Danny Glover Speaks at National Council on Race in Education

Actor Danny Glover was a keynote speaker in San Francisco at the annual conference of the National Council on Race in Education (NCORE), a leading national forum on issues of race and ethnicity in American higher education.

About 4,000 people attended the conference.

‎

Glover, who has a long history as an activist, spoke about the need for fundamental change.

“We know that this system comes out of a system of exploitation of our mothers and fathers,” he said. “We cannot exist within that framework of exploitation without reframing it and changing it.”

He spoke about the responsibility all of us have to work for humanity.

“Each generation makes their specific impact on history,” he said. “Like Paul Robeson said, ‘They are judged by the history they make.’”

Glover’s activism goes back to 1968, when he played a critical leadership role in the year long student strike at San Francisco State University, which won ethnic studies and affirmative action on student admissions.