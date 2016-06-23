While Oakland is reeling from widening revelations of the Oakland Police Department’s rape and racist text scandals, the community is demanding changes to the way the police department is run and to the city’s public safety budget priorities.



“Sixty-five percent of the city’s budget is spent on the police while only 2 percent of public money in Oakland is spent on housing and community development funds,” said Nikita Mitchell of Black Lives Matter’s Bay Area chapter.

On Tuesday, several organizations held a press conference in front of OPD, stating a list of demands on city officials, including a call for Mayor Libby Schaaf to resign.

Organizations backing these demands include the Anti Police-Terror Project, Black Lives Matter, Oakland Alliance, Causa Justa: Just Cause, Ella Baker Center and PICO National Network.

No city officials were present at the press conference.

The demands are:

Create a community-run civilian review board with the power to hire and discipline all members of OPD;

Cut the police budget in half and reinvest those millions into supporting neighborhood job centers, youth summer programs, re-entry resources and tenant protections for Oakland’s lowest-income residents;

Hire an outside agency to launch a full investigation into the child sexual exploitation scandal in OPD;

The resignation of Mayor Schaaf.

“Libby Schaaf plays a huge role in transitioning Oakland from a place for its long-term residents to making space for gentrifiers,” said Mitchell of Black Lives Matter.

“There’s no summer jobs for youth, job centers are closing and there’s no tenant protections,” she said.

“The budget shows the city’s priorities, and 60 percent of our budget is going to OPD, and it needs to be reinvested into the community,” said Mitchell.

The mayor has publically taken strong opposition to the police department’s culture of misconduct and ensured the public that “I am here to run a police department not a frat house.”

“While these reports of misconduct are disturbing, what is positive is that the measures and structures we have put in place to root out this type of behavior are working,” said Schaaf.

“I am cleaning house, bringing in outside agencies to ensure the integrity of our investigations and will be merciless in punishing those who are found guilty,” she said.

The mayor’s words are little comfort for community advocates and police accountability activists who have been bringing attention to police misconduct in Oakland for years.

OPD has been under federal oversight for 13 years, the longest in US history, after several officers were found to be kidnapping and brutalizing citizens and planting evidence.

Activists point out that since Schaaf was elected mayor less than two years ago, seven Black men have been killed by Oakland police, with no legal consequence for any of the officers involved, on top of the recent scandals.

“Police are the shock troops of gentrification,” said Cat Brooks of the Anti Police-Terror Project.

“Libby Schaaf says she’s not running a frat house and that she’s for keeping long-term residents in Oakland but she continues to fraternize with gentrifying companies like Uber,” Brooks said.