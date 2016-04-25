Op-Ed: We Need Police Reform, But We Also Need Jobs and Schools

“The community’s lack of trust in CPD (Chicago Police Department) is justified,” so concluded the blistering, in-depth report of the Police Accountability Task Force, set up by Mayor Rahm Emanual after the uproar surrounding the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald.
After a four-month investigation, the task force pulled no punches. “CPD’s own data,” it concluded, “gives validity to the widely held belief the police have no regard for the sanctity of life when it comes to people of color.” It detailed a long pattern of institutionalized racial abuse: unjustified stops, physical abuse, torture, detention without counsel, shootings, and more.
The task force backed its conclusions with data drawn from the CPD’s own files. Blacks, whites and Hispanics each make up about one-third of the population of Chicago.
Yet African Americans constituted three out of every four people that CPD tried to Taser. In addition, 74 percent of the 404 people shot by the Chicago police between 2008 and 2015 were black.
The Task Force also noted that the system itself was designed to be unaccountable. It singled out police union contracts, urging changes in clauses that “make it easy for officers to lie in official reports,” give officers 24 hours to get their stories right, ban anonymous citizen complaints, and more. The contracts “have essentially turned the code of silence into official policy.”
The task force chair, former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot, called the report a “call to arms.” It made more than 100 recommendations for change, including creating a new independent civilian oversight panel and a dedicated, independent police inspector general.
Two Chicago aldermen have already introduced draft ordinances to move on these recommendations. The task force recommendations included everything from diversifying the police force, to adding body cams, to changing police patrols and more.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel met with the task force to review the report. His curt public response was disappointing: “I don’t really think you need a task force to know that we have racism in America, we have racism in Illinois, or that there’s racism that exists in the city of Chicago and obviously could be in our department … The question is, what are we going to do to confront it and make the changes in not only personnel but in policies to reflect, I think, the values that make up the diversity of our city?”
Emanuel said his “general attitude” was to “look at everything they say,” but then went silent, saying he wanted to review the recommendations before commenting.
Chicago, with the number of shootings rising in recent months, needs an effective police force that has the community’s trust. According to a recent Tribune editorial, this is the seventh such report, each generally issued after another corruption-related scandal.
Real reform can no longer be put off. We need serious steps to diversify the police force, to train police, to stop racial profiling, to restructure police-community relations, to enforce accountability and the law.
If Mayor Emanuel won’t lead, the City Council need not wait to take action. And the city’s powerful business community also must demand accountability. As The New York Times wrote in a powerful editorial on “Chicago’s shame,” “Chicago’s business leaders should be sickened that it took the execution of a teenager for the city’s elected leaders to begin to face up to the truth about the Police Department — a truth that the black community has been saying for decades.”
Yet, even if the task force’s recommendations are adopted, that is only a first step. The CPD is guilty of a long, racially biased institutionalized pattern of abuse.
But they are also tasked with enforcing order over communities in despair, plagued by poverty, unemployment, drugs, guns and a lack of hope. We must reform the police.
But we also need a program for urban development, jobs, schools and hope.
Without that, the streets will remain hard and ugly, and the people will continue to suffer.
