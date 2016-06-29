$500,000 Grant Will Fund Project Rebound Programs at CSU Campuses

Courtesy of SFSU News
San Francisco State University will lead a statewide effort to expand college access for formerly incarcerated individuals, the University announced today.
Seven California State University campuses — Bakersfield, Fresno, Fullerton, Pomona, Sacramento, San Bernardino and San Diego — will establish programs modeled after SF State’s Project Rebound. Established in 1967 by the late Dr. John Irwin, a formerly incarcerated individual who became an SF State sociology professor and internationally recognized advocate for prisoners’ rights, the program helps those who have spent time in jail or prison earn college degrees, drastically reducing the likelihood they will return to incarceration.
The expansion is funded through a $500,000 “Renewing Communities” grant from The Opportunity Institute.
“Education is a powerful tool for social justice, and we see that clearly through the lives that have been transformed through the Project Rebound program,” said SF State President Les Wong. “I am proud that we are leading the effort to expand this program across the state and provide more people the opportunities offered through earning their degree and becoming engaged citizens.”
On June 10, SF State joined colleges and universities throughout the U.S. as well as the Obama administration in pledging to eliminate barriers to education for those with criminal records.
Supported by SF State’s Associated Students and many other University departments, Project Rebound offers special admissions for men and women who may not normally qualify for acceptance. The program supports prospective students through the entire process of attending SF State. Once a student is on campus, Project Rebound provides food vouchers, BART tickets and money for books. The program also connects participants to student interns who help them navigate college. And if a participant has problems with parole or trouble receiving a state license for work such as nursing or counseling, Project Rebound is there to assist.
The data bears out the dramatic impact a college education can have on the formerly incarcerated. California has historically suffered from one of the highest recidivism rates in the nation, with up to two-thirds of those released from prison returning within a few years. But for those who participate in college programs, the odds of doing so are reduced by 51 percent, according to a RAND study on correction education.
In 2010, the most recent year for which data is available, the number of Project Rebound students who returned to prison was just 3 percent.
At SF State, more than 90 percent of Project Rebound students eventually graduate, and at a faster rate than the overall student population, according to Jason Bell, the program’s director. Bell spent nine years in prison and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at SF State through the program.
“When a person leaves prison, they’re often told, ‘Just go out there and do the right thing,'” Bell said. “But how do you accomplish that if you don’t have places to help you do what’s considered the ‘right thing’? Education is definitely one of those places, and Project Rebound has been a pioneer in making sure those leaving the criminal justice system have access.”
According to Project Rebound data specialist and program alum Airto Morales, expanding that access is critical because many of those just released from prison cannot travel outside a specified area — and therefore cannot come to San Francisco to study — without violating their parole. Morales himself spent 10 years in prison before earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SF State with the help of Project Rebound.
“When you come to a university, which is a huge place, after living on a prison yard for so many years, to be able to walk into an office and know that there is someone who understands what you’re going through helps a lot,” Morales said.
Bell will spend the next year getting Project Rebound programs at each of the other CSU campuses off the ground, establishing program leaders at each site and setting up a pipeline of students to be enrolled the following year.
“I’m really excited, and I just want to get to work,” Bell said. “I want to prove to people how important this is, to the state and to the nation.”
The Renewing Communities initiative is also funding six other pilot programs. The initiative is supported by nine state and national foundations, including The California Endowment, The California Wellness Foundation, Roy & Patricia Disney Family Foundation, ECMC Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation, The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Rosenberg Foundation.
Before coming across the advice on http://lucasreunitingexspell.webs.com my marriage was in serious danger of heading towards divorce. Now we are in a better place than we ever were before! I feel very lucky and blessed that we were able to turn our marriage around like this. My husband used to spend as much time as he could away from home. Now we are so in love and its funny now he had to go away for the week we have been talking on the phone every day. We can’t wait to see each other again! If you want to stop your divorce, you totally can!! Don’t give up on love!
Whatsapp+2347087067205.
I never believed in spell casting, but After 6 years of dating, I still imagine how Dr Aza brought my ex lover back to me in just 24 hour. No one could have ever made me believe that there is a real spell caster that really work. am sandra by name,I want to quickly tell the world that there is a real on line spell caster that is powerful and genuine, His name is Dr Aza, He helped me recently to reunite my relationship when my ex lover who left me, When i contacted Dr Aza he cast a love spell for me and my ex lover who said he doesn’t have anything to do with me again, he called me and started begging me. he is back now with so much love and caring. today i am glad to let you all know that this spell caster have the powers of bring lovers back. because i am now happy with my lover,and the most surprise,is that our love is very strong,every day is happiness and joy. and there is nothing like been with the man you love.i am so happy my love is back to me with the help of Dr.Aza if you have similar problem i will advice you to contact him ,he is there to help you and put a smile on your face. his email: azaspellcaster@gmail.com or you can whatsApp his line:+2348107155060.,.
