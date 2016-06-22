Danny Glover Speaks at National Council on Race in Education

Actor Danny Glover was a keynote speaker in San Francisco at the annual conference of the National Council on Race in Education (NCORE), a leading national forum on issues of race and ethnicity in American higher education.
About 4,000 people attended the conference.
Glover, who has a long history as an activist, spoke about the need for fundamental change.
“We know that this system comes out of a system of exploitation of our mothers and fathers,” he said. “We cannot exist within that framework of exploitation without reframing it and changing it.”
He spoke about the responsibility all of us have to work for humanity.
“Each generation makes their specific impact on history,” he said. “Like Paul Robeson said, ‘They are judged by the history they make.’”
Glover’s activism goes back to 1968, when he played a critical leadership role in the year long student strike at San Francisco State University, which won ethnic studies and affirmative action on student admissions.
How To Restore A Broken Relationship And Broken Marriage
Hello to you all on this page, am Helena, i want to use this opportunity to share with you all on this page how i was able to get back with my man Jackson, after 2 years of breakup, it all started 2014 when my husband traveled from our city texas to Florida for work where he met this other lady since then my husband started to treat me like am was nobody until one day he left the house to start living with this other lady, me and our daughter of a year and 2 months then, were left alone, i cried and tried everything possible to plead with he to make he return home, but nothing worked, and i loved my husband so much and i knew he loved me as well, at this time i noticed all was not in it right senses with my husband, i made up my mind not to rest until am able to get my family back on track again, September 23 2015 my friend Darcy from Houston told me about this powerful spell caster, called Dr Gozza of hollygozzasolutiontemple@gmail.com, at whom she claim has helped her and some others with relationship issues,at first i was skeptical about this thing called spell casting, but after thinking for days i said to give it a try because i loved my husband and i want my child to grown up with both parents , i contact this Dr Gozza on his email, and also texted him on the phone, and explained everything that has happened between me and my husband to he , and he told me what to do, i did it all and he told to wait for three days after his work i will get a text from my husband, after three days of his work i actually got a sweet and apology text from my man to me it was like wow, and it was like a dream come through, so me and Jackson my lovely husband started again and till this moment we are still together in love okay, so with this great work done for me by this man , i vowed to share to the world my experience with he so whosoever in such situation, marriage, heartbreak, any kind of relationship problems/issues. can also contact him, his contact details below
Email;hollygozzasolutiontemple@gmail.com
phone number; +19312288197
Life is good when you have your love ones around you, I am saying this because when i had issues with my lover i never seen life as a good thing but thanks to Dr. Ogudugu of OGUDUGU TEMPLE, for helping me to cast a spell that brought my lover back to me within the space of 48hours. My husband left me for another woman after 7YEARS of marriage,but Dr.Ogudugu help me cast a spell that brought him back to me within 48hours. I am not going to tell you more details about myself rather i will only advise those who are having issues in there relationship or marriages to contact DR. OGUDUGU TEMPLE through these details via;
(GREATOGUDUGU@GMAIL.COM) or call him on (+2348142250751).
Am so glad to share to the world what doctor Noble did for me, he brought back my lover, my joy, my life and my everything to me,after breaking up with me, for six months I was so frustrated and restless because I couldn’t imagine myself without him, I so much loved him, I tried everything to get him back but no success. I was scared to contact a spell caster because of fear of being scammed..but a friend of mine told me he knew a powerful love spell caster in Italy, so I decided to give him a try and to my greatest surprise in less than 2 weeks my ex came back begging and I was so happy and I accepted him and we are together now and even stronger. All thanks to doctor Noble. You can contact him via noblespellhome@gmail.com
Thanks for your time.
After being in relationship for 10 years,my husband broke up
with me all was in
vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I
begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I
explained my problem to someone online and he suggested that I should
rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring
him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no
choice than to try it, I emailed the spell caster, and he told me there
was no problem that everything will be okay before seven days, that my
ex husband will return to me before seven days, he cast the spell and
surprisingly in the six day, it was around 5pm. My ex husband called me, I
was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was
so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me to return to
him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that
was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have
made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I
would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only
real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and
who is different from all the other once out there.So friends my advise is if you have such problem you can email him on (drowonaspelltemple@gmail.com) or you can whatsapp him with this number +2348115204568 OR go through his FACEBOOK PAGE https://web.facebook.com/search/top/?q=dr.owona%20spell%20temple&em=1 Sir i am indeed grateful for the help, i will forever recommend my friends to you.
OMG!!! I am so proud and happy to be out here sharing this remarkable, awesome and extraordinary review of your work Dr. Zaba. I just can’t believe this now my ex Husband is really back to me on his knees presenting a ruby rose begging me to take him back and he was feeling regretful and sorry for leaving me and for causing me pains after the divorce which occurred last year. And this whole miracle happened after i ordered an urgent 24hours Dr.Zaba powerful spell which he cast on me and my husband. Sir I am the happiest woman today in this whole wide world. Dr. Zaba you really did it..Yes.. Its a miracle and everlasting pleasure and cheerfulness for me and my family today.. I am so happy now and i dont know how much to convey my thankfulness and appreciation to you sir. And to the whole world, contact him if you need urgent help now because its guaranteed that he will help you. Email him Zaba24hoursspell@yahoo.com call +1 (978) 290-5206
Great thought of Mr. Danny Glover! We should work for humanity. I really like this post.
Sincerely i was so crushed when my Husband of 8 years left me and moved to Quebec City to be with another woman.The pains was just too much for me to bear that I couldn’t just bear it anymore. So i had to reached out to the Internet for help until i found out that Dr. Trust was the real deal.. I had tried the whole lot I knew, and with your spells, blessings and extraordinary magical powers, you did all the work for me, which you have guaranteed me positive result in 48 hours, my Ex Husband came back to me and he was remorseful for the whole lot he has done And now my life is balanced and i am happy again. Dr. Trust you do a great service to people. Friends in case you need the help of Dr.Trust kindly mail him on Ultimatespellcast@gmail.com Sir, i will for ever recommend you Dr. Trust