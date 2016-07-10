RYSE Calls for Removal of School Officers Involved in Sex Scandal

RYSE Youth Center in Richmond is calling for the removal of two police officers from De Anza High School in Richmond after it was revealed that the two and three other officers allegedly had sex with an 18-year-old teenager who used to attend the school.
The Youth Center is demanding that the officers who work on school campuses be placed on leave while they are under investigation.
“Those who are trusted with protecting the most vulnerable in our community must behave in a manner that is above reproach,” according to a statement released by RYSE. “Therefore, it is unacceptable for these officers to remain part of the Youth Services Unit of (Richmond Police Department) and (West Contra Costa Unified School District.”
“We believe that they should be immediately removed from working with young people until an investigation is complete.”
The victim of sexual exploitation is the same woman who is at the center of the police rape scandal that has rocked the Oakland Police Department and extended to include officers in Contra Costa and Alameda counties.
Of great concern is the fact that none of the Richmond school officers implicated in the widening sex-crime scandal have been place on leave.
“We’re distraught that despite the allegations the officers have not been swiftly removed from their positions working with young people,” according to RYSE’s statement.
“As an organization that prioritizes the safety and voice of youth, RYSE condemns anyone that abuses their power on the backs of young people.”
“It’s especially critical at this time that we listen to young people since they’re the experts on what they both need and want in order to feel safe in their schools and neighborhoods.”
Greetings to the general public, i want to tell about how i was cured of HIV/AIDS disease by a Doctor called Dr OBUDO I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HIV and i saw comment of people talking about how Doctor OBUDO cured them. I Was scared because i never believed in the Internet but i was convince to give him a try because i having no hope of been cured of HIV/AIDS so i decided to contact him with his email that was listed on the comment (DR.OBUDOSPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM) Or call him +2348109792351 when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HIV result came out negative. I pray for you Dr OBUDO God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and grate man. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any problem Email:DR.OBUDOSPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM and DR.OBUDOSPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM OR WHATSAPP HIM ON THIS NUMBER +2348109792351
1…HIV AND AIDS
2…ALS CURE
3…HERPES CURE
4….EPILEPSY
5…PROMOTION IN THE OFFICE
6…LOVE SPELL
7…EX BACK
WHATSAPP HIM ON THIS NUMBER +2348109792351
I was transmitted with HPV2 in beginning of October, but didn’t realize since mid April. I was traveling and didn’t pay much attention to the pain and sores I had, I thought it was just a yeast infection as I have had that thousands of times. The guy I slept with used condom, so I didn’t make the connection and didn’t I could still catch it. The outbreak lasted for about three weeks. In the beginning of December I got my second outbreak. Still I didn’t know what it was but took a lot of ayurvedic remedies for skin conditions. Again it lasted about three weeks. In the beginning of March I got my third outbreak and it has been going on on and off ever since – so for 2,5 months! When I returned back home in mid April I finally admitted to myself that it was something serious and found out it as probably herpes. I got a blood test and it tested positive – I didn’t have any active sores then to test for sure, but I’m sure now that it’s herpes. Why can it be that it has lasted for so long? I’m desperate now. I have been drinking a lot of coffee, sugar, fatty food, didn’t sleep too much and been going up and down in mood swings. Maybe that can be it? During this time I have been putting coconut oil on it, and some medical creme, begun to take zink, olive leaf extract, echinea, neem but none of it have worked, i met a friend she told me that their is one man who help her sister to cure her herpes virus, his name is dr dikogbo
, she gave me his email address dikogbospiritualhome@gmail.com i contacted him he told me what to do i really did it, he sent me the herbal medicine my greatest surprise was that i only drank it for just 7 days my herpes virus disappeared from my body now i am free if you are out their passing through herpes outbreak i will advice you to contact dr dikogbo for total cure on his email:dikogbospiritualhome@gmail.com or call +2348103005451
Greetings to the general public, i want to tell about how i was cured of HIV/AIDS disease by a Doctor called Dr OBUDO I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HIV and i saw comment of people talking about how Doctor OBUDO cured them. I Was scared because i never believed in the Internet but i was convince to give him a try because i having no hope of been cured of HIV/AIDS so i decided to contact him with his email that was listed on the comment (DR.OBUDOSPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM) Or call him +2348109792351 when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HIV result came out negative. I pray for you Dr OBUDO God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and grate man. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any problem Email:DR.OBUDOSPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM and DR.OBUDOSPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM OR WHATSAPP HIM ON THIS NUMBER +2348109792351
1…HIV AND AIDS
2…ALS CURE
3…HERPES CURE
4….EPILEPSY
5…PROMOTION IN THE OFFICE
6…LOVE SPELL
7…EX BACK
WHATSAPP HIM ON THIS NUMBER +2348109792351
I THOUGHT THE PHYSICIANS SAY NO CURE FOR HERPES AND HIV/AIDS?, I AM TELLING YOU TODAY THAT DR ITUA CURE HERPES HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE AND ONCE YOU GET CURED YOU ARE FOREVER CURED IT IS NEVER REVERSIBLE.
MY NAME IS KIM COLE FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE
BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HERPES AND HIV BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I SUFFERED
FOR HERPES FOR GOOD 3 YEAR AND 2 MONTHS AFTER LOOSING HOPE THAT I CAN NEVER GET THE CURE BECAUSE THE DOCTORS SAID THERE IS NO CURE FOR IT,BUT THANKS BEEN TO THIS GREAT MAN CALLED DR ITUA WHOM I READ A TESTIMONY ABOUT ON HOW HE CURED HERPES AND HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE, I NEVER BELIEVE THIS BUT I DECIDED TO CONTACT HIM THROUGH THE STATED EMAIL,drituaherbalcenter@gmail.com and he send to me a herbal medicine and ask me to drink and bath with the herbal medicine for 2 weeks but to my greatest surprises, i went for a medical test after two weeks and my status was negative till today i cant keep sharing this testimony please brothers and sisters there is a cure to herpes and hiv/aids, contact this man for what ever you are going through, what ever sickness you are suffering from, hiv/aids,perkinsons disease, ALS,CANCERS,HERPES. contact him with his email via,drituaherbalcenter@gmail.com call or whatsapp him on,+2348149277967,……………….
Medical scientists have discovered a new way to battle HIV AIDS by using a man called Dr itua
MY NAME IS Greg Thomas.I SAW A COMMENT ON POSITIVE BLOGS AND I WILL LOVE TO TELL EVERY BODY HOW MY STATUS CHANGES TO NEGATIVE and i got cured,
AND AM NOW A LIVING WITNESS OF IT AND I THINK ITS A SHAME ON ME IF I DON’T SHARE THIS LOVELY STORY WITH OTHER PEOPLE INFECTED WITH THIS DEADLY VIRUS.
HIV HAS BEEN ONGOING IN MY FAMILY, I LOST BOTH PARENTS TO HIV. AND IT IS SO MUCH PAIN I’VE NOT BEEN ABLE TO GET OVER..
AS WE ALL KNOW MEDICALLY THERE IS NO SOLUTION TO IT..AND MEDICATION IS VERY EXPENSIVE..SO SOMEONE INTRODUCED ME TO A HERBAL PRACTITIONER IN AFRICA..
I HAD A JOB THERE TO EXECUTE SO I TOOK TIME TO CHECK OUT ON HIM.I SHOWED HIM ALL MY TESTS AND RESULTS..
I WAS ALREADY DISORGANIZED WITH HIV AND IT WAS ALREADY TAKING ITS TOWL ON ME..
I HAD SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS SO I DECIDED TO TRY HIM OUT ALTHOUGH I DID’NT BELIEVE IN IT,
I WAS JUST TRYING IT OUT OF FRUSTRATION? AND AFTER 14 DAYS, HE TOLD ME TO GO FOR A MEDICAL TEST.
AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE THAT 5 DIFFERENT DOCTORS CONFIRMED IT THAT AM NEGATIVE..IT WAS LIKE A DREAM,,I NEVER BELIEVE HIV HAS CURE..AM NOW NEGATIVE,,
AM A LIVING WITNESS..I DON’T KNOW HOW TO THANK THIS MAN? I JUST WANT TO HELP OTHERS IN ANY WAY I CAN..
I HAVE JOINED MANY FORUMS AND HAVE POSTED THIS TESTIMONIES AND ALOT OF PEOPLE HAS MAIL AND CALLED THIS MAN ON PHONE AND AFTER 14 DAYS THEY ALL CONFIRMED NEGATIVE..
BBC NEWS TOOK IT LIVE AND EVERY EVERYBODY SAW IT AND ITS NOW OUT IN PAPERS AND MAGAZINES THAT THERE IS A HERBAL CURE FOR HIV AND ALL WITH THE HELP OF THIS MAN,,
IF YOU WISH TAKE IT OR NOT..GOD KNOWS I HAVE TRIED MY BEST. ABOUT 28 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE THROUGH THE HERBAL CURE OF DR ITUA
AND THEY SEND MAILS TO THANKS ME AFTER THEY HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE,,THIS MAN IS REAL..DON’T MISS THIS CHANCE,,HIV IS A DEADLY VIRUS,,GET RID OF IT NOW..
If there is anyone who has similar problem and still looking for a way out, his email still remains drituaherbalcenter@gmail.com or call or whatsapp him on +2348149277967
DOCTOR ITUA CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. Hepatitis B
6. Diabetes
Thanks Moderators……………..,,,,,,,,,,,
Hello everyone, this is serious. My Dad of 68 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. Ehiquala who uses herbal and traditional medicine to cure people. I have spent so much on my Dad’s health paying hospital bills for years but no improvement. A friend told me about this herbal man who cure people with herbal medicine. He cures all sickness, diseases, viruses, and infections with his different herbal curing medicine.
The result that declares my Dad Roland healed was from a hospital here in New York, And the results of the test says my Dad was okay. Dr Ehiquala directed that Dad would be okay in 21 days if he uses the medicine as directed. And 21 days later, we went to confirm it from the central hospital and several test that was done says my Dad is fully healed. So he was cured by this herbal doctor in 21 days. This amaze me though. I would advice everyone to meet this Dr Ehiquala who made my Dad healthy again.
Meet Dr Ehiquala and set yourself and your love ones free.
Doctor Ehiquala’s email again is EHIQUALASPELLHELP@GMAIL.COM call or whats app +2347065237363…
Before people said there is no cure on HIV/AIDS but today many people have now believe that there is a cure.of HIV/AIDS can be cured through Africans root and harms,and days our great doctors have finally found the cure of HIV/AIDS, many have get cured with the help of a great spell caster known as Dr Ayewah he is the one of the great spell doctor in Africa and he has the cure on this disease HIV/AIDS. last month he share is Haber medicine in some medical hospital and now he is well recognize as one of the best spell caster in Africa, you don’t have to be sad any more or share your tears any more on this disease when the cure have already be found in 2011 the if you want to get in touch with him in private contact him on this e-mail dr.ayewah.herbal.home@hotmail.com
Few months ago i ended natural treatment from traditional healer in African, i got rid of herpes virus out of my body with the herbal treatment. It is so amazing i am not an herpes patient anymore, everyone suffering from this virus should contact Dr Uyi and also be cured. His email address: uyiherbalmedicationcenter@gmail.com
I THANK GOD FOR MY LIFE so much..I am evelina by name , I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past 4 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until last Month, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr Okhueleigbe helped someone in curing her HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is (okhueleigbespellhome@outlook.com)I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical check up after some days after Using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in my life. if you are having a similar problems just email him on (okhueleigbespellhome@outlook.com) . He can also cure disease like Cancer, Diabetes, Herpes. Etc. You can reach me on email: okhueleigbespellhome@outlook.com
GOOD DAY ALL VIEWERS,I have been suffering from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now, and i happen to have one kids for my husband,until i saw a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by a lady about how this powerful herbal Dr help her to get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact this herbal Dr called Dr midnight on his email:dr.midnight5@gmail.com,i explain my issue and he assure me that i will cure of my HIV/AIDS,so i believed and obeyed every of his instructions,and behold he prepare a herbal medicine for me and and i when i received it i started using it and after two weeks i went back for check-up and i was found negative,yours diseases can also be cure my beloved guest,just contact them on(dr.midnight5@gmail.com)or whatsapp them :+2347037137208
AndresJohn says:
Thanks for making me a happy family again I was unhappy with my family, since when I have this hiv disease I always think about my life, my wife and my 2kids I was hiv positive since last year, I contacted this virus from my high school ex girl I have sex with her without protection and I have my self to blame when I told my wife about it she was very angry and crying because I have also share it with her I decide to look for cure because I don’t like to see her crying or her tear I share same problem with my friend Michael and Michael told me that there is a cure the only man that cure my sister when she contacted hiv too I quick ask for the man name he told me that the man is call DR.OSUN well I ask if the man have any contact email for me to reach, and he give me the man number I call him and inform him about my problem the man said I should call him tomorrow because he is very busy now I did and the man told me what to do about it and I try and do it after everything the man call me on the four day that I should go for test including my wife guest what am heal am cure from that diease thanks dr.for your kindness I wish is not you I would that still remain on my sorrowful life I very,very happy to Have my happy family back thanks you can contact him now
drosunlovespelltemple@gmail.com or whatsapp +2348132537313.God we Bless you.
