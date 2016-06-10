Raymond Ridder and Ralph Walker Handle Warriors’ Media and Security Issues

By Githaiga Ramsey
Raymond Ridder, the Vice President of Communications for the Golden State Warriors, has organized and managed the communications for the last 15 seasons and is handling the newfound thunderous excitement surrounding the NBA Championship team.
With the team returning to Oakland during the championship series with Cleveland, the world-wide fandom is now seeking everything imaginable from the dub nation, including day to day stats, inside scoops, gossip on social media outlets, and requests for a quick glimpse of the shoes any player wears, especially those of Stephen Curry.
The Warriors issued 500 media credentials from more than 5,000 requests from bloggers, live tweeters, and satellite radio broadcasters, as well as the regular print, radio and TV media companies.
The dub nation adoration has also added more security challenges at the Oracle Arena for former Oakland Police Officer Ralph Walker, who is the Director of Warriors team security.
We observed Walker standing near the tunnel where Curry launches his routine shots before heading into the locker room after a pregame warmup.
Walker’s team security responsibilities are separate from the stadium security and NBA league security. His duties range from protecting team property and players while regularly checking his security-related text messages.
He holds Klay Thompson’s Jersey, which he retrieved from the announcers table while Raymond Ridder was escorting him to various media stations as he continuously assesses the activities on the floor.
Walker was born in Altheimer, Arkansas. He lived in Chicago from 1956 to 1972 which was the center of many civil rights movements. He earned a scholarship and played basketball in college. In 1976 Walker was drafted by the ABA team Phoenix Suns. When the Suns merged with the NBA, Walker was not included.
He completed his studies at Saint Mary’s in 1976 with a full diploma.
Later in 1976 he was invited by the Seattle Seahawks to try out for wide receiver and to compete with Steve Largent. He made the team as a defensive back for one year until he was waived.
He returned to Chicago and worked at Sears and Roebuck Distribution Center. While in Chicago, he rekindled a friendship with his college buddy Frank Laport. In 1977 Walker moved to Oakland and signed on with the Oakland Police Department where he served for 26 years before retiring in 2003.
In 2004, he took on a role with Safeway Inc. in their loss prevention department where he would train officers on apprehension, reporting techniques and behavior analysis techniques.
He is a husband to his wife Angel and a father to Katinka, Zachary, Erin, Adrian, all college graduates and Areina who is a future graduate of Bishop O’Dowd High School. Not satisfied with retirement, he looked for other opportunities.
As fate would have it, prior to retiring from the police force in the heyday of the Warriors’ journey to glory before their new ownership, Sergeant Walker responded to a call where former Warrior player Latrell Sprewell and former coach P.J. Carlisimo were involved in an altercation. This is when the window of opportunity for Walker opened, and he would later become the director of team security participating in building a championship organization.
ALL THANKS TO DR WILLIAMS FOR CURING ME FROM A DEADLY DISEASE HEPATITIS B.
Appreciation is the key to doing more that is why I have took some
time out to thank some one who cured me of my 2 years HEPATITIS B
problem. It became a major problem to me as it was affecting my
marital life and I was no longer comfortable so I decided to look for
a solution and I came across a post of Dr willaims and how he has been
helping people of the same problem I contacted him and told him all I
have been facing in my life. He told me how to get his product and how
to take it after every thing I find out that all was now okay with me
and that my HEPATITIS B problem was gone that is why I have come out
today to say thank you to him . his email address drwilliams098765@gmail.com for advice and for his product
it still unbelievable to me and my wife to be cured from GENITAL WARTS HERPES from the mad herbs remedy from the great and powerful Dr Akuna. I and my wife has been married for about 3years now since we got married we both has been suffering from GENITAL WARTS HERPES Disease.we have taken all manner of pills and medicine just to be cured but all of those effort was to nothing.not long ago when i was surfing the internet about if i and my wife can be cured and all i saw was a testimony of how Dr Akuna has helped lots of persons to be cured. i was convince that our cure lies with him. so i contacted him and explain my story to him.not long after he replied me that he will make sure me and my wife is permanently cured and never to return again. so he did prepared a medicine for me and told me that i and my wife should take it for just 2weeks and see how his herbal medicine cure. not so long after we both has taken it for 2weeks and went for a test and behold we were confirmed negative. today me and my wife is GENITAL WARTS HERPES FREED.contact him email:drakunasolutiontemple@gmail.com or his Mobile:+23454635070 or his website: http://drakunasolutiontem.wixsite.com/dr-akuna
Dr Ero herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your HEPATITIS B,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.i was having HEPATITIS B for more than 5 year when i met Dr Ero online how on how he has cured so many people and how greatly he has helped many individuals online,so i contacted him and explained my situation to him and behold i was cure with his herbal medicine and now we are living happily, so to anyone issue on herpes challenges i advised that you contact dreroherbaltreatment@gmail.com he can also cure any disease such as HIV/AIDS HEPATITIS B,DIABETICS,CANCER,HERPES HE is the great herbalist man called Dr.Ero i must say a big thanks for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir.his Mobil number +2349077338035
