears and confrot me then she told me that there was these great man who would give me herbs and root and myself and the baby will be alright as good, and she told me that it will only cost me some funds to get the herbs from Dr LOSA, money was never the problem i never thought of it but i said to myself i will be heal i cotacted him at once after some process i got the herbs he told me how to use it daily and am going to use the herbs for just 1months and after that 1months i should go for check up in the hospital i followed instructions very carfully and could you believe me it has not gotten to 1months and behold i was back again please another year is coming you should not let ailment follow you to next year contact doctor ALUDA on (dr.losaherbalhome@gmail.com ) he is ever ready and happy to render you service.
contact him at….(dr.losaherbalhome@gmail.com OR YOU CAN CALL OR WHATSAPP HIM +2349050141109)
stay bless
RENNA JONES.
special on cureing
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. HEPATITIS B
6. DIABETES
7. HUMAN PAPILOMA VIRUS DISEASE(HPV)
8. ALZHEIMER
9. LUPUS (Lupus Vulgaris or Lupus Erythematosus)
I want to share my testimony and my happiness with you all in this site, last year my husband left me for another woman in his working place and he abandon me and my 2kids, everything was so hard for me because i love him so much, so i saw the testimony of Great udo he has been helping ladies in getting there husband back so i contacted him and he help me to cast a return spell for my husband and in 2 days my husband left the other woman and he come back to me with so much love and caring. i will never forget this help that Great udo gave to me and my children.if you are here you need help to get you lover back, all you need hiv cure you can contact him through this email drudolovespell@gmail.com,if you need cure for herpes you can all cantact him with the email,you can call him if you like with this number +2349037901036, i am proud to give this testimony thank dr.
I was diagnosed of HIV/AIDS since 8 year and Doctor said that HIV was no cure that i have less than a year to live.i cry all day and night and went from one hospital to another Doctor still no cure.i almost gave up until i met a post online about Dr Benson how he has helped many people to be cured,so luckily i email him. He told me all the things I needed to do and also gave me instructions to be taking it,i was cured within few weeks after drinking the herbs which Dr Benson sent to me. Dr Benson is a herbalist doctor. well know man in Africa that cure any types of disease,i see so many testimonies how he save people life,He has herbs for the following illness..HERPES CANCER ALS HEPATITIS B PENIS ENLARGEMENT DIABETICS. Dr Benson herbs miracle cure HIV i advise you contact:his Mobile number +2347052942768
him email now:Bensonspellcaster@gmail.com______________
MY TESTIMONY I am Sarah David from USA I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr James has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr James on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr James can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr James i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr James on any treatment for any Disease like HIV/AIDS ,HERPES, DIABITES, HPV , he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach Dr James on his
email.drjamesherbalsolutiontemple@gmail.com /drjames92@hotmail.com ……… or whatsapp number____+2348153863900 may god bless you sir for your good works………
Hello I’m Janice Khin Anderson from Australia, I’m giving a testimony about Dr.Osas the great Herbalist,he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my HIV virus of 8yrs,though I went through different websites I saw different testimonies about different spell casters and herbalist, I was like: “Many people have the HIV cure why are people still suffering from it?” I thought of it, then I contact Dr. Osas via emai (osasherbalventure @ gmail .com), I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a Trier, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me and also ask me to make a payment for the medicine.he prepared it (CURE) and sent it to me via a Courier service, I took the medicine as prescribed by him and I went for check-up 2 weeks after finishing the medicine I went to the hospital and I was tested HIV negative, and his medicine has NO SIDE EFFECT, there’s no special diet when taking the medicine.He also cure DIABETES, EX BACK, ALS, HEPATITIS B, CANCER, HERPES
1) If you want your ex back.
(2) If you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want your own children
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to
be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) How you been scammed and you
(10) and if you ant your herpes cure back
waste your time no more. Contact him via: ((osasherbalventure @ gmail .com)) For more information You can also add me on my facebook: Khin Yadanar
Wow: who will ever believe that a herbal can cure HIV Virus, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy,and went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the office thinking where I can go to get solution. so a friend walked to my office as me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HIV VIRUS and she gave me his email, so i mail him.He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks To my greatest surprise after patiently going according to instruction given to me by this man called Dr OSAKA and i went for a medical test and the result was negative. I want to say thanks to Dr OSAKA who God have sent to heal is people and God will bless you for the good work you are doing. you can also contact this great and powerful man if you have this problem his via email;drosakamiracletemple@hotmail.comor call him through his mobile number:+2348076023257or contact him directly through his website:http://drosakamiracletemp.wixsite.com..