I am overwhelmed today for what God used DR KADKIA MADANI the great spell caster to do in my life. I had misunderstanding with my husband in the past and so it led us breaking up for 3 years but one day i saw a post of Angela Williams who posted on the internet that Dr KADKIA MADANI helped her with a spell that brought her Husband back so i decided to contact Dr KADKIA MADANI the great spell caster to help me and he assured me that my husband will come back to me within 4-5 days irrespective of where he is. luckily today i am very glad to write on this wall that my husband has come back to me as the great spell caster Dr KADKIA MADANI said. Do you have a problem with your Wife, Husband, boy friend, girl friend, relations or in your office and you think you have lost them? worry no more because Dr KADKIA MADANI the great spell caster can help you just as he helped me bring my husband back. Contact Dr KADKIA MADANI today via: E-mail: dr.kadkiamadani@gmail.com or contact him via +2348138624813
veronicabe09@yahoo.com
My name is katie Roberts an America citizen, i am 32 years of age, i want to quickly post this article of mine to tell the world how Priest Korofo helped me in bringing back my Husband. i and my husband had a minor misunderstanding but before i knew what was happening, My husband told me to pack my things and leave. I actually leave him alone taking our 3 years old daughter along with me, I couldn’t bear it because i love this Man so much. I went online for help only to see how Priest korofo has being helping people, I contacted him as well, he did a spell and before i knew it, My husband called and texted me several times pleading for us to come back home. This was how my marriage was restored back, Priest Korofo is a Wonderful Man and a Man who has gentle mind of helping people. if you are out there and you want to contact him, kindly do that Via email: greatkorofosolutionhome@gmail.com OR you whatsapp him on: +2348110005853
My husband and i started having issues when i noticed he was cheating on me, we were always fight and out home was something else no couple or lovers will ever wish for. i tried to stop him from cheating but instead he went to stay with his girlfriend and told me our marriage was over, i was confuse until my friend told me how Doctor Alli helped her brought her man back with his spell so i immediately contacted Doctor Alli for help and he promise me that he will help me with his spell and i will see result within 12 to 16 hours. i am so glad to announce to the world that Doctor Alli is a God on Earth and also a man of his word because my husband came back to me on his knees begging me to accept him back. Contact Doctor Alli for help now via email:( Allispellhelp1@gmail.com )or call him on +2348100772528
I’m Gabrila Thomson USA I never believed would ever be HIV
again negative, Dr.Ogude has explained his reasons
be happy, that he was HIV positive for four years and all
I tried it means for the treatment was not useful for me,
but when I found on the Internet I saw a great
Dr.Ogude testimony about how he was able
HIV cure someone, this person said large
things about this man, and advice contact him
for any disease problem which can be Dr.Ogude
help, so I decided to give it a try, requested
for me the information I sent to him, and told
I would prepare for me a cure
part, he wanted to take me for days, and
after which you should return to hospital for
check, well after taking all treatment sent to
Dr.Ogude me, I went to hospital for
They check up, and have now been confirmed HIV
Negatives, friends can come at any Dr.Ogude
treatment for any disease that is what I can only
show you all up, reached in Dr.Ogude in his
email …. ogudesolutiontemple@gmail.com
WhatsApp number ____ + 2348032460627
y heart was crushed in early April this year 2015 and my marriage and Love life was completely muddled and broken down. I was so heart broken and i needed to put an end to the imbroglio that has affected my marriage for the past nine months because i and my kids needed my husband to be back home this Christmas. I knew fully well that I must learn to love myself before anything else and i knew he was meant for me with no doubt, because when we first met till after 14 years of our marriage, he was there for me. After our divorce, without a shadow of a doubt I do feel completely off balance and i was living each day with no direction and very little actual presence of myself, I felt like I was on auto pilot and I was wasting day after day all in pains.. And as of April 30th, he started bringing in all the lies, the other women, etc. I knew I married for bigger reasons so I hope its just the fog of our issues that brought in the uncertainty. I always liked to keep an open mind, because ultimately, I just wanted everything to be ok with the 3 of us (my son my husband and myself) And Its has not been easy after all the times he’s left. I just didn’t want to keep falling deeper into the wrong direction. My divorce totally went into default in October. I was totally frustrated and i needed help from an online spell caster which Dr LaLa rendered to me completely. Finally I am writing this testimony to offer my thanks and deep gratitude to you Dr Lala for keeping to your words and your promises in bringing him back to me in just 48 hours of your powerful spell casting, and for using your gifted and great powers to bring him back this October. Its an Amazing experience i had with Dr Lala. His Email: drlalaspelltemple@outlook.com.. you can also call him on his telephone number +1 6692213962