I THANK GOD FOR MY LIFE so much..I am evelina by name , I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past 4 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches,hospitals have been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until last Month, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr Brudos. ali helped someone in curing her HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is (okhueleigbespellhome@outlook.com)I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical check up after some days after Using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in my life. if you are having a similar problems just email him on (okhueleigbespellhome@outlook.com) . He can also cure disease like Cancer, Diabetes, Herpes. Etc. You can reach me on email: okhueleigbespellhome@outlook.com
I’m Stacy Dean, am really happy that i have been cured of (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS 2) with the herbal medicine of DR. OKADUKPON HERBAL CENTER, i have been suffering from this disease for the past three years without solution until i came across this email (okadukpon_herbalhome@hotmail.com) on the internet of a herbal doctor who have cure so many people of herpes virus with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he sent me his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follows his instruction for use and he ask me to go for a check up after two weeks and which i did, to my greatest surprise my result came out as negative, i am really happy that there is someone like this DR. OKADUKPON HERBAL CENTER who is ready to help people anytime any day. to all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this DR. OKADUKPON HERBAL CENTER and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid person that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me. he is really a great man contact him now. with this email: (okadukponherbalhome@gmail.com). Here is my private cell number call me so i can tell you about my own experience. +15034834847.
It still unbelievable to believe that HIV AIDS still has cure, me and my Husband has been suffering from HIV AIDS for so many years and we have search for help but we were unable to find one, i was told that there was no cure for HIV AIDS but somehow i believe that there was someone out that has a cure, so that was how i went in search for s solution on how to get cured of HIV AIDS and surprisingly i saw comment on daily news papers where lady testify of how Dr OMO herbal medicine cure her, i was so confused because first i thought that there was no cure but now seeing that someone outside has a cure, i thoughts of it as a scam but something told me to give it a try and when i did he reply me and assure me that me and my husband will be cured once we receive his herbal medicine, that was how he prepared it, and send my herbal medication that me and my husband used that cure me and my husband in Just 2 weeks and we were tested HIV AIDS Negative. All Thanks to the powerful Dr OMO for his help in my life. contact him on his email FREEHIVCUREHOME@GMAIL.COM
whatssup him on +2348077309081,+2348105813057
I want to first say I am thankful to God almighty for making me see this day and secondly to Doctor Uyi who restored my health back. I have been Hepatitis B patient for some time now, I have be running here and there looking for help/cure but none could help. I ran into a testimony by someone who testified how she was cured of a terrible disease by Doctor Uyi. So I decided to contact the herbal doctor. I explained to him, and he said he can cure me. We started the process and he prepared herbs and send to me in my country and gave me directions on how I am to use it. I followed his directions and now To God be the glory he could cure me with his herbal mixture. I say once again thanks to Doctor Uyi for curing me of my Hepatitis B with his herbs. And in case you want to be cured of your disease too you can contact Doctor Uyi on his email: uyiherbalmedicationcenter@gmail.com or you call him on +2348077199766
GOOD DAY ALL VIEWERS,I have been suffering from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now, and i happen to have one kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i saw a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by a lady about how this powerful herbal Dr help her to get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ”my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a spiritual herbal healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these,will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact this herbal Dr called Dr Akuna on his email:drakunasolutiontemple@gmail.com,i explain my issue and he assure me that i will cure of my HIV/AIDS,so i believed and obeyed every of his instructions,and behold he prepare a herbal medicine for me and and i when i received it i started using it and after two weeks i went back for check-up and i was found negative,yours diseases can also be cure my beloved guest,just contact him on his Mobil number:+2348154625070 or you contact his website:
http://drakunasolutiontem.wix.com/dr-akuna
Hello I am surprised and still shocked with the great miracle that happened in my family, my husband and I have been to various hospitals and I have been tested HIV positive last year in June and my husband was HIV negative I was so surprised because i was still ill at that time and that lead us to the hospital, but the doctor confirmed that he had kidney/ Cancer problems. since we spent money around to get drugs from different hospital, I was looking through the internet for help when I saw a comment of people talking about DR.Ogoni on how he heal them of HIV disease and other diseases, I did not believe at first but I just choose to try the herbs and I contacted him by email (dr.ogonisolutiontemple@gmail.com) he told me what to do even if mine was more stressful than my husband different herbs was sent to us. To my surprise, my husband and I waited patiently for the treatment and the instruction given to us by this man called Dr.Ogoni and we went for a medical test and the result was negative and my husband reconfirmed and it was quite correct, even our doctor was confused he said he has never seen this kind of miracle before. Dr.Ogoni thank you very much for the good work in our lives and God will bless you for the good work you did. you can also contact that great and powerful man, if you have a problem with
• Cancer(All Types)
• Arthritis
• Diabetes
• Leukemia
Contact him and be free forever, if you need herbs to cure your herpes, via email dr.ogonisolutiontemple@gmail.com
THE WORLD should know how powerful Dr Akuna herbal medicine is that cure my Genital Herpes Simplex 1 that i have been diagnosed since 2015 January 3rd and i have tried all kinds of medicine to cleanse this disease off my body but i couldn’t get any help.one morning i was checking on a friend sky-rock blog where i saw a comment of how Dr Akuna cured several persons of their diseases of any kinds i was bewildered so i contacted him on his Email:drakunasolutiontemple@gmail.com after which i wrote to him about how i can get his remedy and he told me that he will prepare a herbal medicine for me that i will use and be cured in 2 weeks. i was so happy which i provided him the needed herbs to prepare my medicine. today i am free and happy after using Dr Akuna medicine for 2 weeks i was confirmed negative by my doctor. contact him today and be cured too. on his mobile:+23454625070 or his website: http://drakunasolutiontem.wixsite.com/dr-akuna
i want to share a story with anyone else going through a genital herpes infection. I was embarrassed about my condition, and thus the pixellation in the comments. After dating a guy back in 2009, i discovered what i thought was a case of the flu, but my doctor told me I had contacted Herpes Simplex. My boyfriend also had it, and had transmitted the infection to me, He claimed to be clueless about it. I developed a rash around my genital area, and then i later split up with him, now ex-boyfriend. After getting over the breakup, i became more objective about my condition, and started looking for a cure to rid it of this infection. I became disaffected with conventional treatments, in that you have to take some large pills every day, or large doses of antiviral medicine every time you feel another rash is developing. This is an awkward and ineffective way to rid an infection.
Then my friend, also a herpes sufferer, confided she had found a cure to rid her infection, which she had found a herbal doctor whose is name is Dr Uwawa “Get Rid of Herpes.” The treatment in the delivered to her worked for both of them. In conclusion, i Tiffany asks that if you too are suffering in silence,I endures getting Dr Uwawa herbal medication. To get to him through email, uwawherbalhome@gmail.com
I THANK GOD FOR MY LIFE so much..I am evelina by name , I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering froma deadly disease (HIV) for the past 4 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches,hospitalshave been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until last Month, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr Brudos. ali helped someone in curing her HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is (okhueleigbespellhome@outlook.com)I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical check up after some days after Using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in my life. if you are having a similar problems just email him on (okhueleigbespellhome@outlook.com) . He can also cure disease like Cancer, Diabetes, Herpes. Etc. You can reach me on email: okhueleigbespellhome@outlook.com
I want to share to the world how Dr Olorun helped me cure my HIV/Aids with his herb i never believe it will work because i was introduce to him by my friend who was cure of HIV/Aids by Dr olorun. so i will tell you all who is looking for a cure to their HIV/AIDS, he took research before he could finally get the solution to it. thank God today am a beneficiary to these cure and i went back to the hospital after three (3) months of taking the herb and i was negative, and he also cure any kind of cancer without any surgery and he heal with natural herb. please i urge you to contact him now through his email address: olorunoduduwaspiritualtemple@gmail.com
Good day to the house everyone i want to say a very big thanks to this great Dr.Suku for helping me to cure my HIV/AIDS disease for several years ago that i was diagnosed of this terrible virus, i have be tolling for so long with this disastrous affection, i have gone to several places to get a cure but nothing happened, i was going through a website of sky rock when i saw a testimony of Dr Suku how he has cured so many people of HIV/AIDS disease, i was very glad to find a solution to my disease but without wasting much time anymore i had to consult Dr Suku on his email address:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com after consulting him through his email address i told him exactly what happen and he assured me that everything will be just fine after has prepare a herbal medicine for me that after 2 weeks of usage i will be totally cured, i obeyed his instruction thereafter he prepare a herbal medicine for me and sent it to me and just as he has promised me, i was totally cured after 2 weeks of usage, i tested myself in hospital and was confirmed negative,today i am overdose with happiness, thanks to the great Suku for his tremendous help for my life, you can contact him today on his Mobile number:+2348074839242 or you can visit his website:http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku
I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all HERPES patient in the world i never believed that their could be any complete cure for HERPES or any cure for HERPES,i saw people’s testimony on blog sites of how DR Aba prepare herbal cure and brought them back to life again. i had to try it too and you can,t believe that in just few weeks i started using it all my pains stop gradually and i had to leave without the HERPES DRUGS the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few months now i have not had any pain,delay in treatment leads to death. Here is his email:dr.abaherbalhome@gmail.com his WHATSAPP number is +2348107155060.,…
CURE YOUR SELF OF THAT DISEASES OR INFECTION BEFORE THE NEW YEAR 2017..
CURE YOUR SELF FROM THAT ILLNESS TODAY,DON’T SPREAD YOUR INFECTION OR DISEASES TO OTHER INNOCENT PEOPLE OUT THERE…He don’t treat diseases,Hecure them.?
Contact Dr Sambola today and you will have a testimony…
GOD IS TRULY GREAT..Click on the link of the Doctor that cure me of my 2 years GENITAL HERPES;https://doctorsambolablog.wordpress.com/
Hey Dr Suku is real and he’s powerful herbal treatment..After been in pain and sorrow for over 6 years it was Dr Suku that cured me from Herpes Simplex Virus, I got infected with Herpes Simplex Disease in 2010 and I have visited several herbalists, spiritualists and pastors for cure me but all was in avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal medicine from Africa who have and herbal medicine to cure all kinds of deadly diseases including Walter,HIV AIDS, ALS, HPV, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Ghonorhea,Hepatitis B etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbalist via his email,greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com he prepared a herbal medicine portion and sent it to me via DHL Delivery when i received this herbal medicine portion, he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 2 weeks, I am now Herpes Negative.via his web/site: http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku all thanks to Dr Suku. Contact this great herbalist called Dr Suku or contact his Mobil number +2348074839242 his email:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com
My life Experience with Dr. ADE, I want to introduce this doctor who cured me and save me out of the sickness of HIV, With miraculous spiritual powers , herbal healing powers and herbal medicines from natural herbal plants.DR ADE is a leading herbalist healer on the entire African continent. I use pure natural herbal remedies and his ancestral powers to heal and solve all sicknesses, infections as well as solving all problems in nature of mankind, I am bless with a very powerful gift to cure people, I use traditional medicine and natural product to cure HIV and AIDS, cancer, traditional herbal medicines are often used as primary treatment for HIV/AIDS and for HIV-related problems including dermatological disorders, nausea, depression, insomnia, and weakness. Herbal Medicines are often used as primary treatment for HIV/AIDS and for HIV-related problems. For more information contact him on +2347057375409 or email: adespelltemple@gmail.com
Though i haven’t met DR EBUTE but i have being hearing and seeing his
wonderful deeds on people’s life.. This made me contacted him because i was
also diagnosed of ALS, When i contacted Him, without wasting time, he
started his Miraculous work in my Life, I am happy and Glad to say that i
am now cured after using his herbal Medicine.. You can also reach him
drebute16@gmail.com or reach him on whatsap +393512120399 he also
special on cureing
1…HERPS CURE
2…ALS CURE
3..HIV CURE
4.EPILESY
5…PROMOTION IN THE OFFICE
6…LOVE SPEEL
7>>EX BACK
Hello, My name is Tracy, am from Elkins WV. I am here to let the whole world know that, what ever health situation you are going through right now, there is a cure out there waiting for you but the problem is how to get the right source. Read my story and follow my advice. i was diagnosed with HIV for close to 8 years, Dr Baba Ukaka cured me with a natural herbal medicine, I got to know of him through other people testimonies, the people who he has helped were all thanking him and sharing their experience and giving testimonies. All i did was to order for the herbs for HIV, he sent it to me through courier delivery services and ask me to drink it for a period of four weeks, but before the completion of the 4th week all the HIV symptoms disappeared, when i went for checkup, i became NEGATIVE. I’ve done more than 5 HIV test already, they all turned out to be NEGATIVE. So many people testified about this same doctor on how he cast spells to bring back Ex lover, a spell to stop a divorce, a spell to make more profit in business and a good luck spell. He also have herbs for all kind of illness including asthma, cancer, Diabetic 1&2, Gonorrhea, Barrenness, Impotence, High Blood Pressure, Epilepsy, Herpes, Menopause problem, Menstruation problem etc. Hurry up and email him right now via: ukakaspellhome@gmail.com ..