hello everybody, I want to let the world know about Dr Hazim, I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from HERPES VIRUS GENIAL,Living with HERPES VIRUS patient just like living in hell and i never knew i could get out of this hell until i came across testimonies of people whom surfing FOR HERPES VIRUS saying thing on the internet about how this great Dr Hazim African traditional doctor cured their HERPES VIRUS GENIAL.Some other people said he also CURE HIV while others who has been healed from(Cancer lung) At first i thought those testimonies where one of those bunch of trash posted by scams on the internet. But because i was desperate and wanted to try anything and everything just to get well,This disease has been trying to circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor but not well,so i wrote to Dr Hazim telling him about my HERPES VIRUS GENIAL he told me not to worry that he will help me to be cured, hmm i never believed it, well after all the procedures and herbal cure given to me by this Dr Hazim few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me, and suddenly after some time i was finally healed, friends i will advise if you have any sickness at all you can email him on usmandrhazim@gmail.com and you are an herpes patient please friends i will advice you to contact him now so that you can be cure on time or call his Mobil number +2348154641673 or you can add him on whatsapp :+2348154641673
Hi everyone, I am scott david , I’m from Hamburg Germany. I want to appreciate the great work of Dr joel, I have been diagnose of herpes infection for a period of 2years,I’ve lose all hope that there is no cure and I have been taken medicine to sustain myself till I got to know about Dr. joel through a friend who he cured of Hiv. I contacted him and he sent me a Herbal Medicine which I took as prescribed for some period of days and I went to the hospital after consuming the Herbal medicine and I was confirmed Herpes Negative after 2 years of being positive, it is indeed a miracle, Dr joel is a great man, I have heard so much about how he has help lot of people, if you have any issue you can contact him for help. Email: drjoelhome@gmail.com or you whatsapp him on +2349038503545 While I was on his medication I understood that he can also cure HERPES, HIV/AIDS, ASEPSIS, CANCER, Male/female menopause, Miscarriage, Menstruation problem and many more. Contact him today and get your problem solved
Hi Friend, I am here to share a good testimony of my self on how i came in contact with a real herbalist who helped me.i appreciate everyone for taken their precious time to read my testimony, 6 months ago i was diagnosed of HERPES, this means that 6 months ago i was HERPES positive when i told one of my good friend about this, she sympathized with me and then she said that she was going to help me out, she told me that we should do some research on the Internet, we came across DR JOEL and my friend said that she has come across a lot about him and said that he is a real herbalist remedy to all illness, i was really surprised on this and confused as well, I was so speechless and quickly i contact him to help me and he prepared some herbs for me and send it across to me and he told me the way i was going to be taken the medicine which i did, and in the next 2 weeks i went to the hospital and they said that i am now HERPES negative, i am very happy about this, when i contacted DR JOEL again to tell him the good result , i asked him how he was able to help me, and he said that he was gifted with it that he can cure any disease. also reach him too because health is better than wealth Email Drjoelhome@gmail.com or whatsapp him on +2349038503545
this is real take it serious,my name is Frank Silver who will believe that herbs can cure seven years herpes virus in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer, herpes cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the herpes virus in my body, he prepare the herbal medicine for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of 2 weeks, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to another hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also herpes positive to Dr Ekpiku, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address,ekpikuspellhomeofgrace@hotmail.com or ekpikuspellhomeofgrace@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this Dr Ekpiku, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work. call and whatsapp him +2348073673757
DOCTOR Ekpiku CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. Hepatitis B
6. Diabetes
Dr Ero herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your HEPATITIS B,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.i was having HEPATITIS B for more than 5 year when i met Dr Ero online how on how he has cured so many people and how greatly he has helped many individuals online,so i contacted him and explained my situation to him and behold i was cure with his herbal medicine and now we are living happily, so to anyone issue on herpes challenges i advised that you contact dreroherbaltreatment@gmail.com he can also cure any disease such as HIV/AIDS HEPATITIS B,DIABETICS,CANCER,HERPES HE is the great herbalist man called Dr.Ero i must say a big thanks for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir.his Mobil number +2349077338035.