: I am jennifer wilson From USA It is no longer news that the Acquired immune deficiency syndrome Herpes Virus is increasing by the day. The fear is that many people living with the sickness are scared of saying it because of the stigma that comes along with it.I am bold enough among many others to state that there is now a potent cure to this sickness but many are unaware of it. I discovered that I was infected with the virus 3 months ago, after a medical check-up. My doctor told me and I was shocked, confused and felt like my world has crumbled. I was dying slowly due to the announcement of my medical practitioner but he assured me that I could leave a normal life if I took my medications (as there was no medically known cure to Herpes). I went from churches to churches but soon found that my case needed urgent attention as I was growing lean due to fear of dying anytime soon. In a bid to look for a lasting solution to my predicament, I sought for solutions from the voodoo world. I went online and searched for every powerful trado-medical practitioner that I could severe, cos I heard that the African Voodoo Priests had a cure to the Herpes syndrome. It was after a little time searching the web that I came across one Dr okosodo(A powerful African Voodoo Priest), who offered to help me at a monetary fee. I had to comply as this was my final bus-stop to receiving a perfect healing. My last resolve was to take my life by myself, should this plan fail. At last it worked out well. He gave me some steps to follow and I meticulously carried out all his instructions. Last month, to be precise, I went back to the hospital to conduct another test and to my amazement, the results showed that ” I am NEGATIVE”. You can free yourself of this Herpes virus by consulting this great African Voodoo Priest via this e-mail: drokosodopowerfulhome@gmail.com or call and whatsapp him on +2348136623427 He will help you and his herb medication is sure. he has the cure on all this disease as he told me and it listed. GENITAL WARTS/ PREGNANCY. EPILEPSY. GENPILENCIN. HIV AIDS. PREGNANCY DIABETICS STROKE. EXPANDS OF PENIS BREAST H.P.V TYPE 1 TYPE 2 TYPE 3 AND TYPE 4. TYPE 5. HUMAN PAPAILOMA VIRUS. HERPES. SYPHILIS. CANCER. HEPATITIS A B and C. HIRE BLOOD PRESSURES. AND BODY BOILS. AND BODY DISEASES . THANK TO YOU ALL FOR YOUR TIME OF READING MY TESTIMONY AND MOST ESPECIALLY YOU Dr okosodo I PRAY TO GOD TO NEVER LET ME AND MY FAMILY FORGET YOU IN OUR LIFE
my name is Joyce my life is full of joy because Dr oduma asked me to be happy What happened to me is not what i can keep only to myself but to also tell the world so that those that were once like me will get there love ones back and been happy once again. I and my lover had some issues which leads to our break up since after then my life has never been the same i tried all method to get him back but they were just waste of effort and waste of time. But one day during my search on the internet i came across someone testimony about Dr oduma helped him to get his lover back so i contacted Dr.oduma and to my greatest surprise Dr.oduma was able to bring back my lover within 48hours. With the great thing that happened in my life i decided to tell the whole world about this great man called Dr oduma. For those in need of anything he told me that in his temple there is know impossibility now i believe him so much friends if you need help kindly contact him via email:odumaspelltemple0@gmail.com or cell phone +2347055176615
And i promise you that your lover will definitely be back to you.
I am indeed very happy for my life; My name is Vargas Cynthia I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past 5 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until last Month, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how DR. Ben helped someone in curing her HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is (drbenharbalhome@gmail.com).I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in my life. if you are having a similar problems just email him on (drbenharbalhome@gmail.com) or simply whatsapp him on: +2348144631509.He can also cure disease like Cancer, Diabeties, Herpes. Etc. You can reach me on email: vargascynthiamaye1995@gmail.com
This is my testimony about the good work of a
man who helped me.. I base in Canada. My life
is back! I was cure of hiv illness. I felt like my
life was about to end, and was falling apart.
Thanks to Dr.Asein who I met online. On
one faithful day, as I was browsing through the
internet, I was searching for a good herbs or
medication that can solve my problems. I came
across series of testimonies about this
particular doctor. Some people testified that he
brought their Ex lover back,some testified that
he cure them of HIV,some testified that he cure
them of Diabetes,some testified that he cure
them of symptoms, some testified that he
restores womb, some testified that he cure
them of cancer, some testified he cure hiv and
can also cast a spell to stop divorce and so on.
There was one particular testimony I saw, it was
about a woman called mariam, she testified about
how Dr.Asein brought back her Ex lover in
less than three days the end of her
testimony she gave Dr.ASEIN e-mail
address. After reading all these, I decided to
give Dr Asein a try. I contacted him with his email address and explained my
problem to him and he send me the herbal
medicine that cure my hiv illness. Dr
Asein is really a great and gifted man
and I will not to stop publishing him because he
is a wonderful Dr…If you have a problem and
you are looking for a real and genuine spell
caster or doctor to solve that problem for you.
Dr ASEIN today, he might be the
answer to your problem. Here’s his contact:
Dr.Aseinherbalhome@gmail.com or you whatsapp him with his mobile number on +2348163904713. Contact him for the
following:
(1)If you want your ex back or suffering from
any kind of illness
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3)You want to be promoted in your office.
(4)You want women/men to run after you.
(5)If you want a child.
(6)[You want to be rich.
(7)You want to tie your husband/wife to be
yours forever.
(8)If you need financial assistance.
(9)If you want to stop your Divorce.
10)Help bringing people out of prison.
(11)Marriage Spells
(12)Miracle Spells
(13)Beauty Spells
(14)PROPHECY CHARM
(15)Attraction Spells
(16)Evil Eye Spells.
(17)Kissing Spell
(18)Remove Sickness Spells.
(19)ELECTION WINNING SPELLS.
(20)SUCCESS IN EXAMS SPELLS.
(21) Charm to get who to love you.