It still unbelievable to believe that HIV AIDS still has cure, Me and my Wife has been suffering from HIV AIDS for so many years and we have search for help but we were unable to find one, i was told that there was no cure for HIV AIDS but somehow i believe that there was someone out that has a cure, so that was how i went in search for s solution on how to get cured of HIV AIDS and surprisingly i saw comment on daily news papers where lady testify of how Dr Ade herbal medicine cure her, i was so confused because first i thought that there was no cure but now seeing that someone outside has a cure, i thoughts of it as a scam but something told me to give it a try and when i did he reply me and assure me that me and my husband will be cured once we receive his herbal medicine, that was how he prepared it, and send my herbal medication that me and my husband used that cure me and my husband in Just 2 weeks and we were tested HIV AIDS Negative. All Thanks to the powerful Dr Ade for his help in my life. contact him on his email:Adespelltemple@gmail.com or contact his cell number+2347057375409.
Hello everybody ,please this testimony is true life story ,is real ,am a very honest man ,i can never post false testimony on social media ,so let me go straight to the point .me and my wife was diagnosed with HIV for two years,living a life of fear for two good years .Last 2 Weeks when i saw a post about a good herbalist in west Africa curing people from a deadly disease,such HIV/AIDS, HERPES,(Genetal warts) (HSV1, HSV2), (HPV) ACUTE RETROVIRAL SYNDROME (ARS), CANCER, VITILIGO, DIABETES, HEPATITIS B. CANCER, CELIAC, ALS, CHLAMYDIA, STROKE and any kind of Deadly DISEASES,with his herbal medicine , i thought it was not true,then i said let me try ,because am used to trying , until that day GOD wipe our tears,with DR UWA, He his gifted ,and he is so honest ,so easy to get along with ,so after i contacted him via his email address,so he replied and said our problem is solved that i must stop thinking,so i believed and have faith that we will be cured ,so i purchased the herbal medicine and he sent the herbal medicine to me through courier service ,when i received it ,he told us how to use it ,so we followed exactly the way he said we must use it,he said i will be totally cured after two weeks ,so after two week i went to see our family doctor he tested me and my wife and said we are negative ,we was so happy i thought i was dreaming ,please don:t ignore this post ,if you think is not real try and you will testify just like me and my wife ….thanks to DR UWA ,GOD BLESS you sir.his email address is druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com or call and whatsapp him on +2348063930531
Amber Owen
From United States
I can’t believe my genitial herpes and HIV is really cured, i never thought and believed that one day i will live on earth cured of this disease.i have been suffering of this deadly disease GENITAL HERPES and HIV since 7years ago.Happiness is all i see now i never thought that i will live on earth before the year runs out this is a miracle A shot testimony on how i was cured for my HERPES and HIV Virus diseases by Dr olokum with his Herbal Root Herbs Medicine, Although this is almost too impossible to believe, but I am here to fulfill my promise to Dr Ofemu, I am a survivor, I am a living proof of this medication, at first it sounded so fake, but my mum encouraged me to continue with the medication, within 3 days I notice the sours in my genitals were all dried up and my tongue stopped paining me, so i stopped taking my ARVS and focused on the herbal medication. I felted my body coming back to life, my skin, my face, no more body weakness and my mum kept praying for me, she was really happy when i was tested negative. This unbelievable transformation have also brought me closer to God, and thanks to Dr Olokum for his regular checkups, calls, sms and chats. I am CURED, I am CURED and I repeat I AM CURED! I have been a slave of HIV for 3years but it took just 18 days for my cure! God Bless you Sir! contact him now for any kind of diseases problem on his mail (drolokumspelltemple@gmail.com) he is a herbal remedy to all sickness i have copied and sent the link of your contacts to a few HIV/AIDS friends, please sir help them and God will increase you! thanks you again sir for putting a smile on my face again so i am posting to this forum saying if you are into similar situation or have any kind of disease problem you can as well contact him for help
God bless Dr. sebi for his marvelous work in my life, I was diagnosed of HERPES/HIV since 2010 and I was taking my medications, I wasn’t satisfied i needed to get the HERPES.HIV out of my system, I searched about some possible cure for HERPES/HIV i saw a comment about Dr. sebi, how he cured HERPES/HIV with his herbal medicine, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions, he started the remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine through UPS SPEED POST. I took the medicine as prescribed by him and 8 days later i was cured from HERPES/HIV,thank you drsebicellfood1@gmail.com Dr sebi ONCE AGAIN THANK YOU SIR
dr sebi cure the flowing virus, add him on whatsapp +2348158836673 my USA branch number +19147094469
1 cancer cure
2 diabetes cure
3 ringing ear
4 herpes cure
5 warts cure
6 HPV cure
7 Hiv
7 get your ex back
8 pregnancy herbal medicine
9 prostate enlargement
this is real take it serious,my name is Alex Omon from usa, who will believe that herbs can cure seven years HERPES in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot of money in getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was heart broken, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HERPES and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HERPES in my body, he prepare the herbal medicine for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of 2 weeks, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to another hospital and it was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HERPES positive to Dr Agbebaku, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address,dragbebakuspellsolutiontemple@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this Dr Agbebaku, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work. call and whatsapp him on +2349053099479. DOCTOR AGBEBAKU CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:- 1. HIV/AIDS 2. HERPES 3. CANCER 4. ALS 5. Hepatitis A,B,C 6. Diabetes 7. If you also want your ex husband or ex wife back you can also contact this grate man.
I am very happy to share this triumphant testimony, i never believed i was ever going to be HIV AIDS Negative. after being diagnosed by my doc i was so penalized on how i will ever regain my health. after suffering for 7years of HIV AIDS. finally Dr Akuna gave me a reason to be happy again after searching online then i found out that Dr Akuna has safe many lives of this disease. behold i was filled with Joy after writing to him on his email and he responded to me that i shouldn’t be skeptical that my disease is very simple for him to handle. i hold on to his words then i attended to every of his instruction then i provided every needed materials and that is how my medicine was prepared and send to me and he assured me after using his herbal medicine in 2 weeks i will be cured and i will come back and thank him. and that was it. i went to check myself after 2weeks and my doc confirmed me HIV AIDS Negative.all thanks to him contact his email:drakunasolutiontemple@gmail.com or his Mobile:+23454625070 or his website:http://drakunasolutiontem.wixsite.com/dr-akuna
this is real take it serious,my name is Alex Omon from usa, who will believe that herbs can cure seven years HERPES in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot of money in getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was heart broken, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HERPES and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HERPES in my body, he prepare the herbal medicine for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of 2 weeks, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to another hospital and it was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HERPES positive to Dr Agbebaku, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address,dragbebakuspellsolutiontemple@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this Dr Agbebaku, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work. call and whatsapp him on +2349053099479. DOCTOR AGBEBAKU CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:- 1. HIV/AIDS 2. HERPES 3. CANCER 4. ALS 5. Hepatitis A,B,C 6. Diabetes 7. If you also want your ex husband or ex wife back you can also contact this grate man.
Hello, My name is Alexis from US. I am here to let you know if you are having issues with your health, The solution is out there. I was cured of HIV with the use of a herbal medicine from Dr Baba Ogu. I was diagnosed with this virus for almost 12yrs but i was cured within few weeks after drinking the herbs which Dr Baba Ogu sent to me. Dr Ogu is a herbalist doctor. I know of this doctor through others people testimonies, they were all thanking him and praying for him. He has herbs for the following illness, Asthma, Cancer, Diabetic 1&2, Impotence, HBP,Herpes 1&2, Hiv, Chronic, Arthritis, Depression, etc. He is also a spell caster, he cast spell to bring Divorced lovers together, a spell to make more profit in business, good luck spell, etc. Email him now via: drbabaogu@gmail.com You can also call or Whatsap him on +2348137291215. Please once you are cured, let people know about it. Together, we fight to become healthy. God bless you.
i am really happy that i have been cured
from ( HIV AIDS) with the herbal medicine of Dralikuspellhome i
have been suffering from this disease for the past 2 years without
solution until i came across the email of this doctor who have cure so
many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance
to help me, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave me
his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follow his
instructions for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 1 week and
4days which i did, to my greatest surprise my result came out as
negative, i am really happy that there is someone like doctor aliku
who is ready to help anytime any day. To all the readers and viewers
that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this doctor
if you really have one and see if he will not actually help you. i am
not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying
what someone have not done for me and i know that there are some people
out there who are really suffering and hurting their family just because
of these diseases here is his contact:Dralikuspellhome@gmail.com or you can also call +2349036616161.
he also told me that he has cure for these diseases listed below
. HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS
. COPD
. HEPATITIS B
. GET YOUR EX BACK AND MAKE SHE/HIM LOVE YOU MORE
. CANCER
. COLD SORES
HIV aids. Thanks for your time
GOD IS TRULY GREAT
Click on the link of the Herbal Doctor that cure me of my 2 years GENITAL HERPES VIRUS;doctorsambolablog.wordpress.com
HOW I GOT RID OF MY 2 YEARS GENITAL HERPES WITHIN 7 DAYS,
THIS IS REAL,PLEASE DON’T IGNORE.
I caught genital herpes from my ex boyfriend who never never told me he have the virus. I had it for 2 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to this virus by ignorant people is ridiculous. Most people have herpes in one form or another,i was first taking Antiviral medicines, such as acyclovir(Zovirax), famciclovir (Famvir), and valacyclovir (Valtrex), are recommended for treating primary genital herpes outbreaks. This medicine can be taken when an outbreak occurs. It can also be taken every day to help prevent outbreaks,it is not a total cure… I will like to tell everyone who is reading this my testimony on how i get rid of my genital herpes.I was reading a comment on the internet,and i saw a testimony posted by a young lady from USA that she got rid of her herpes with the help of doctor SAMBOLA,a Traditional Herbalist.So i was so happy when i saw that post,that his herbal medication Cure the virus totally.I quickly copied the herbal doctor email address and i email him within 30 minutes he respond to my mail.I explain things to him he told me not to worry that i should fill his herbal form which i did..The next day he told me that he has prepare the herbal medicine,that i should send him my address that he want to sent his HERBAL MEDICINE to me via DHL or FED-EX that was how i got the herbal medication and i use it as i was instructed.After a week i went to see a Medical Doctor who confirmed my herpes was no more.When some of my friend who has herpes saw me they were surprise and i also introduce them to the man and they are also cure from the same Genital herpes today.If you have Genital or Oral herpes,kindly contact HERBALIST SAMBOLA via this email;herbalistsambola@gmail.com ..
