First Vote on Coal in Oakland – Monday, June 27

The Oakland City Council is set to make its decision on June 27 on whether coal will be shipped out of Oakland.
After the vote on Monday, the council will still have to vote on a formal resolution later in July.
The councilmembers’ votes will be affected by whether a report produced by the Assistant City Administrator finds that exporting coal out of Oakland would pose substantial health and safety dangers to local residents and vulnerable communities.
Proponents of using the Oakland Army Base development to export coal argue that prohibiting the fossil fuel would kill potential jobs for West Oakland residents in need of employment.
Meanwhile, those against coal say there are countless other commodities that could be exported through the port that would produce the same number of jobs and would be drastically less dangerous to the health and safety of workers and West Oakland communities.
The first vote is set for a special City Council meeting on Monday, June 27 at 5 p.m.
Materials are up now: http://www2.oaklandnet.com/government/o/CityAdministration/d/NeighborhoodInvestment/OAK038485