TESTIMONY OF HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS AND HIV
i am so happy to share this testimony with the world because generally there are so many doubts about the cure of HIV and HERPES simplex virus This is real take it serious,my name is Jennifer jerry and i am so happy that today i can give this testimony to the world and also help in saving life of people who has been condemned for death just as i was ,who will believe that a herb can cure HERPES and HIV VIRUS completely from the body , i never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot of money getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, it got to a time that all i was waiting for is death to come because i was broke and i already have strong outbreaks from the herpes virus, one day i was going through the net asking questions online just to know more about the latest development in the medical sector to see if there is still hope then i stumbled on a post about about this great man called DR.ODINAKA through an online friend who publicly made a testimony on how she was also cured of herpes simplex virus2 by this herbal doctor who is well known for his strong ancient herbal practice for HERPES, HIV, and CANCER cure,at first i doubted both the woman and the doctor just as so many that see’s this post would doubt because medically it has been proven impossible but later i decided to give him a try so i emailed him I did not believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared a herbal medicine (CURE) and sent it through Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office. they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and after receiving it, i took the medicine as prescribed by him at the end of 13days that the medicine lasted, he told me to go to the hospital for a test, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me Herpes simplex virus and HIV negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospitals and was also negative the doctors were speechless and said it was a miracle, thank you sir for saving my life even if you cannot see this post i shall never stop testifying the impact you made in my life by restoring back my life when i was being stigmatized and even avoided by family and friends , I promise I will always testify of your good works. if you are herpes simplex virus or HIV patient, contact him and I am sure you will get cured, contact him via: emaill at [ odinakaspiritualtemple@gmail.com ] OR YOU CAN CALL HIM ON THES PHONE NUMBER (+2340815217305)THESE ARE THE THINGS DR.odinaka IS SPECIALISED . HERPES . HIV/AIDS . CANCER
KIDNEY STONES
ULCER
PORT-RATE DISORDER
DIABETES
LOVE SPELLS TO BRING BACK EX LOVERS [HUSBANDS OR WIFE’S
My name is Sarah Bondzie, I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until last Month, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr. Nana helped someone in curing her HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is (drnanaherbalhome@gmail.com). I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in my life. if you are having a similar problems just email him on (drnanaherbalhome@gmail.com) or simply whatsapp him on: +233265200680. He can also cure disease like Cancer, Diabeties, Herpes. Etc. You can reach me on email: sbondzie3@gmail.com
Do you know that there is a great Herbal doctor
who can cure any deadly disease. Like Cancer,
Hiv, syphilis, diebeties, madness, low spam count
And also bring back your Lover e.t.c. Well my
main reason why i am writing this right now is to
inform the whole world about the great deeds, Dr.
aluda did for me. I was diagnosed of this deadly
disease in the year 2000 ever since then i was
taking my medications, until i met the great herbal doctor, though i never believed in spell. I saw
many testimonies on how a great spell caster
cured their deadly diseases. I contacted him
through his phone number. I called him, he asked
me to send him my email, which i did. He gave
me a form to fill, I filled it and send it back to
him. He told me that his god’s required some
items in which he will use in casting a curing
spell on me. I don’t know where to find the items
he required. He told me that the only alternative
is for of to send him the money, then he can help
me to purchase the items from the items sellers. I
promised myself to do anything to get cured. I
sent him the money. He bought the items and
casted a curing spell on me. Two day later he
asked me to go for check-up, when i did the
check-up i was tested HIV Negative. If you
passing through hardship and you need a way
out, kindly contact him via his email on
dr.aludaspelltemple@gmail.com or call or whatsapp him +2349050141109
I was infected with HIV VIRUS by my long-term regular partner. The challenge for every positive person is to take back control of their lives, in “Living Positively” with the virus. I’d always believed that good health was never maintained only by taking medication. More than ever, HIV reinforced for me that health is not just physical health, but also mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. An important part of the healing process for me is to be active in HIV/AIDS education, support and advocacy. I volunteer in a number of HIV/AIDS organizations, and in particular Positive Men/Women, because the impact of HIV /AIDS on women is very different than from men. As once a HIV positive person, I will forever be grateful to God Almighty and DR ABIOLA to reach me when i thought it is all over, Today am happy with my family living free after the medical doctor have confirmed my HIV status Negative, I have never in my life believed that HIV could be cured by any herbal medicine, I want to make sure that HIV never happens to anyone else. We can’t prevent HIV by punishment, by stigma and discrimination. It’s only through building a safe, supportive and caring environment, that positive people still have hope and they should contact Dr ABIOLA with this email: deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com } He cure HIV and other Viruses like; HEPATITIS B, CANCER, ALS, DIABETES, LYMPH NODES, and lots more. Contact him via; or call +2348100609098
MUST READ HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS
Greetings to you all, i am here today on this forum giving a life testimony on how Dr igaba has cured me from Herpes Virus, i have been stocked in bondage with this virus for almost 2years now, i have tried different means to get this sickness out of my body i also heard there was no cure to the virus, all the possible ways i tried did not work out for me, i do have the faith that i was going to be cured one day, as i was a strong believer in God and also in miracles, One day as i was on the internet i came across some amazing testimonies concerning how Dr igaba has cured different people from various sickness with his Herbal Herbs Medicine, they all advised we contact Dr igaba for any problem, with that i had the courage and i contacted Dr igaba i told him about my Sickness, He told me not to worry that he was going to prepare some Herbal Medicine for me, after some time in communication with Dr igaba he finally prepared for me some herbs which he sent to me and he also gave me prescriptions on how to take them, My good friends after taking Dr igaba Herbs for some weeks i started to experience changes in me and from there, I noticed my Herpes Virus was no longer in my body, as i have also gone for test, Today i am fit and healthy to live life again, I am so happy for the good work of Dr igaba in my life, Friends if you are having any time of disease problem kindly email Dr igaba on {doctorigabaspelltemple@gmail.com} or call/ him on +2348122122493 God Bless you Dr.
DOCTOR IGABA CAN AS WELL CURE OTHER DISEASE/VIRUSES
Hi friends!
I am Melissa Phillips by name and i want to use this great opportunity to
share with you some great and amazing testimony of how i was cured from HIV
Virus with the help of Dr idahosa Herbal Medicine.
Over 2 years now i have been suffering and living in pain with this deadly
virus HIV, fear grew in my mind everyday as i heard there is no cure for
it, but to me i knew that medical drugs was not the only option in treating
viruses and infection, my greatest problem was that i was stocked in pain
as the symptoms has circulated over my body.