He also have a herbal cure for Following DISEASES,this is not scam is Real.
-HIV
– HEPATITIS B
-ALS
-LOWER RESPIRATORY INFECTION
-MRSA(METHICILLIN-RESISTANT STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS
-ZIKA VIRUS
-COPD
-STROKE
-DIABETES
-IMPOTENCE
-PILE
-HYPERTENSION
-LOW SPERM COUNT
-MENOPAUSE DISEASE
-ASTHMA
-CANCER
-BARENESS/INFERTILITY
-PCOS
-SHINGLES
-VIRAL HEPATITIS/HEPATITIS B
-FIBROID
-ASTHMA,
-BARENESS/INFERTILITY
-DIARRHEA and so on…
CURE YOUR SELF FROM THAT ILLNESS TODAY,DON’T SPREAD YOUR INFECTION OR DISEASES TO OTHER INNOCENT PEOPLE OUT THERE…
Contact him today and you will have a testimony…Good luck
GOD IS TRULY GREAT..Click on the link of the Doctor that cure me of my 2 years GENITAL HERPES;https://doctorsambolablog.wordpress.com/
Goodluck.
I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all HERPES patient in the world i never believed that their could be any complete cure for HERPES or any cure for HERPES,i saw people’s testimony on blog sites of how DR losa prepare herbal cure and brought them back to life again. i had to try it too and you can,t believe that in just few weeks i started using it all my body stop gradually and i had to leave without the HERPES DRUGS the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few months now i have not had any pain,delay in treatment leads to death. Here is his email:dr.losaherbalhome@gmail.com his WHATSAPP number is +2348162760778 or call +2348162760778
I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all HERPES patient in the world i never believed that their could be any complete cure for HERPES or any cure for HERPES,i saw people’s testimony on blog sites of how DR losa prepare herbal cure and brought them back to life again. i had to try it too and you can,t believe that in just few weeks i started using it all my body stop gradually and i had to leave without the HERPES DRUGS the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few months now i have not had any pain,delay in treatment leads to death. Here is his email:dr.losaherbalhome@gmail.com his WHATSAPP number is +2348162760778 or call +2348162760778
I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all HERPES patient in the world i never believed that their could be any complete cure for HERPES or any cure for HERPES,i saw people’s testimony on blog sites of how DR losa prepare herbal cure and brought them back to life again. i had to try it too and you can,t believe that in just few weeks i started using it all my body stop gradually and i had to leave without the HERPES DRUGS the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few months now i have not had any pain,delay in treatment leads to death. Here is his email:dr.losaherbalhome@gmail.com his WHATSAPP number is +2348162760778 or call +2348162760778
It still unbelievable to believe that HIV AIDS still has cure, me and my Husband has been suffering from HIV AIDS for so many years and we have search for help but we were unable to find one, i was told that there was no cure for HIV AIDS but somehow i believe that there was someone out that has a cure, so that was how i went in search for s solution on how to get cured of HIV AIDS and surprisingly i saw comment on daily news papers where lady testify of how Dr OMO herbal medicine cure her, i was so confused because first i thought that there was no cure but now seeing that someone outside has a cure, i thoughts of it as a scam but something told me to give it a try and when i did he reply me and assure me that me and my husband will be cured once we receive his herbal medicine, that was how he prepared it, and send my herbal medication that me and my husband used that cure me and my husband in Just 2 weeks and we were tested HIV AIDS Negative. All Thanks to the powerful Dr OMO for his help in my life. contact him on his email FREEHIVCUREHOME@GMAIL.COM
whatssup him on +2348077309081.
I am so grateful to the great Suku for curing my herpes disease,for 7 years ago i was having this infection that made me look so horrible, since i have been having this disease i have been in a complete agony weeping everyday, i have gone to several places trying to get a cure but nothing was change, i had to search for solution in the internet, luckily i came across this testimony of how Dr Suku cured a lady from this terrible affection so i decided to contact him through his email address:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com i told him exactly how i was feeling and he assure me that he will help me to get cured from my disease, i believed him and obeyed all his instruction that he gave to me, afterwards he prepare a cure for me and when i received it and started using it just as he has promised me, i was cured totally within 2 weeks of usage. contact him at his mobile number:+2348074839242 or his website: http://greatsukusolutiontem.wixsite.com/dr-suku
Though i haven’t met DR EBUTE but i have being hearing and seeing his
wonderful deeds on people’s life.. This made me contacted him because i was
also diagnosed of HIV, When i contacted Him, without wasting time, he
started his Miraculous work in my Life, I am happy and Glad to say that i
am now cured after using his herbal Medicine.. You can also reach him
drebute16@gmail.com or reach him on whatsap +393512120399 he also
special on cureing
1…HERPS CURE
2…ALS CURE
3..HIV CURE
4.EPILESY
5…PROMOTION IN THE OFFICE
6…LOVE SPEEL
7>>EX BACK
It still unbelievable to believe that HIV AIDS still has cure, me and my Husband has been suffering from HIV AIDS for so many years and we have search for help but we were unable to find one, i was told that there was no cure for HIV AIDS but somehow i believe that there was someone out that has a cure, so that was how i went in search for s solution on how to get cured of HIV AIDS and surprisingly i saw comment on daily news papers where lady testify of how Dr OMO herbal medicine cure her, i was so confused because first i thought that there was no cure but now seeing that someone outside has a cure, i thoughts of it as a scam but something told me to give it a try and when i did he reply me and assure me that me and my husband will be cured once we receive his herbal medicine, that was how he prepared it, and send my herbal medication that me and my husband used that cure me and my husband in Just 2 weeks and we were tested HIV AIDS Negative. All Thanks to the powerful Dr OMO for his help in my life. contact him on his email FREEHIVCUREHOME@GMAIL.COM
whatssup him on +2348077309081,+2348105813057
Hello
I have been diabetic for some time and I followed a wide variety of treatments, I have even combined with different medicinal plants without clear results. My health was deteriorating more and more. But thanks to a method that I found on the internet to achieve the results i wanted,i knew from the beginning that this could help me, and I began to follow the method from Dr Lusanda and the results were wonderful: I recommend you to get in contact with him via
Email: drlusandaherbal(AT)gmail(DOT)com
website: www(dot)drlusandaherbal(dot)com
Hello!! I’m indeed very happy for the great help that Dr.Oduma rendered to me, I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I and my Wife was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS last 4 years ago, we went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, on till one faithful day , we saw a blog whereby Dr. Oduma cured a woman who also had herpes affection,we (Me and My Wife) decided to contact him which we did, he asked us to buy some items, unfailingly we sent him the money he will need in buying the items required , He caste the spell and sent us some herbs. He asked us to go for check-up after 7 days of casting the spell, Luckily for us we were tested herpes negative, now I believe all these Testimonies about him on the internet, he is truly a great man, if you are going through the same problem and you need help you can contact the great Herbalist and a spell caster on (drodumaherbaltemple@gmail.com) ..or calling number +2349035820114..You can also try and see He is a good man..
Though i haven’t met DR EBUTE but i have being hearing and seeing his
wonderful deeds on people’s life.. This made me contacted him because i was
also diagnosed of HIV, When i contacted Him, without wasting time, he
started his Miraculous work in my Life, I am happy and Glad to say that i
am now cured after using his herbal Medicine.. You can also reach him
drebute16@gmail.com or reach him on whatsap +393512120399 he also
special on cureing
1…HERPS CURE
2…ALS CURE
3..HIV CURE
4.EPILESY
5…PROMOTION IN THE OFFICE
6…LOVE SPEEL
7>>EX BACK
Good day everyone my name is jackson sandra from U.S.A, I have this great opportunity to share this testimony about how I get cure for my HIV,Two years ago I was HIV positive so I was suffering from it I was doing one thing or the order to get a cure there was know way for it so I was on my research on the internet I saw a testimony of a young man, about how DR.AKHIGBE help him get a cured for HIV with his herbal medicine I was surprise and I do not believe I said okay let me try him I contact him that night on his email and he gave me instructions and I follow it he told me what to do and I did it, after a week he sent to me the medicine true DHL he told me how to use it and I did exactly how he instructed me to use it, after two weeks he told me that I should go for test, indeed I did it, and behold I was HIV “negative” am so grateful Doctor, now am happy with my Husband and two kids I want to use this opportunity to say this, please if you have this kind of disease called HIV, I want you to contact him on is email;DR.AKHIGBESPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM or whatsapp him +2348106618681 or my assistant call me +13157910581 and my email: jacksonsandra022@gmail.com and he can also help you get a cure for HPV, HERPES, CANCER,disease and he can cure you from any kind of diseases with his herbal medicine. all you have to do is to believe him. thank you my Dr may god bless you……
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Prosperity spell
4. Protection spell
5. Get a job spell
6. Becoming a manager spell
7. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
8. Child spell
9. Love spell
10, vanishing spell
11. Success or pass spell
12. Marriage spell
13. Avenging spell
14. Popularity spell
15. Killing spell….
It still unbelievable to believe that HIV AIDS still has cure, me and my Husband has been suffering from HIV AIDS for so many years and we have search for help but we were unable to find one, i was told that there was no cure for HIV AIDS but somehow i believe that there was someone out that has a cure, so that was how i went in search for s solution on how to get cured of HIV AIDS and surprisingly i saw comment on daily news papers where lady testify of how Dr BAWADA herbal medicine cure her, i was so confused because first i thought that there was no cure but now seeing that someone outside has a cure, i thoughts of it as a scam but something told me to give it a try and when i did he reply me and assure me that me and my husband will be cured once we receive his herbal medicine, that was how he prepared it, and send my herbal medication that me and my husband used that cure me and my husband in Just 2 weeks and we were tested HIV AIDS Negative. All Thanks to the powerful Dr BAWADA for his help in my life. contact him on his email:drbawadasolutionhome@gmail.com or contact his cell number+2348110156066 or web/site
http://drbawadasolutionho.wixsite.com/drbawada
Though i haven’t met DR EBUTE but i have being hearing and seeing his
wonderful deeds on people’s life.. This made me contacted him because i was
also diagnosed of HIV, When i contacted Him, without wasting time, he
started his Miraculous work in my Life, I am happy and Glad to say that i
am now cured after using his herbal Medicine.. You can also reach him
drebute16@gmail.com or reach him on whatsap +393512120399 he also
special on cureing
1…HERPS CURE
2…ALS CURE
3..HIV CURE
4.EPILESY
5…PROMOTION IN THE OFFICE
6…LOVE SPEEL
7>>EX BACK
I am so so happy today, I have been suffering from HIV for the past 3years now,i have spent a lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy i have tried all. means in life to become HIV negative but there was no answer until i decided to try herbal solution and i found Great dr bello on an online research, i took a lot of Faith in him because I was so in need of anything that can cure my HIV and make it negative, so i contacted him and after his powerful intervention I’m so glad that i am now HIV.Negative, i am very very happy thank you. Great dr bello for helping cure my HIV negatives and restoring me back to my normal life again and how you help me to come back newly again without any form of. crisis i promise to tell your name and your cure, also your good. deeds to the whole world. Kindly contact him for cure regarding on HIV, Herpes, Cancer and other disease. Email bellospelltemple@gmail.com. call or whtsApp him +23408147271779.
this is real take it serious,my name is Philip Brenda who will believe that herbs can cure seven years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herbal medicine for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of 2 weeks, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to another hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to Dr Uwa, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address,druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this Dr uwa, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work. call and whatsapp him on +2348063930531
DOCTOR UWA CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. Hepatitis B
6. Diabetes
muticruzica554@gmail.com
My names are Kimberly Donalson… ALS has been ongoing in my family for long..I lost both parents to ALS and it is so much painful have not been able to get over. As we all know medically,there is no solution or cure for ALS and the cost for Medication is very expensive..Someone introduced me to a Herbal man email:(okijaike@gmail.com)(Native Medical Practitioner)in Africa.. I showed the man all my Tests and Results and i told him have already diagnosed with ALS and have spent thousands of dollars on medication..I said i will like to try him cause someone introduced me to him..He asked me sorts of questions and i answered him correctly..To cut the story short,He gave me some medicinal soaps and some herbs(have forgot the name he called them) and he thought me how am gonna use them all..At first i was skeptical but i just gave it a try..I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and i used all the soaps and herbs according to his prescription.. that he will finish the rest himself..and i called him 3 days after, i arrived and i told him what is the next thing..he said,he has been expecting my call.. he told me to visit my doctor for another test..Honestly speaking,i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, also negative and the doctor started asking me how do i get cure….Am telling this story to every one of you If you also having same problem you can contact him on his email address:okijaike@gmail.com .
