Oakland Council Dodges Tenants’ Urgent Request to Place Rent Protection Initiative on Ballot by June Deadline, Forces Activists to Gather 22,000 Valid Signatures by May 30

“An item that would not come before the voters before November is not urgent,” said Council President McElhaney.
A heated debate took place at Tuesday’s Oakland City Council meeting on a procedural motion on whether to schedule a council vote to place the Protect Oakland Renters Initiative on the November ballot.
“We are asking you to choose the side of renters and homeowners standing up against displacement and take this step of scheduling this item immediately to protect our renters and preserve our community,” said Paula Beal, a member of the Committee to Protect Oakland Renters and a 45-year resident of Oakland.
Ultimately, the motion failed on a 3-3 vote.
Voting in favor were Councilmembers Desley Brooks, Rebecca Kaplan and Noel Gallo. Opposing it were Council President Lynette Gibson McElhaney, Annie Campbell Washington and Dan Kalb.
Councilmember Abel Guillén recused himself from the vote, citing a financial conflict of interest because he is a landlord, and Larry Reid was out of the room and did not vote.
Unless council agrees to reschedule the issue, the motion on whether to send the renters’ initiative to the voters in November will be discussed at the end of May at the council’s Community and Economic Development (CED) committee, and if approved, sent to council at a later date.
Community leaders and housing rights activists attended the council meeting to ask councilmembers to place a resolution on the May 17 council agenda that would send the rent measure to local voters, bypassing the need for a signature gathering campaign.
“We want you to let the voters decide – that is the purest form of democracy,” said the Rev. Damita Davis-Howard of Oakland Community Organizations (OCO) and First Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.
“We have fought too long and too hard for the right to vote for folks to keep the matters that are most important for us away from us (as voters),” she said.
“The passage of the 90-day (housing) moratorium last month was a critical step,” said Beal of the Committee to Protect Oakland Renters. “(But) a majority of this council still has not put forward any bold policy to protect renters being displaced by skyrocketing rents.”
Councilmember Brooks, who made the motion to move the renters’ measure to the next council meeting, accused the council’s Rules and Legislation committee of using council procedures to keep the issue from going to the full council for a vote.
The community-backed proposal originally went on March 24 to the Rules committee, which could have chosen to discuss the proposal rather than sending it to another committee, she said.
“The rules committee picked the farthest meeting out, so that the community would have to go through the exercise of collecting signatures rather than council (members) merely voting (to send it to the full council),” said Brooks.
Council President McElhaney, who chairs the Rules committee, said the State of Emergency requires the council to act within a 90-day period.
“The scheduling of an item that would not come before the voters before November is not urgent in my mind,” said McElhaney, adding that over 100,000 people had “cast votes for the people on this body to do their work.”
As an item that is not urgent, she said, the renters’ initiative needs to be “vetted” through the council’s process before coming to a vote at the full council.
The item has to be reviewed by the city attorney’s office, and “it is appropriate that it go to the subject matter committee for full vetting,” she said. “We rely on that process to add value, to hear from the public and to give the public multiple opportunities to weigh in.”
A number of community members are saying the city council and the mayor are under intense pressure from developers and landlords to not put the renters’ initiative on the ballot.
“Developers and landlords don’t want to give up any power that they have had under the landlord-written ordinance that has been in place for the last 35 years, where they have all the power. They are resisting any changes that would establish justice for tenants,” said tenants’ rights activist James Vann.
If the renters’ protection initiative is not placed on the ballot by the council or fails to achieve 22,000 valid signatures by the end of May, the measure would not be on the November ballot.
But if community groups gather sufficient signatures within 180 days, the council would be required to call a special election, which could cost the city as much as $140,000.
Asked why he recused himself on the vote on the scheduling measure, Guillén did not reply to the Post.
“What is the conflict of interest?” The Post asked Guillén. “How would you personally gain by voting on this issue?”
“In other words, how is this (situation) different than voting on improving city street lighting, since as a resident, improved street lighting would improve your residence, along with the residences of everyone else?” the Post asked.
The Post also asked City Attorney Barbara Parker: “What is the legal basis of Abel Guillén’s conflict of interest around the Protect Oakland Renters Initiative, and how broad is this conflict of interest?”
Parker’s office replied: “We can’t comment on any confidential advice to clients as it is protected by attorney-client privilege, nor can we disclose whether we even provided such advice.”
My husband proposed to me again in November 2016, and by Christmas 2016 he was asking for a divorce. He had fallen in love with a gal at work. I struggled to save my marriage, I changed everything. He struggled with who he wanted to be with. The new gal, who has no history and family with him or me, his wife of 24 years. He struggles with depression, refuses to take his medication and drinks. We are officially divorced now, I’m devastated. He is dating the gal from work, living the free life. I’m trying to pick up the pieces and finish raising our boys. I love him more than anything, and I pra
Good day,,,,
Read my testimony!!! Getting ex back after a breakup. Am Cora L. Sanchez 30 from UK, my boyfriend of a 2year just broke up with me and am 28 weeks pregnant. I have cried my self to sleep most of the nights and don’t seem to concentrate during lectures sometimes I stay awake almost all night thinking about him and start to cry all over again. Because of this I end up not having energy for my next day’s classes, my attendance has dropped and am always in uni and on time. Generally he is a very nice guy, he ended it because he said we were arguing a lot and not getting along. He is right we’ve been arguing during the pregnancy a lot. After the break up I kept ringing him and telling him I will change. I am in love with this guy and he is the best guy I have ever been with. I’m still hurt and in disbelief when he said he didn’t have any romantic feelings towards me anymore that hurt me faster than a lethal syringe. He texts me now and then mainly to check up on how am doing with the pregnancy, he is supportive with it but it’s not fair on me, him texting me as I just want to grieve the pain and not have any stress due to the pregnancy. i was really upset and i needed help, so i searched for help online and I came across a website that suggested that Dr Ahmed can help solve marital problems, restore broken relationships and so on. So I felt I should give him a try. I contacted him and he told me what to do and i did it then he did a spell for me. 22 hours later, my boyfriend came to me and apologized for the wrongs he did and promise never to do it again. Ever since then, everything has returned back to normal. I and my boyfriend are living together happily again.. All thanks to Dr Ahmed. as it is a place to resolve marriage/relationship issues, do you want to be sure if your spouse is being faithful to you or Do you want your Ex to come back to you Contact.: E-mail: Ahmedutimate@gmail.com or call/Whats-app: +2348160153829 save your crumbling home and change of grades its 100% safe. I suggest you contact him. He will not disappoint you..
Good day,,,,
Read my testimony!!! Getting ex back after a breakup. Am Cora L. Sanchez 30 from UK, my boyfriend of a 2year just broke up with me and am 28 weeks pregnant. I have cried my self to sleep most of the nights and don’t seem to concentrate during lectures sometimes I stay awake almost all night thinking about him and start to cry all over again. Because of this I end up not having energy for my next day’s classes, my attendance has dropped and am always in uni and on time. Generally he is a very nice guy, he ended it because he said we were arguing a lot and not getting along. He is right we’ve been arguing during the pregnancy a lot. After the break up I kept ringing him and telling him I will change. I am in love with this guy and he is the best guy I have ever been with. I’m still hurt and in disbelief when he said he didn’t have any romantic feelings towards me anymore that hurt me faster than a lethal syringe. He texts me now and then mainly to check up on how am doing with the pregnancy, he is supportive with it but it’s not fair on me, him texting me as I just want to grieve the pain and not have any stress due to the pregnancy. i was really upset and i needed help, so i searched for help online and I came across a website that suggested that Dr Ahmed can help solve marital problems, restore broken relationships and so on. So I felt I should give him a try. I contacted him and he told me what to do and i did it then he did a spell for me. 22 hours later, my boyfriend came to me and apologized for the wrongs he did and promise never to do it again. Ever since then, everything has returned back to normal. I and my boyfriend are living together happily again.. All thanks to Dr Ahmed. as it is a place to resolve marriage/relationship issues, do you want to be sure if your spouse is being faithful to you or Do you want your Ex to come back to you Contact.: E-mail: Ahmedutimate@gmail.com or call/Whats-app: +2348160153829 save your crumbling home and change of grades its 100% safe. I suggest you contact him. He will not disappoint you.
My mouth is full of testimonies,My husband left home for two years to south Africa for a tourist, where he meant this Lady and he was bewitch by the girl my husband refuse to come back home again, i cry day and night looking for who to help me, i read a news paper about a powerful spell caster called DR Ekpiku and i contacted the spell caster to help me get my lover back to me and he ask me not to worry about it that the gods we fight for me.. he told me by mid-night when all the spirit is at rest he will cast a spell to reunite my lover back to me. and he did in less than 3 days my husband came back to me and started crying that i should forgive him, i,m so happy for what this spell caster did for me and my husband..email: Ekpikuspelltemple@live.com
(1)If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3)if You want to be promoted in your office.
(4)if you have a place to work and you need help
(5)If you want a child.
(6)[You want to be rich.
I promise to share this testimony all over the world once my boyfriend return back to me,my name is tessy lizzy, today with all due respect i want to thank dr bello for bringing joy and happiness to my relationship and my family. I want to inform you all that there is a spell caster that is real and genuine. I never believed in any of these things until i loose my boyfriend, I required help until i found a grate spell caster, And he cast a love spell for me, and he assured me that I will get my boyfriend back in two days after the spell has been cast. two days later, my phone rang, and so shockingly, it was my boyfriend who has not called me for past 4 years now, and made an apology for the heart break, and told me that he is ready to be my back bone till the rest of his life with me. dr bello released him up to know how much i loved and wanted him. And opened his eyes to picture how love much we have share together. As I`m writing this testimony right now I`m the most happiest girl on earth and me and my boyfriend is living a happy life and our love is now stronger than how it were even before our break up. So that`s why I promised to share my testimony all over the universe.All thanks goes to dr bello for the excessive work that he has done for me. Are you undergoing a heart break, and I assure you that as he has done mine for me, he will definitely help you too. that is his email bellospelltemple@gmail.com or call +2348147271779
I never use to believe in spell casting until i met Mighty Anuma Agbas a powerful spell caster who helped me to be a happy person again. My name is evelyn smith and i reside in USA. After 3 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with three kids. i felt i will never be normal again, and i almost committed suicide, of which that would have been a mistake, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a Great spell caster called Great Agbas which i met online on one faithful day when I was browsing through the internet, i came across a lot of testimonies about this particular Great spell caster how he has helped so many people. he has helped people to bring back their Ex lover, some testified that he restores womb, cure cancer and other sickness, invokes wealth and even make retrieve your money from frouds also need a good man or woman to come your way, so on. I also came across a testimony, it was about a woman called sonia, she testified about how his spell made her to be pregnant after so many years of bareness and at the end of her testimony she dropped Mighy Agbas’s email address. After reading all these, i decided to give it a try and i contacted him and explained my problem to him and he assured me that in less than 48 hours, my husband will call me and beg for forgiveness but i thought it will not work. When he had finished casting the spell, the next day my husband called me and he was begging for forgiveness just as Mighty Agbas said. This is not brain washing and after the spell has been cast, i realized that my husband love me like never before and the spell caster opened him up to know how much i love him and how much love we need to share. We are even happier now than before. Mighty Agbas is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and a genuine spell caster to solve all your problems contact Mighty Agbas now on (dragbasspiritualtemple @gmail.com) or you can call on +2348159705731 you can also visit his web site on (drgbagaspelltemple.webs.com
) he will help you solve your problems. Once again thank you Mighty Agbas for your good deeds.
I am writing this because I want to testify how great you are Priest Ola for what you have done for me. Everyone needs to know! I am a very satisfied and happy customer. I can’t tell how long it’s been since I’ve bought spells online, but none of them had the same results than yours. Fuller definitely moved in with me 1 week ago. It was just a few days after you cast your spell. I know I should have messaged you before, but I was a bit scared that he could find out about the spell you did so I removed all your emails. Anyway, I can tell all your future customers who are reading this that they are doing the right choice to go with you for a spell. It was always great communicate with you and all the services you offer are just excellent. Thank you for everything you did for me!” Fuller USA. CONTACT Priest Ola on successspells@outlook.com OR CALL +1 415 941 5072
Hello to the Entire Public, Hello, my name is Antonia Louis
from USA .I came to this site to share the good works of the Native Doctor (drbrightspellcaster).I never believed in love,Money spells or magic until i meant this powerful spell caster when i went to Africa in May this year on a business trip. He is really powerful and he can help you cast spells to bring back love one`s gone lost ,misbehaving,lover looking for some one to love you,Money riches,Winning lotto number, bringing back lost your lover, Bring back lost money and magic money spell for a good job,I`m now happy and living testimony because the man i had wanted to marry left me 2 weeks before our wedding day and my life was upside down cos our relationship has been on for years ..I really loved him, but his mother was against us and he had no good paying job . So when i meant this spell caster, i told him what happened and explained the situation of things to him..At first, I was undecided, skeptical and doubtful, but i just gave it a try. And in 3days time when i returned to USA, my boyfriend (now my husband) called me himself and apologized that everything had been settled with his mum and family and he got a new job interview so we should get married and i gave birth to twins had i was cured of hiv..i did not believe it cos the spell caster only asked me for my name and my boyfriends name and all i wanted him to do he did it for me… We are happily married now and we are expecting our little kid,and my husband also got the new job and our lives became much better and we became very rich. In case any one needs the spell caster for some help, Email him on this email address:(drbrightspellcaster@gmail.com) ……hope he helps you out. Hurry now and contact him now via email address:(drbrightspellcaster@gmail.com) .. Believe in your self not what other say, BOB WINS EVERYTHING IN LIFE… Thank you very much and i am very happy right now..