Few Months ago i decided to get more information online concerning HIV,and
while i was surfing the web, i came across some great testimonials from
various people on how Dr idahosa has been using his herbal medicine to cure
different disease, at first i was shocked as i have never heard of such
thing before, and also i doubted if it was true as it never came up on
media, these people gave out the email address of Dr idahosa and advised we
contact him for any problem, though i was doubting him i decided to put a
test on it, moreover it was the first time for me to hear something like
that, i copied the email address of Dr idahosa and i sent him a message
about my health status and i also requested for his medicine in order for
me to get good health, he gave me a responded after some hours and he told
me the procedure involved in order for me to get his medicine, he also said
to me he was going to send me some herbal liquid medicine which was going
to take for 2 weeks and after 2 weeks i will be totally cured.
I went with Dr idahosa and i followed exactly as i was told by this man,
after 3 to 5 days of communication i eventually received a package from the
mailing service and that was the medicine sent by Dr idahosa.
I started taking the medicine as i was directed by Dr idahosa and after 2
weeks i also started seen some changes on my skin, and after a month passed
i noticed that the rashes on my skin are cleared, i was surprised and i had
a thought to myself again LIKE! IS THIS REALLY WORKING OUT? when i noticed
this changes i contacted this Great Dr and i told him about it, he told me
to go to the hospital and do some check up if the virus is still there, i
actually went to the hospital on Friday to do some test on my blood and
after 3 days the result came out that i was completely free from Hiv, still
many people will not believe this, but it did really works.
Dr idahosa is a brave man and he is set to answer all human disease, today
i am living in good health as just with a test i conquered my pain and
sorrow, Please you can contact Dr idahosa for any problem with the email
below:(dridahosasolutioncenter@gmail.com) or call him +2348134261542,
Thanks for reading this!
Friends happy me. share to your friends do not hide your probl em,I AM
SO
VERY HAPPY TODAY!!! That is why am giving this big thanks to
Dr.oje. I have been suffering from HIV/AIDS for the past six
(6)years, i have spent a lot of money getting drugs from the hospitals
to keep myself healthy, i tried everything possible to get myself cure,
but i couldn’t get any solution! until i decided to try herbal cure.
That was how i got in contact with this great herbal doctor in an online
research, i contacted him and after he had administer his herbal cure
on me, two(2) days after i want for another test. To God be the glory i
tested HIV/AIDS negative, (I am so glad to see my myself HIV/AIDS
negative once again). I’m very proud to express my happiness through
this platform and to say a big thanks to Dr. oje for restoring my
life back to normal. You can as well contact Dr. oje via
drojelumeseherbalhome@gmail.com if you are infected with HIV/AIDS virus
or
having any health problems or Have is Mobil number call him
+2347035302579 DOCTOR oje CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:1.
HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES 1/2
3. CANCER
4. ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease)
5. Herpatitis B
6.chronic pancreatitis
7.Emphysema
8.COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
9.asthma
10.Acute angle-closure Glaucoma
11.Diabates
12.CHRONIC PANCREATITIS
This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure
Hiv&Aids, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when
getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting
for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man
who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him,
unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the hiv in my body, he
prepare the herbs for me, and he send it through courier services he
also told me how many days it we take to get to me, so i actually
receive the herbs he give me instruction on how to take it, at the end
of one month, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i
went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i
thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative,
then i took my friend who was also suffering from cancer to the Dr
ituafelice, after the treatment she was also confirm free . He also
have the herb to cure cancer. please i want every one with this virus
to be free, that is why i will be dropping his email address,
DR.ITUAFELICE@GMAIL.COM Do not hesitate to email him now he is a great
man. the government is also interested on this help he is providing
saving peoples life, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I
will always testify for your good work. you can also whatsapp him on
+2347086722395.
It is no longer news that the Acquired immune deficiency syndrome /Human Immune Virus ( HEPATITIS B) is increasing by the day. The fear is that many people living with the sickness are scared of saying it because of the stigma that comes along with it.I am bold enough among many others to state that there is now a potent cure to this sickness but many are unaware of it. I discovered that I was infected with the virus 8yrs ago, after a medical check-up. My doctor told me and I was shocked, confused and felt like my world has crumbled. I was dying slowly due the announcement of my medical practitioner but he assured me that I could lead a normal life if I took my medications (as there was no medically known cure to HEPATITIS B). I went from churches to churches but soon found that my case needed urgent attention as I was growing lean due to fear of dying anytime soon. In a bid to looking for a lasting solution to my predicament, I sought for solutions from the voodoo world. I went online and searched for every powerful trad-medical practitioner that I could severe, cos I heard that the African Voodoo Priests had a cure to the HEPATITIS B syndrome. It was after a little time surfing the web that I came across one DR ADEYEMI (A powerful African Voodoo Priest), who offered to help me at a monetary fee. I had to comply as this was my final bus-stop to receiving a perfect healing. My last resolve was to take my life by myself, should this plan fail. Alas! it worked out well. He gave my some steps to follow and I meticulously carried out all his instructions.Last month, 20,May, 2016, to be precise, I went back to the hospital to conduct another test and to my amazement, the results showed that ” I am NEGATIVE” You can free yourself of this (HEPATITIS B) virus by consulting this great African Voodoo Priest via this e-mail: ADEYEMIBELLO1990@GMAIL.COM OR CALL +2348107996445 He will help you
My Name is clayton zelda am from United state of American..i want to inform the HERPES VIRUS PATIENT..that this is real and genuine spell caster online..i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how DR BELLO was able to cure me totally from HERPES VIRUS disease, how i was cured of my HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR BELLO..i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, I was HERPES positive over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how DR BELLO cure HIV and herpes disease but when I saw it i have it in mind that he can’t cure MY HERPES VIRUS DISEASE..I just decided to give it a try I contact him that night luckily to me he replied me back.. but I don’t believe him I thought it was a scam but I still hold on to see the work of DR BELLO if what people testify about him herbal cure is truth he ask for some details about me i gave him all he needed and I waited to see his reply to my problem after all,he told me to go for check up and I went for HERPES TEST… I cant believe I was negative and the HERPES VIRUS in my body got cured, am so happy and grateful to God for using DR BELLO to cure me, that is the reason why i decided to write this wonderful testimony of our i was cured, i recommend DR BELLO to you all around the world and you no that you are HERPES PATIENT AND HIV OR CANCER.. I WILL ADVICE YOU TO CONTACT HIM ON HIS EMAIL:(ADEYEMIBELLO1990@GMAIL.COM) OR CALL ON Whatsapp him +2348107996445 i will advice you to contact him now so that you can be cured on time his email:ADEYEMIBELLO1990@GMAIL.COM OR CALL ..