Hello,i am Vivian by name and i am from south Africa,let me give this testimony to the public about a great man who help me out in serious illness I have HIV/AID for good 5year and I was almost going to the end of my life due to the way my skin look like all I have in my mind is let me just give up because life is not interesting to me any longer but I just pray for god every day to accept my soul when ever I’m gone lucky to me my kids sister run to me that she found a doctor in the internet who can cure HIV/AID she help me out on everything the man ask for, so he can cast a spell on me from his temple after all he ask of me was done, later I started getting more stronger my blood started to flow normally for 4 to 5 days I start getting Weight before a month my body started developing my skin started coming up after 2month I went for HIV test and I was tested negative I’m so happy that I can say I’m not an HIV/AID patient again.if you have HIV/AID or any sickness please contact dr olu leo now.his email is droluleospiritualtemple@gmail.com or you can call his mobile number +2348086803504 i wish you good luck on this God bless you all.
From my conception, my destiny was written. I grew up bearing your image in my mind, not knowing if you were real, not knowing if you existed. When I first saw you, I knew it was my destiny calling and that you had been made for me, as I was made for you. How good it feels to love and being loved when it is with you. I love you more than life itself.
I am Kate Hardy From USA
It is no longer news that the Acquired immune deficiency syndrome Herpes Virus is increasing by the day. The fear is that many people living with the sickness are scared of saying it because of the stigma that comes along with it.I am bold enough among many others to state that there is now a potent cure to this sickness but many are unaware of it. I discovered that I was infected with the virus 3 months ago, after a medical check-up. My doctor told me and I was shocked, confused and felt like my world has crumbled. I was dying slowly due to the announcement of my medical practitioner but he assured me that I could leave a normal life if I took my medications (as there was no medically known cure to Herpes). I went from churches to churches but soon found that my case needed urgent attention as I was growing lean due to fear of dying anytime soon. In a bid to look for a lasting solution to my predicament, I sought for solutions from the voodoo world. I went online and searched for every powerful trado-medical practitioner that I could severe, cos I heard that the African Voodoo Priests had a cure to the Herpes syndrome. It was after a little time searching the web that I came across one Dr Itua(A powerful African Voodoo Priest), who offered to help me at a monetary fee. I had to comply as this was my final bus-stop to receiving a perfect healing. My last resolve was to take my life by myself, should this plan fail. At last it worked out well. He gave me some steps to follow and I meticulously carried out all his instructions.
Last month, to be precise, I went back to the hospital to conduct another test and to my amazement, the results showed that ” I am NEGATIVE”.
You can free yourself of this Herpes virus by consulting this great African Voodoo Priest via this e-mail: drituaherbalcenter@gmail.com or call and whatsapp him on +2348063930531 He will help you and his herb medication is sure.
he has the cure on all this disease as he told me and it listed.
GENITAL WARTS/
PREGNANCY.
EPILEPSY.
GENPILENCIN.
HIV AIDS.
PREGNANCY
DIABETICS
STROKE.
EXPANDS OF PENIS BREAST
H.P.V TYPE 1 TYPE 2 TYPE 3 AND TYPE 4. TYPE 5.
HUMAN PAPAILOMA VIRUS.
HERPES.
SYPHILIS.
CANCER.
HEPATITIS A B and C.
HIRE BLOOD PRESSURES.
AND BODY BOILS.
AND BODY DISEASES .
THANK TO YOU ALL FOR YOUR TIME OF READING MY TESTIMONY AND MOST ESPECIALLY YOU
Dr ITUA I PRAY TO GOD TO NEVER LET ME AND MY FAMILY FORGET YOU IN OUR LIFE.
I was diagnosed of hepatitis in 2012 and I have tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail, until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from South Africa who prepare herbal medicine to cure all kind of diseases including hepatitis b virus, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal doctor via his email, he prepared a herbal medicine and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal medicine, he gave me step by instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly virus within 18-20 days of usage, I am now free from the virus, i was tasted negative. Contact this great herbal doctor via his email drlusandaherbal(AT)gmail(DOT)com or website on www(DOT)drlusandaherbal(DOT)com Goodluck
We have direct and efficient providers of Bank Guarantee (BG’s), Insurance Guarantees,Confirmable Bank Drafts, Standby Letters of Credit (SBLC) medium term note (MTN) and Third Party Guarantees. which are specifically for sell/lease at leasing price of 4+2% /32+2% for selling price.
If you are a potential Investor or principal looking to raise capital, we will be happy to answer any questions that you have about this opportunity and to provide you with details regarding these services.
Our BG/SBLC Financing can help you get your project funded, by providing you with yearly renewable leased bank instruments. We work directly with the providers of these instruments.
DESCRIPTION OF INSTRUMENTS:
1. Instrument: Bank Guarantee (BG) or Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC)
2. Total Face Value: Euro/USD 1,000,000.00 – Euro/USD 5,000,000,000.00
3. Issuing Bank: HSBC Bank London, Barclays Bank London, Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt etc.
4. Age: One Year and One Day (With the option of Rolls and Extension)
5. Leasing Fee: 4% + 1%
6. Delivery: Bank to Bank Swift MT799 and/or MT760
7. Payment: MT103
8. Hard Copy: By Bank Bonded Courier within 7 banking days after delivery of Swift.
BELOW IS OUR FCO PROCEDURE
WE will arrange for a fresh cut BG/SBLC EURO/USD $1million to $5billion in favor of your company with Euro clear access code and block code as well as the ISIN and CUSIP numbers and Common Code of the SBLC from Barclay’s Bank to enable you verify it at a lease cost of 4+2% After which you will transfer Euro cost fee to validate the instrument before it is delivered by swift MT199/MT799 pre-advice and finally via MT760 and the beneficiary is expected to pay 4% lease cost via MT103 to providers funding bank after verifying and authenticating the swift MT760 from issuing bank Barclay’s, hsbc, and deucthe bank etc.
Contact us for outstanding service, competence & professionalism;
For all inquires Contact:
Name: johnson Hatton
Email: johnsonhatton@gmail.com
Skype: johnson.hatton007
DR Ero herbal medicine is a good remedy for HIV virus cure
I was cured recently by one man from Africa Dr Ero,A friend introduced me to him i contacted him, and he treat me an cured my HIV virus permanently, It’s still a surprised to me because all hope was gone, so i decided to testify his goodness to everyone, So if you have any diseases like this, ACNE/HIV/ CANCER/ HEPATITIS C VIRUS/HERPES VIRUS/GENITAL WART/ ALS/ COPD, or any diseases he can cure it and is a humble and truthful man. You can write Dr Ero through mail: dreroherbaltreatment@gmail.com or call him with his telephone number +2349077338035.
I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2014, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at dr.zakiherbalhome@gmail.com or whatapp +2348148339190
Though i haven’t met DR EBUTE but i have being hearing and seeing his
wonderful deeds on people’s life.. This made me contacted him because i was
also diagnosed of herpes virus, When i contacted Him, without wasting time, he
started his Miraculous work in my Life, I am happy and Glad to say that i
am now cured after using his herbal Medicine.. You can also reach him
drebute16@gmail.com or reach him on whatsap +393512120399 he also
special on cureing
1…HERPS CURE
2…ALS CURE
3..HIV CURE
4.EPILESY
5…PROMOTION IN THE OFFICE
6…LOVE SPEEL
7>>EX BACK
8.. cancer cure
9.. diabetes cure
10.. wining of lotto
11.. warts cure
12.. HPV cure
13.. get your ex back
14 pregnancy herbal medicine
The Great Dr.OLIHA herbal medicine is a good or perfect cure remedy for HIV Virus, I was diagnose of HIV for almost 5 years, everyday i am always on research looking for a perfect way to get rid of this terrible disease as i always knew that what we need for our health is right here on earth though the scientist say there is know cure for this disease,on my search I saw some different testimony on how Dr. OLIHA has been able to cure HIV with is herbal medicine. I decided to contact this man, I contacted him and he guided me on how to purchase for the medicine. I asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, now everything is fine, I’m cured by Dr. OLIHA herbal medicine, I’m very grateful to Dr. OLIHA, reach him now on ( oliha.miraclemedicine@gmail.com ) or you can also call him on +2349038382931.
Dr. OLIHA Also Cures:
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES 1/2
3. CANCER
4. ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease)
5. Hepatitis B
6. chronic pancreatic
7. Emphysema
8. COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
9. Asthma
10.Acute angle-closure Glaucoma
11. Diabetes
12.CHRONIC PANCREATIC
13.CHLAMYDIA
14.ZIKA VIRUS
This is real take it serious, who will believe that herbs can cure seven years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herbal medicine for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to another hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address,drituaherbalcenter@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this DR ITUA, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work.Or contact his number via +2348142977967
DOCTOR ITUA CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. Hepatitis B
6. Diabetes
I THOUGHT THE PHYSICIANS SAY NO CURE FOR HERPES AND HIV/AIDS?, I AM TELLING YOU TODAY THAT DR ITUA CURE HERPES HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE AND ONCE YOU GET CURED YOU ARE FOREVER CURED IT IS NEVER REVERSIBLE.
MY NAME IS KIM COLE FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE
BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HERPES AND HIV BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I SUFFERED
FOR HERPES FOR GOOD 3 YEAR AND 2 MONTHS AFTER LOOSING HOPE THAT I CAN NEVER GET THE CURE BECAUSE THE DOCTORS SAID THERE IS NO CURE FOR IT,BUT THANKS BEEN TO THIS GREAT MAN CALLED DR ITUA WHOM I READ A TESTIMONY ABOUT ON HOW HE CURED HERPES AND HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE, I NEVER BELIEVE THIS BUT I DECIDED TO CONTACT HIM THROUGH THE STATED EMAIL,drituaherbalcenter@gmail.com and he send to me a herbal medicine and ask me to drink and bath with the herbal medicine for 2 weeks but to my greatest surprises, i went for a medical test after two weeks and my status was negative till today i cant keep sharing this testimony please brothers and sisters there is a cure to herpes and hiv/aids, contact this man for what ever you are going through, what ever sickness you are suffering from, hiv/aids,perkinsons disease, ALS,CANCERS,HERPES. contact him with his email via,drituaherbalcenter@gmail.com call or whatsapp him on,+2348063930531
Dr.Ogumen God will continue to bless you more abundantly, for the good works you are doing in peoples life, I will keep on testifying about your good work, I was healed from HERPES VIRUS through the help of Dr.Ogumen. I saw a blog on how Dr.Ogumen known as ‘LORD SPIRITUAL’ cured people with his herbal treatment, i did not believe but i just decided to give him a try, I contacted him and he prepare the herbs for me which i took, after taking it, he told me to go for check up, could you believe that i was confirm herpes negative after the test, and i went to a different hospital and it was also negative, i am so happy. If you have any problem or you are also infected with any disease like HIV/AIDS , HERPES , CANCER , ALS. He can also help u get your lover back to u again . etc kindly contact him now with his Email: ogumensolutioncenter@gmail.com or add him on whatsapp +2347064358629. you can also reach him on his phone number +2348112060028
Though i haven’t met DR EBUTE but i have being hearing and seeing his
wonderful deeds on people’s life.. This made me contacted him because i was
also diagnosed of herpes virus, When i contacted Him, without wasting time, he
started his Miraculous work in my Life, I am happy and Glad to say that i
am now cured after using his herbal Medicine.. You can also reach him
drebute16@gmail.com or reach him on whatsap +393512120399 he also
special on cureing
1…HERPS CURE
2…ALS CURE
3..HIV CURE
4.EPILESY
5…PROMOTION IN THE OFFICE
6…LOVE SPEEL
7>>EX BACK
I am really happy that i have been cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of DR JOEL, i have been suffering from this disease for the past 2 years and 7 mouth without solution until i came across the email of this doctor who have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and my husband, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follow his instructions for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 1 week and 4days which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this doctor who is ready to help anytime any day. To all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this doctor if you really have one and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me and i know that there are some people out there who are really suffering and hurting their family just because of these diseases so you can to mail him on drjoelhome@gmail.com or you can also whatsapp him on +2349038503545
he also told me that he has cure for these diseases listed below
. HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS.