I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all HERPES patient in the world i never believed that their could be any complete cure for HERPES or any cure for HERPES,i saw people’s testimony on blog sites of how DR Aba prepare herbal cure and brought them back to life again. i had to try it too and you can,t believe that in just few weeks i started using it all my pains stop gradually and i had to leave without the HERPES DRUGS the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few months now i have not had any pain,delay in treatment leads to death. Here is his email:dr.abaherbalhome@gmail.com his WHATSAPP number is +2348107155060
5 years ago I had warts, I was treated with some liquid applied to the warts they continued to grow and spread… The next 2 doctors did laser surgery to remove them. 1 year after the surgery, they grew back close to where the 1st ones were.. so I was finally told it was hpv. I have had it for very long time, I contract it from my cheated boyfriend and I found out he was also infected. and I end up the relationship between us. the warts was so embarrassing because it started spreading all over my body. I have be dealing with this thing for very long time, the last treatment I took was About 2 years ago I applied natural treatment from Dr Avens herbal centre, a week after applying the treatment all the warts were gone. it’s now 2 years and some months I don’t have single wart or any symptoms of hpv. wow”” it’s great, Dr Avens has finally cured me. he is also specialized in the cure of the following: Cancer, HIV, Low sperm count, Barrenness, Hvp, Herpes, Genital Wart, Rare disease, Hepatitis, Syphilis, Diabetes ETC
His email address: doctoravens@outlook.com
Whatsapp number: +2349077873085
After a stressful period in my life, my childhood herpes returned. It started with itchy chin, then on to other areas of the body it was buttocks, groin, etc. I tried everything and anything that i read about like creams, ointments, oils, homeopathic remedies. Though each provided some relief, I was still plagued by the virus. Then i saw testimony of how Dr.Peter cured HSV1 and HSV2 and i contacted him to happened upon my cure. Despite the medical doctor says there is no cure, this herbalist proof that they are wrong. Dr.peter a wonderful herbalist and he’s caring and empathetic, doing everything he can to help and work for you, i was having some much believe that one day i am going to be happy like other people out there and also what my late mum use to say that God created me for a purpose that he did not create herpes to take over my life, so i believe so much Dr.Peter was the God sent to cure and put smile on my face again. Anywhere my mum is right now i know very well she will be so happy and more thanks to Peggy for introducing me to this great healer, you can write to him through his email: peterherpescurehome@gmail.com
This testimonial serves as an expression of my gratitude.
How can I explain this to the world that there is a man who can cure HERPES, I was diagnosed for the past 2years I have being into HERPES drug since then,so I decide to look for help in the internet then I found this man post write about this great man calld Dr Ojoku Onoss, telling people about him that this man have a cured to HERPES I don’t believe that because all I have in mind is HERPES had no cure, thank god for my life today am HERPES negative through the power of Ojoku Onoss, I contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me what to do about the cure well am from Australia this man cast a curing spell on me and he told me that he will call me after the cure is done truly he did I was cured , what a wonderful man is this , if you need his cured just email him now on ojokuonosshelphome@homail.com,
or call him on +2349052403310 OR whatAspp him on +2348056377915 thank you DR i will never stop shearing you testimony DOCTOR OJOKU ONOSS CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. COPD
3. CANCER
4. ALS
4. Diseases of the heart
5. Malignant tumors
6. Cerebrovascular diseases
6. Diabetes mellitus
7. Influenza and pneumonia
8. Alzheimer’s disease
9. Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome, and nephrosis
10.Septicemia (blood poisoning)
11 Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis 1.1
12.Primary hypertension and hypertensive renal disease
13.Parkinson’s disease (tied)
14.Homicide (tied)
15.If you need LOVESPELL. E.T.C
My problem with herpes has caused me many traumas, especially in my sex life. I was so afraid of infecting my boyfriend, I suffered the embarrassment of visiting dermatologists queries hundreds of times. Unfortunately, they did not find a definitive solution to my problem.The solution came from the least expected place. By reading in a specialized forum on the subject, mentioned a method for eliminating herpes. Many people had tried, with excellent and quick results.I had nothing to lose so I decided to use this method to eliminate my herpes. spent six weeks using this method and my herpes completely disappeared. I recommend this method to all people who want to eliminate the herpes from your body forever should contact DR.PETER via his direct email: peterherpescurehome@gmail.com
