During a committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Libby Schaaf’s staff admitted responsibility for failing to apply for a $2 million federal grant to provide summer jobs for Oakland youth.

The grant is issued to support job training programs for youth who are “homeless, in foster care, involved in the justice system and/or are neither employed nor enrolled in an educational institution,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration.

Mayor Schaaf and John Bailey, executive director of the Workforce Development Board (WDB), which oversees Oakland’s job service providers, were present at Tuesday’s Community and Economic Development (CED) Committee meeting to defend the mayor’s unilateral changes in the city’s job programs.

Yet, under questions by council members, they admitted the city did not apply for the $2 million grant due to failure of the WDB staff to submit an application by the March 25 deadline.

According to Bailey, the WDB initially chose to hire a grant writer consultant, who did a poor job, and then sought another outside consultant, but none were available. Ultimately, Bailey turned to the city’s own full-time paid grant writer but discovered it was too late to meet the deadline.

The WDB was unable to produce a grant application that it deemed worthy of submitting and instead chose to submit nothing to not “tarnish (Oakland) with the fact that we were going after other monies with an unacceptable product,” said Bailey.

“The $2 million were was not applied for because of incompetence, yet these are the people we put in charge of being able to unilaterally take action,” said Councilmember Desley Brooks at the CED meeting.

“This is really embarrassing on so many levels,” Brooks said. “I just don’t even know what to say.”

Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan repeatedly asked Bailey what led to the decision to not apply for the youth training funds and why the WDB chose to hire an outside contractor before using the city’s own staff.

Bailey said the first outside grant writer the WDB hired to write the grant yielded an application that was “totally unacceptable,” “would not represent what we were interested in” and “missed the point of what we put forth.”

When the WDB finally decided to use the city’s grants manager, it was too late to create anything that would “merit consideration,” said Bailey.

He then gave the order to not apply for the grant at all, he said.

“That is outrageous,” said Kaplan in response to Bailey.

“We’re paying for a fulltime grant writer. If that person is not capable of writing grants, then what are we doing?” asked Kaplan. “And if somebody above them is not assigning them to write grants, I want to know who made decision, when and why.”

“The council voted to hire a grant writer to avoid this specific type of problem. It’s embarrassing to our community that we didn’t start off using that person in the first place,” she said.

“The mayor has a track record of hiring consultants who aren’t able to do the work,” said Councilmember Brooks during Tuesday’s meeting.

“We lost an opportunity to get $2 million to go to the youth in this community who are unemployed, due to the failure of people to do their work,” Brooks said.

The WDB’s staff salaries add up to $1.1 million to pay for just over six five positions, not including the costs of hiring outside consultants or other expenses.

The city’s WDB staff costs a total of 26 percent of the federal funding ($4.6 million) that goes to funding job centers and service providers throughout Oakland. The staff salaries are taken off the top for administration that provides no services for jobseekers.

John Bailey, who directs the board, is paid $338,192 a year through the WDB.

In an interview with the Post, Kaplan said, “I am very concerned about the decision made by the mayor not to apply for the $2 million to fund youth summer jobs.”

Kaplan told the Post that she is reaching out to federal officials to see about other opportunities to get still funds for youth summer jobs, “despite the lack of effort from the Mayor’s Office and staff who report to the mayor.”