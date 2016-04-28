This week was the first chance the community had to talk to the mayor about their concerns over her unilateral decision to close East, Central and West Oakland neighborhood job centers, the lack of transparency and community participation in how she is redirecting federal funds that support job programs and the failure of her staff to apply for a $2 million grant for summer jobs for youth.

Attending the Tuesday meeting of the city council’s Community and Economic Development (CED) Committee were Mayor Schaaf; John Bailey, executive director of the city’s Workforce Development Board; and Patrick Henning, director of the California Economic Development Department (EDD), which oversees the city’s federally funded job programs.

The CED meeting was also the first public opportunity that council members have had to ask questions and discuss the changes the mayor is already implementing.

Speaking at the meeting, community activist Carroll Fife criticized Mayor Schaaf for her lack of willingness to speak to those who are directly impacted by the job programs.

“The community has been asking to meet with you, and we’ve been turned down,” said Fife. “I’m glad you’re here to actual hear what we’re saying.”

“The mayor unilaterally did this without talking about the needs of people of color while at the same time eliminating the job centers in East Oakland, where people of color still primarily live and in West Oakland and Central Oakland,” she said.

Fife responded to statements made on the mayor’s behalf by Jose Corona, director of Equity & Strategic Partnership in the Mayor’s Office.

“These are decisions coming from the mayor,” she said. “We are saying, listen to us. Pay attention to what’s happening. Don’t put Black and Brown folks in front of you to give this message to talk about how much you care about Black and Brown folk. Talk to us.”

“To say (you) don’t have to have an analysis of race and equity impacts because (the department) is not up and running yet, that is a problem Madam Mayor,” she said.

In her remarks, Mayor Schaaf denied she was making unilateral decisions. “There is nothing that I do unilaterally,” she said.

“I am very conscious of my privilege because of my race,” the mayor said. “So I do not apologize for putting people of color in front of me when I talk about these issues.”

Under questioning by Councilmember Kaplan, WDB Executive Director Bailey could not recall when the changes, including the decision to close the neighborhood jobs center, had been approved by the board.

He said that the board had approved benchmarks and a timeline for the changes in September, though there has not been a meeting with a quorum since last June.

“It is inexcusable for a director to stand up here today to say he doesn’t know whether action was taken or not by (his board),” said Councilmember Brooks.

Clarifying her actions, Mayor Schaaf said, “I said I do not take unilateral actions (but) I have unilateral authority.”

The mayor has a “unique role in this system,” she said. How she is running the workforce programs “is how it has always been done.”

Responding to the mayor, Councilmember Brooks said, “When the council hasn’t seen (the plan) and the (Workforce Development Board) hasn’t met since last June, and the Mayor’s Office seems to be the only body that knows anything about it, how is it not unilateral?”

Mayor Schaaf also acknowledged a partial failure in transparency, explaining that is why she was presenting a report on her changes to the CED meeting.

“We can always do a better job in being transparent and inclusive and being communicative,” she said.

“There seems to be a trending pattern of the mayor … dictat(ing) to us about what’s best for us without including us in the process,” Brooks said.

“We need to push back as a council and step up and do the work as a council to tell the mayor that she does not run from a fiefdom up high, that she represents the whole community,” she said.

Mayor Schaaf has said that federal regulations and state requirements mandate that the program changes be implemented immediately.

However, EDD Director Henning contradicted the mayor, explaining that the deadline for creating the new program under federal law is June 2017.

Councilmember Kaplan asked Henning if the new federal regulations have been released yet.

“We have received some of the regulations, but we do not have a finalized packet of regulations,” he said. “We are expecting it soon.”

Larry Reid, chair of the CED committee, urged the mayor to put her new job programs on hold.

“I think you should not move this forward,” he said. “You should give some time to involve the community to have some input for this process to move along. It truly makes a lot of sense Madam Mayor.”

The CED meeting voted unanimously for a motion by Councilmember Reid for the city’s Workforce Development Board (WDB) to redirect any unspent funds to nonprofit agencies that provide direct services to the unemployed.

However, city staff is reporting that the department has no unspent funds, even though the WDB has operated most of the year without being fully staffed.

The workforce board, which has a little over five employees and is responsible for various administrative tasks, provides no direct services to jobseekers.

Staff cost about $1.1 million, 26 percent of the city’s federal funding for job programs. WIB executive director John Bailey’s total compensation from federal funds is $338,192 annually, according to city records.