I am Kenneth Amanda From Texas U S.A . I want to thank God for using Dr. YAYA to restore my life back with herbal medicine, i was HIV positive for two years and every day i cry to God as life was draining out of a mother of two cute kids who were always look at me, I was taking my medication at the hospital, I also did some prayers to God to do a miracle in my life, this is a true life story playing i am sharing with you in the internet today, a few months ago I was searching the internet when I found a lot of good testimonies about Dr YAYA who have saved many lives and families.i was so desperate of getting my own good testimony about the disease that almost took my life because I could not work anymore and I was losing a lot of money for drugs, but on that faithful day when i received the herbal medicine from Dr yaya i was very happy and i started to use it, then he mailed me to go for checkup in two weeks time… To my greatest suprise i was tested HIV negative wow, even the doctor was suprised and told me to connect him with dr yaya for more info, it was a day of celebration and one i will never forget… SO if have any diseases been of any kind, home problem, relationship problem the great DR YAYA is there to help you visit him through his email :yayaperfecthome@yahoo.com or contact him through his website :
http://yayaperfecthome.wixsite.com/dr-yaya
I am very happy today because i never thought i would be able to leave up till this day.i am Benson Tanaka from Zimbabwe i was infected with h i v by my wife who later died of it and this disease has been with me for the past 6 years now i have gone to several hospitals to seek for cures but all they give to me are some drugs which has taking almost all my savings i had,i was on Facebook on Saturday morning then there was an health group which i was asked to join by a friend immediately after i joined it i saw some post of people giving tanks to this doctor that he has cured them of their hiv disease i was so surprised about this i collected the doctors contact and i thought of it for about 5 good days then i concluded in giving him a try because there was no harm in trying.when i contacted doctor prince he tolled me he was going to prepare an herbal medicine for me which i was going to take for 2 weeks and after that i should go for a test at any of the hospital,after i did every thing which he asked me to do i received the medicine the next two days from a courier company which i started taking immediately after about a week plus i felt some strange moves in me,i felt like i was getting better when i completed the medicine i went for a test at the Bulawayo Central Hospital were i was tested (-)negative i thought i was dreaming i went for another test at the St anne’s hospital it was still the same then i believed i was really free from this disease today i have got-in a new job and i am also married to a beautiful wife all tanks to doctor prince here is his contact details for any one who is passing true any kind of sickness or disease he will be willing to help you too.dr.princearataabraham@gmail.com you can also call or whatsapp him on +2348163241499
I WANT TO SHARE MY LIFE EXPERIENCE ON HOW I GOT CURED FROM HIV BY HERBAL MEDICINE.
It may sound strange! For the past 2 years i have spent a lot of money in buying medicines, until i read an article on the internet about an Africa Herbalist who uses herbs and roots to cure HIV and all kind of diseases.but i never believed him can cure HIV, but i decided to give it a try because i was desperate. Then i sent a message to him He prepared herbal medications and send it to me through UPS DELIVERY SERVICE and i took it as he instructed. 7 days after, i went to the hospital to do a checkup, the result came out and i tested NEGATIVE. I’m sharing this with you, because i believe there’s someone out there who also desire to have this cure. feel free and contact Dr Oboite, if you have a same problem as mine contact him with this email address droboiteherbalcurehome@gmail.com or call him with this number +2348054265852 ..
Am Susan from Sweden I want to share a testimony on how this great man Dr Ekpiku help me to heal my herpes virus is the solution to herpes cure,Since last 4 months I have being a Herpes patient.it was confirm I have be in several hospital but no one can cure it one day I was browsing through the Internet I saw a testimony on how Dr Ekpiku from Africa healer and i saw so many testimony on blogger how is cure a lady called Grace and i asked her if she was cure by Dr Ekpiku,what she said was yes that is heal and be free for herpes,she told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my herpes Virus,I asked her if she had his email, she gave me his email, so I contact him and i told him I have Herpes virus,and I asked for solutions, he started the herbal remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine,and i start taking the medicine as prescribed by him and 2 week later i was cured from HERPES, Dr. Ekpiku truly you are great healer, do you need his help also? Why don’t you contact him through ekpikuspellhomeofgrace@gmail.com or his cell number +2348073673757,I’m the happiest girl in the world thank you Dr Ekpiku he cure any type of disease HIV/AIDS,CANCER,diabetes,ALS, Hepatitis B, HERPES, PVC/ through his via email;ekpikuspellhomeofgrace@hotmail.com.
Hi, i really never wanted to share this on the internet but i promised to do this for him i it really work out to be true. want to share little testimony of how this exact man helped me bring back my Ex wife after we separated for 6 months. am never a fan or supporter of this spell casting due to the fact that their are lot of scams on the internet and people faking to be real,but i decided to give it a try i read his story on his website and i contacted him explain my problems to him and he assure me that with 4 days that my wife will call me and apologise for all she had done to me and want to come back to my life again. i never believe all this man said but to my surprise all he asked i gave him and after 4 days exactly my ex called me and exactly all he told me happen that moment it was like a dream come true for he is real and powerful i know this might also be difficult for you reader to believe but i just want you to give it also a try if you are going through any problems in your relationship or marriage he can find a way to help you also as he did for me. his contact address is traditionalspellhospital@gmail.com thanks