INFORMATION NEEDED BY HIM TO PROCEED:
Full Name_________
Contact number_________ Country & State_________ Date of birth__________ Picture_________ Phone number_________
Contact him on his email again on (drbrightspellcaster@gmail.com) and be blessed.. You can also call his phone numbers +2349030534863… he will be willing to help you if you go for it…
Hi every one i am jolly succy and i am from USA had, i fight with my husband about three years ago and since then he has refuse to talk to me or even care about our family affair he abandoned us and went after another woman leaving me with three kids two girls and a boy,so last weeks a friend of my introduced me to a spell caster called Dr. bello who helped me brought my husband back many think he is a scam but i promise you that he is nothing compare to that not even close so if you have some problems in having or getting your ex back you can contact the great and wonderful spell caster Dr. bello in this address and he be willing to help you via; bellospelltemple@gmail.com or call him on +2348147271779.
How I Get My Ex Back
Me and my boyfriend were together for 8 months & its been 6 months since we separated. I still love him, but some how feel its unfair. Why love someone who ovb doesnt love you back? Ive prayed & prayed for these months & nothing. He is still with his new girlfriend(whom he lives with) but it doesnt mean I have to look for help The first weeks after the break up I was in my knees praying looking for help, them i fine a comment online how a spell caster help to restored relationship get ex lover back, ” so i decided to give a try coz i love my boyfriend so much. so i contacted Dr happy tell him all my problem and he gave me 100%guarantee that i will have my boyfriend back after the spell so i was gifted and lucky to have contacted him i did every thing he ask of me and to my greatest surprise a day after the spell my boyfriend call me and apology for what he did to me and ask for my forgiveness to come back home for me, I get really hurt & go through those moments in which he left me after all Dr happy did for me, i forgive him and he come back home with more love and happiness all thanks to Dr happy the real Africa spell caster so far google recommended this year so plz if you need any help contact him too on this. You see in conclusion you have to just trust the process, Dr happy is a good real spell caster so call him up on +2348133873774
happylovespell2@gmail.com
My Name is kimberly Alice, From United Kingdom. I wish to share my testimonies with the general public about what this man called Dr.
Okodo has just done for me , this man has just brought back my lost Ex husband to me with his great spell, I was married to this man
called Gabriel we were together for a long time and we loved our selves but when I was unable to give him a child for 2 years he left me
and told me he can’t continue anymore then I was now looking for ways to get him back until a friend of mine told me about this man and
gave his contact email (Okodujamesspellcaster@yahoo.com) then you won’t believe this when I contacted this man on my problems he prepared
this spell cast and bring my lost husband back, and after a month I miss my month and go for a test and the result stated that i am
pregnant, am happy today for i am a mother of a baby girl, thank you once again the great Dr. Okodo for what you have done for me, if you
are out there passing through any of this problems listed below:
1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband wife to be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money
Email him now on: Okodujamesspellcaster@yahoo.com for help OR whatsapp with him on +2349052627482
I had a problem with my fiance 3 months ago,which lead us apart. When he broke up with me,I was no longer myself,i dont know what to do,I feel my life has come to an end, So I went for advice online and i saw so good comment about a spell caster named Dr. Manifest, how he help couples to solve their relationship and marriage issues. I email the spell caster on the email which was provided in the comments (manifestspellcast@yahoo.com ) and I explain my problem to him and I did what he asked me, Before I knew what happened, after 24 hours, my fiance gave me a call and he came back to me and beg for forgiveness, I’m so grateful to these spell caster and i will not stop publishing his name on the internet just for the good work he did for me.If you need his help,you can email Manifest Spell.
I read some testimonies about a love spell caster by Dr.Trust on how he has helped lots of people in bringing back their ex lovers within 48hours, Sincerely I was just thinking if that was real and if this man could really help bring back my lover whom I love so much. I decided to contact him because I love my boyfriend very much and we have been apart for a couple of months I really missed him so much, I have tried all other means to get him back but couldn’t.I contacted Dr.Trust and he told me that my ex will come back to me in the next 48 hours,Dr.Trust released him up to know how much i loved and wanted him. And opened his eyes to picture how much we have share together. My ex is now back to me again.As I`m writing this testimony right now I`m the most happiest girl on earth and me and my boyfriend is living a happy life and our love is now stronger than how it were even before our break up.All thanks goes to Dr.Trust for the excessive work that he has done for me by helping me to get back with my ex boyfriend. I would like to drop Dr.Trust mail address and hope you see this testimony and contact him if you have a lover that you really want back so badly, His mail: Ultimatespellcast@gmail.com or call him +2348156885231.
My name is carol emmanuel from USA I Am here to testify what this great spell caster (doctor balbosa)has done for me. i never believe in spell casting, until when i was tempted to try it.. i and my husband have been having a lot of problem living together, he will always not make me happy because he have fallen in love with another lady outside our marriage, i tried my best to make sure that my husband leave this woman but the more i talk to him the more he makes me fell sad, so my marriage was falling leading to divorce because he no longer gives me attention. so with all this pains and agony, i decided to contact this spell caster DR.balbosa to see if things can work out between me and my husband again. this spell caster DR.balbosa told me that my husband is really under a great spell that he have been charm by some magic, so he told me that he was going to make all things normal again. he went ahead and cast the the spell for me, after 2 days of casting the spell my husband changed completely he came apologizing saying the way he treated me that he was not himself, i really thank DR. balbosa for bringing back my husband to me i want you all to contact him for those who are having any problem related to…
1.MARRIAGE ISSUE
2.YOU WANT TO DIVORCE YOUR HUSBAND
3.LUCKY LOTTERY NUMBER
4.YOU WANT A CHILD
5.YOU WANT TO BE RICH
6.HE CAN MAKE YOU PREGNANT
7.IF YOU NEED FINANCIAL STANCE
8.YOU WANT YOUR HUSBAND TO BE WITH YOU FOREVER
9.IF YOU WANT MEN TO RUN AFTER YOU..
10.CURE ALL SORT OF DISEASES LIKE (Hiv,Aids, Herpes, cancer)…and many more…
contact DR balbosa on….Balbosasolutionhome@gmail.com or his phone number +2347012101729
My name is Taylor Borg,All thanks goes to Dr.Trust for saving my marriage from toning apart.i feel so grateful and only have good words about a powerful spell caster named Dr.Trust who helped me bring back my wife. We had been apart for 4 months, at first I was thinking if I was doing the right thing by contacting a spell caster, but I so much love my wife and won’t give her up for anything in this world. I decided to contact Dr.Trust through his mail address I found on several testifiers messages online,and I told him about my situation, he laughed and told me my wife will be back to me in the next 48 hours. I felt it wasn’t going to happen at first until my wife called me and was so eager to have me back more than anything on earth.. Now we are together and she cant do without me,and both of us are happy. I feel so happy sharing this testimony because there was no negative act attached to his work. His work was smooth and fast. Thanks to Dr.Trust for bringing back happiness to my life. I swear with my life that Dr.Trust is a man to trust and take your problems to. You can contact him on his e-mail if you really truly want your love back. dr.(ULTIMATESPELLCAST@GMAIL.COM
pristess iyawo I want to start first by saying a big “thank you” to you . There are a bunch of nuts out there just trying to make a fast buck, but you are genuine! I prayed before I went online that God would send me exactly where I needed to go to find help for my problems concerning my love life.. And I mean I went directly to your site and felt it was the place I needed to be. now my family is reunited and my lover is back to me with masses of love. I’m forever grateful! pristess iyawo is legitimate and her gift is for real Of that I am certain, Thank you thank you!!!
If you need help LIKE
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Training
4. Money spell
5. Long life spell
6. Prosperity spell
7. Protection spell
8. Get a job spell
9. Becoming a manager spell
10. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
11. Getting your scam money back
you can contact her on this email pristessiyawospelltemple124@gmail.com
Jose Cole
My name is MARK. I do not know how to thank GREAT SHOGO for bringing happiness back to my family. i do really wanna tell the whole world that there is a spell caster called Dr. SHOGO that is so real and genuine. I never believed in any of these things but when i lose my wife for 4 years, i required help until i found a great spell caster,and he assured me that I will get my wife back in just 24hours but i was in doubt, and after the spell has been cast, 24hours later, just as the spell caster said, my phone rang, and surprisingly it was my wife who has not called me for the past 4 years, and she made an apology for the pain she has caused me and she told me that she is ready to come back home for me. Dr. SHOGO really made her know how much i loved and needed her. And he also opened her eyes to picture how much love we have to share together. I will keep sharing this testimony all over the world. All thanks goes to Dr. SHOGO for the good work that he has done for me. Contact him now because he is very powerful and he will always help you. Believe him and do all he ask you to do and never doubt him in any way. shogotemple@gmail.com
My Name is kimberly Alice, From United Kingdom. I wish to share my testimonies with the general public about what this man called Dr. Okodo has just done for me , this man has just brought back my lost Ex husband to me with his great spell, I was married to this man called Gabriel we were together for a long time and we loved our selves but when I was unable to give him a child for 2 years he left me and told me he can’t continue anymore then I was now looking for ways to get him back until a friend of mine told me about this man and gave his contact email (Okodujamesspellcaster@yahoo.com) then you won’t believe this when I contacted this man on my problems he prepared this spell cast and bring my lost husband back, and after a month I miss my month and go for a test and the result stated that i am pregnant, am happy today for i am a mother of a baby girl, thank you once again the great Dr. Okodo for what you have done for me, if you are out there passing through any of this problems listed below:
1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband wife to be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money
Email him now on: Okodujamesspellcaster@yahoo.com for help
Hello everyone, My name is Jennifer Woodward, from USA, I and my husband got married for more than 11 years and have gotten two kids. thing were going well with us and we are always happy. until one day my husband started to behave in a way i could not understand, i was very confused by the way he treat me and the kids. later that month he did not come home again and he called me that he want a divorce, i asked him what have i done wrong to deserve this from him, all he was saying is that he want a divorce that he hate me and do not want to see me again in his life, i was mad and also frustrated do not know what to do,i was sick for more than 2 weeks because of the divorce. i love him so much he was my everything to me without him my life is incomplete. i told my sister and she told me to contact a spell caster, i never believe in all this spell casting of a thing. i just want to try if something will come out of it. i contacted Dr Iyaryi for the return of my husband to me, they told me that my husband have been taken by another woman, that she cast a spell on him that is why he hate me and also want us to divorce. then they told me that they have to cast a spell on him that will make him return to me and the kids, He cast the spell and after 1 week my husband called me and he told me that i should forgive him, he started to apologize on phone and said that he still live me that he did not know what happen to him that he left me. it was the spell that he Dr Iyaryi cast on him that make him come back to me today,me and my family are now happy again today. thank you Dr Iyaryi for what you have done for me i would have been nothing today if not for your great spell. i want you my friends who are passing through all this kind of love problem of getting back their husband, wife , or ex boyfriend and girlfriend to contact Dr Iyaryi ,if you need his help you can contact him through his private mail: driayaryi2012@hotmail.com
HOW MY MARRIAGE/JOB WAS SAVED BY A REAL SPELL CASTER!
Hi everyone,I’m Gary Fisher by name and i will love to share my testimony to everyone on this forum!because i never taught my girlfriend will ever come back to me. for no reason she left me 4 weeks to our weeding for another man.she never returned any of my calls,deleted and blocked me on her Facebook. she changed her Facebook status from married to Single and moved out of her apartment. when i went to her place of work,she told her boss that she never want to see me and that left heartbroken…i lost my job as a result of this because i cant get myself anymore,my life was upside down and everything did not go smooth with my life…I tried all i could do to have her back but none worked out until i met a Man whom i Traveled back from Africa with to the states,while returning form my self Holiday of trying to get over her. we sat close to each other as we were chatting about relationship,I told him my problem and all have passed through in getting her back and how i lost my job…he told me he will help me…i don’t believe that in the first,but he swore he will help me out and he told me the reason why my girlfriend left me and also told me some hidden secrets.i was amazed when he said he will cast a spell for me and i will see the results in the next couple of days..the following day i called him when i got home and will made arrangements after which he bought all the materials needed for the spells,he said am gonna see positive results in the next 2 days that is Thursday… My girlfriend called me at exactly 12:41am on Thursday and apologies for all she had done..she said,she never knew what she’s doing and her sudden behavior was not intentional,she promised not to do that again.it was like am dreaming when i heard that from her and when we ended the call,i called the man and told him my wife called and he said i haven’t seen anything yet… he said i will also get my job back in 3 days time..and when its Sunday,they called me at my place of work that i should resume working on Monday and they gonna compensate me for the time limit have spent at home without working..My life is back into shape,i have my girlfriend back and we are happily married now with kid and i have my job back too.This man is really powerful..if we have up to 20 people like him in the world,the world would have been a better place..he has also helped many of my friends to solve many problems and they are all happy now..Am posting this to the forum for anybody that is interested in meeting this great man for help.you can email him on: ewanherbalmagic@gmail.com OR text him on +1(562)242-0796.