i am very so happy to share my Experience on how Dr Suku cured me for this deadly disease called Herpes Simplex,since 6 year ago i have been diagnosed of HERPES SIMPLEX and I have tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail,one day i was Browsing on Internet research on more about Herpes cure, and i saw someone testifying about how DR Suku cure so many individual of HERPES SIMPLEX 1-2 Disease.i did not believe i search again saw a miraculously testimony on blogger how someone who has been healed from HIV/AIDS by this Man called Dr Suku and many other`s. So i believe an contacted him and he was really caring and loving.he told me not to worry that he will prepare herbal medication that we cured me, i never believed it, well after all the procedures and herbal medication given to me by Dr Suku 2 weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me,then i went to the hospital and i was confirmed Herpes Simplex negative.all thank to Dr Suku for saving my life of HERPES SIMPLEX deadly disease,he has cure for all kinds of diseases,CANCER. HEPATITIS B .DIABETIC. HIV .ALS. friends i will advise if you have any sickness at all you can email Dr Suku on email:
him email now:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com
his Mobil number +2348074839242
visit his website: http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku
Hello all my viewers here in this forum i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how Dr clement was able to cure me totally from Hiv disease, i have been suffering from this Disease for approximately 4 Years now,i have tried various ways to get rid of this Virus out of my body,i have also purchase for Medical treatment from my doctor but they all failed,sometime back now while i was browsing the Internet i found some good quote concerning Dr clement Herbal Medicine,and how he has been using it to save souls from Different Disease including Cancer,someone also said she was been cured of Hiv from his medicine,and they gave out his contact details in case anyone needs his help,i decided to contact Dr clement and i told him about my Hiv illness he told me not to worry that he was going to send me his herbal medicine all i was to do is to send him my personal details and also my home address so he can post the Medicine to me, actually i did all that was required by this Man,i took the medicine just as prescribe by him,he told me to go for check up in the hospital which i did and to my great surprise my Doctor told me the Hiv Virus was no longer there,i even went to other hospital for better confirmation its was still the same thing,Today i am so happy that i am Negative again,Dr clement has given me reasons to share tears of Joy, you can reach to Dr clement on his email address at (allmightbazulartemple@gmail.com d or call him on any kind of problem .+2347061824880
1 cancer
2 zika
3 HIV
4 herpes simplex
5 ulcer
6 HPV
7 getting your ex back
8 pregnancy herbal medicine
9 miscarriage herbal medicine
.I am from New York. I was in trouble when doctor told me that I have been diagnosed with l Herpes disease . I though about my Family, I know my Family will face a serious problem when I’m gone,i was also felling pains in my body . I lost hope and I wept all day, but one day I was surfing the internet I found Dr. onomen contact number. I called him and he guided me. I asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, now everything is fine, I’m cured by Dr.ONOMENI herbal medicine, I’m very thankful to Dr.onomen and very happy with my hubby and family. email him on dronomenherbalhome@gmail.com DOCTOR onomenCAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:- 1. HIV/AIDS 2. HERPES 3. CANCER 4. ALS 5 ENLARGEMENT PENIS . MND or wataapp him +2348147048097
Hello Viewers i am very happy to be on this platform to let the world known of the world greatest healer that used his powerful herbs ton cure my disease disease. i was diagnosed of Stroke disease for 10years ago.i have been witnessing Sudden loss of speech and weakness. this caused me so much inability that make me incomplete as a man.i never knew that there was a great man as DR AKUNA that cured different person of this disastrous disease.i copied his email address:drakunasolutiontemple@gmail.com and i email him and told him of my disease that has ruined off my happiness and he told me that my disease will be gone once i receive his herbal medicine and told me the herbs needed i did what was asked of me as i understood that it the avenue of my cure. and after he sent my medicine and i used it and was totally cured in 2 weeks i equally directly this to my friend and he has been also cured of his disease too. so why live your life in jeopardy when there is DR AKUNA TO SAVE YOUR LIFE. contact his Mobile::+23454625070 or his website:http://drakunasolutiontem.wix.com/dr-akuna
I USED TO suffer from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctors, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr odoma and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr odoma telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the doctor assured me that i have cured, after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr odoma on : (odomaspelltemple@outlook.com) sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!!
