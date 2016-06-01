By Supt. Antwan Wilson

Each year, Spring Break, with its promise of new beginnings, allows me to pause and reflect. One of the themes reverberating in my mind as I meditated and got reenergized with my family a couple of weeks ago was the word “equity.”



These six letters are at the heart of a new initiative to ensure that all public schools are delivering the highest quality public education for all – the Oakland Public Schools Equity Pledge.

Our 2015-2020 Pathway to Excellence Strategic Plan states, “We will partner with charter schools to provide access to quality schools in every neighborhood, while building common systems for enrollment, transfers, discipline, performance, and serving all Oakland students.”

Unanimously passed in November 2014, the plan has guided our work for the last 15 months, and yet there is so much more to do to achieve true equity across all Oakland public schools and high quality education for all Oakland students. The Equity Pledge is an essential part of that work.

It is important to be explicit about why we are launching this initiative: OUSD must serve ALL public school students in Oakland. It is morally right, and it is also the law.

From 1993-2003, the Oakland Board of Education authorized 9 charter schools. From 2003-2009, when the District was in State receivership, the State Administrator authorized 15 charter schools.

Since July 2009, the Oakland Board of Education has authorized 11 charter schools, with seven more authorized by the Alameda County Board of Education that operate in Oakland. You can find information on these schools here. During this time, 12 charter schools have closed.

The 43 remaining charter schools serve about 25 percent of all Oakland public school students.

Many families have children in both charter-run and District-run schools; others have children who transition between these options throughout their K-12 experience.

It is important in Oakland that we operate as a unified system of schools regardless of governance model. This includes having common expectations for school quality, serving all students, access to schools, and access to resources in service of ensuring students regardless of background realize their full potential.

There are great examples in Oakland of successful District-run and charter-run public schools. Two reports out in the last six months – from Innovate Public Schools and the Education Equality Index – have recognized both District and charter schools in Oakland for closing the achievement gap – while at the same time pointing out how huge and growing our achievement gap is. We know that not all public schools adhere to and deliver the high quality public education we want for all of our students no matter their background, zip code, race, gender, ethnicity, home language, or special needs. With The Oakland Public

Schools Equity Pledge we are determined to learn from these successful schools in order to apply similar practices throughout the city to benefit all students.

The Oakland Public Schools Equity Pledge is an initiative to tackle this question of equity across all public schools. We want to ensure a level playing field so that no school is unfairly advantaged over another in a way that biases outcomes and fails to serve all corners of our City and all people in our community fairly and

The Equity Pledge is an agreement established through collaboration between district leaders and supporters in partnership with charter leaders and supporters. The Equity Pledge will come together through efforts of various working groups, some of which will reach agreement more swiftly than others.

Working groups will collaborate to identify common expectations on issues such as oversight, transparency, accountability, access to funding, use of facilities, supporting and retaining great educators, improving school enrollment, sharing best practices, and addressing special education needs.

This historic initiative is a new beginning for the way all of our public schools communicate, solve problems, and work together. This collaborative project intends to heal traditionally mistrustful relationships between District-run and charter-run public schools, and focus on student equity.

To date, the following organizations are officially joining us to put Oakland students and families first:

City of Oakland, Office of the Mayor;

Alameda County Office of Education;

California Charter Schools Association;

Educate78;

Education for Change;

Roses in Concrete Community School.

We have also launched an Equity Pledge website at http://oaklandequitypledge.org/

It’s time to work together to solve District-charter collaboration for all of Oakland.

It is time to move past “us vs. them” rhetoric; to acknowledge that state law has authorized for over two decades a new, significant, growing, and successful cohort of public schools; that in Oakland this cohort is characterized almost exclusively by non-profit organizations stewarded by long-time public education leaders (many who have served as Oakland Unified educators); and that only by working together will we achieve quality public education for all.

I hope you will join us.

Antwan Wilson is the superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District.