HOW MY MARRIAGE/JOB WAS SAVED A REAL SPELL CASTER!
Hi everyone,I’m Gary Fisher by name and i will love to share my testimony to everyone on this forum!because i never taught my girlfriend will ever come back to me. for no reason she left me 4 weeks to our weeding for another man.she never returned any of my calls,deleted and blocked me on her Facebook. she changed her Facebook status from married to Single and moved out of her apartment. when i went to her place of work,she told her boss that she never want to see me and that left heartbroken…i lost my job as a result of this because i cant get myself anymore,my life was upside down and everything did not go smooth with my life…I tried all i could do to have her back but none worked out until i met a Man whom i Traveled back from Africa with to the states,while returning form my self Holiday of trying to get over her. we sat close to each other as we were chatting about relationship,I told him my problem and all have passed through in getting her back and how i lost my job…he told me he will help me…i don’t believe that in the first,but he swore he will help me out and he told me the reason why my girlfriend left me and also told me some hidden secrets.i was amazed when he said he will cast a spell for me and i will see the results in the next couple of days..the following day i called him when i got home and will made arrangements after which he bought all the materials needed for the spells,he said am gonna see positive results in the next 2 days that is Thursday… My girlfriend called me at exactly 12:41am on Thursday and apologies for all she had done..she said,she never knew what she’s doing and her sudden behavior was not intentional,she promised not to do that again.it was like am dreaming when i heard that from her and when we ended the call,i called the man and told him my wife called and he said i haven’t seen anything yet… he said i will also get my job back in 3 days time..and when its Sunday,they called me at my place of work that i should resume working on Monday and they gonna compensate me for the time limit have spent at home without working..My life is back into shape,i have my girlfriend back and we are happily married now with kid and i have my job back too.This man is really powerful..if we have up to 20 people like him in the world,the world would have been a better place..he has also helped many of my friends to solve many problems and they are all happy now..Am posting this to the forum for anybody that is interested in meeting this great man for help.you can email him on: ewanherbalmagic@gmail.com OR text him on +1(562)242-0796.
My name is ANDY ROBBERT N.This is a very joyful day of my life because of the help Dr.AHAUMEREI has rendered to me by helping me get my ex WIFE back with his magic and love spell. i was married for 2 years and it was so terrible because my WIFE was really cheating on me and was seeking for a divorce but when i came across Dr.AHAUMEREI email [drahaumereisolutionhome@gmail.com] on the internet on how he has helped so many people to get their ex back and help fixing relationship.and make people to be happy in their relationship. i explained my situation to him and then seek his help but to my greatest surprise he told me that he will help me with my case and here i am now celebrating because my WIFE has change totally for good. she always want to be by me and can not do anything without my present. i am really enjoying my marriage, what a great celebration. i will keep on testifying on the internet because Dr.AHAUMEREI is truly a real spell caster. DO YOU NEED HELP THEN CONTACT DOCTOR AHAUMEREI NOW VIA EMAIL [drahaumereisolutionhome@gmail.com] or CALL HIM ON OR Whatsapp +2348104975072 He is the only answer to your problem and make you feel happy in your relationship.and his also perfect in 1 LOVE SPELL 2 WIN EX BACK 3 FRUIT OF THE WOMB 4 PROMOTION SPELL 5 PROTECTION SPELL 6 BUSINESS SPELL 7 GOOD JOB SPELL 8 LOTTERY SPELL and COURT CASE SPELL. Thank you very much Dr for your great work
Greetings to you all, i am here today on this forum giving a life testimony
on how Dr Okeyto has cured me from HIV Virus, i have been stocked in bondage
with this virus for almost years now, i have tried different means to get
this sickness out of my body i also heard there was no cure to the virus,
all the possible ways i tried did not work out for me,i was using ARV hoping that i was going to be cure but my CD4 count was going down and down i do have the faith
that i was going to be cured one day, and i was a strong believer in God and
also in miracles, One day as i was on the internet i came across some
amazing testimonies concerning how Dr Okeyto has cured different people from
various sickness with his Herbal Herbs Medicine, they all advised we
contact Dr Okeyto for any problem, with that i had the courage and i
contacted Dr Okeyto i told him about my Sickness, He told me not to worry
that he was going to prepare some Herbal Herbs Medicine for me, after some time
in communication with Dr Okeyto, he finally prepared for me some herbs which
he sent to me and he also gave me prescriptions on how to take them, My
good friends after taking Dr Okeyto Herbs for some weeks i started to
experience changes in me and from there, I noticed my Herpes Virus was no
longer in my body, as i have also gone for test, Today i am fit and healthy
to live life again, I am so happy for the good work of Dr Okeyto in my life,
Friends if you are having any type of disease problem kindly email Dr Okeyto
on {dr.okeytoherbalcure@gmail.com} or relate with him on his phone call him on +2349050141440/whats-app him , thanks for your audience and i hope you find help like i did for what he has done for me, i am posting to this forum saying if you are into similar problem or have any kind of disease problem you can contact him……Thanks DR.OKEYTO for giving me back the life that i thought i have lost…..God Bless you Sir
Am writing this article to thank Dr.Oduduwa for the wondrous miracle that he did for me because he helped me recently to bring back my Ex husband. Thank you sir for your genuine spells. This is really incredible,I have never experienced anything like this in my life. Before i met you Sir, i have tried every probable means that i could to get my husband back, but i actually came to realize that nothing was working out for me, and that my husband had developed lot of hatred for me.. I thought there was no hope to reunite with my husband. But when i read good reviews about how Dr.Trust help others get back there ex lovers, make others to win big on lottery, cure of any sickness. I decided to give it a try and i did everything that he instructed me and i Trusted him and followed his instructions just as he guaranteed me in 48 hours, and that was exactly when my husband called me and come back to me.. I’m so happy for the good work you did for me. We are more contented now than ever. Everything looks perfect and so natural! Thank you so much Sir for your authentic and indisputable spells. Email him now for help {droduduwa1@gmail.com} call +2349070830046 Thanks Sir for your help.
My name is ANDY ROBBERT N.This is a very joyful day of my life because of the help Dr.AHAUMEREI has rendered to me by helping me get my ex WIFE back with his magic and love spell. i was married for 2 years and it was so terrible because my WIFE was really cheating on me and was seeking for a divorce but when i came across Dr.AHAUMEREI email [drahaumereisolutionhome@gmail.com] on the internet on how he has helped so many people to get their ex back and help fixing relationship.and make people to be happy in their relationship. i explained my situation to him and then seek his help but to my greatest surprise he told me that he will help me with my case and here i am now celebrating because my WIFE has change totally for good. she always want to be by me and can not do anything without my present. i am really enjoying my marriage, what a great celebration. i will keep on testifying on the internet because Dr.AHAUMEREI is truly a real spell caster. DO YOU NEED HELP THEN CONTACT DOCTOR AHAUMEREI NOW VIA EMAIL [drahaumereisolutionhome@gmail.com] or CALL HIM ON OR Whatsapp +2348104975072 He is the only answer to your problem and make you feel happy in your relationship.and his also perfect in 1 LOVE SPELL 2 WIN EX BACK 3 FRUIT OF THE WOMB 4 PROMOTION SPELL 5 PROTECTION SPELL 6 BUSINESS SPELL 7 GOOD JOB SPELL 8 LOTTERY SPELL and COURT CASE SPELL. Thank you very much Dr for great work
My name is Gary David. I do not know how to thank GREAT ZABA for bringing happiness back to my family. i do really wanna tell the whole world that there is a spell caster called Dr. Zaba that is so real and genuine. I never believed in any of these things but when i lose my wife for 4 years, i required help until i found a great spell caster,and he assured me that I will get my wife back in just 24hours but i was in doubt, and after the spell has been cast, 24hours later, just as the spell caster said, my phone rang, and surprisingly it was my wife who has not called me for the past 4 years, and she made an apology for the pain she has caused me and she told me that she is ready to come back home for me. Dr. Zaba really made her know how much i loved and needed her. And he also opened her eyes to picture how much love we have to share together. I will keep sharing this testimony all over the world. All thanks goes to Dr. Zaba for the good work that he has done for me. Contact him now because he is very powerful and he will always help you. Believe him and do all he ask you to do and never doubt him in any way. Zaba24hoursspell@yahoo.com Text him:+1 (978) 290-5206
YOU HAVE SUFFERED ENOUGH!
Good-day to you all reading this,I am María José Ramírez Chicas. You don’t have to die in suffering,there is hope for a struggle life for you.You can enjoy life to the fullest-free on this earth beginning from now.All you need is an encounter with Priest Oni, just like i have done.i don’t know what you have been suffering and for how long. Maybe things are even getting worse! but i have good news for you, Priest Oni can put an end to your suffering-like he did for me.Shorty after high school, the evil struck me with the issues of blood even worse than that of the woman of blood in the bible. My parent took me to several place all to no avail. but to my greatest surprise,my elder sister told me about Priest Oni and i gave it a try.before i knew it, Priest Oni began to change my story and gave me uncountable testimonies and my issues of blood was over.I started looking healthy again, i gain admission into the University in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States and today i am a graduate. I gave Priest Oni all the praise.You have suffered enough! You want things to start working for you,take advantage of a marvelous opportunity today by contacting Priest Oni on email; ewanherbalmagic@gmail.com OR text and call him on +1(562)-242-0796.he is the answer to all your problems.
My name is maria cooker , I am here to Share my testimony about a doctor who helped me remove a burden from my life. I was infected with HIV SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2012, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking of how to get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I went to visit a friend and she asked why i was looking so sad i explained to her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduced me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HIV SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i emailed him. He told me all the things I needed to do and also gave me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what was happening after two weeks the HIV SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at: dramaduherbalhome@gmail.com,,,dramaduherbalhome@outlook.com or call and whatsapp him on +2349052645237CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
HIV/AIDS,HERPES,CANCER,ALS,IF YOU NEED YOUR EX BACK,JOB SPELL,TO KEEP YOUR MARRIGE,TO MAKE LOVED ONE BE YOUR FOREVER..
YOU HAVE SUFFERED ENOUGH!
Good-day to you all reading this,I am María José Ramírez Chicas. You don’t have to die in suffering,there is hope for a struggle life for you.You can enjoy life to the fullest-free on this earth beginning from now.All you need is an encounter with Ewan magic, just like i have done.i don’t know what you have been suffering and for how long. Maybe things are even getting worse! but i have good news for you, Ewan magic can put an end to your suffering-like he did for me.Shorty after high school, the evil struck me with the issues of blood even worse than that of the woman of blood in the bible. My parent took me to several place all to no avail. but to my greatest surprise,my elder sister told me about Ewan magic and i gave it a try.before i knew it, Ewan magic began to change my story and gave me uncountable testimonies and my issues of blood was over.I started looking healthy again, i gain admission into the University in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States and today i am a graduate. I gave Ewan magic all the praise.You have suffered enough! You want things to start working for you,take advantage of a marvelous opportunity today by contacting Ewan magic on email; ewanherbalmagic@gmail.com OR text and call him on +1(562)-242-0796.he is the answer to all your problems.
Hello to everyone on this forum,I am ANTONIUS WALKER and live i live in BIRMINGHAM,AL,USA “My problem started after i lost my father and went to his burial. Everything suddenly went down for me.I sold off my properties,including two big houses and couldn’t tell what i did with the money,this continues for a long time. On till a friend told me about this great spell caster called Ewan magic and i contacted him with my problems ( ewanherbalmagic@gmail.com, +1(562)-242-0796.Ewan magic told me that all my tears and worries are over now that i have found him,he cast me a spell and that was it.from then on,there was a turnaround in my life!Firstly,i got a four-million $ contract,then in the same year, i got another contract worth 18 million $.this jobs was executed without me having to borrow .i have finished the contract without any hitch,and have been fully paid” do contact Ewan magic today on email (ewanherbalmagic@gmail.com OR text and call him on +1(562)372-0292 for Your own encounter is waiting for you too.
The spell caster others have been talking about called Dr. UZOYA that helped them get back their ex back, is real. I contacted him on Wednesday last week after my lover broke up with me because we could not bear children and I could not find a good job, As I am speaking now, Dr. UZOYA brought my lover back to my arms within 2 days. I have seen with my own eyes that Dr. UZOYA is real; he is real the right spell caster everyone need. Kindly contact him for any kind of help now I have a good Job and I just tested positive showing that I am pregnant. You need to contact Dr. UZOYA if you need any spiritual help via his private email address: [driraborspellcaster@gmail.com] u can also call him on +13019098775
Am DOC ZULU a GREAT SPELL CASTER .A super death spell physicist is here,am not here only to advert my great-gifts but to let the world know spells exist.my spell works within 48hours,its a matter of reality.if you have any one who is interested in any below;contact?