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Prosperity spell
4. Protection spell
5. Get a job spell
6. Becoming a manager spell
7. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
8. Child spell
9. Love spell
10, vanishing spell
11. Success or pass spell
12. Marriage spell
13. Avenging spell
14. Popularity spell
15. Killing spell
16. Cancer spell
17. Supernatural power spell
18. Hiv/Aid
19. Hepatitis B Cure
Clayton Zelda
My name is Tranelle Leon. I am from USA i am here to spread the entire work of a real spell caster called Dr Abu who just helped me to retrieve back my union with my husband and make our relationship very stronger and brought joy and happiness into our marriage. I have been scammed by a lot of fake spell casters but i was later introduced to Dr. Abu by a friend named Tammy smith to this great man who help her to restore her relationship back with his husband.He also help me and wipe away my tears. So viewers of this wonderful testimony who wants to contact him via email oruentempleofpowers@gmail.com
1. GETTING YOUR EX LOVER BACK.
2. DIVORCE SPELL.
3. WINNING LOTTERIES.
4. BREAKING OF GENERATION COURSE.
5. GETTING OF JOB.
6. CHILD BEARING.
7. MONEY SPELL.
8. CURING OF HIV AND MANY MORE.
9. HERBAL CARE.
10. BEAUTY SPELL.
11. BUSINESS CHARMS TO ENQUIRE MORE CUSTOMERS AND LOT’S MORE..
So brothers and sisters i have tested this man DR. Abu and i have found that he is real and genuine. i am now the happiest woman on earth today, Contact his via email id and be joyful in your life.(oruentempleofpowers@gmail.com
Tel:+2348059092407).
More gratitude and thanks to you again the great DOCTOR ABU
I’m Garry Juan from Alabama US. I was cured recently by DR. IDAHOISE. A friend introduced me to him i contacted him, and he treat me an cured my HPV virus. It’s still a surprised to me because all hope was gone before, so i decided to testify for his goodness to everyone. If you have diseases like HPV, HIV, ALS, COPD or any diseases he can cure it. He is a humble and truthful man.
You can write DR. IDAHOISE through mail: dr.idahoisespelltemple01@ gmail. com or call him with his telephone number +2348110496023
dr.idahoisespelltemple01@ gmail. com
Hello everybody am Miss edurance, I am seeing so many scam post from Nigeria, South Africa here claiming that they are spell casters or herbalist. I was scam by many of them because I am from Nigeria and my fiance left me because i was hiv positive but I found out the truth when i was speaking to my friend concerning my hiv status and she was laughing at me saying if really these people are spell caster or herbalist what time will they have to even answer a call left alone creating an email account or chatting on whatsapp,that was when i realize that i was a fool ever since and then proceeded to search for a good ritualist since there is no herbal or scientific cure for HIV and after travelling many village and going through so much stress i found out this great ritualist and i explain my situation to him and he took my picture and my name and did the necessary ritual and spell and told me to check my hiv status after 7 days and I did, to my greatest surprise i was cured. I am happy now that is why I am warning against contacting any online spell caster or herbalist. If you need help with your diseases to be cure just go and look for a good ritualist or spell caster and stop wasting your money on these scammers. I can’t mention the name of the Man that help me so that his name will not be use for more scams and I can’t give out his phone number (although he is not on whatsapp or any social network) he is just doing the work of the gods, because it is after you contact him that is when you can get his phone number to call him on what to do next. So if you want help with your diseases or you think I am lying you can contact me via voice call or whatsapp on my phone number +2348142560790 or via my email address ogonedurance@gmail.com. I have my test result when I was positive and my latest test result which is negative. I thank God that I am happy today and I want you too to be happy.
