Recognition Ceremony Honors Latino Graduates at Holy Names University

Holy Names University hosted a Latino Recognition Night recently to honor graduating Latino Students and the community.

In addition to graduating students, the ceremony honored parents, grandparents and great grandparents who left their countries to give their families greater opportunities.

This event has been especially important to the Latino community on campus since it allows parents and family members to appreciate the ceremony in Spanish and English.

Over the years this event has expanded because of the work of the Latino Recognition Night committee.

Welcoming remarks were delivered this year by alum Francisco Herrera. The keynote speaker was Dean of Admissions at Holy Names Jose Rocha. Professor Martivon Galindo presented the honors.