PROBLEMS SOLVED BY GREAT DOC ZULU.
THINGS HE CAN DO FOR YOU
1. LOVE SPELLS
2. BROKEN MARRIAGE SPELLS
3. URGENT MONEY SPELLS
4. LOTTERY SPELLS
5. CASINO SPPELLS
6. BEAUTY SPELLS
7. WEALTH SPELLS
8. HIV CURE SPELLS
9. FERTILITY SPELLS
10. PROTECTION SPELLS
11. SEXUAL ATTRACTION SPELLS
12. GOOD LUCK SPELLS
13. REMOVE CURSE SPELLS
14. EBOLA CURE SPELL
15. REMOVE BLACK MAGIC SPELL E.T.C.
Contact email:drzuluspiritualhome@yahoo.com
What a wonderful spell caster. Very trustworthy, My husband cheated on me for Almost for two years. he ignore me for several months and left me with nothing, but i am happy today that Dr happy brought my husband back, I am so happy, Now my husband is all mine again. I can now say I’m happy again. Great spell from Dr happy, is genuine. I truly believe in him and his spells. he is a professional. I really enjoyed the result which i got, his love spell is marvelous, he is truly gifted, his love spell has brought me happiness, I am extremely pleased, it worked out to my test, he has the most powerful love spell, I recommend his love spell to anyone who is ready to get his or her lover back, contact happylovespell2@gmail.com or call him +2348133873774
Crystal
New Jersey USA
After being in relationship for 9 years,my husband broke up
with me all was in
vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I
begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I
explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should
rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring
him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no
choice than to try it, I emailed the spell caster, and he told me there
was no problem that everything will be okay before seven days, that my
ex will return to me before seven days, he cast the spell and
surprisingly in the six day, it was around 4pm. My ex husband called me, I
was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was
so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me to return to
him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that
was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have
made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I
would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only
real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and
who is different from all the other once out there.So friends my advise is if you have such problem you can email him on (drowonaspelltemple@gmail.com) or you can whatsapp him with this number +2348115204568 Sir i am indeed grateful for the help, i will forever recommend my friends to you.
Great Thanks to Dr OTONUD for helping me when i needed help.
My name is DONALD Maria from USA I never
believe in love spells until I experience Dr.
OTONU temple, and after he cast a love spell for me
my Ex called me to apologize for the pain that he has
caused me and till today we are living a happy family,
if you need a right place to solve your problems
contact (otonuspelltemple@gmail.com) or (otonuspelltemple@yahoo.com) is the right choice. he is a great man that have been casting spells with years of experience, he cast spells for different purposes like:
(1)If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3)You want to be promoted in your office.
did you want or human to run after you.
(5)If you want a child.
(6)[You want to be rich.
(7)You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours
forever.
(8)If you need financial assistance.
(9)Herbal care
Contact him today on: (otonuspelltemple@gmail.com) or (otonuspelltemple@yahoo.com) you can also reach him on telephone number (+2348169616855) trust him and his spell is sure his good and perfect
thanks to you all that is ready this testimony
Hello everyone, I almost took my life because of my ex husband who left me and stop picking my calls. He said he do not trust me anymore, I tried to convince him, but he will not believe me until we had a fight and broke up for 6months, after then I realize I can not live without him because of the love I have for him. I tried everything possible to get him back, but non worked for me, some fake spell casters scammed me and went away with my money until I came across this man called Prophet Iyare he cast a spell for me and behold my husband came back after 3days, begging me for forgiveness, I was so surprised that spell caster like Prophet Iyare still exist. If anyone here needs some help, with all sincerity, contact Prophet Iyare indeed you are what people say you are, thank you for making my home a happy home again. You can contact him directly on his email :iyareyaresolutiontemple@gmail.com or visit his website http://iyareyarespellstemple.webs.com/
I am so overwhelmed and grateful to you and the magic you have done that make me win millions of dollars in lottery. I would like to say,-Thank you. I was on the edge of losing my house and so many things around me, so I asked a spell from you, so that I will be able to save my house and come up with payment options. He help me with his magic spell and i win 50,000.000. {FIFTY MILLION DOLLARS} all thinks goes to dr.trust for what him has just done for me. Sure enough,-what I asked for. You have proven over and over again, that you are the best spell caster. Any body out there that is reading this my testimony,you have to hurry and get in touch with the spell cast,so that he can help you to win the lottery. Ultimatelotteryspell@yahoo.co.uk
Today has being the most happiest day of my life after 2 year of sadness and sorrow without being with the one i love, i tried all my possible best to make sure i make my lover happy but it never seems to work out well it was like am doing everything in vain but all thanks to DR ZUBA for coming to change all my worries and sadness to Joy. i knew the great man when i read some wonderful reviews about DR ZUBA how he has helped a lots of people on there relationship problem i was reading a magazine which then i saw great testimonies as well which then i decided not to waste time.he told me not to worry that he assures me that within 48 hours everything would be sorted out i believed DR ZUBA so much because i believe he can’t fail me and i sent him all my details. Truly DR ZUBA never failed me,my husband who left me for good a year come back to me. My husband and i have been living contentedly since this spell caster reunited us together with his love spells. Thank you so so so much DR ZUBA for your powerful spells. expressions are not sufficient to say thank you. here is his email address drzubaspellhome@gmail.com or contact him whatsapp number +2348167554235.
I am so overwhelmed and grateful to you and the magic you have done that make me win millions of dollars in lottery. I would like to say,-Thank you. I was on the edge of losing my house and so many things around me, so I asked a spell from you, so that I will be able to save my house and come up with payment options. He help me with his magic spell and i win 50,000.000. {FIFTY MILLION DOLLARS} all thinks goes to dr.trust for what him has just done for me. Sure enough,-what I asked for. You have proven over and over again, that you are the best spell caster. Any body out there that is reading this my testimony,you have to hurry and get in touch with the spell cast,so that he can help you to win the lottery. Ultimatelotteryspell@yahoo.co.uk Thanks again
My mouth is full of testimonies, my husband left the home for two years to south Africa for a tourist, where he meant this prostitute and he was bewitch by the girl my husband refuse to come back home again, i cry day and night looking for who to help me, i read a news paper about a powerful spell caster called Dr Miracle and i contacted the spell caster to help me get my lover back to me and he ask me not to worry about it that the gods we fight for me.. he told me by mid-night when all the spirit is at rest he will cast a spell to reunite my lover back to me. and he did in less than 2 days my husband came back to me and started crying that i should for forgive him, i,m so happy for what this spell caster did for me and my husband.. Dr Miracle of (MIRACLESPELLHOME@YAHOO.COM) or his web, http://miraclespellhome.wix.com/dr-miracles,,,,
My name is Sarah Phillip, i live in UK. My life is back!!! After 2 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids, I felt like ending it all.I came across several testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and also spell to get a good paid job so on. He is amazing, i also come across one particular testimony, it was about a woman called Brenda, she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped his email.After reading all these, I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 48hours, my husband came back to me. We resolved our issues, and we are even happier than ever.Dr.FRED you are a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster, Try him anytime, he is the answer to your problems. you can contact him on (geniusspells@outlook.com or geniusspells@yahoo.com) or call him +13477733416
My Fiancé was really quiet and looked angry toward me when he came back from the office He seemed moody and don’t care about dinner, he even canceled our plans because of huge pressure from his family members. After taking some misleading advises from some of his family members. We have been dating for more than 3 years and planning our future together. He said it’s over, when I asked what was wrong, he was very angry and wanted me out of his sight. A good friend of mine who knows about our broke up introduce me to a love spell caster who helped him with a spell that brought back his girlfriend. I thought that the idea of a love spell was strange, but was willing to give it a try. When I contacted Dr. ezomo for the first time I was scared but he assured me that he only uses white magic which is safe and has no side effects. I felt a little better and decided to do the return lover spell. Within 4 days after the spell is cast he showed up at my office, he said that she missed me and he wants us to be together again. Am so happy and I want to say a big thanks to Dr. ezomo for his wonderful work We are back together and our relationship has been better the second time. You can contact via his email address: drezomospellhome@hotmail.com or contact him through whatsapp +2349055406117 or contact me ;edwardkimberly24@gmail.com for more information about dr ezomo.
My Fiancé was really quiet and looked angry toward me when he came back from the office He seemed moody and don’t care about dinner, he even canceled our plans because of huge pressure from his family members. After taking some misleading advises from some of his family members. We have been dating for more than 3 years and planning our future together. He said it’s over, when I asked what was wrong, he was very angry and wanted me out of his sight. A good friend of mine who knows about our broke up introduce me to a love spell caster who helped him with a spell that brought back his girlfriend. I thought that the idea of a love spell was strange, but was willing to give it a try. When I contacted Dr. ezomo for the first time I was scared but he assured me that he only uses white magic which is safe and has no side effects. I felt a little better and decided to do the return lover spell. Within 4 days after the spell is cast he showed up at my office, he said that she missed me and he wants us to be together again. Am so happy and I want to say a big thanks to Dr. ezomo for his wonderful work We are back together and our relationship has been better the second time. You can contact via his email address: drezomospellhome@hotmail.com or contact him through whatsapp +2349055406117 or contact me ;edwardkimberly24@gmail.com for more information about dr ezomo
!!!!!!!This is the most wonderful thing i have ever experienced, And i need to share this great testimony, I just want to say thanks to Dr. Ogudu for taking time to help me cast the spell that brought back my ex husband, my name is CAN MILLET FROM USA, I want to share my testimony and my happiness with you all in this site, last year my husband left me for another woman in his working place and he abandon me and my two (2) kids, everything was so hard for me and the kids because i love him so much, so i saw the testimonies of DR OGUDU, On how he has been helping ladies in getting there husband back so i contacted him and he help me to cast a return spell for my husband and the next day my husband left the other woman and he came back to me pleading for forgiveness with so much love and caring. i will never forget this help that DR OGUDU gave to me and my children. if you are here you need help to get you lover back you can contact him through this email [OGUDUSPELLTEMPLE@YAHOO.COM] You can also call him with this number +2348106058254, I am a living testimony of his power…………..
DOCTOR OHIRI is indeed a great and powerful man. I am Frank Davis by name am from England. My girlfriend left me and didn’t want any contact with me, not even friendship. She said it was over between us and told me to move on with my life. She ignored my e-mails and refused to answer or return my phone calls. She called me an obsessed psychotic stalker and even threatened me with cops and restraining orders if I showed up. I was absolutely heartbroken and devastated. I thought my case was impossible to resolve until I found DOCTOR OHIRI on the internet. DOCTOR OHIRI casted a spell for me and my situation made a miraculous turn around like something out of a movie or fairy tale with a happy ending. I had a wonderful conversation with my girlfriend After 6 months of no contact, during which she offered out of the blue to come and spend time with me. My relationship has been consistently wonderful and stable. I still cant believe it, it is like a huge burden has been lifted from my shoulders. Thanks to the wonderful work of DOCTOR OHIRI. He knows his craft very well and deals on all kinds of spell. You can contact via E-mail: Doctorohirispelltemple@hotmail.com, or you can whatsapp him on his mobile number: +2347069784152.
My name is Adams Helen from United States, I want to quickly tell the world that there is a real on line spell caster that is powerful and genuine, His name is DR TRUST, He helped me recently to reunite my relationship with my husband who left me, When i contacted DR TRUST he cast a love spell for me and my husband who said he doesn’t have anything to do with me again called me and started begging me. he is back now with so much love and caring. today i am glad to let you all know that this spell caster have the powers to bring lovers back. because i am now happy with my husband. To anyone who is reading this article and needs any help, DR. TRUST can also offer any types of help like Reuniting of marriage and relationship, Curing of all types of Diseases, Court Cases, Pregnancy Spell, Spiritual protection and lot’s more. You can contact him Via this email Ultimatespellcast@yahoo.com call him +2348156885231.
My name is joyce jeffrey, my lover left me for another girl since 2 months now, it pains me alot because i really love him and will die for him, i was having no hope on me again when he texted me on my cell phone that he is not taking the relationship with me anymore, so i have to contact DR BELLO to help me, and now am happy he just called me yesterday that he still love me and he is back to make things work out well, thanks again DR BELLO, am glad, email DE BELLO for any problem, lovers back, and you want your man or woman back now email or whatsapp him on bellospelltemple@gmail.com ,or +2348147271779 thanks DR.
My Name is Laura George, From USA I wish to share my testimonies with the World about what Dr Richie has just done for me ,This great man brought my lost Ex husband to me with his great spell within 24 hours. I was married to my husband, we were together for a long time and we loved our self’s but when I was unable to give him a child for 3 years he left me and told me he can’t continue anymore then I was now looking for ways to get him back until a friend of mine told me about this man and gave his contact email (ultimatespellcaster777@gmail.com) then you won’t believe this when I contacted this man on my problems he prepared and cast a very strong spell for me and bring my lost husband back within 24hrs, and after a month I missed my monthly period and went for a test and the result showed that i was pregnant. i am happy today am a mother of a baby girl, thank you once again the great Dr Richie for what you have done for me.Contact him on his private email ultimatespellcaster777@gmail.com if you are out there passing through any of this problems or predicaments in your life.