My name is adams williams, I want to share a
testimony of how dr. okpoko herbal
mixture cream saves me from
shame and disgrace, my penis was
a big problem to me as the size
was really so embarrassing,and i
was also having weak erection
problem. I can make love to my
wife and my penis was just too
small a full grown man like me
having 4 inches penis and to
worsen it i don’t last in sex i cant
even last two minutes it was really
a thing of shame to me. My wife
was really tired of me because my
sex life was very poor,she never
enjoyed sex,i was always thinking
and searching for solutions
everywhere until when i saw a
testimony of how dr. okpoko herbal
mixture cream have been helping
people regarding their sex life, so i
decided to give him a try and to
my greatest surprise in less than
one week of taking the herbs my
penis grow to 8 inches i couldn’t
believe my eyes and as i speak
now my penis is now 8 inches and
i do not have week erection again.
I can make love to my wife longer
in bed. And my marriage is now
stable,my wife now enjoy me very
well in bed. You can contact him
via dr.Okpokoherbalhome@gmail.Com
Thanks for the Enlarge pines you
did to me to save my marriage…I
am really grateful
I am Fredrick Amanda From U.S.A Texas. I want to thank God for using Dr. Ogensurla to restore my life back with herbal medicine, my good friends who have been HIV positive for 2 years and all days of my cry to God as life was a mother of 2 cute kids were looking at me, I was taking my medication the hospital, I also did some prayers to God to do a miracle in my life, this is my friends a life story playing i am sharing with you in net today, a few months ago I was surfing the net when I found some good evidence about Dr Ogensurla has done for me and my family. I was having HIV / AIDS for good three years without solution, the disease almost took my life cause I could work and I was losing a lot of money for drugs, but faithful day when I went online, I met plenty of testimonials about this great man, so I decided to give it a try and to God be the glory he did. he cured me of my illness and I am so happy and so happy to write about it today. if you need help you also want to be cured as I got mine,this doctor has cured so many problem such as: BARRENNESS, TO GET YOUR EX-BACK COMPLETELY AND LAST FOREVER , ZIKA VARUS DISEASE,SHINHLES DISEAS HSV HERBS SIMPLEX VIRUS,CANCER, lOW SPERM COUNT,CHIKEN POX,CROHN DISEASE and JOB OPPORTUNITY, LEUKEMIA DISEASE, , !!! So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any marital problem, kindly email Dr. Ogensurla on : drogensurlahivcure@gmail.com or better still call or him through via mobile line… +2349039763097 sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!!
I have been a victim of herpes virus for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in the knees. During the first year, I had faith in God that I would be healed someday.This virus began to circulate throughout my body and I have been doing treatment from my doctor a few weeks ago, I came in search on the Internet to know if i could get information on the prevention of this virus, in my research I saw a testimony of someone who has been cured (hepatitis B and wart virus) by this man Dr Ehi and she also gave the email address of this man and advice we should contact him for any cure that it would be of great help, so I wrote to Dr. Ehi telling him about my herpes virus he told me not to worry that I was going to be healed !! hmm I never believed ,, well after all procedures and herbal medication given to me by this man a few weeks later I started experiencing changes over me and Dr Ehi assured me that I have been cured and i was ask to go for a medical test after a while I went to my doctor to confirm if I have finally be healed behold, it was true, and my friends my advice is, if you have this same problem or any other then you can email Dr Ehi via email (shomorikaspelltemple@yahoo.com) or call him on his whatsapp number +2349038669448 and you can contact me via my phone number +16469613712.
