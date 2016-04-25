Warriors Moving On Without Curry

Oakland, CA – After last night’s win against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors braced themselves for the worst in regards to their leader. Stephen Curry did not return in the second half after spraining his right knee in the second quarter. It was the first day he returned after a minor sprain to his ankle earlier in the series.

Curry underwent an MRI this morning that revealed a Grade 1 MCL sprain to his right knee. He will be evaluated in two weeks. Curry suffered the injury on the last play of the first half of Game 4 last night at Houston and was diagnosed with a sprained right knee by the teams’s medical staff on site.

Warriors General Manager Bob Myers addressed the media today to further explain Curry’ injury after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL sprain. The estimated time for recovery is two weeks or longer depending on his body responds, everyone heals differently. But the main question is can the Warriors move on without him and still be a threat in the league?

“We put the two-week timeline on it because historically a Grade 1 MCL is anywhere in that two- to three-week range,” said Myers. “So we took an educated guess, because it’s unclear as to whether a player’s ready in two weeks or three or later or sooner.”

It’s devastating news for the Warriors who had hoped to cruise past the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. Now they have no choice but to play their game without their leading scorer. Curry has led his team throughout the season and now it’s up to the team to continue on without him. The Warriors dropped 21 three’s in last night’s victory. That was the most 3’s in a playoff series.

They proved in the second half they can play without Curry. But it hasn’t and won’t be an easy task without him. Curry drops three’s in the fourth and the final seconds of regulation. He also creates open shots for guys on the floor. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Warriors bench will have to step up their game without their MVP.

“I was trying to raise our level of intensity,” Thompson said after Sunday’s win. “When you play with emotion and play for your teammates, you can really get going. If we have that same emotion and intensity on Wednesday, we should be successful.”