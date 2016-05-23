“Go Jazz & Beyond” with Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir

The “Jazz and Beyond” concert will be presented by the Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choirs Ecco and Ancora Thursday, May 26, 8 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Center, 1547 Lakeside Drive in Oakland.

Ecco, a mixed choir of over 40 voices, conducted by maestro Eric Tuan, will open the evening with an arrangement of God Bless the Child and include the popular One Tin Soldier and Music Down my Soul.

Joined by the treble chamber choir Ancora, conducted by Artistic Director Robert Geary, the concert then goes ‘beyond jazz’ and offers arrangements of Like Me, We Belong, Different Kinds of Shadows and How Will I know Tomorrow?

Tickets are available through Eventbrite or at the door. For more information, visit piedmontchoirs.org. Tickets are $12/$18/$30 in advance, $15/$20 door.

Go to http://pebccjazzbeyond2016.eventbrite.com