HELLO WORLD MY NAME IS BIANNA SAMSON, i want to use this meduim to thank DR ALUYA for the great work well done in my life,i was hiv positive,i was been forstrated not knowing what to do,one day i as i was borrowing through the internet i saw a testimony on how DR ALUYA cured a patiant from her hiv disease,i never believe on the internet because there alot of scams,i decieded to contact DR ALUYA for help,he never ask me for an ything,all he requested for was my details which i sent to him,he also ask me to buy some items for the preperation of the herbal herbs medicine, which i did and he prepared the herbs and send it to me and he instructed me on how to use the herbs for 3weeks but to my greatess suprise within the period of a week and some days i begin to feel the effect of the herbal medicine in me positivly so with this new development i ,went to the hospital for medical checkup and the doctor comfinded me hiv negative,am so happy to share my testimony with you all,i dont know how to thank DR ALUYA for what he has done in my life,so my dear friends what are you still waiting for are you suffering for HIV/AID,HERPES,STROKE,CANCER,LASSA FEVER ,ALS,HEPATITIS A,B,C,DIEBATES,EBOLA,ZIKA VIRUS,COPD/MND E.T.C kindly contact DR ALUYA on his email address dr.aluyasolutiontemple@yahoo.com or call +2347064851317 for help,once again thank you DR ALUYA for helping me cure my disease..
I am indeed very happy for my life; I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease [HERPS] for the past 2 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby but until this faithful day, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how a spell caster helped someone in curing his HERPS disease, quickly I copied his email which is (doctorumiefanherbalcentre@gmail.com)
I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to cast the spell which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after 45 minutes of casting the spell, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I own him my life, if you are having a similar problem or suffering from any of these diseases such as HERPS,HIV,ALS,MND,CANCER,DIABETES just email him on (doctorumiefanherbalcentre@gmail.com) or call him on +2348134470041… I pray that God that used the great doctor umiefan to cure me will surely answer you (AMEN) I am now very happy again with my family. A word is enough for the wise…
Hello my names are Ellen Peters and I’m giving a testimony about Dr.Sunshine who cured me from Herpes, when I did the test and I was confirmed positive, I was so confused because my son is just too young and I need to be there for him, so I tried all means to make sure I will be there for him, I saw a blog where Dr. Sunshine cured Herpes with root and herbs, I contacted him through his email and i explained my problems to him, and he assured me of herbal total cure, he did what he has been doing for other people and after taking his Herbal medicine I was cured.Dr.Sunshine also a asked me to go for check-up and i was negative again… I’m so happy for what Dr. Sunshine did for me, contact him via email on sunshineherbalhome@gmail.com
Hello Readers: my name is Dr Okuase . Am a great online
herbal doctor and spell caster fully recognized all over the
globe. I can cure any disease like…..Cancer, HIV, HPV,
Syphilis, Diabetes, Herpes, Anthrax, Madness and Low
spam count.
I ALSO SPECIALIZED IN THE FOLLOWING KINDS OF SPELL
CASTING:
(1)Pregnancy spell
(2)Spell to bring your ex lover back
(3)Marital breakthrough spell
(4)Death spell
(5)Spell to make someone fall in love with you
(6)Office promotion spell
(7)Protection against evil attack spell
(8)Beauty spell
(9)Salary increment spell
(10)Spell to get your scammed money back
(11)Lottery/lotto spell winning
(12)Money ritual spell and many more….
(16) HAVE YOU BEEN SCAMMED BEFORE AND NEEDS TO
RECOVER ALL THE DOLLARS/MONEY YOU LOST TO THESE
FRAUDSTER ???.. CONTACT Okuasw AS I HAVE
HELPED MY FRIEND CALLED Amy CAPTAIN FROM
USA TO RECOVER BACK THE SUM OF $20,000.00
DOLLARS HE LOST TO SCAMMERS ONLINE
I have been a successful online herbal doctor and spell
caster for the past 15years. If you need an urgent help then
you can contact me via my email (drokuaseherbalhome@yahoo.com)or. call whatsapp . (+2349032874171) Thanks.