I promise to do this when I was still HIV positive, now I am HIV negative I will keep my promised, I was HIV positive over 2year I search for cure there was no one who can help, just the drug to prevent it that is what I get well I suffer a lot from this virus and I don’t really need to keep it inside me any long I go from hospital to another no cure I was so tired of my life I feel like killing myself I don’t really enjoy the life, thank god for this man DR.OJOMO the man that help me cure my HIV well I lose my boyfriend because of this HIV that was the painful day in my life to see him go as from that day I search and search for hiv till last week I found DR.OJOMO the man that cure HIV/AIDS,CANCER, GONORRHEA, SYPHILIS, and ANEMIA this mail is I saw a post comment about his cure, that he cure HIV I was very happy to email him 30mins later he reply to my mail I was so happy to speak to him on phone this is his number +2349030535709 if you want to call him about the solution, so that you can be cured from any disease or sickness my friend thanks this man help me within 4day I was cured totally I went for checkup I found out am cure totally what a great and a powerful man I have DR.OJOMO , I will thank you continuously you are my every DR.OJOMO you really see the tear in my eye thanks for not making me share more if you need cure he is a good man contact him now ON EMAIL: OJOMOSPELLCASTER@GMAIL.COM or call or whatsapp him on his mobile number on: +2349030535709
Been diagnosed of HIV is just like been through hell but everything is possible. So amazing and i want to testify of the good work done by DR.OJOMO a very strong and powerful spell caster. DR.OJOMO has proved science and scientists wrong for believing and thinking that there is no cure for HIV Virus but to be sincere this DR.OJOMO is so real and powerful. I never thought that this cure will work but this GREAT MAN has proved it to me and it has worked and still working perfectly. My Name is PATRICK ALLISON and i was diagnosed of the deadly disease called HIV and i thought that, this will be the end and there will be no hope. Speaking to anyone was always a problem because i was so worried and always in the state of unrest in fact i thought it was over until one blessed day when i was searching for help here on the internet, i came across a testimony about DR.OJOMO on how he helped a lady who was also infected with HIV Virus, how he has also helped many others to get their loved ones back, and how he has also help others to cure WARTS VIRUS AND HERPES VIRUS. At first i thought it was all a lie but i decided to give it a try since there was no option and, when i contacted this MAN he laughed and told me that, that is too small for him to handle but i was still in doubt, and he gave me a form to fill which I did, then he called me and told me that his oracle required some items in which he will use in preparing the cure for me. He bought the items and prepared a cure for me, and instructed me on what to do and i OBEYED him completely as he told me. Then he sent a parcel to me through the courier delivery service. it was a holy water and a pure holy oil as described by DR.OJOMO. I took the holy water and the holy oil and after taking it, he told me to go for check up but I was still in doubt and was so afraid to go for the test but i took a bold step and believed that it is well, and i believed all what he has done and all that he has told me. So i went to the hospital for the test it was so amazing, awesome and exciting what seems to be impossible became possible, the VIRUS disappeared completely from my system quickly I called him and told him what happened he congratulated me and today i am a happy person again the way things use to be. Don’t you think that this testimony is worth sharing? I promise to tell the world about him and i will keep sharing this testimony till the end because many people has died of herpes and i want many people who believed that it is over to know that EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE AND I WANT THEM TO GET HELP FROM THIS SPELL CASTER by contacting him on his email at OJOMOSPELLCASTER@GMAIL.COM or call his mobile number or whatssap him on this..+2349030535709
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Training
4. Money spell
5. Long life spell
6. Prosperity spell
7. Protection spell
8. Get a job spell
9. Becoming a manager spell
10. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
11. Getting your scam money back
12. Child spell
13. Pregnancy spell
14. Freedom spell
15. Love spell
16, vanishing spell
17. Invisible human spell
18. Success or pass spell
19. Marriage spell
20. Avenging spell
21. Popularity spell
22. Killing spell
23. Cancer spell
24. Supernatural power spell
25. Madness spell
26. Free house loan spell
27. Production spell of films and movie
28. Hiv/aids spell
29. Tuberculosis spell
30. Loose weight and body spell
31. Ringing ear
THINKS FOR taking time to read MY POST GOD BLESS….
Hello friends am from USA,i want to share this wonderful testimony to the people who are in the same problem that i was before i meant DR.SUKU i was living with HIV for the past 2 year, just last month as i was browsing on internet, i saw a testimony of somebody called SARAH, testifying of how she was cured from HIV/AIDS by Dr.SUKU and i decided to also email and tell him about my problem, and as i did that he told me that he will help me to cure my disease,and then he told me to wait for some time ,and after one week he told me to go for another HIV test, which i did, and to my greatest suppress i was confirmed negative. all thanks be to Dr.SUKU and if you know that you are in this problem email him now:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com all thank to Dr. SUKU he was the one that cure me less than 24 hours thank you lord and Dr.SUKU from healing me from this disease if you need cure 100% on HIV contact him I promise you, you we rejoice like me call him on +234874839242 and i strongly believe that he will help you just as he did mine.i advice you to contact him vie email address:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com
or you can visit his website:http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku
Thanks to DR.OJOMO the great man that save my life,some months ago I was very sick and feel pain every-time, it was him that bring me out,am from USA I was once a hiv patient it was him that cured me, I want to say big thanks to him because he did very great in my life, before this man start with my cured he ask me to promise him one thing, that once am cured I should share his news to the world about how his going to help me and I was even happy that I found help I promise him that I will do that immediately the man told me that will should start with the cure and I inform him that he should go ahead because I want to see my self cure from that sickness this man ask me to give him time to work on my cure he email back and ask me to provide the curing things which I did the next-day of it he called that he have getting the things and his about working on the cure in less 1hours he called me that he is done that I should go for test, in my body everything heal automatically when I go for test I was negative a great thanks to him, you can contact him now email:OJOMOSPELLCASTER@GMAIL.COM OR call him on or whatapp +2349030535709
I am so happy to share this testimony on how Dr OSAGIE was able to heal
me from HIV I Disease, Healing from HIV-AIDS, i never taught Dr OSAGIE
who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his Herbal Herbs Medicine, i
have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my
disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a
HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve,
until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a
great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV
and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful
healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa
Ok, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he
has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he
ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that
anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6
hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that
from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he
said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back
and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life
all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the
disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy
about the healing Dr OSAGIE l gave to me from the ancient part of africa,
you can email him now for your own healing too at: Email;
DROSAGIESOULTIONTEMPLE@YAHOO.COM or call him on Whats App
+2347030465649…………..
