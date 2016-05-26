Latino Students Need Latino Classroom Teachers, Says Richmond Educator and Researcher

Richmond teacher Francisco Ortiz, presented the findings of his graduate research at a session of the California Association of Bilingual Educators (CABE) in San Francisco, summarizing what his experiences show about the positive impact Latino teachers have on the education of their students.

His research draws on a description of Ortiz’ own school experience, in which he says,

” My family’s background shares many similarities to that of the surrounding community that h I have a deep affinity for, believe in and respect,” he said “ I am an alumni of the same school district in which I now have the distinct pleasure of teaching.”

Latinos make up only about 16 percent of teachers in California. In order for Latino students to be effective in the classroom, they need teachers who understand their challenges and are able to communicate with their families.

Throughout my K-12 experience, teachers of different ethnicities and cultures were a rare find,” Ortiz said. “I recall having one Latina teacher and one African-American teacher in my elementary experience.”

Having teachers who reflect students’ background and life reflective life experiences has a big impact on how students view themselves and can enhance their self confidence.

“My junior high and high school experiences with teachers of color were varied,” he said. “I recall knowing of a handful of teachers of color. However I was under the tutelage of a few.

“In the short but valuable experiences with teachers of color, I remember feeling confident because there were people in positions of power who I interacted with on a daily basis.

“I felt I had more role models outside of my parents to look up to. These role models empowered me to believe that I could achieve and succeed through education.”

Ortiz continued, “I felt I had a close connection with these teachers, because they looked like my friends and me.

“Two specific teachers of color, one Latino and one African-American, were especially critical in my motivation and academic success, educational development and eventual career selection.”

His is receiving his master’s degree this year from Holy Names University in Oakland.