Greetings to the general public,i am faith victor by name, i want to tell about how i was cured of HIV/AIDS disease by a Doctor called Dr bello. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HIV and i saw comment of people talking about how Doctor bello cured them. I Was scared because i never believed in the Internet but i was convince to give him a try because i having no hope of been cured of HIV/AIDS so i decided to contact him with his email that was listed on the comment (bellospelltemple@gmail.com) when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HIV result came out negative. I pray for you Dr bello God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and grate men. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any problem Email: bellospelltemple@gmail.com or Add him up on WhatsAPP +2348147271779
I am here to give my testimony about DR ALUYA who helped me in
my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from (HERPES
VIRUS) by DR ALUYA, i visited different hospital but they gave me
list of drugs like Familiar, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very
expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was
browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HERPES
and i saw comment of people talking about how DR ALUYA cured
them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal
medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a
free person now without problem, my HERPES result came out
negative. God bless you you DR ALUYA, am cured from my
HERPES VIRUS you can also get your self cured from your any of
your disease my dear friends if you really need this doctor help,
you can reach him now email: dr.aluyasolutiontemple@yahoo.com
or call +2347064851317or +2349025128602. DR Aluya also have a
herbal cure for COLD SORE, SHINGLES, CANCER(Cannabis Oil),
HTLV, ASTHMA, IMPOTENCE, BARENESS/INFERTILITY HIV/AIDS
ALS STROKE HPV COPD/MND CANCER STROKE PENIS ENLARGEMENT CREAM E.T.C .Remember health is Wealth,,,,,,
Am SANDRA JOY from SWEDEN.
I am so so happy today, I have been
suffering from HIV for the past 3years now,
i have spent a lot getting drugs from the
hospital to keep me healthy, i have tried all
means in life to become HIV negative , but
there was no answer until i decided to try
herbal solution and i found Great baba oguntunde in an online research, i took a lot of Faith in him because I was so in need of anything that can cure my HIV and make it negative, so i
contacted him and after his powerful
intervention I’m so glad that i am now HIV
Negative, i am very very happy, thank you
Great baba oguntunde for helping cure my HIV negatives and restoring me back to my normal life again, and how you help me to
come back newly again without any form of
crisis, i promise to tell your name and your cure, also your good
deeds to the whole world. Kindly contact
him for cure regarding, HIV, Herpes, Cancer
and other disease. Email:
babaoguntunde@gmail.com
, call or text +2347055136222
PROPHET BOLIVAR CURED ME FROM HIV AND AIDS
My name is Edna Gates from the cat Island of the Bahamas,i want to quickly use this period to tell you all, how i came across a Herbal prophet that cured me from HIV AND AIDS WITH HERBAL CANNABIS OIL,i had this sickness for close 4 years with no dame help from anybody, i was on the internet on a blog that very day some time last year when i saw a comment of a lady called Mara from Brazil sharing her testimony about how this very prophet cured her of herpes and cancer virus, i just decided to give it a try and i contacted this Prophet Bolivar, so he told me all i needed to know and what to do to get cured and free from my issues, so i went further and make provisions for the herbs items which he used them to prepare herbal medicine for me,i applied the medicine on my self and just to see that the exact day which this prophet said i will be cured i was felling good and healthy at a time, my strength was regained i went for checkup in the hospital and our family doctor confirmed me i am free from my sickness and that am now back to my normal being, this was the greatest miracle that has ever happened to me in my life, and i promise prophet bolivar that i will be sharing his goodness to the world, these are few words i can say about this Prophet for a good work Weldon. I also like you to contact his private email Address on odungaspell@gmail.com.A GREAT SPELL CASTER THAT CAN HELP YOU CURE ANY OF YOUR DISEASES THAT YOU ARE SUFFERING FROM.he can also cure Herpes and cancers.