Dorsey Nunn Named White House Champion of Change

Dorsey Nunn, executive director of the Bay Area-based Legal Services for Prisoners with Children and co-founder of “All of Us or None,” is the winner of an “expanding fair chance opportunities” White House Champions of Change award.



Nunn was one of 10 individuals across the US selected this week for their work on expanding reentry opportunities. He received he award for his Ban the Box work with All Of Us Or None and his prominent role in the formerly incarcerated peoples movement.

Since 2003, Nunn has been at the forefront of a movement where formerly incarcerated individuals speak in their own voices, transform their lives and communities, and fully participate in all aspects of society.

All of Us or None originated and continues to expand the “Ban the Box” campaign – a nationwide effort to eliminate structural discrimination based on conviction history in employment, housing, education, social services and other areas.

Nunn and his organization have been involved in efforts to ban the box on employment applications in local and state governments and in some of the largest corporations in the country.

Formerly incarcerated himself, Dorsey holds numerous prestigious awards for over 35 years of work on prison reform and social justice.