Oakland Council Dodges Tenants’ Urgent Request to Place Rent Protection Initiative on Ballot by June Deadline, Forces Activists to Gather 22,000 Valid Signatures by May 30

“An item that would not come before the voters before November is not urgent,” said Council President McElhaney.

A heated debate took place at Tuesday’s Oakland City Council meeting on a procedural motion on whether to schedule a council vote to place the Protect Oakland Renters Initiative on the November ballot.



“We are asking you to choose the side of renters and homeowners standing up against displacement and take this step of scheduling this item immediately to protect our renters and preserve our community,” said Paula Beal, a member of the Committee to Protect Oakland Renters and a 45-year resident of Oakland.

Ultimately, the motion failed on a 3-3 vote.

Voting in favor were Councilmembers Desley Brooks, Rebecca Kaplan and Noel Gallo. Opposing it were Council President Lynette Gibson McElhaney, Annie Campbell Washington and Dan Kalb.

Councilmember Abel Guillén recused himself from the vote, citing a financial conflict of interest because he is a landlord, and Larry Reid was out of the room and did not vote.

Unless council agrees to reschedule the issue, the motion on whether to send the renters’ initiative to the voters in November will be discussed at the end of May at the council’s Community and Economic Development (CED) committee, and if approved, sent to council at a later date.

Community leaders and housing rights activists attended the council meeting to ask councilmembers to place a resolution on the May 17 council agenda that would send the rent measure to local voters, bypassing the need for a signature gathering campaign.

“We want you to let the voters decide – that is the purest form of democracy,” said the Rev. Damita Davis-Howard of Oakland Community Organizations (OCO) and First Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.

“We have fought too long and too hard for the right to vote for folks to keep the matters that are most important for us away from us (as voters),” she said.

“The passage of the 90-day (housing) moratorium last month was a critical step,” said Beal of the Committee to Protect Oakland Renters. “(But) a majority of this council still has not put forward any bold policy to protect renters being displaced by skyrocketing rents.”

Councilmember Brooks, who made the motion to move the renters’ measure to the next council meeting, accused the council’s Rules and Legislation committee of using council procedures to keep the issue from going to the full council for a vote.

The community-backed proposal originally went on March 24 to the Rules committee, which could have chosen to discuss the proposal rather than sending it to another committee, she said.

“The rules committee picked the farthest meeting out, so that the community would have to go through the exercise of collecting signatures rather than council (members) merely voting (to send it to the full council),” said Brooks.

Council President McElhaney, who chairs the Rules committee, said the State of Emergency requires the council to act within a 90-day period.

“The scheduling of an item that would not come before the voters before November is not urgent in my mind,” said McElhaney, adding that over 100,000 people had “cast votes for the people on this body to do their work.”

As an item that is not urgent, she said, the renters’ initiative needs to be “vetted” through the council’s process before coming to a vote at the full council.

The item has to be reviewed by the city attorney’s office, and “it is appropriate that it go to the subject matter committee for full vetting,” she said. “We rely on that process to add value, to hear from the public and to give the public multiple opportunities to weigh in.”

A number of community members are saying the city council and the mayor are under intense pressure from developers and landlords to not put the renters’ initiative on the ballot.

“Developers and landlords don’t want to give up any power that they have had under the landlord-written ordinance that has been in place for the last 35 years, where they have all the power. They are resisting any changes that would establish justice for tenants,” said tenants’ rights activist James Vann.

If the renters’ protection initiative is not placed on the ballot by the council or fails to achieve 22,000 valid signatures by the end of May, the measure would not be on the November ballot.

But if community groups gather sufficient signatures within 180 days, the council would be required to call a special election, which could cost the city as much as $140,000.

Asked why he recused himself on the vote on the scheduling measure, Guillén did not reply to the Post.

“What is the conflict of interest?” The Post asked Guillén. “How would you personally gain by voting on this issue?”

“In other words, how is this (situation) different than voting on improving city street lighting, since as a resident, improved street lighting would improve your residence, along with the residences of everyone else?” the Post asked.

The Post also asked City Attorney Barbara Parker: “What is the legal basis of Abel Guillén’s conflict of interest around the Protect Oakland Renters Initiative, and how broad is this conflict of interest?”

Parker’s office replied: “We can’t comment on any confidential advice to clients as it is protected by attorney-client privilege, nor can we disclose whether we even provided such advice.”