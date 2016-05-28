Game 6 Biggest Test For Warriors

Oakland, CA – It was an outstanding performance from a team that was written off and surprisingly became the under dog after two horrific loses. But Thursday night, the Warriors avoided elimination and restored faith back in their fans. Golden State broke records throughout the season assuring the fate to return back to the NBA Finals.
Only one problem with that goal, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Games 4 and 5 were complete blowouts and OKC took their style of play to the next level. In fact, the last time the Thunder played this well, James Harden was coming off the bench in 2012 the same year he won NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.
That same year OKC defeated the Lakers and advanced to the Western Conference Finals to face the San Antonio Spurs. They lost their first two games, but won the next three games which included a road win to make it to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful at beating the Miami Heat who became the 2012 NBA Champs.
The Warriors however made significant adjustments on defense in their last matchup. One in particular brought some attention to light when Russell Westbrook laughed that Stephen Curry was an underrated defender. The reigning MVP is labeled the best shooter in today’s game while lacking defensive skills despite making All-NBA First Team.
Curry was the only player to receive First Team votes on all 129 ballots for the second straight year. He’s also made the team for the 10th time in 13 years. In Game 5 Curry did a good job guarding Westbrook who is 8-of-25 from the field while committing seven turnovers as his primary defender according to ESPN Stats & Information.
Therefore, if the Thunder like their chances of Curry on Westbrook, than the Warriors can’t be to bothered either especially since the MVP contained the All-Star. Game 6 will be the ultimate test for Golden State who put everything on the line to set a new winning NBA record at the end of the regular season.
“We ain’t going home! We’re not going home!” was the memorable quote by Curry that fired up the sellout crowd at Oracle in Game 5.
“We just did what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to win at home,” said Curry after Game 6 win. “We know what we still have to do going forward. We knew if we didn’t win we were going home. There’s no other motivation you need.”
If the Warriors don’t win today than they will be going home and the 73-9 record is incomplete as the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls best record and NBA title in the same year. Golden State has repeatedly said the main goal of the season is to win the NBA Championship and not break the Bulls record.
We know nine teams have rallied back to advance to the NBA Finals while being down 3-1. The Warriors will need a win tonight and in Game 7 back in Oakland. But in order to do that they will have to get past a dominate team at home that successfully embarrassed them in Games 4 and 5. The Thunder also plans on protecting their home court.
It’s a must win for both teams and the Warriors aren’t the favorite heading in to today’s game. If Golden State is able to force a Game 7 than the odds are back in their favor because they will not lose at home. But if the Thunder close it out, it will be a devastating blow to a phenomenal season for the Warriors. Can Curry lead his team to victory?
