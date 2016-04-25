San Leandro to Host Cinco de Mayo Celebration

The City of San Leandro is hosting its 18th annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration, Thursday, May 5, 6 p.m. in Civic Center Plaza at 835 East 14th St., just north of Downtown San Leandro.

The fiesta is free and open to the public.

The highly popular event will feature mariachi music, and regional Mexican and Aztec dances will be performed by the Ballet Folklorico Costa De Oro.

Children will have the opportunity to make traditional Mexican arts and crafts. Artistic director Steven J. Konefflklatt will provide Spanish translation, and an ASL sign language interpreter will be available.

Light refreshments will be served.

This event was made possible by donations from several local businesses and individuals, including: Juan Martinez, the Optimist Club of San Leandro, Ballet Costa de Oro, Guadalajara Bakery, Los Pericos, and Roccab’s Café and Deli.

For more information, contact Lydia Rodriguez, recreation supervisor, at (510) 577-3477 or lrodriguez@sanleandro.org.