Hi,i never thought that there will be a great spell caster again in my life,after so many failures from fake spell caster in the internet. My relationship was unstable because of a lady that wanted to take my space in my man’s life,i contacted so many spell caster on the internet and nothing happened,until one faithful day when a saw a testimony of how this great man helped a lady to perfect her love life with his spell.
I contacted him and that was all,my man called me within 30mins after the spell was cast and was pleading that i should forgive him,and i am now a mother on a bouncing baby boy after so many years of childlessness.He is simply the best because a trier will surely convince you,contact him on: dr.wealthspell@yahoo.com or +2348167759906.
I really want to apprecaite Dr Baba ukaka just want to share my experience with the entire world on how i got my husband back and saved my marriage… I was married for 5 years with 2 kids and i have been living happily with my family until things started getting ugly with me and my husband that leds us to fights and arguments almost every time… it got worse at a point that my husband filed for divorce… I tried my best to make him change his mind & stay with me cause i loved him with all my heart and didn’t want to loose my husband but everything just didn’t work out… He moved out of the house and still went ahead to file for divorce… I pleaded and tried everything but still nothing worked. The breakthrough came when someone introduced me to this wonderful, great spell caster called : ukakaspellhome@gmail.com Who eventually helped me out… I have never been a fan of things like this but just decided to try it because I was desperate and left with no choice… He did the spell for me and things really work out as he promise and my husband have a change of mind and come back home to stay with me and the kids. And promise never to hurt me again. we are living happily as it was with the help of :ukakaspellhome@gmail.com.
HE IS SPECIALIZE IN THE FOLLOWING SPELL.
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) If you want to be promoted in your office.
(4) If you want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) If you want to be rich.
(7) If you want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money.
(10) if you want to stop your divorce.
(11) if you want to divorce your husband.
(12) if you want your wishes to be granted.
(13) Pregnancy spell to conceive baby
(14) Guarantee you win the troubling court cases & divorce no matter how what stage
(15) Stop your marriage or relationship from breaking apart.
(16) if you have any sickness like ( H I V ), (CANCER) (HERPES) or any sickness.
once again make sure you contact him if you have any problem he will help you. his email address is (ukakaspellhome@gmail.com) contact him immediately.
Hi everyone!
I’m so excited my husband is back after he have left me for another woman.
My husband and I have been married for about 7 yrs now. We were happily married with two kids, a boy and a girl. 3 months ago, I started to notice some strange behavior from him and a few weeks later I found out that my husband is seeing someone. He started coming home late from work, he hardly care about me or the kids anymore, Sometimes he goes out and doesn’t even come back home for about 2-3 days. I did all I could to rectify this problem but all to no avail. I became very worried and needed help. As I was browsing through the internet one day, I came across a website that suggested that Dr Unity can help solve marital problems, restore broken relationships and so on. So, I felt I should give him a try. I contacted him and and told him my problems and he told me what to do and i did it and he did a spell for me. 24 hours later, my husband came to me and apologized for the wrongs he did and promise never to do it again. Ever since then, everything has returned back to normal. I and my family are living together happily again.. All thanks to Dr Unity.If you have any problem contact him and i guarantee you that he will help you. He will not disappoint you. Email him at: Unityspelltemple@gmail.com or call him on: +2348072370762..I am Donna Murray by name and I reside here in United States..
My life has changed round completely. I can see myself in the mirror and smile. I have confidence in myself and my abilities for the first time in ages. I have my boyfriend back in my life with the help of Priest Ola. He said sorry after the spell was created. He said he realized that he never really wanted to break up he could not handle emotional baggage I was carrying around all the time. He said that he thought he was the negative influence on my life and thought it best to leave. He said it was hard that I kept talking about the past all the time. We have both forgiven each other. I have money in my pocket that is my own at last. (My compensation cheque came through I was told it was months away. I am living proof of what Priest Ola can do. I thank you so much Priest Ola for the wonderful thing you did in my relationship. I am so happy now. With your help we were both able to see and speak the truth to each other. I never thought a spell could help a couple before I am very pleased contacted you and initiated all this to happen. Contact Priest Ola via email successspells@outlook.com. or call +1 415 941 5072
My name is Taylor Borg,All thanks goes to Dr.Trust for saving my marriage from toning apart.i feel so grateful and only have good words about a powerful spell caster named Dr.Trust who helped me bring back my wife. We had been apart for 4 months, at first I was thinking if I was doing the right thing by contacting a spell caster, but I so much love my wife and won’t give her up for anything in this world. I decided to contact Dr.Trust through his mail address I found on several testifiers messages online,and I told him about my situation, he laughed and told me my wife will be back to me in the next 48 hours. I felt it wasn’t going to happen at first until my wife called me and was so eager to have me back more than anything on earth.. Now we are together and she cant do without me,and both of us are happy. I feel so happy sharing this testimony because there was no negative act attached to his work. His work was smooth and fast. Thanks to Dr.Trust for bringing back happiness to my life. I swear with my life that Dr.Trust is a man to trust and take your problems to. You can contact him on his e-mail if you really truly want your love back.(ULTIMATESPELLCAST@GMAIL.COM
My name is jenny am from the United States of America and am here to share a testimony i would please want you to read careful. I was married for seventeen years until misfortune came in. My husband and i were living happily with our children and enjoyed the company of each other. Our eldest daughter eloped with her boyfriend and this cost my husband his job because he could no longer concentrate on his job and this almost tore our home apart. My husband lost his job and we were living on the little income i was making from my cabbage. This really tormented our home cos my husband loves her more than our other kids. I tried all i could do to make my husband happy even when i wasn’t happy. This happened for sometime and he had cardiac arrest. We spent virtually all the money we had and still the condition did not improve. I was left with no choice than to sell the stuffs in our house, I was able to realize some money which was spent on his medical bills. I did this for a while until we had no money on us again. We came home and was hoping he could get better. He continued like that for some months and we decided to seek for solution else where. I went online where i met many self acclaimed doctors and spell casters but none could help. I then came across this particular caster whose testimonies i have read. His name is Dr.Doris he promised to help and he did in a way i find very surprising to explain. He told me that he would cast some spells to make my daughter come back and to get my husband his job back. It was like an impossible task. But with the help and intervention of this prophet of GOD, my daughter came back home. and saw her dad was sick and she cried and asked for forgiveness. My husband after a week became whole again and another spell was cast to get him his job back. Like a dream it happened. My daughter is back home and my loving husband is well again and now has his job back. So good people of the world i want you to help me in saying a big thank you to Dr.Doris for his intervention. This is one Dr i will seriously recommend for anyone with issues of such nature or any other problem. Simply contact him on his email via dorisespelltemple@gmail.com or +2348102675733 and if you also need my advise on how to reach him you can call me with this +19173965771…
My Name is Hellen, From United kingdom. I wish to share my testimonies with the general public about what this man called Dr.Okosodo has just done for me,this man has just brought back joy to my home and my life in person i heard of him before and i was doubting him but when i gave him a try regarding my failure to have my own baby and getting pregnant for the man i got married to a man called Mr.Kenny we were together for a long time and we loved our selves but when I was unable to give him a child for 2 years he left me and told me he can’t continue anymore then I was now looking for ways to get him back until a friend of mine told me about this man and gave his contact via email:
(drokosodospiritualhome@gmail.com)
then you won’t believe this when I contacted him,thank you once again the great Dr.Okosodo for what you have done for me, if you are out there passing through any of this problems listed below:
1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be
yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) How you been scammed and you want to recover your lost money or properties? Contact him via email: drokosodospiritualhome@gmail.com and i promise you that all your problems will be solved.
My Husband divorce me for no reason, Thanks to Dr happy for bringing back my husband,and brought me great joy to my family once again, My name is crystal . i live in USA New Jersey, I`m happily married to a lovely and caring husband,with three kids A very big problem occurred in my family 2 weeks ago,between me and my husband so terrible that he took the case to court for a divorce he said that he never wanted to stay with me again,and that he did not love me anymore So he packed out of my house and made me and my children passed through several pain. I tried all my possible means to get him back,after much begging,but all to no avail and he confirmed it that he has made his decision,and he never wanted to see me again. So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my husband So i explained every thing to her,so she told me that the only way i can get my husband back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has really worked for her too So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow her advice. Then she gave me the email address of the spell caster whom she visited.(happylovespell2@gmail.com}, So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address she gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my husband back the next day what an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my husband who did not call me for the past seven {2}weeks,gave me a call to inform me that he was coming back So Amazing!! So that was how he came back that same day,with lots of love and joy,and he apologized for his mistake,and for the pain he caused me and my children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster . So, i will advice you out there to kindly visit Dr happy ,if you are in any condition like this,or you have any problem related to “bringing your ex back. So thanks to Dr happy for bringing back my husband,and brought great joy to my family once again. { happylovespell2@gmail.com }, Thanks you Dr happy, i will always be testifying about your good work. also call him on +2348133873774.your spell is really a 100% Guarantee sure and safe
He brought back my ex, my name is Micheal from America,i had a problem with my wife sometimes ago but never knew what the problem was,i tried to asked her but she refused to tell me what it was as time goes on i discovered she was having an affair with a friend of mine that happens to be my best friend,i was so sad that i never knew what to do next,during my search for a way out i met a friend of mine who had similar problem and introduced me to a man who helped him with his situation,on getting to the man i discovered he was a spell caster i was shocked because i have not had anything to do with a spell caster in my entire life so i tried to give this man a chance cos i never believed in spell casting as i thought it will not work for me but to my surprise i got positive results and i was able to get my wife back from him even after the spell caster did all i discovered my wife fell much more in love with me on like before so i was so happy that i never know what to do for him so i am using this opportunity to tell anyone having similar problem visit,ajaguna7demons@gmail.com
Sincerely i was so crushed when my Husband of 8 years left me and moved to Quebec City to be with another woman.The pains was just too much for me to bear that I couldn’t just bear it anymore. So i had to reached out to the Internet for help until i found out that Dr. Trust was the real deal.. I had tried the whole lot I knew, and with your spells, blessings and extraordinary magical powers, you did all the work for me, which you have guaranteed me positive result in 48 hours, my Ex Husband came back to me and he was remorseful for the whole lot he has done And now my life is balanced and i am happy again. Dr. Trust you do a great service to people. Friends in case you need the help of Dr.Trust kindly mail him on Ultimatespellcast@gmail.com Sir, i will forever recommend you all over the world. Regina Lee from Canada
I am Dr. Afekelu Asielimen,i want to thank you all for the testimony that you people have been posting on various sites. I want to tell you all that my spell is as good as anything and there is no side effect on my spell, i have been doing it since the death of my father (Dr. Okulahidu), i took after him and there have been great testimonies,If you have any kind of problem don’t waste time to contact me because life is just one thereis no second chance,contact me today (dr.afekelu.spiritual.spell.tpl@gmail.com) on my whatssup or call(+2347056724064 ) you can whatssap us for more information on how to go about it. and i also specialize on the following problems below. (1) If you want your Ex Back. (2) Bad Dreams Spell (3) You want to be promoted in your office. (4) You want women/men to run after you. (5) pregnancy Spell. (6) Rich Spell. (7) You want to be in control in everything. (8) Death Spell (9) Good luck spell, (dr.afekelu.spiritual.spell.tpl@gmail.com)whatssup or call (+2347056724064 ) you can whatssap us for more information on how to go about it..
Hello everyone My Name is Tracy Jane currently living in Elkins west virginal USA.. This is my testimony about the marvelous work of DR BABA UKAKA i did for me. My husband abandon me and our three kids and went to stay with another woman who he just met. And the woman did spell on him so that he will never have nothing to do with me and my kids for that, my self and the kids has been suffering and it has been hell of a struggle, but I decide to do all means to make sure that my family come together as it use to, then I went on-line there I saw so many good talk about this spell caster called Dr DR BABA UKAKA on his web site. So I had to contact him and explain my problem to him and in just 48hours as he has promised, my husband came home and his behavior was back to the man i got married to. I cant thank the spell caster enough for what he did for me, i am so grateful and i will never stop to publish his name on the internet for the good work he has done for me, once again thanks Dr Eboehi email: ( ukakaspellhome@gmail.com ) .. You can contact him for any kind of problem i know he is there to help you.
HE IS SPECIALIZE IN THE FOLLOWING SPELL.
(1) If you want your ex back.
(2) if you always have bad dreams.
(3) If you want to be promoted in your office.
(4) If you want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want a child.
(6) If you want to be rich.
(7) If you want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money.
(10) if you want to stop your divorce.
(11) if you want to divorce your husband.
(12) if you want your wishes to be granted.
