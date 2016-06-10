Raymond Ridder and Ralph Walker Handle Warriors’ Media and Security Issues

By Githaiga Ramsey

Raymond Ridder, the Vice President of Communications for the Golden State Warriors, has organized and managed the communications for the last 15 seasons and is handling the newfound thunderous excitement surrounding the NBA Championship team.

With the team returning to Oakland during the championship series with Cleveland, the world-wide fandom is now seeking everything imaginable from the dub nation, including day to day stats, inside scoops, gossip on social media outlets, and requests for a quick glimpse of the shoes any player wears, especially those of Stephen Curry.

The Warriors issued 500 media credentials from more than 5,000 requests from bloggers, live tweeters, and satellite radio broadcasters, as well as the regular print, radio and TV media companies.

The dub nation adoration has also added more security challenges at the Oracle Arena for former Oakland Police Officer Ralph Walker, who is the Director of Warriors team security.

We observed Walker standing near the tunnel where Curry launches his routine shots before heading into the locker room after a pregame warmup.

Walker’s team security responsibilities are separate from the stadium security and NBA league security. His duties range from protecting team property and players while regularly checking his security-related text messages.

He holds Klay Thompson’s Jersey, which he retrieved from the announcers table while Raymond Ridder was escorting him to various media stations as he continuously assesses the activities on the floor.

Walker was born in Altheimer, Arkansas. He lived in Chicago from 1956 to 1972 which was the center of many civil rights movements. He earned a scholarship and played basketball in college. In 1976 Walker was drafted by the ABA team Phoenix Suns. When the Suns merged with the NBA, Walker was not included.

He completed his studies at Saint Mary’s in 1976 with a full diploma.

Later in 1976 he was invited by the Seattle Seahawks to try out for wide receiver and to compete with Steve Largent. He made the team as a defensive back for one year until he was waived.

He returned to Chicago and worked at Sears and Roebuck Distribution Center. While in Chicago, he rekindled a friendship with his college buddy Frank Laport. In 1977 Walker moved to Oakland and signed on with the Oakland Police Department where he served for 26 years before retiring in 2003.

In 2004, he took on a role with Safeway Inc. in their loss prevention department where he would train officers on apprehension, reporting techniques and behavior analysis techniques.

He is a husband to his wife Angel and a father to Katinka, Zachary, Erin, Adrian, all college graduates and Areina who is a future graduate of Bishop O’Dowd High School. Not satisfied with retirement, he looked for other opportunities.

As fate would have it, prior to retiring from the police force in the heyday of the Warriors’ journey to glory before their new ownership, Sergeant Walker responded to a call where former Warrior player Latrell Sprewell and former coach P.J. Carlisimo were involved in an altercation. This is when the window of opportunity for Walker opened, and he would later become the director of team security participating in building a championship organization.