My name is Virginia Khin I cant explain this but I just have to share my joy and happiness with the world I dont know how High priest tokubo helped me in bringing back my husband. I have been frustrated for the past 2 years with my two kids living without my husband who surprisingly left home with a girl named Rose. One faithful day a friend of mine came visiting and I told her about the situation I am in for the past two years, she then told me about High priest tokubo that he is a very powerful man, at first I never wanted to believe her because I have spent a lot going to different places but she convinced me, so I had no choice because I really need my husband back. So we contacted High priest tokubo who told me all I needed to do and i give him a trial. But the greatest joy in me today is that High priest tokubo was able to bring my husband back to me and now we are living happily as never before. Thanks to you High priest tokubo If you have problems of any kind regarding relationship I will advise you to contact him via ( highpristtokubo AT gmail com )
My name is Virginia Khin I cant explain this but I just have to share my joy and happiness with the world I dont know how High priest tokubo helped me in bringing back my husband. I have been frustrated for the past 2 years with my two kids living without my husband who surprisingly left home with a girl named Rose. One faithful day a friend of mine came visiting and I told her about the situation I am in for the past two years, she then told me about High priest tokubo that he is a very powerful man, at first I never wanted to believe her because I have spent a lot going to different places but she convinced me, so I had no choice because I really need my husband back. So we contacted High priest tokubo who told me all I needed to do and i give him a trial. But the greatest joy in me today is that High priest tokubo was able to bring my husband back to me and now we are living happily as never before. Thanks to you High priest tokubo If you have problems of any kind regarding relationship I will advise you to contact him via ( highpristtokubo@gmail com )
My christian music minister husband of 20 years left me with my 5 children because he said he didn’t love me anymore and wasn’t coming back. It’s very hard for me because i thought we were doing good but he started changing in june 2016 but we didn’t fight or anything until that day he told me he couldn’t stay in the house anymore. It’s so hard because i still love him since i contacted Dr.Oomirimiri on his email: oomirimiri@gmail.com everything change and my husband is back home.
Hello I am amberlin from USA, I am out here to spread this good news to the entire world on how i got my ex love back. I was going crazy when my love left me for another girl last month, But when i meet a friend that introduce me to Dr jatto the great messenger to the oracle that he serve, I narrated my problem to Dr jatto about how my ex love left me and also how i needed to get a job in a very big company. He only said to me that i have come to the right place where i will be getting my heart desire without any side effect. He told me what i need to do, After it was been done, In the next 2 days, My love called me on the phone and was saying sorry for living me before now and also in the next one week after my love called me to be pleading for forgiveness, I was called for interview in my desired company were i needed to work as the managing director..I am so happy and overwhelmed that i have to tell this to the entire world to contact Dr jatto at the following email address and get all your problem solve..No problem is too big for him to solve..Contact him direct drjattosolutionhome@gmail.com or +2348145243120 Note that he can cure any type of sickness like (1) DICK ENLARGEMENT (2) DIABETES, (3) HIV&AIDS, (4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION, (5) YOU WANT YOUR EX HUSBAND BACK (6) IMPOTENCE, (7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY (8) DIARRHEA (9) ASTHMA…
manifestspellcast@yahoo.com is a wonderful spell caster. Very trustworthy, My husband cheated on me for Almost for three years. he ignore me for several months and left me with nothing, but i am happy today that Manifest Spell brought my husband back, I am so happy, Now my husband is all mine again. I can now say I’m happy again. Great spell from Manifest Spell, Manifest spell is genuine. I truly believe in him and his spells. he is a professional. I really enjoyed the result which i got, his love spell is marvelous, he is truly gifted, his love spell has brought me happiness, I am extremely pleased, it worked out to my test, he has the most powerful love spell, I recommend his love spell to anyone who is ready to get his or her lover back.
OMG!!! I am so proud and happy to be out here sharing this remarkable, awesome and extraordinary review of your work Dr. Zaba. I just can’t believe this now my ex Husband is really back to me on his knees presenting a ruby rose begging me to take him back and he was feeling regretful and sorry for leaving me and for causing me pains after the divorce which occurred last year. And this whole miracle happened after i ordered an urgent 24hours Dr.Zaba powerful spell which he cast on me and my husband. Sir I am the happiest woman today in this whole wide world. Dr. Zaba you really did it..Yes.. Its a miracle and everlasting pleasure and cheerfulness for me and my family today.. I am so happy now and i dont know how much to convey my thankfulness and appreciation to you sir. And to the whole world, contact him if you need urgent help now because its guaranteed that he will help you. Email him Zaba24hoursspell@yahoo.com call +1 (978) 290-5206
how do I apply to go to college via the Rebound program?
Sincerely i was so crushed when my Husband of 8 years left me and moved to Quebec City to be with another woman.The pains was just too much for me to bear that I couldn’t just bear it anymore. So i had to reached out to the Internet for help until i found out that Dr. Trust was the real deal.. I had tried the whole lot I knew, and with your spells, blessings and extraordinary magical powers, you did all the work for me, which you have guaranteed me positive result in 48 hours, my Ex Husband came back to me and he was remorseful for the whole lot he has done And now my life is balanced and i am happy again. Dr. Trust you do a great service to people. Friends in case you need the help of Dr.Trust kindly mail him on Ultimatespellcast@gmail.com Sir, i will for ever recommend you