(13) Pregnancy spell to conceive baby
(14) Guarantee you win the troubling court cases & divorce no matter how what stage
(15) Stop your marriage or relationship from breaking apart.
(16) if you have any sickness like ( H I V ), (CANCER) or any sickness.
once again make sure you contact him if you have any problem he will help you. his email address is (ukakaspellhome@gmail.com) contact him immediately
AM PLEASED WITH THE WAY DR OTOBO
RESTORED MY MARRIAGE WITH
HIS SPELL POWERS…I NEVER BELIEVED IN SPELLS UNTIL GREAT DR
OTOBO WAS ABLE TO BRING MY HUSBAND BACK UNDER 48HOURS, HAVE
TESTED AND TRUSTED HIM SO I RECOMMEND HIM FOR EVERYONE OF
YOU THAT ARE HAVING PROBLEMS IN THEIR MARRIAGE OR RELATIONSHIP
ALSO FOR THOSE THAT ARE LOOKING FOR BABY..USE THIS EMAIL TO
REACH HIM… greatotobospells@gmail.com……
My name is blessing jenny am from the United States of America and am here to share a testimony i would please want you to read careful. I was married for seventeen years until misfortune came in. My husband and i were living happily with our children and enjoyed the company of each other. Our eldest daughter eloped with her boyfriend and this cost my husband his job because he could no longer concentrate on his job and this almost tore our home apart. My husband lost his job and we were living on the little income i was making from my cabbage. This really tormented our home cos my husband loves her more than our other kids. I tried all i could do to make my husband happy even when i wasn’t happy. This happened for sometime and he had cardiac arrest. We spent virtually all the money we had and still the condition did not improve. I was left with no choice than to sell the stuffs in our house, I was able to realise some money which was spent on his medical bills. I did this for a while until we had no money on us again. We came home and was hoping he could get better. He continued like that for some months and we decided to seek for solution else where. I went online where i met many self acclaimed doctors and spell casters but none could help. I then came across this particular caster whose testimonies i have read. His name is Dr.Doris he promised to help and he did in a way i find very surprising to explain. He told me that he would cast some spells to make my daughter come back and to get my husband his job back. It was like an impossible task. But with the help and intervention of this prophet of GOD, my daughter came back home. and saw her dad was sick and she cried and asked for forgiveness. My husband after a week became whole again and another spell was cast to get him his job back. Like a dream it happened. My daughter is back home and my loving husband is well again and now has his job back. So good people of the world i want you to help me in saying a big thank you to Dr.Doris for his intervention. This is one Dr i will seriously recommend for anyone with issues of such nature or any other problem. Simply contact him on his email via dorisespelltemple@gmail.com
Hello my name is Mr Christ from Canada i want to thank dr otobo for reuniting me with my ex lover after 6months of total break up, a friend of mine introduced me to dr otobo after have went wide searching for solution to get her back so i contacted dr otobo who is a spell caster through his email, he replied me immediately and within 24hours she came back to me begging for forgiveness now we are happy together.. I say big thanks dr otobo and i wont stop talking about you cause you brought my life back to me am greatfull…here is dr otobo”s email if you need his help in your relationship or marriage, [Greatotobospells@gmail.com} or call him via +2348110038610…
I want the world to know a great man that is well known as DR Miracle,he has the perfect solution to relationship issues and marriage problems. The main reason why i went to DR Miracle. was for solution on how i can get my husband back because in recent times i have read some testimonies on the internet which some people has written about DR Miracle, and i was so pleased and i decided to seek for assistance from him on his Email ,,,,,,,(MIRACLESPELLHOME@YAHOO.COM),,, which he did a perfect job by casting a spell on my husband which made him to come back to me and beg for forgiveness.I will no stop publishing his name on the net because of the good work he is doing. I will drop his contact for the usefulness of those that needs his help.His Email is ,,,(MIRACLESPELLHOME@YAHOO.COM),,, or his web, http://miraclespellhome.wix.com/dr-miracles,,,, You can contact him today and get your problem solved,,,,,,
I want to sincerely appreciate Dr kporosky for bringing back my ex lover back to me,my ex left me for over five months now but when i contacted Dr kporosky via (doctorpkorosky@yahoo.com) Dr Kporosky cast a returned spell on him in just 48hours my lover came back to me and apologize to me.today will are living peacefully and we both are preparing for marriage coming up soon, all with the help of Dr kporosky contact him now to have your lover back.once again the email address doctorpkorosky@yahoo.com
how DR BEN help me get pregnant
I am MARIA STEVESON from CALIFORNIA, I have been trying for 5 years to get pregnant and needed help! i have Been going to the doctors but still nothing. The doctor said that me and my husband are fine and I don’t know where else to turn. Until one day my friend introduce me to this great spell caster who helped her to get back her lost husband back with love spell and also made her pregnant, So I decided to contact this spell caster DR.OKOSUN on his email after interaction with him he instructed me on what to do, after then i should have sex with my husband or any man I love in this world, And i did so, within the next one months i went for a check up and my doctor confirmed that i am 2 weeks pregnant of two babies. I am so happy!! if you also need help to get pregnant, help to win lottery or need your ex back please contact him for help via email:drokosunsolutionhom.com. You can also contact him through his mobile: +2349055826199. He is a good spell caste…….
I am Dr Ogudugu a Traditional healer, herbalist and spell caster. I use real magical powers to fight demons, evil spirits and super villains. Are you suffering in silence? does everything in your life seems to be going wrong no matter how hard you try to make things better? have Questions about love, or career let me help you am a born gifted traditional healer and master psychic. I ‘ve experience in exploration of the past, present and future. I can help you with any of those problems that are making your life difficult and miserable,do you have many enemies some enemies that you are not even aware of? are you having many obstacles in your life? Is your love,relationship,marriage life falling apart? is your life facing financial ruin ? i specialize in reuniting.Email me about your problems and i’ll be of great help to you on my my personal email address: GREATOGUDUGU@GMAIL.COM
My name is STELLA JONES am from TEXAS. i want to use this opportunity to thank my great doctor who really made my life a pleasurable one today. this great man DR.ALPHONSO brought my husband back to me, i had 2 lovely kids for my husband, about 3 years ago i and my husband has been into one quarrell or the other until he finally left me for one lady. i felt my life was over and my kids thought they would never see their father again. i tried to be strong just for the kids but i could not control the pains that torments my heart, my heart was filled with sorrows and pains because i was really in love with my husband. every day and night i think of him and always wish he would come back to me, until one day i met a good friend of mine that was also in a situation like me but her problem was her ex- boyfriend who she had an unwanted pregnancy for and he refused to take responsibility and dumped her. she told me that mine was a small case and that i shouldn’t worry about it at all so i asked her what was the solution to my problems and she gave me this great man phone number and his email address. i was doubting if this man was the solution, so contacted this great man and he told me what to do and i deed them all, he told me to wait for just two day and that my husband will come crawling on his kneels just for forgiveness so i faithfully deed what this great man asked me to do and for sure after two days i heard a knock on the door, in a great surprise saw him on his kneels and i was speechless, when he saw me, all he did was crying and asking me for forgiveness, from that day, all the pains and sorrows in my heart flew away,since then i and my husband and our lovely kids are happy.thats why i want to say a big thank you to DR.ALPHONSO grate temple. this great man made me to understand that theres no problem on earth that has no solution so please if you know that you have this same problem or any problem that is similar, i will advise you to come straight to this great man. you can email him via: dralphonsosolutionhom@gmail.com or through his private phone number +2349032522124
THE MIGHEST SPELL CASTER DR OGUDU REUNITE WITH YOUR LOVER AGAIN AND BE HAPPY WITH HIS 48 HOURS LOVE AND LOTTERY SPELL CALL +2348105058254!!!My name is CONON DEBRA…My ex-husband and I had always managed to stay friendly after our divorce. But I always wanted to get back together with him, All it took was an email to Dr Ogudu [oguduspelltemple@yahoo.com] the spell caster because my dream was to start a new life with my husband, and live happily with him.. This spell caster requested for a specific love spell for me and my husband, and i accepted it. And this powerful spell caster began to work his love spell. And 48 hours after this spell caster worked for me,my husband called me back for us to be together again, and he was remorseful for all his wrong deeds.The spell worked perfectly and my husband is now back to me again with more love and intimacy, Went to court and withdraw our divorce papers immedately, This is nothing short of a miracle. Thank you Dr.Ogudu for your powerful spells. Words are not enough to appreciate you sir. Contact him via his email OGUDUSPELLTEMPLE@YAHOO.COM OR HIM +2348106058254
I am Eva Sally, I want to use this possible means to appreciate one man i hold in sincere gratitude and high esteem for his help and his kindness he has rendered to me. I want to say A BIG THANK YOU to dr.trust, indeed you are the WORLD GREATEST. without compromising words, dr.trust helped me in getting back my long lost relationship. he did a perfect job by casting a spell on my ex which made him to come back to me and beg for forgiveness. He now love me and treat me very good. friends out here please i plead with you search no further for spammers who act as real spell casters, the REALEST AND MOST TRUE SPELL CASTER is DR.TRUST THE WORLD GREATEST. he is so true to his words and his words are substantial.email him Ultimatespellcast@yahoo.com(+2348156885231) e
Why I am writing this testimony is because I made a promise that whosoever that helps me out of my relationship predicament deserves to be known even more by the world. I am 37 years of age, my husband had a very powerful love spell on him that a female he knows put on him and I wanted it removed as this caused serious problems in our marriage and he left me for her. It seemed nothing on earth can bring our paths together forever, I felt really bad because I love him so dearly. I had sleepless nights because I missed my hubby’s touch and care. I seldom visit this webpage but anytime I do, I see two or more positive reviews about a man named dr. Adoda and his mysterious and miraculous works that saves relationships and marriages, this got me curious. Also, I normally see other several reviews, although I learn’t that there are lots of scammers out there but I contacted Adoda because I was convinced by a testifier I contacted, that dr. Adoda spell is the big deal. I gave him a chance out of my doubting spirit but to my greatest surprise my husband called me 2 days after dr. Adoda did his thing on him and my hubby’s behalf, that he is so sorry for all the pains he has made me pass through, he wanted to be back home. Presently our love is more than that of Romeo and Juliet, he takes too good care of me now, 110% than before. I know there are others out there, I say if you find dr.adodalovespelltemple@gmail.com then your problem is as well solved. Lydia Ryan W. from California, USA
My life is back!!! After 1 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr odoma which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet,I came across a lot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called Cindy,she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 3 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped Dr odoma e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 3 days, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before. Dr odoma is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try Dr odoma anytime, he be the answer to your problems. Here’s his: odomaspelltemple@outlook.com or call his mobile number +2348023779518, TRULY DR ODOMA YOU ARE THE BEST MAY GOD-ALMIGHTY REWARD YOU FOR YOUR GOOD WORK OKAY, I WILL CONTINUOUS TO TESTIFY OF YOUR GOODNESS UNTIL MY LAST BREATH IN THESE EARTH MY BEST REGARDS SIR.
HOW I WAS SAVED FROM A COLLAPSING RELATIONSHIP BY DR ERIVAN DEB THE GREAT SPELL CASTER
My Name is Rita Miller from USA, I want to say thank you to Dr Erivan Deb for the good thing he has done for me,Though am not sure if this is the best forum to show my joy and happiness for what he has done for me but i can’t hide my happiness and my Joy so i have to share it with people, my marriage got crashed about two years ago and i tried all i could within my power but to no avail. i saw post and testimonial about the good things Dr Erivan Deb has been doing so i decided to give it a try. though he is always a busy man but when he responded back to my email, he gave me 48 hours for my marriage to be restored really just like he said my marriage was restored since then I am happy and i am living happily i am so grateful to Dr Erivan Deb you can always email him here: {erivanspellhome@yahoo.com} or {http://erivanspellhome.bravesites.com}
Thanks to LORD GBOKO for giving me the opportunity to test from his Power. I was wondering why most successful people talk more about him even in my neighborhood on how he has been bringing back ex-lovers and making them achieve their lost opportunities and being successful. I doubted some enough until when I tried his power last month via his email.
LORD GBOKO cast a reunion spell and brought back my “Jackky” after three months of our separation within 3days that he promised. Everything he did was like a movie in my eyes; it was so fast and effective. I felt a strong power in me when he was casting the spell which made me stronger in spirit to invite Jackky’s spirit back to me.
I don’t have much to say, but to keep thanking him and telling people how I got the love of my life back and how I also go my dream job through his power which he promised. Please stop doubting and give him a try and see for yourself, open up your heart and focus on all the instructions from him and you will see results on your door post. Contact him today and see the miracle of his spell via lordgboko@outlook.com or via +2349053290207
Evelyn Clifton from USA.
i seriously can not hide the joy and happiness i feel inside of me right now have been having issues with my relationship for some time now and after i came in contact with this great man all my problems in my relationship were gone after i did what he told me to do incase you are out there having any problem with your relationship or any problem at all you can contact this great man for help through his email @prophetkalito@gmail,com
Thanks prophetkalito you are really God sent
My boyfriend left a week before our vacation to be with another girl. I was desperate to get him back when I tried 5 other people to do a spell to get him back and nothing worked. Then I was a making a search i found Manifest Spell by accident. I don’t know how I found him, I don’t remember. i read good testimonies about his wonderful work and after reading the Testimonials, I decided I had to try and give it one last shot. and I’m glad to say that Dr.Manifest helped me to get my boyfriend back, my boyfriend came crawling back to me within few days, I got a call from him And he asked to meet him the next day. So i did, and that night we ended up sleeping together, we are now back together. Thanks to manifestspellcast@yahoo.com for his wonderful work.