.DIABETES
. CANCER
.HEPATITIS
.HIV/AIDS
Thank you for your time bye.
I THOUGHT THE PHYSICIANS SAY NO CURE FOR HIV/AIDS?, I AM TELLING YOU TODAY THAT DR OZI CURE HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE AND ONCE YOU GET CURED YOU ARE FOREVER CURED IT IS NEVER REVERSABLE.
MY NAME IS WILSON KITA JOYCE FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I SUFFERED FOR HIV/AIDS FOR GOOD ONE YEAR AND TWO MONTHS AFTER LOOSING HOPE THAT I CAN NEVER GET THE CURE BEACAUSE THE DOCTORS SAID THERE IS NO CURE FOR IT,BUT THANKS BEEN TO THIS GREAT MAN CALLED DR OZI WHOM I READ A TESTIMONY ABOUT ON HOW HE CURED HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE,I NEVER BELIEVE THIS BUT I DECIDED TO CONTACT HIM THROUGH THE STATED EMAIL,(droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com) and he send to me a herbal medicine and ask me to drink and bath with the herbal medicine for one 3 weeks but to my greatest surprises, i went for a medical test after two weeks and my status was negetive till today i cant keep sharing this testimony please brothers and sisters there is a cure to hiv/aids, contact this man for what ever you are going through, what ever sickness you are suffering from, like
(1) CANCER,
(2) DIABETES,
(3) HIV&AIDS,
(4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION,
(5) CANCER,
(6) IMPOTENCE,
(7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY
(8) DIARRHEA
(9) ASTHMA
(10)SIMPLEX HERPES AND GENITAL HERPES
11) HE ALSO HAVE SPELL TO BRING BACK YOUR EX
hiv/aids,perkinsons disease, ALS,CANCERS,HERPES. contact him with his email via droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com or whatsapp him through the following contact on +2348060858046
Gracias a Dr voodoo mi nombre es Mark David de reino unido Estoy aquí para compartir un buen testimonio de mi auto sobre cómo he entrado en contacto con un herborista real que me ayudó. Aprecio a todo el mundo por tomar su precioso tiempo para leer mi testimonio, hace 6 meses me diagnosticaron de HERPES, esto significa que hace 6 meses fui HERPES positivo cuando le conté a uno de mi buen amigo sobre esto, ella simpatizó conmigo y luego ella Dijo que iba a ayudarme, me dijo que debemos hacer algunas investigaciones en Internet, nos encontramos con Dr voodoo y mi amiga dijo que se ha encontrado con mucho sobre él y dijo que él es un verdadero herbolario remedio A todas las enfermedades, yo estaba muy sorprendido de esto y confundido también, yo estaba tan sin habla y rápidamente me pongo en contacto con él para ayudarme y él preparó algunas hierbas para mí y enviar a través de mí y me dijo que la forma en que iba a Se tomó la medicina que yo hice, y en las próximas 2 semanas fui al hospital y me dijeron que ahora soy HERPES negativo, estoy muy contento con esto, cuando me puse en contacto con vudú de nuevo para decirle el buen resultado, i Le preguntó cómo podía ayudarme, y me dijo que estaba dotado con él para curar cualquier enfermedad. También llegar a él también porque la salud es mejor que la riqueza Correo electrónico a través de “voodoospelltemple66@gmail.com
Hello i am very happy today. and I’m giving a testimony about
Dr.maduka who cured me from wake erection did the test and I was
confirmed positive, I was so confused because my son is just too young
and I need to be there for him, so I tried all means to make sure I
will be there for him, I saw a blog where Dr. maduka cured
Herpes,hiv,cancer,Emphysema. etc with root and herbs, I contacted him
through his email and i explained my problems to him, and he assured
me of herbal total cure, he did what he has been doing for other
people and after taking his Herbal medicine I was cured.Dr.Maduka also
asked me to go for check-up and i was negative again… I’m so happy
for what Dr. Maduka did for me, contact him via email on
madukahealinghome@gmail.com, am so
happy i am cured from weak erection
this is real take it serious, who will believe that herbs can cure seven years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herbal medicine for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to another hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr itua, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer and Herpes virus please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address,drituaherbalcenter@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this dr itua, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work. contact him and also whatsapp him on +2348063930531
I’M Victoria Kyle
From USA
DOCTOR ITUA CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. Hepatitis B
6. Diabetes………….
It took me 14 days to confirm the healing power of DR. TOKUBO HERBAL MEDICINE which flushes out HIV VIRUS from my body and made me negative till today. I never believed it will be this possible after been fooled by fake online doctors not until i went on a research about herbalism and i got a testimony from a lady who was Hiv+, and another lady was suffering from herpes and a guy who had diabetes were all CURED by doctor Baba Ogu. They said he prepares herbal medicine for sick people, no matter the illness, he will cure them and he also prepare spiritual charms to help get divorce lovers back and to help make more profit in business. Contact the doctor with +2349037990322 (WHATSAPP CHAT) and E-mail address: highpriesttokubo@gmail.com you can contact him for more information. Am really full of happiness, may God continue to Bless this man for his hardwork and sincerity even when the government refuses to assist him because they refused to believe in herbalist doctors. Please, once you’re cured, also share the good news to other people. Together we must fight to stay healthy.
I am here to give my testimony about DR OBOITE who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) by DR OBOITE, i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Familiar, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HERPES and i saw comment of people talking about how DR OBOITE cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HERPES result came out negative. I pray for you DR OBOITE am cured you can also get your self cured my friends if you really need this doctor help, you can reach him now email: droboiteherbalcurehomegmail.com or call him +2348054265852.
I am so grateful to Dr.Osondu for helping me to cure my Herpes Simplex virus disease which i suffered with for 4years, I found out I had herpes (type 2) on my genitalia 4years ago when my daughter was 8 weeks old. I was devastated. I get a flare up about twice a year, but it’s only one bump or so. Still, it sends me into depression. I recently heard about Dr.Osondu cure which i applied on bumps a few times a day which takes them away fairly quickly but before then, i really tried many prescribed medicine so that i can be cured from this deadly virus but all could not work for me all my prayers to God was to wake up one faithful day and get cured from the virus because i was finding it difficult to work at the office and it was still affecting my family till i met up with my friend”s cousin who introduce this Doctor to me.So i contacted him with doubting mind, but friends i could not believe it when he helped me with a positive solution and cure my herpes with his herbal cure remedies. You can also be cured if you are suffering from HERPES or any critical sickness that is giving you heartbreak and disturbing your family and job by contacting Dr.Osondu via: osonherbalcure@utlook.com or call +13473185334 Dr.Osondu CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASES:-
1. HSV1 and HSV2
2. Heart Disease
3. CANCER
4. HIV
5. Herpatitis B
6. Lip Lines and Aging Eye Bags
7. Control for Pregnancy
8. Removing Skin Tags and Moles
9. Asthma
10.Stroke
11.Diabetes
12.kidney disease.
TELL A FRIEND TO TELL A FRIEND AND LETS SAVE LIFES….
This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten
years HIV in my body, i navel believe that this will work i have spend a
lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was
waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great
man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him,
unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he
prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the
end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i
went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought
it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my
friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was
also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want
every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email
address, solutioncenterhome@gmail.com email or call +2347087771434 or whatsapp him he is
a great man.thank you for saving my life, and is also good in saving you
from any kind of diseases like Helps,Gonorrhea,Cardiac problem
Cancer
Watering sperm
Womb fertilization
Penis erection
Witch craft attack
S T D diseases
Internal heart
Rashes
Low sperm count
Dairy
And any long time sickness I promise I will always testify for your good work.
Greetings to the general public. Hiv is a terrible disease, if not for my husband and the help of a great herbalist DR OZI my life would have been a mess! i was diagnosed with hiv in 2008, my husband encouraged me and told me not to lose hope, i manage to give birth to a baby boy who was free from the disease, and my husband was always there for me. one day he came to me and told me that he have found a man who can cure me. base on scientist, they said there is no cure for hiv, he told me that he has seen many testimonies about him on the internet. we decided to contact him, we filled his herbal home form, and he asked us to buy some items which we did. three days later he asked me to go for hiv test, faithfully i went to do the test, and behold i was cured, the virus was not found in my body….. my dear husband and my father DR OZI God will surely bless the both of you, till the end of time… if you have any problem kindly contact him with his email: droziherbalcurehome@gmail or whatsapp him on him mobile phone number +2348060858046
I am really happy that i have been cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of DR JOEL, i have been suffering from this disease for the past 2 years and 7 mouth without solution until i came across the email of this doctor who have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and my husband, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follow his instructions for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 1 week and 4days which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this doctor who is ready to help anytime any day. To all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this doctor if you really have one and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me and i know that there are some people out there who are really suffering and hurting their family just because of these diseases so you can to mail him on drjoelhome@gmail.com or you can also whatsapp him on +2349038503545
he also told me that he has cure for these diseases listed below
. HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS.
.DIABETES
. CANCER
.HEPATITIS
.HIV/AIDS
Thank you for your time bye.
Hello Everyone, my name is MALINDA, i m from United
State. I want to share my testimonies to the general public
on how this great man called Dr OZI cure my HIV/AIDS
disease. I have been a HIV/ AIDS positive for over 11 month
and i have been in pains until i came across this lady when i
traveled to Africa for Business trip who happen to once been
a HIV/AIDS disease, i explained every thing to her and she
told me that there is this Great Dr, that help her to cure her
HIV/AIDS disease and she gave me his email address for me
to contact and i did as she instructed. And the great man DR OZI
told me how much to buy the HIV/AIDS herbal medication
and how i will get it, which i did. And to my greatest surprise
that i took the HIV/AIDS herbal medicine for just one week
and behold i went for a HIV/AIDS test, for to my greatest
surprise for the Doctor confirmed me to HIV/AIDS free and
said that i no longer have HIV/AIDS in my system and till now
i have never felt any HIV/AIDS again, so i said i must testify
the goodness of this man to the general public for if you are
there surfing from this HIV/AIDS problems or any deadly
disease or other disease for i will advice you to contact him
on his working email: droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com@gmail.com
or whats app him on +2348060858046
(1) CANCER,
(2) DIABETES,
(3) HIV&AIDS,
(4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION,
(5) CANCER,
(6) IMPOTENCE,
(7) SIMPLEX GENITAL HERPES
(8) DIARRHEA
(9) ASTHMA..
Dr Ero herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your HEPATITIS B,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.i was having HEPATITIS B for more than 5 year when i met Dr Ero online how on how he has cured so many people and how greatly he has helped many individuals online,so i contacted him and explained my situation to him and behold i was cure with his herbal medicine and now we are living happily, so to anyone issue on herpes challenges i advised that you contact dreroherbaltreatment@gmail.com he can also cure any disease such as HIV/AIDS HEPATITIS B,DIABETICS,CANCER,HERPES HE is the great herbalist man called Dr.Ero i must say a big thanks for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir.his Mobil number +2349077338035.
