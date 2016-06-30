Evicted Family Tells Oakland Mayor Schaaf: “Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures”

Family members, along with their children and supporters, packed into the lobby of the office of Mayor Libby Schaaf in City Hall Thursday afternoon, demanding that the mayor take steps to provide emergency relief for themselves and other homeless families.
“I lost my house, and I’m sleeping in my truck,” said Cortney Glenn, who is seeking a place to live for herself and her four children.
The family has been homeless since January.
In open letter to Schaaf, grandmother Paula Beal said, “Like thousands of other families in Oakland, we are sick and tired of being homeless. Everywhere we go, it’s barriers. Everyone has a different story of how they became homeless, but every homeless person has experienced the things we’ve experienced,” including discrimination, inadequate protection from landlords, nowhere to turn for help and constant fear and threats to safety.
The groups demand Mayor Schaaf provide:
Emergency relief for homeless families – “No child under the age of 18 should be without shelter on your watch;”
Protect Oakland renters – put the renter’s protection initiative on the November ballot and extend the emergency moratorium on rent increases and evictions;
Redistribute at least 25 percent of the Oakland Police Department’s budget to fund programs and services to prevent and address displacement, poverty and violence in Oakland.
Organizations supporting the action included Community Ready Corps and Just Cause: Causa Justa.
For more information, go to www.crc4sd.org/ blog/2016/6/30/open-letter-to-libby-schaaf-froma-homeless-oakland-family
please don’t try to take advantage of folks who need help! why are you posting a comment about homeless anyway?
Taylor, i feel for your plight. it could be me. and maybe one day, it will be me. my chances aren’t good, given the statistics on people living with Bi-Polar. but for now, i am grateful for what i have, which includes shelter.
i don’t know any specific resources for you. however, i do know that the Oakland Justice Coalition is doing a LOT of work in making it possible to turn the tide on this insane period of time that the Bay Area is experiencing. and i urge you to come to one of our meetings, and i’m sure someone among us will be able to help you.
go to http://www.oaklandalliance.org
and read about what we’re doing. i’m not promising anything, but we would love to have you as a partner in changing the laws the make it possible for this kind of gouging.
i wish i had more to offer you. take care!
Thank you so much. I will contact them.
The City of Oakland is second only to SF in rising rents according many news sources. That might change somewhat, but long term it will still be very high! Knowing that fact, it’s time for many residents to look for housing outside of Oakland. Possibly another state where rents and housing are more affordable. The City cannot and will not be able to stop the rising rental & housing costs that is a fact of life!!!
You’d posted I think about the housing problem in Oakland a few weeks back or so. Right now my apartment complex has been bought by JCM Partners LLC/Riverside Villas LLC. Many of the residence are on section 8 and a few are dealing with cancer and very sick. They don’t have anywhere else to go. Then there are people like me who can’t afford to put food on the table. They said they will give the people on housing notices in Sept. First they said they would have 90 days to move which is required by law and now they’re saying 60 days. Also, the rent for this place was raised 3 times this year by the previous owners EBMC based here in Sacramento. I received a notice two days ago saying that my rent would be $850 and go to a month to month. They are planning on renovating the entire complex and I get a feeling all of us will have to move in order for that to happen. I asked for a bond application but I think that’s just going through the motions. I have two service animals and a cat. I don’t have any family here and don’t think any shelters will take me. I just retired my car and used that money to pay the last owners for back rent due. I was just wondering if you knew of any resources to hold them accountable and maybe force them to provide compensation like rent for keys or something?
The Mayor of Oakland could careless she can’t even control the OPD