I never use to believe in lottery winning spell until i met Dr Omoa who help me to win the lottery number, This is a great testimony on how i won $100,000 in my play lottery in the mega million lottery jackpot , I took an advice from someone called Wilson the person who talked about this great voodoo spell caster called Dr Omoa the person placed a testimonies on a blog also on a face book saying how Dr Omoa helped him win the lottery by sending him the winning number i was curious and i thought it was all joke not until i contacted this spell caster to know for myself how this work cause i have spend a lot buying tickets and i never win. I contacted him and he told me the necessary thing that need to be done and i did it and he told me to wait for 2days and truly he gave me the winning numbers to play the lottery which i did, Can you believe my name was the first among winners. He told me (my son all i need you to do for me is make sure that you share this testimonies to others so that they can also win the lottery cause i do not have much time to spell on the internet) so that is why i am sharing this testimony with you that if you want to win the lottery this is the way online tips can not help you,, i will forever be grateful to you,Email him for your own winning lottery numbers,dradanikesolutionhome@outlook.com He alone have the winning numbers to win the lottery, Because he is a gifted human being who is fully blessed to help other who are in need, All you need to do is to contact this man and make your life easy and wealthy.is email address: dradanikesolutionhome@outlook.com For all your problems and pains to be over i win my game,+2348141309378
After 11 years of Broken marriage,My husband left me with two kids, I felt like ending it all, i almost committed suicide because he left us with nothing, i was emotionally down all this while. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr Unity of Unity spell temple which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet, I came across several of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and also spell to get a good paid job so on. you can also contact him on his email (Unityspelltemple@gmail.com) He is amazing, i also come across one particular testimony, it was about a woman called Vera, she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped his email.After reading all these, I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 24hours, my husband came back to me. We resolved our issues, and we are even happier than ever.Dr Unity you are a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster, Try him anytime, he is the answer to your problems.Email him at: Unityspelltemple@gmail.com or call him on: +2348072370762.. he is the best caster that can help you with your problems,I am Donna Murray by name and i reside here in Silver Springs Florida. My residential address is as follows. 7008 E Hwy 326 Silver Springs Florida 34488, United States.If you have any problem contact him and guarantee you that he will help you .
Thank you sir for your genuine spells. my name is Melody. My ex-boyfriend dumped me 8 months ago after I caught him of having an affair with another Girl and insulting him. But I want him back in my life but he refuse to have any contact with me. I was so confuse and don’t know what to do, So I have to visited the INTERNET for help and I saw a testimony on how Dr Owan help them to get their ex back. So I contact Him and i explain my problems to him. He cast The spell for me and he assure me in 24 horse that my ex will return to me and to my greatest surprise the third day early in the morning my ex came knocking on my door and started begging for forgiveness. I am so happy that my love is back again and not only that, we are about to get married. Once again thank you Dr Owan spell, you are truly talented and gifted contact his email: owanspelltemple@gmail.com. Once again thanks so much..
HOW I WAS SAVED FROM A COLLAPSING RELATIONSHIP BY DR ERIVAN DEB THE GREAT SPELL CASTER
My Name is Rita Miller from USA, I want to say thank you to Dr Erivan Deb for the good thing he has done for me,Though am not sure if this is the best forum to show my joy and happiness for what he has done for me but i can’t hide my happiness and my Joy so i have to share it with people, my marriage got crashed about two years ago and i tried all i could within my power but to no avail. i saw post and testimonial about the good things Dr Erivan Deb has been doing so i decided to give it a try. though he is always a busy man but when he responded back to my email, he gave me 48 hours for my marriage to be restored really just like he said my marriage was restored since then I am happy and i am living happily i am so grateful to Dr Erivan Deb you can always email him here: {erivanspellhome@yahoo.com} or {http://erivanspellhome.bravesites.com}
Hello my Name is David and i am here to testifies on how DR Owan help me to cure my sickness called HIV/AIDS which has been eating me up for over 3 years and 4 months,I don’t no what to do. since 3 years now I have been in having HIV/AIDS it was confirm by my doctor that I’M HIV positive. So one day as I was browsing through the internet I saw a testimony how this grate man called Dr Owan helping people in type of problem. And I contact his email {owanspelltemple@gmail.com} and he told me not to worry that he will help me that I should give him two days to cast it out after two days he email Me to go for test and I go for the test and I was now HIV negative I’m very happy now that I’m now HIV negative I’M thankful to Dr Owan for helping me his email owanspelltemple@gmail.com. You are the best.
My name are Diana Alexandru Valeria,my life became devastated when my husband sent me packing, after 8 years that we have been together. I was lost and helpless after trying so many ways to make my husband take me back. One day at work, i was absent minded not knowing that my boss was calling me, so he sat and asked me what its was all about i told him and he smiled and said that it was not a problem. I never understand what he meant by it wasn’t a problem getting my husband back, he said he used a spell to get his wife back when she left him for another man and now they are together till date and at first i was shocked hearing such thing from my boss. He gave me an email address of the great spell caster who helped him get his wife back, i never believed this would work but i had no choice that to get in contact with the spell caster which i did, and he requested for my information and that of my husband to enable him cast the spell and i sent him the details, but after two days, my mom called me that my husband came pleading that he wants me back, i never believed it because it was just like a dream and i had to rush down to my mothers place and to my greatest surprise, my husband was kneeling before me pleading for forgiveness that he wants me and the kid back home, then i gave Happy a call regarding sudden change of my husband and he made it clear to me that my husband will love me till the end of the world, that he will never leave my sight. Now me and my husband is back together again and has started doing pleasant things he hasn’t done before, he makes me happy and do what he is suppose to do as a man without nagging. Please if you need help of any kind, kindly contact dr osasuyi for help and you can reach him via email: drosasuyi@gmail.com
This is wesly smith I am from Georgia USA , I am retired ,January this year I was bankrupted, I had no money to pay , until I found some testimonies online on how Dr Ohi helped people win lottery , I contacted him with frustration , Dr Ohi gave me winning numbers for two , I played alongside my wife behold we won ($ 77,744,832 ) SEVENTY SEVEN MILLION SEVEN HUNDRED AND FORTY FOUR THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED AND THIRTY TWO MILLION DOLLARS , I still cant believe that my wife and my i are now milliners with the help of Dr Ohi . Thank to you Dr Ohi you are a lottery god . Play lottery with no stress contact Dr Ohi via drohisolutioncenter@gmail.com , you can still call him or whats-app him via +2348139452225, there is never a harm in trying contact him today and you will be the next to testify…
MY NAME IS SANDRA JUDE.THIS IS THE BEST THING THAT HAVE EVER HAPPEN TO ME. MY LONG LOST LOVER IS
FINNALLY BACK WITH THE HELP OF THIS GREAT SPELL CASTER CALLED EMOBEIFO. MY
EX AND I HAVE BEEN IN A RELATIONSHIP FOR OVER 4YEARS, WE WHERE PLANNING ON
GETTING MARRIED, FEW WEEKS TO OUR WEDDING, EVERYTHING TURNED UPSIDE DOWN.
MY LOVER STARTED MISSBEHAVING AND SLEEP OUTSIDE. I NOTICED HE WAS CHEATING ON
ME. WHEN I CONFRONTED HIM HE SAID HE DO NOT THINK THE WEDDING WILL HOLD,
THAT HE NEEDS SOME SPACE TO THINK AND FIGURE OUT WHAT HE REALLY WANT. HE
LEFT AND NEVER CAME BACK. I WAITED FOR ALMOST 8MONTHS, HE DID NOT CONTACT
ME. I ALMOST TOOK MY LIFE, I LOVE HIM SO MUCH AND NEVER WANT TO LIVE A LIFE
WITHOUT HIM. I TRIED ALL I COULD TO BRING HIM BACK, BUT ALL MY EFFORTS
FAILED ME. I SAW GOOD TESTIMONIES ABOUT THIS SPELL CASTER, I DECIDED TO
GIVE HIM A TRY AND BEHOLD WHEN I CONTACTED HIM HE CAST A SPELL FOR ME AND
MY LOVER BEHOLD MY LOVER WHO LEFT ME CAME BACK TO ME WITHIN 4DAYS AFTER THE SPELL WAS CAST. NOW WE
ARE MARRIED AND LIVING HAPPILY TOGETHER. MY HUMBLE THANKS GOES TO EMOBEIFO
FOR SAVING MY RELATIONSHIP. YOU CAN QUICKLY RUN TO HIM NOW FOR HELP VIA HIS
EMAIL emobeifospellcastertemple@gmail.com.ONCE
AGAIN, THANK YOU EMOBEIFO FOR YOUR GOOD WORK OVER MY LIFE.
I can not believe that voodoo has grown to the extend when you can use it to win lottery. I saw a comment online of a spell caster called PRIEST AZIBA who helped me with a voodoo that make me win the powerball lottery of $85,000 he also told me that if i had go for the millions i would have win as well. But the problem was that you can only use the spell once, which means there is no second chance to play twice because it against voodoo said by the spiritual man. I was so grateful for this was something i never believe that it ever going to work but today i was able to pay my debts. It an amazing work this man is doing out there and i advice he keep on the good work for he is God sent to earth for the poor. The emails is: Priestazibasolutioncenter@gmail.com
Am Karen Lola from Scotland. I was having serious relationship problems with my boyfriend and it had resulted in him moving out to his friend’s apartment. Everything got worse because he started going to bars and strip clubs frequently with his friend, getting drunk and passing out. He always threatens me on phone whenever I call him because of all the bad advises that his friend has given him. I really love him and we had been dating for 8 years which gave us a beautiful daughter. I had also lost a lot of money on therapists until I was introduced to Dr. Trust by a friend whom he helped to marry her childhood boyfriend; this gave me total confidence and strength to get him back. I did all he asked and after 48 hours my boyfriend called me and rushed back home, things just changed between us emotionally. He has a job and stopped drinking and keeping irrelevant friends. It’s a miracle I never believed was possible because I had lost all hope until I found Dr.Trust. So that’s why I promised to share my testimony all over the universe. All thanks goes to Dr.Trust for the excessive work that he has done for me. Below is the email address in situation you are undergoing a heart break, and I assure you that as he has done mine for me, he will definitely help you too. Ultimatespellcast@gmail.com
HOW I WAS SAVED FROM A COLLAPSING RELATIONSHIP BY DR ERIVAN DEB THE GREAT SPELL CASTER
My Name is Rita Miller from USA, I want to say thank you to Dr Erivan Deb for the good thing he has done for me,Though am not sure if this is the best forum to show my joy and happiness for what he has done for me but i can’t hide my happiness and my Joy so i have to share it with people, my marriage got crashed about two years ago and i tried all i could within my power but to no avail. i saw post and testimonial about the good things Dr Erivan Deb has been doing so i decided to give it a try. though he is always a busy man but when he responded back to my email, he gave me 48 hours for my marriage to be restored really just like he said my marriage was restored since then I am happy and i am living happily i am so grateful to Dr Erivan Deb you can always email him here: {erivanspellhome@yahoo.com} or {http://erivanspellhome.bravesites.com} or call us now +2348187568820…
Thank you sir for your genuine spells. my name is Melody. My ex-boyfriend dumped me 8 months ago after I caught him of having an affair with another Girl and insulting him. But I want him back in my life but he refuse to have any contact with me. I was so confuse and don’t know what to do, So I have to visited the INTERNET for help and I saw a testimony on how Dr Owan help them to get their ex back. So I contact Him and i explain my problems to him. He cast The spell for me and he assure me in 24horse that my ex will return to me and to my greatest surprise the third day early in the morning my ex came knocking on my door and started begging for forgiveness. I am so happy that my love is back again and not only that, we are about to get married. Once again thank you Dr Owan spell, you are truly talented and gifted contact his email: owanspelltemple@gmail.com. Once again thanks so much..
How I Got My Husband Back………..