Good day everyone, i’m Marticia If getting herpes cure was that easy then why do a lot of people still suffer from herpes?. i was diagnosed of herpes back in 2013 and i was also told it has no cure, i have been leaving with it since then, but i kept praying and doing everything possible to get cured, so i never stopped doing research about finding a cure, i came across testimonies about people getting cured through herbal medication, and i have always believe in herbs and its medical properties, after doing so many research about it i found Dr. Lusanda and i discovered he was a professional in herbal medication and he has also helped many people, i contacted him through his Website: www(dot)drlusandaherbal(dot)com we talked on phone and i confirmed he was genuine, i did all what he told me to do, i received the medicine, used it as he has prescribed, and glory be to God almighty i am completely cured, i went back to my doctor to confirm it. Do not be deceived THERE IS A CURE FOR HERPES, doctors might tell you there is no cure but WITH HERBAL MEDICATION THERE IS A CURE and if you need it contact Dr. Lusanda Email: drlusandaherbal(at)drlusandaherbal(dot)com or website www(dot)drlusandaherbal(dot)com
I really happy that i and my husband are cured of (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of Dr Fasakin Ifelaja , i have
been suffering from this disease for the past 4 years without solution until i came across the email of this doctors who
have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and my husband, he told
me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follows his
instruction for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 5 weeks and which i did, to my greatest surprise our result
came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this DR who is ready to help anytime any day. to all
the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this Dr and see if he will not
actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done
for me. His contact on:
Email:drfasakinifelajahealinghome@gmail.com
I really happy that i and my husband are cured of (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of Dr Fasakin Ifelaja , i have
been suffering from this disease for the past 4 years without solution until i came across the email of this doctors who
have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and my husband, he told
me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follows his
instruction for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 5 weeks and which i did, to my greatest surprise our result
came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this DR who is ready to help anytime any day. to all
the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this Dr and see if he will not
actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done
for me. His contact on:
Email:drfasakinifelajahealinghome@gmail.com
Am GEORGE PAUL am from USA, i want you all to stop what you are doing right now and please take a few minutes to read
my message, Am 50 years old i have been sick of DIABETES type 1 AND 2 for many years i cant even remember until just 2 WEEKS
ago i came across an article just like this about a Dr called DR FASAKIN IFELAJA who they said he cured DIABETES ,i took his email
(drfasakinifelajahealinghome@gmail.com) and contacted him and he gave me a herbal medicine which i used as he instructed and after
which all my whole body system changed and now am no longer sick of Diabetics. He cured me. I advise you contact him if
you are sick of this sickness or have someone who is. Please help people find this cure as i am doing now. You can reach
DR FASAKIN IFELAJA on his Email:drfasakinifelajahealinghome@gmail.com
Regards
GEORGE PAUL
Hello people. My name is Jannifer Daniels. I’m From Germany. My life is back! I was cured of hiv virus. I was diagnosed
with this virus for the past 7 years, I came across a blog just last months ago when I was browsing with my computer and I
a series of testimonies post from people making reference to Dr. Fasakin Ifelaja on how the man used natural herbal medicine to
cure them when they were suffering from HIV virus, diabetic 1&2, herpes,asthma,Gonorrhea, Barrenness, Impotence, Womb
damage, High Blood Pressure,Epilepsy, etc and how he cast a spell for them , a spell to earn more
profits on their business and so on. Some people testified that he cast a spell to bring their Ex lover back, some
testified that he restores womb, some testified he cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. Although I did not believe them
but yet I took his email address because i wanted to give it a try because i have been suffering from this virus for the
past 7 years and my doctor said i have few time left to live.That’s was the main reason I emailed Dr Fasakin Ifelaja to see if he
can really cure me because i don’t want to die, he responded to my mail immediately, i explained my problems to him, he
promised to send me HIV herbal medicine but he later asked me to purchase the herbal medicine which I did, he gave some
prescription on how to be drinking the herbs and asked me to go for test on the 6th week after drinking the herbs to
confirm my status, I followed his instructions and I went for the test this month , the result came out negative, I did 4
test already, they all turned out to be negative. I can’t thank dr fasakin ifelaja enough, he cured me of my HIV virus. I will
forever remain grateful to Dr Fasakin Ifelaja, he have all the medicine that can cure any illness you are suffering from, email
him right now. Please once you are cure, also spread the good news to others so that those with issues can be help.
Contact Dr Fasakin Ifelaja on: drfasakinifelajahealinghome@gmail.com
Email:drfasakinifelajahealinghome@gmail.com
Medical scientists have discovered a new way to battle HIV AIDS by using a man called Dr itua
MY NAME IS Greg Thomas.I SAW A COMMENT ON POSITIVE BLOGS AND I WILL LOVE TO TELL EVERY BODY HOW MY STATUS CHANGES TO NEGATIVE and i got cured,
AND AM NOW A LIVING WITNESS OF IT AND I THINK ITS A SHAME ON ME IF I DON’T SHARE THIS LOVELY STORY WITH OTHER PEOPLE INFECTED WITH THIS DEADLY VIRUS.
HIV HAS BEEN ONGOING IN MY FAMILY, I LOST BOTH PARENTS TO HIV. AND IT IS SO MUCH PAIN I’VE NOT BEEN ABLE TO GET OVER..
AS WE ALL KNOW MEDICALLY THERE IS NO SOLUTION TO IT..AND MEDICATION IS VERY EXPENSIVE..SO SOMEONE INTRODUCED ME TO A HERBAL PRACTITIONER IN AFRICA..
I HAD A JOB THERE TO EXECUTE SO I TOOK TIME TO CHECK OUT ON HIM.I SHOWED HIM ALL MY TESTS AND RESULTS..
I WAS ALREADY DISORGANIZED WITH HIV AND IT WAS ALREADY TAKING ITS TOWL ON ME..
I HAD SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS SO I DECIDED TO TRY HIM OUT ALTHOUGH I DID’NT BELIEVE IN IT,
I WAS JUST TRYING IT OUT OF FRUSTRATION? AND AFTER 14 DAYS, HE TOLD ME TO GO FOR A MEDICAL TEST.
AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE THAT 5 DIFFERENT DOCTORS CONFIRMED IT THAT AM NEGATIVE..IT WAS LIKE A DREAM,,I NEVER BELIEVE HIV HAS CURE..AM NOW NEGATIVE,,
AM A LIVING WITNESS..I DON’T KNOW HOW TO THANK THIS MAN? I JUST WANT TO HELP OTHERS IN ANY WAY I CAN..
I HAVE JOINED MANY FORUMS AND HAVE POSTED THIS TESTIMONIES AND ALOT OF PEOPLE HAS MAIL AND CALLED THIS MAN ON PHONE AND AFTER 14 DAYS THEY ALL CONFIRMED NEGATIVE..
BBC NEWS TOOK IT LIVE AND EVERY EVERYBODY SAW IT AND ITS NOW OUT IN PAPERS AND MAGAZINES THAT THERE IS A HERBAL CURE FOR HIV AND ALL WITH THE HELP OF THIS MAN,,
IF YOU WISH TAKE IT OR NOT..GOD KNOWS I HAVE TRIED MY BEST. ABOUT 28 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE THROUGH THE HERBAL CURE OF DR ITUA
AND THEY SEND MAILS TO THANKS ME AFTER THEY HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE,,THIS MAN IS REAL..DON’T MISS THIS CHANCE,,HIV IS A DEADLY VIRUS,,GET RID OF IT NOW..
If there is anyone who has similar problem and still looking for a way out, his email still remains drituaherbalcenter@gmail.com or call or whatsapp him on +2348063930531
Thanks Moderators…
My life Experience with Dr. ADE, I want to introduce this doctor who cured me and save me out of the sickness of HIV, With miraculous spiritual powers , herbal healing powers and herbal medicines from natural herbal plants.DR ADE is a leading herbalist healer on the entire African continent. I use pure natural herbal remedies and his ancestral powers to heal and solve all sicknesses, infections as well as solving all problems in nature of mankind, I am bless with a very powerful gift to cure people, I use traditional medicine and natural product to cure HIV and AIDS, cancer, traditional herbal medicines are often used as primary treatment for HIV/AIDS and for HIV-related problems including dermatological disorders, nausea, depression, insomnia, and weakness. Herbal Medicines are often used as primary treatment for HIV/AIDS and for HIV-related problems. For more information contact him on +2347057375409 or email: adespelltemple@gmail.com
Thanks to DR.OKAKA, the man who cure me from HIV, help me to gain happiness and forget about my worries this is the man that can as well help the world, this diseases I can remember 4 year ago when I was searching for cure and how I have spent a lot of my money and I finally lost all hope due to my condition and I couldn’t find a cure and this made me feel like I’m going to die anytime sooner, but lucky for me two weeks ago I was here on the internet, checking for remedy and I came across a comment on a blog about this great man DR.OKAKA. what a lucky day for me and today am giving my testimony about him I have never believe there is cure at all, but this man just want me to give him a try, if he cannot do it I will know his is not DR.OKAKA and that he has been doing this great curing work for many years now, so I put my hope on him and also in God but today am very happy to tell my story to you all, I got it from my ex after our first daughter and because of this I was unable to get another husband but after my encounter with this great man DR.OKAKA, I’m now HIV negative and I’ve gain back my chances of getting married again. To everyone out there diagnosed with HIV or any other diseases, you can reach out to DR.OKAKA now on his Email via DROKAKASOLUTIONHOME@GMAIL.COM. I hope you take a chance to a good life with a better health.
PLEASE READ THIS TESTIMONY OF HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS AND HIV IT WILL HELP YOU A LOT
i am so happy to share this testimony with the world because generally there are so many doubts about the cure of HIV and HERPES simplex virus This is real take it serious, i am so happy that today i can give this testimony to the world and also help in saving life of people who has been condemned for death just as i was ,who will believe that a herb can cure HERPES and HIV VIRUS completely from the body , i never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot of money getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, it got to a time that all i was waiting for is death to come because i was broke and i already have strong outbreaks from the herpes virus, one day i was going through the net asking questions online just to know more about the latest development in the medical sector to see if there is still hope then i stumbled on a post about this great man called DR. MOHAMMED through an online friend who publicly made a testimony on how she was also cured of herpes simplex virus2 by this herbal doctor who is well known for his strong ancient herbal practice for HERPES, HIV, and CANCER cure,at first i doubted both the woman and the doctor just as so many that see’s this post would doubt because medically it has been proven impossible but later i decided to give him a try so i emailed him I did not believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared a herbal medicine (CURE) and sent it through Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office. they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and after receiving it, i took the medicine as prescribed by him at the end of 14 days that the medicine lasted, he told me to go to the hospital for a test, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me Herpes simplex virus and HIV negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospitals and was also negative the doctors were speechless and said it was a miracle, thank you sir for saving my life even if you cannot see this post i shall never stop testifying the impact you made in my life by restoring back my life when i was being stigmatized and even avoided by family and friends , I promise I will always testify of your good works. if you are herpes simplex virus or HIV patient, contact him and I am sure you will get cured, contact him via: emaill at herbalcure12@gmail.com)OR YOU CAN CALL HIM ON THESE PHONE NUMBER (+2349036036397) THE THINGS DR. MOHAMMED CAN ALSO CURE AS WELL . HERPES . HIV/AIDS . CANCER
KIDNEY STONES
ULCER
PORT-RATE DISORDER
DIABETES
A great thanks to Doctor High priest tokubo the man that work for you as a father. I was having gential herpes for 6year I never found cure I was embarrassed every time I always have pain every time am very happy for Doctor high priest tokubo who God bring as helper to me, when I found his email on internet i was shock if it was true serious the man is real, he will ask you to choose for your choice of your propose of the cured he inform me about the herbs cure and the spell casting and the spell casting take 45mins to work which I applied for, once you provide what he need for the spell casting he get the necessary thing available for the cure and he go on with the cure, he inform me that the cure is done at night when will was in the night he go on with the spell casting at time I sleep off because he ask me to sleep on my bed, when I wake-up I found changing in my body I was cured I run to hospital for test I found out am negative.He also cure DIABETES, EX BACK, ALS, HEPATITIS B, CANCER, HERPES, HIV
1) If you want your ex back.
(2) If you always have bad dreams.
(3) You want to be promoted in your office.
(4) You want women/men to run after you.
(5) If you want your own children
(6) You want to be rich.
(7) You want to tie your husband/wife to
be yours forever.
(8) If you need financial assistance.
(9) How you been scammed and you
(10) and if you ant your herpes cure back
waste your time no more. Contact him via: ((highpriesttokubo @ gmail.com))Thank You Dr High priest tokubo.