Good day to the house everyone i want to say a very big thanks to this great Dr.ojomo for helping me to cure my HIV/AIDS disease for several years ago that i was diagnosed of this terrible virus, i have be tolling for so long with this disastrous affection, i have gone to several places to get a cure but nothing happened, i was going through a website of sky rock when i saw a testimony of Dr ojomo how he has cured so many people of HIV/AIDS disease, i was very glad to find a solution to my disease but without wasting much time anymore i had to consult Dr ojomo on his email address:ojomospellcaster@gmail.com after consulting him through his email address i told him exactly what happen and he assured me that everything will be just fine after has prepare a herbal medicine for me that after 2 weeks of usage i will be totally cured, i obeyed his instruction thereafter he prepare a herbal medicine for me and sent it to me and just as he has promised me, i was totally cured after 2 weeks of usage, i tested myself in hospital and was confirmed negative,today i am overdose with happiness, thanks to the dr. ojomo for his tremendous help for my life, you can contact him today on his Mobile number or whatsapp him:+2349030535709 email him via:ojomospellcaster@gmail.com
I am here again to say a big thanks to Dr Osas for making
me a complete man again, i was infected with herpes for 6
years i have been seriously praying to God and searching for
cure. I came here last month to search for solution to my
problem and i saw comment of people talking about
different doctors and God directed me to choose Dr Osas
and i contacted Him, he sent me a medicine and directed
me on how i will take the medicine for 7 days, i did so and
went for a test and my result came out as Negative. i am so
happy, i shared tears of happiness and i have taken it upon
my self to always testify about how God used Dr Osas to
solve my problem. I am a clean man now, without any virus
if you are infected with any disease like HIV, AIDS, CANCER
HERPES or any other disease you can also be happy like me
by contacting Dr Osas through his Email:osasspellcaster@gmail.com…..
.
Hello I’m Annie Swash by name, I’m giving a testimony about Dr. okorunde the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my HIV disease, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different herbalists, I was like: “Many people have the HIV cure why are people still suffering from it?” I though of it, then I contact Dr. okorunde via email, I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared the CURE and sent it to me via UPS courier service, they told me that it will take 3-4 days before I’ll get the parcel, 3 days later I received the package and I started taking the medicine as prescribed by him, after 7 days of taking the medicine I went for check-up, I was tested HIV NEGATIVE… IF YOU ARE SERIOUS YOU WILL BE CURED!!! contact Dr. okorunde via email: dr.okorundeherbscure@gmail.com or call +2308158831262
My son once had the problem of HIV/AID which affected his Education for years,i gave him different medication but there was no solution,i search the net and i found the contact of a doctor called DR UKO, who help me with his MEDICATION on curing HIV/AIDS, CANCER< HERPES, HEP B, zika epilepsy problem and other deadly diseases,he also assured me that it is a permanent cure,my son took the medication for just 1 weeks and he was back to normal. for two years now he has been doing fine.I give all thanks to Dr Ariba for helping me out of such problem now am the happiest person on earth for seeing my son doing better again.you can also contact him on ukospelltemple@yahoo.com
il.com or you can also call on +2347064650019
or whatsapp me +2347064650019
Greetings to everyone reading this testimony, I am joy, i am here to testify of a great man who was able to cure me permanently from HIV Disease just with his herbal medicine,i have been HIV Positive for 5 years before i came across Dr ogbo Email on the internet on how he has been using his herbal medicine to treat and cure patients from different virus, so i contacted him and i explain to him concerning my problem, i followed up with the instructions he gave me and he urge me to have faith in his words that he was going to restore my health back, after some couple of days Dr ogbo sent me some medicine which he gave me prescription on how to take for 2 weeks, to make the long story short, I have been confirmed Negative from my recent test in the hospital, just within 2 weeks Dr ogbo was able to make me healthy and see reasons to live again, though science says there is no cure, i believe God has sent this great man to save people, you can all contact him for his medicine, he has presently been treating diseases like, HERPES,CANCER,BLOOD DISEASE,DIABETES,HIV,TYPHOID, and many others, you can contact this man on drogbospellhome1500@gmail.com
hello i am mimi khalid from USA, I was diagnosed of ZIKA disease few months ago and I have tried all I can to get cured but all to no
avail, my life was gradually coming to an end, until i saw a post in a
health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepares herbal cure
to cure all kind of diseases including zika,herpes,ALOPECIA,ALS, DICK ENLARGEMENT, Epilepsy, Leukemia,
HEPATITIS B, Cancer, HIV/AIDS,HPVvirus,DIABETES etc, at first i doubted if it was real but
decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal doctor via his
email,drharrysolution@gmail.com. he prepared an ZIKA herbal portion and sent it to me via courier
service, when i received this herbal portion, he gave me step by step
instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was
cured of this deadly disease within 14 days, I could not walk or talk
understandably before but after i took the herbal cure as he instructed i
regained strength in my bones and i could talk properly unlike before, I
am now free from the deadly disease, all thanks to Dr.harry Contact this
great herbal doctor via his email drharrysolution@gmail.com OR WHATSAPP HIM and call on this mobile number +2348143240563,,,,
Thanks.
MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY PROPHET SUKUJU, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL (drsukujuspelltemple@gmail.com ). DR sukuju is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV – AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him Papa sukuju, I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 8 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr sukuju gave to me, you can email him now for your own healing too okay AND HE CAN HELP YOU WITH THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you need a spell for lotto game.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
(8) If you need a spell for herpes.
(9) If you need a herbal cured for HIV.
(10) If you need a cure for cancer.
(11) if you need a cure for herpes.
(12) if you need a cure for ecazma.