My Names is lisa Hale Jack ,AM from United states .i never believed in love spells or magic until i met this spell caster once when i went to Africa in June last year on a business summit i meet a man called Dr Ehinome, is powerful he could help you cast a spells to bring back my love s gone misbehaving lover looking for some one to love you bring back lost money and magic money spell or spell for a good job i m now happy & a living testimony cos the man i had wanted to marry left me 4 weeks before our wedding and my life was upside down cos our relationship has been on for 3 year i really loved him, but his mother was against me and he had no good paying job so when i met this spell caster, i told him what happened and explained the situation of things to him at first i was undecided,skeptical and doubtful, but i just gave it a try and in 6 days when i returned to taxes my boyfriend (is now my husband ) he called me by himself and came to me apologizing that everything had been settled with his mom and family and he got a new job interview so we should get married i didn’t believe it cos the spell caster only asked for my name and my boyfriends name and all i wanted him to do well we are happily married now and we are expecting our little kid and my husband also got a new job and our lives became much better in case anyone needs the spell caster for some help his email address: ehinomespellcaster@gmail.com
Just few weeks ago i saw a comment about Dr. Ekpen Temple, someone talking about how he has help him in his relationship break up, I also contacted him because i was facing the same problem in my relationship, today i can boldly recommend Dr. Ekpen Temple to someone who is also facing break up in his or her relationship to contact him for help today because he has help me restore my relationship back to normal, here is he contact details (ekpentemple@gmail.com) or 2347050270218
I never use to believe in lottery winning spell until i met Dr Omoa who help me to win the lottery number, This is a great testimony on how i won $100,000 in my play lottery in the mega million lottery jackpot , I took an advice from someone called Wilson the person who talked about this great voodoo spell caster called Dr Omoa the person placed a testimonies on a blog also on a face book saying how Dr Omoa helped him win the lottery by sending him the winning number i was curious and i thought it was all joke not until i contacted this spell caster to know for myself how this work cause i have spend a lot buying tickets and i never win. I contacted him and he told me the necessary thing that need to be done and i did it and he told me to wait for 2days and truly he gave me the winning numbers to play the lottery which i did, Can you believe my name was the first among winners. He told me (my son all i need you to do for me is make sure that you share this testimonies to others so that they can also win the lottery cause i do not have much time to spell on the internet) so that is why i am sharing this testimony with you that if you want to win the lottery this is the way online tips can not help you,, i will forever be grateful to you,Email him for your own winning lottery numbers,dradanikesolutionhome@outlook.com He alone have the winning numbers to win the lottery, Because he is a gifted human being who is fully blessed to help other who are in need, All you need to do is to contact this man and make your life easy and wealthy.is email address: dradanikesolutionhome@outlook.com For all your problems and pains to be over i win my game calling number +2348141309378
HOW I WAS SAVED FROM A COLLAPSING RELATIONSHIP BY DR ERIVAN DEB THE GREAT SPELL CASTER
My Name is Rita Miller from USA, I want to say thank you to Dr Erivan Deb for the good thing he has done for me,Though am not sure if this is the best forum to show my joy and happiness for what he has done for me but i can’t hide my happiness and my Joy so i have to share it with people, my marriage got crashed about two years ago and i tried all i could within my power but to no avail. i saw post and testimonial about the good things Dr Erivan Deb has been doing so i decided to give it a try. though he is always a busy man but when he responded back to my email, he gave me 48 hours for my marriage to be restored really just like he said my marriage was restored since then I am happy and i am living happily i am so grateful to Dr Erivan Deb you can always email him here: {erivanspellhome@yahoo.com} or {http://erivanspellhome.bravesites.com}
Now i am convinced that Dr. Osose whose details are (+2348133194891) and (Ososelovespell@gmail.com) is the best love spell caster online after proving himself to me by bring back my ex husband that left me 5 months ago and promised never to return but with the help of Dr. Osose love spell i was able to get him back within 48hours and now we are living happily. to those of you that want to re-unite your relationship should better contact Dr. Osose in the details above because i so much believe that he is the best person to help you.
Rose
Sincerely i was so crushed when my Husband of 8 years left me and moved to Quebec City to be with another woman.The pains was just too much for me to bear that I couldn’t just bear it anymore. So i had to reached out to the Internet for help until i found out that Dr. Trust was the real deal.. I had tried the whole lot I knew, and with your spells, blessings and extraordinary magical powers, you did all the work for me, which you have guaranteed me positive result in 48 hours, my Ex Husband came back to me and he was remorseful for the whole lot he has done And now my life is balanced and i am happy again. Dr. Trust you do a great service to people. Friends in case you need the help of Dr.Trust kindly mail him on Ultimatespellcast@gmail.com +2348156885231.Sir, i will forever recommend you all over the world. Regina Lee from Canada
What a great spell caster that help me to win a case of 3years in court I never believe in spell wen my friend Deborah introduced me to great spell caster called Dr Omoa he said that I should not worry everything will be fine that am going to win the court case and I have the believe, he told me what to do and I did everything he told me and the case was closed. I have gotten back all that I lost. Thanks to Dr Omoa, I will never forget you sir. His email is: dradanikesolutionhome@outlook.com or calling number +2348141309378
Good day everybody, am marina i have a testimony to talk about.. i happened to meet a certain spell caster who was introduced to me by my friend who was suffering from cancer for 2yrs.. she told me how are cancer was cured by a certain spiritualist named agbalagba, i needed to meet himn because i was having problems with my marriage and my business.. my husband was an alchoholic drunk and it gave me sleepless night as wife and a mother.. i contacted gbalagba and he promised to restore everything in my life back again, today am really happy and over joyed because he kept his promise.. i promised to tell the world of his greatness, contact him through this email.. agbalagbatemple@yahoo.com
I have been looking for a love spell to bring back my husband after been separated for 3years, I have tried 3 different spell caster which I paid them money and non of them was able to get my wife back and this make me look frustrated until a friend of mine direct me to Eseh Spell Caster who did what I called love spell I was in contact with him and after 48hours my husband call me and said he want us to be together and now we are back again with my 12 years old daughter and there is more romance in our relationship.please if any one need a real love spell or been scam before then Dr.Eseh spell is the solution to your relationship problem you can reach him at (esehpriest@yahoo.com or call +27747278718
When I found Dr. Trust I was in desperate need of bringing my ex lover back. He left me for another woman. It happened so fast and I had no say in the situation at all. He just dumped me after 3 years with no explanation. I contact dr.Trust through his website and he cast a love spell to help us get back together. Shortly after he did his spell, my boyfriend started texting me again and felt horrible for what he just put me through. He said that I was the most important person in his life and he knows that now.we moved in together and he was more open to me than before and he started spending more time with me than before. Ever since Dr. Trust helped me, my partner is very stable, faithful and closer to me than before. I highly recommends Dr. Trust to anyone in need of help. Ultimatespellcast@yahoo.com call +2348156885231.
Hello everyone I’m Adams Philip i am giving this testimony about Dr.Owan on how i won $4,000,000 in my play lottery, I took an advice from someone who talked about this powerful great spell caster called Dr.Owan the person placed a testimonies on Internet saying how Dr.Owan helped him win the lottery by sending him the winning number i was curious and i thought it was all joke not until i contacted this spell caster to know for myself how this work because i have spend a lot money buying tickets and i never win. I contacted him on his email(owanspelltemple@gmail.com) I told he what i want. And he told me the necessary things that need to be done and i did it and he told me to wait for 24 hours and truly he gave me the winning numbers to play the lottery which i did, Can you believe my name was the first among winners. He told me (my child all i need you to do for me is make sure that you share his good work to others so that they can also win the lottery because i do not have much time to spend on the Internet) so that is why i am sharing this.If you are out there you need his help you can contact him on his email.(owanspelltemple@gmail.com) Thank you very much Doctor you are the best..
My mouth is full of testimonies, my husband left the home for two years to south Africa for a tourist, where he meant this prostitute and he was bewitch by the girl my husband refuse to come back home again, i cry day and night looking for who to help me, i read a news paper about a powerful spell caster called Dr Miracle and i contacted the spell caster to help me get my lover back to me and he ask me not to worry about it that the gods we fight for me.. he told me by mid-night when all the spirit is at rest he will cast a spell to reunite my lover back to me. and he did in less than 2 days my husband came back to me and started crying that i should for forgive him, i,m so happy for what this spell caster did for me and my husband.. Dr Miracle of (MIRACLESPELLHOME@YAHOO.COM) or his web, http://miraclespellhome.wix.com/dr-miracles,,,,
After being in relationship with Sandra for seven years,I’m Andy by name.. I;m from Canada. My wife broke up with me, I did everything possible to bring her back but all was in vain, I wanted her back so much because of the love I have for her, I begged her with everything, I made promises but she refused. I explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring her back but I am the type that don’t believed in spell, I had no choice than to try it, I meant a spell caster called (mothers help) and I email her (mothershelpsolutiontemple04@gmail.com) , and she told me there was no problem that everything will be okay before two days, that my ex will return to me before two days, she cast the spell and surprisingly in the second day, it was around 5pm. My ex called me, I was so surprised, I answered the call and all she said was that she was so sorry for everything that happened, that she wanted me to return to her, that she loves me so much. I was so happy and went to her, that was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and. Anybody could need the help of the spell caster, her email: (mothershelpsolutiontemple04@gmail.com).. Thank you very much for your great work..
Here is my testimony about this amazing spell caster, he is willing to help solve all your problems..I visited a forum here on the internet on the 8TH MATCH 2015, And i saw a marvelous testimony of this powerful and great spell caster called DR ozalogbo on the forum..I never believed it, because i never heard nor learn t anything about magic before.. No body would have been able to convince me about magical spells, not until dr ozalogbo did a marvelous work for me and restored my marriage of 3 years back to me and brought my WIFE back to me in the same 48 hours just as i read on the internet..i was truly flabbergasted and shocked when my wife kneel down begging for forgiveness and for me to accept her back.. I am really short of words and joy, and i don’t know how much to convey my appreciation to you DR ozalogbo you are a God sent to me and my entire family.. And now i am a joyful man once again.. here is his email: ozalogboshrine@yahoo.com
Barbara Vanin is my name, and am here to share a live testimony in respect of what Dr mark did for me,he was able to bring back my husband to me after 2 years of separation, myself and my husband were on a serious breakup, even before then we were always quarreling fighting and doing different ungodly act.. My husband packed his things out of the house and we had to live in different area, despite all this i was looking for a way to re_unite with my husband because i loved my husband very much, not until i met Dr mark the great spell caster who was able to bring my husband back home, and he assured me that my husband will come back to me within 48 hours after he has finished with his work to bring us back.I am very glad today to tell the world that Doctor mark is truly a man of his word because my husband came back to me and begging me to forgive him and to accept him back….Today my family is back again and we are happy living fine and healthy, with Dr mark all my dreams came through in re_uniting my marriage, friends in case you need the help of Dr mark kindly mail him on excellentspells@hotmail.com Sir i will forever recommend you!!!
Hello everybody in here,A good spell caster that help me brought back my husband is here for your notice !!!
My name is Mrs Jessica Butler am from UK,my husband left home for 3 and a half year to Dubai for a vacation,he meant a young lady there and he was enchanted by this lady all because she was wealthy, my husband refuse to come back home again with the 2 kids he left behind i cried all day seeking for help. I was reading a magazine when I stumble on a page titled PROPHET BOLIVAR the spell caster.. I contacted him to help me get back my husband to me and he ask me not to worry about it that his gods will fight for me.. he told me by mid-night when all the spirits is awake he will cast the spell to reunite me and my husband together and he did it, in less than 24hours which i use to contact this prophet my husband came back to me and started shedding tears of reuniting that i should forgive him, i,m so happy for what this great spell caster did for me and my husband..You can also count on PROPHET BOLIVAR on any problem u can think of like: Win visa lottery to any country,Losing your weight spell Help you get pregnant spell Get your scam back within 24hours Help promote you in your office save you from HIV/AIDS and cancer make you rich and famous worldwide Help you win Any Court case Do you want to become a mermaid? Get six packs even WIN an election spell Any kind of difficult situation you can think of he can solve it because so many people have witness his wonders..He is very nice and great,contact him on his private email via odungaspell@gmail.com
Thank you…
Hal yang tidak pernah terbayankan kini jadi kenyataan kepada keluargaku,,,kusus untuk AKI SANTOJOYO kami ucapkan banyak terimakasih yang sebesar-besarnya kepada aki. karena berkat bantuannya alhamdulillah keluarga kami bisa lepas dari hutang dan masalah, karena nomor “GAIB” untuk pasang togel, hasil ritual AKI SANTOJOYO memang benar-bener merubah nasib kami hanya sekejap,dan disitulah aku berkesempatan kumpulkan uang untuk buka usaha kembali,karena rumah juga sudah disita bank,,warung makan juga sudah bangkrut,,tapi itu semua aku masih tetap bertahan hidup dengan anak istriku,,walau cuma ngontrak tapi aku tetap bersabar dan akhirnya AKI SANTOJOYO lah yang bisa merubah nasib kami..maka dari itu AKI SANTOJOYO orang paling bersejarah di keluargaku…!!!jadi kepada teman-teman yang di lilit hutang dan ingin merubah nasib seperti saya silahkan hub AKI SANTOJOYO di nomor: 085211599919 atau silahkan KLIK DISINI dan dengan penuh harapan yakin dan percaya insya allah apa yang anda ingingkan pasti tercapai.
If Guillen had to recuse himself because he is a landlord, then everyone who is a tenant on the Council would have to recuse themselves. Are there any tenants on the City Council?
Did Guillen recuse himself on ordinance which rewrote the provisions concerning reinbursement for landlords when they do capital improvements?