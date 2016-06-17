Post Salon June 19 on Common Enrollment

The Post Salon will host a discussion Sunday June 19, of an Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) proposal to incorporate charter schools in the enrollment system for public schools in the city.
Called Common Enrollment, this program already has been instituted in cities such as Newark and New Orleans.
Supporters of the proposal say common enrollment is part of a broader plan to promote greater equity between charters and traditional schools, increase school choice for students of color and and guarantee increased public accountability of charter schools.
Opponents say that implementation of the plan in other cities has resulted in upheaval for families due to school closures and confusion about the system, as well as layoffs of district employees. They say the new system also leads to increased segregation.
Panel speakers in favor of Common Enrollment will be Charles Wilson, OUSD Executive Director of Enrollment, Registration Management; and Charles Cole III, OUSD community engagement specialist.
Speaking against the proposal will be Oakland School Board Member Shanthi Gonzales and Dr. Julian Vasquez-Heilig, professor at Cal State Sacramento and Education Chair of the California NAACP.
Members of the community are invited to attend and speak about the impact common enrollment will have on Oakland schools.
The event will be held Sunday, June 19, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle, 410 14th St., in downtown Oakland. For more information call the Post News Group at (510) 287-8200.