MAIL HIM NOW AND SEE THE POWER OF A REALLY SPELL CASTER (drsukujuspelltemple@gmail.com) or contact him: +2348107106668, check his website here for more information: http://drsukujuspelltempl.wix.com/dr-sukuju
Hello,My name is Priest Oni of “Oni herbalmagic temple” i welcome you all to Okuase Herbal home of solution to all your problems, I practices white magic/a mixture of African traditional medicine, spiritualism,psychic powers, rituals,native healing, spell casting, all of which are designed to take care of whatever adversity you may be facing,my mission is ensure that good prevails over evil and to ensure that all those that come in contact with me have peace of mind, success and happiness” …/Do you want solutions to money problems? /Do you want solutions to marital problems?/Do you want solution to childless?/Do you want solution to physical or health(HIV/AIDS) problems?/Do you want solution to problem in family relations? /Do you business growing from strength to strength?/Attraction of clients for your business? /Do you always have bad dreams?/Do you want to be promoted in your office? /Do you want your husband/wife to be yours forever?/Have you been scammed and you want to recover your lost money? /DO you want to win lottery,ETC. Once again thanks for your trust & patronage,I assure you that you are in the right place to get your heart desires just specify what you want and I assure you that my great oracle will grant your heart desires within 3-7 days.you will be happy knowing me as your spiritual father. NOTE:PriestOkuase contacts:- email: drokuaseherbalhome@yahoo.com OR Text,Whatsapp or call me on +2349032874171.
Hello Readers: my name is Dr Okuase . Am a great online
herbal doctor and spell caster fully recognized all over the
globe. I can cure any disease like…..Cancer, HIV, HPV,
Syphilis, Diabetes, Herpes, Anthrax, Madness and Low
spam count.
I ALSO SPECIALIZED IN THE FOLLOWING KINDS OF SPELL
CASTING:
(1)Pregnancy spell
(2)Spell to bring your ex lover back
(3)Marital breakthrough spell
(4)Death spell
(5)Spell to make someone fall in love with you
(6)Office promotion spell
(7)Protection against evil attack spell
(8)Beauty spell
(9)Salary increment spell
(10)Spell to get your scammed money back
(11)Lottery/lotto spell winning
(12)Money ritual spell and many more….
(16) HAVE YOU BEEN SCAMMED BEFORE AND NEEDS TO
RECOVER ALL THE DOLLARS/MONEY YOU LOST TO THESE
FRAUDSTER ???.. CONTACT Okuasw AS I HAVE
HELPED MY FRIEND CALLED Amy CAPTAIN FROM
USA TO RECOVER BACK THE SUM OF $20,000.00
DOLLARS HE LOST TO SCAMMERS ONLINE
I have been a successful online herbal doctor and spell
caster for the past 15years. If you need an urgent help then
you can contact me via my email (drokuaseherbalhome@yahoo.com)or. call whatsapp . (+2349032874171) Thanks.
Loved Gettysburg wwii relics for sale ! We were on a family vacation and one member really wanted to stop here. We all went and were glad that we did. You can see everything in about 2 hours.
Thankfulness to my dad who informed me relating to this blog, this website is really amazing.
Hello all my viewers my name is KAREN DISC from USA Florida spring
Hill.This is my testimony on how i won $70 million dollars on power ball
lottery with the help of Dr BUSY.I want to use this opportunity to thank Dr
BUSY for casting winning lottery number of the lottery of $70 million
lottery ticket.I have been playing lotteries for more than 4 years now and
i have never won any one since then i have not been able to win any totter
and i was so upset and i needed help to win this power-ball lottery because
i have lost so much money for tick.so i decided to go online and search for help then i saw so many good testimony about this man called Dr BUSY of how he has cast lucky spell to win lottery for people to win the lottery.I contacted him also and tell him i want to win the power-ball lottery,he
cast a spell for me which i use to play and won $70 million dollars.Sir i
am grateful for the help you do for me i will forever recommend you to my
friends and others people in the world.just in-case you also need his help
to win lottery you can contact him through his email. he will surely help
you just the way he has helped me.i will forever be grateful to him and
always testify the good work of his hand to the hole world.email
busyspellhome@gmail.com or +2347061824880
You can also contact him for any kind of illness like..
1 cancer cure
2 zika cure
3 HIV cure
4 herpes cure
5 ulcer cure
6 HPV cure
7 ex back
8 pregnancy herbal medicine
Hello everybody in here,A good spell caster that help me brought back my husband is here for your notice !!!
My name is Mrs Jessica Butler am from UK,my husband left home for 3 and a half year to Dubai for a vacation,he meant a young lady there and he was enchanted by this lady all because she was wealthy, my husband refuse to come back home again with the 2 kids he left behind i cried all day seeking for help. I was reading a magazine when I stumble on a page titled PROPHET BOLIVAR the spell caster.. I contacted him to help me get back my husband to me and he ask me not to worry about it that his gods will fight for me.. he told me by mid-night when all the spirits is awake he will cast the spell to reunite me and my husband together and he did it, in less than 24hours which i use to contact this prophet my husband came back to me and started shedding tears of reuniting that i should forgive him, i,m so happy for what this great spell caster did for me and my husband..You can also count on PROPHET BOLIVAR on any problem u can think of like: Win visa lottery to any country,Losing your weight spell Help you get pregnant spell Get your scam back within 24hours Help promote you in your office save you from HIV/AIDS and cancer make you rich and famous worldwide Help you win Any Court case Do you want to become a mermaid? Get six packs even WIN an election spell Any kind of difficult situation you can think of he can solve it because so many people have witness his wonders..He is very nice and great,contact him on his private email via odungaspell@gmail.com
Thank you…