I’m Stacy Dean from USA i was cured of HERPES with natural herbs by a herbal doctor. I had my first outbreak of oral herpes nearly 14 years ago. Of all the horridness, the pain and itching were unbearable. I literally freaked out as my general physician said that it had no cure. The outbreaks were not that frequent initially, but every time I’d fall sick, it would resurface. I had so many sores this year that I was desperate to try anything to get rid of them. Three months ago a friend suggested that I try herbal medicine; from a very powerful herbal doctor called Dr Okadukpon. I looked up his blog on the internet site and indeed he have had immense success with his product. There were lot of persons posting their testimony about how he cured them. I quickly applied through his email as (okadukpon_herbalhome@hotmail.com) or (okadukponherbalhome@gmail.com). and started using his remedies. I’m so relieved to say that I’ve been cure and my hospital result came out negative and I’ve not had even one outbreak for a whole 2 month now. Moreover, I’m feeling great from within. I truly endorse Dr Okadukpon HerbalCenter, it really works for me. so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him with is email as;(okadukpon_herbalhome@hotmail.com) or (okadukponherbalhome@gmail.com). He is also able to cure all manner of VIRUS even (COPD), HIV/AIDS, Lower Respiratory Infections, Trachea, Bronchus, and Lung Cancers, Diarrheal Diseases, Diabetes Mellitus, Preterm Birth Complications, Tuberculosis (TB).
this is real take it serious, who will believe that herbs can cure seven years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herbal medicine for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to another hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr itua, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer and Herpes virus please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address,drituaherbalcenter@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this dr itua, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work. contact him and also whatsapp him on +2348063930531
I’M Victoria Kyle
From USA
DOCTOR ITUA CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. Hepatitis B
6. Diabetes
I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all patient of [HPV] in the world. i never believed that their could be any complete cure for or any cure for Human papillomavirus (HPV] papillomavirus (HPV), Mrs Maryann introduce me to Dr akabaherbal a herbal doctor who lives in Africa who brought him back to life again. so i had to try it too and you can,t believe that in just few weeks i started using the herbal medicine he sent to me i was perfectly OK and . Right now i can tell you that few months now i have not had any symptoms of HPV and i have just went for text last week and the doctor confirmed that there is no trace of any HPV in my body system. Glory be to God for leading me to this genuine Dr akabaherbal I am so happy as i am sharing this testimony. My advice to you all who thinks that their is no cure for HPV that is Not true ,just contact him and get cure from Dr akabaherbal via his email dr.akabaherbal@gmail.com and you will be free and free forever, Try it and you will not regret it because it truly works. One thing i have come to realize is that you never know how true it is until you try…or you can what sappn him +2347064900614
i want to inform the public how i was cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) by Dr Unuareghe,i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on herpes and i saw comment of peocple talking about how Drunuareghe cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my herpes result came out negative. I pray for you Dr unuareghe, am cured you can also get your self cured my friends if you really need Dr unuareghe help, you can reach him now on dr.unuareghecuringhome@gmail.com
Hello everyone! Still donÂ’t know the right words to express my Gratitude to the Great Dr akabaherbal After been diagnosed of HERPES 1 and 2 VIRUS in July, i was given so many health prescription and advice with no improvement, I totally lost hope, until i found many testimonies of Great Dr. akabaherbal in an online research on google, Like anybody would be, I was very skeptical about contacting him, but i later did and he opened up to me and told me what was involved and he started the remedies for my health, i gave him a try and Thank God, i was cured from herpes permanently by the herbal medication I received from him true DHL delivery. I never thought that herpes can be cured, from the bottom of my heart IÂ’m truly grateful,i still do not know how it was cure it highly unbelievable it just just too real to be real i pray you have long life so you can help many more people on earth with your herbal medical support. i advice any one that is living with herpes virus should Contact the Great Dr akabaherbal today, because it has the cure to any problem Email him on dr. akabaherbal@gmail.com or his whatsapp on +2347064900614
TESTIMONY OF HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure herpes, i never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, it got to a time that i was waiting for is death to come because i was broke, one day i heard about this great man called Dr. Akaba who is well know for Herpes, HIV, and Cancer cure, i decided to email him I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared a herbal medicine (CURE) and sent it through Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office. they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and after receiving it, i took the medicine as prescribed by him at the end of the one week, he told me to go to the hospital for a checkup, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me Herpes simplex virus negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to another hospital and was also negative, thank you for saving my life, I promise I will always testify of your good works. if you are herpes simplex virus patient, contact him and I am sure you will get cured, contact him via: akabaherbal@gmail.com or call +2347064900614…..or whatsapp him +2347064900614 THESE ARE THE THINGS Dr. Akaba. . HERPES . HIV/AIDS . HPV. CANCER
I have been suffering from HIV/AIDS disease for the last five years and had constant pain, especially in my body. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Herpes virus and Cancer) by this Man Dr.Brudos and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr Brudos telling him about my HIV/AIDS he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr.Brudos assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was true, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness disease, HERPES CURE OR CANCER OR HPV CURE,HIV&AIDS, or any other at all you can email Dr ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com your healing now and be free from cancer Here is him email:dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com
I am david tracy, from Los Angels in USA , am very happy to share this little hansom testimony, I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr James has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr James on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr James can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr James i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr James on any treatment for any Disease like HIV/AIDS ,HERPES, DIABITES, HPV , he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach Dr James on his email.drjamesherbalsolutiontemple@gmail.com /drjames92@hotmail.com ……… or whatsapp number____+2348153863900 may god bless you sir for your good works………
i am Edwin Marshal,i am here to say to the world that there is a cure for hiv and aids i was cured of hiv virus by Dr.Asein herbal medicine,i have been feeling the symptoms in my system untill i went to the hospital and i was told i have hiv and that there is no cure i was very sad and confused untill i came accross some certain testimonies online on how Dr.Asein has cured alot of people with his herbal medicine so i decided to give him a try and he told me everything about the medicine and he prepared it and send to me through DHL delivery service and i received it and took it as prescribed by him for 14days then i went for chek up and i was tested NEGATIVE i am now happy again.i will advice anyone suffering from hiv to contact him on Dr.Aseinherbalhome@gmail.com or you whatsapp him with his mobile number on +2348163904713 i wish you all GOOD LUCK.
Though i haven’t met DR EBUTE but i have being hearing and seeing his
wonderful deeds on people’s life.. This made me contacted him because i was
also diagnosed of HIV, When i contacted Him, without wasting time, he
started his Miraculous work in my Life, I am happy and Glad to say that i
am now cured after using his herbal Medicine.. You can also reach him
drebute16@gmail.com or reach him on whatsap +393512120399 he also
special on cureing
1…HERPS CURE
2…ALS CURE
3..HIV CURE
4.EPILESY
5…PROMOTION IN THE OFFICE
6…LOVE SPEEL
7>>EX BACK
I am maria williams from USA, i am really happy that i have been cured
from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of DR OHIKHOBO , i have been suffering from this disease for the past 2 years without solution
until i came across the email of this doctor who have cure so many people
with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me, he
told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave me his herbal medicine
and direct me on how to use it, i also follow his instructions for use and
he ask us to go for a check up after 1 week and 4days which i did, to my
greatest surprise my result came out as negative, i am really happy that
there is someone like DR OHIKHOBO who is ready to help anytime any day.
To all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop
doubting it and contact this doctor if you really have one and see if he
will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to
the public and start saying what someone have not done for me and i know
that there are some people out there who are really suffering and hurting
their family just because of these diseases. you can email him via
drohikhoboherbalcenter@gmail.com or watsapp him via +2348103601042
he also told me that he has cure for these diseases listed below
. HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS
. COPD
. HEPATITIS B
. GET YOUR EX BACK AND MAKE SHE/HIM LOVE YOU MORE
. CANCER
. COLD SORES
Thank you for your time bye.
Hello!! I’m indeed very happy for the great help that Dr. ohikhobo rendered to me, I was a herpes patient my husband also was a herpes patient, we saw a blog whereby Dr. ohikhobo cured herpes, we (Me and My Husband) decided to contact him which we did, he asked us to buy some items, unfailingly we sent him the money he will need in buying the items required, He castes the spell and asked us to go for check-up after three days of casting the spell, Luckily for us we were tested herpes negative, now I believe all these Testimonies about him on the internet, he is truly a great man, if you want to discuss with me on how he cured us, kindly email me on drohikhoboherbalcenter@gmail.com or you can contact the great dr ohikhobo via +2349053294137 or you can wattassap him via +2348103601042.
This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten
years HIV in my body, i navel believe that this will work i have spend a
lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was
waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great
man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him,
unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he
prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the
end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i
went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought
it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my
friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was
also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want
every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email
address, solutioncenterhome@gmail.com email or call +2347087771434 or whatsapp him he is
a great man.thank you for saving my life, and is also good in saving you
from any kind of diseases like Helps,Gonorrhea,Cardiac problem
Cancer
Watering sperm
Womb fertilization
Penis erection
Witch craft attack
S T D diseases
Internal heart
Rashes
Low sperm count
Dairy
And any long time sickness I promise I will always testify for your good work.
Thanks Dr. Akpan for your kindness, everybody knows HERPES is a deadly disease. I was once a herpes patient and am from USA, am 38 years and I contacted this disease when I was 36, I have been on drugs and hospital medication ever since, just few weeks back here I got this man’s email on the testimony that he cured HERPES so was surprised when I read the testimony and did not believe there is cure to HERPES and later I saw another testimony about this same Doctor, then I have to try and get the real truth of this testimony and I contacted him through his email below and he emailed me back giving me directives and what i needed to do and which i did. Well I don’t know how he did it but God is my witness that his cure is strong and powerful. I promise you, you will rejoice just as i am now if you contact him now… His Email is , AKPANHERBALHELP@GMAIL.COM or call him +2348143502763…
I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr Lusanda and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr. Lusanda telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr. Lusanda on : drlusandaherbal(at)drlusandaherbal(dot)com sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!! with your lovely Email Address drlusandaherbal(at)drlusandaherbal(dot)com or website on www(dot)drlusandaherbal(dot)com THANKS SO MUCH DOCTOR
Hello let me share this testimony to the world to hear about him too this man really exit I was HIV positive over 9year I have being in medication and I try to look for cure to my problem and I go through internet doctor and I found a tradition doctor named DR.agbebaku I contacted him for help he give me all his laws and rule that if I get cured I should write about him and that is what am doing now, this man ask for some information about me, which I give him this man cure me from HIV what a great man thank for your help when he get the information he told me that he is about to work on it 20 to 30 minute this man email me and told me what to do for the curing which I did after all the things needed for the cure is provide the man call me in 45mins later and tell me to go for test what a great day to me I was negative thanks dr.Agbebaku you can Dr.Agbebaku through his email address, drabebakuspellsolutiontemple@gmail.com or whatsapp him on +2349053099479
Hello! I bring good news to the world about what a spiritualist did for i and my mother.this is a place where the impossibility becomes possibility.My name is Mohamed Alisha from malaysia.Its been two months ago now since i ve been diagnosed of Hiv and Aids after my mother has since be suffering from a disease known as Herpes the doctor here in my town advised that we transfer her to Indian for more technical treatment and we were billed a huge sum of money that we can never in our next life afford.As a result of this,as the first child of three in the family,i ve to go into prostitution for years to see if i can do something about the bill at least raised a quarter or half of the money requested.When i was in europe they called me that my mother should be taken away from the hospital due to our unablement to afford the money for the treatment.I was worried and planned to commit suicide as my mother have worked hard for us not to suffer now that is my turn to reward her i could not.To summarized the whole story,One of the men i have slept with all the years i was into that business noticed my sadness and he persuaded me to narrate what is happening to me,first i refused but later opened up.He offer to help me,and told me about one spiritualist who was his cousin that can help me out.we took a trip to his country where i meant with the man.After couple of discussions he offered to help me i brought my mother,s photo as instructed then he asked me to go that is over four days later my mother has changed after i ve concluded that is not going to work.my mother fell seriously ill we took her to the hospital hoping the time has come for the sickness to take her.some days later she was fine and the doctor conducted some test on her behold the outcome was negative in four hospitals.some days ago after my mother,s redemption i was diagnosed of Hiv and Aids positive. immediately, i ran back to the spiritualist as trusted tell him my problem,then he prepared me some concoction kind of, which i took home with me. I drank them for seventeen days as warned the last day i went for test again as instructed it was a surprised for everybody that i became negative since then i ve help many in finding their way to the Saviour who can heal them in all types of diseases and problems.If we are not able to talk one on one.Here you can email the spiritual father the person of dr ekpan on doctorekpan@gmail.com.for your total healing.or called one of his subject on +2348168469542,+39351482532,+2349021643681.If you are looking for way to get money,You need your ex-lover back,you need promotion in your work place you need any kind of help like the cure of other diseases such as;CANCER,HERPES,TUBERCULOSIS,KIDNEY,LIVER,HEART FAILURE,HIV AND AIDS, Or you need a spell for winning lotto,pool,jackpot or you need a child,husband and wife you can also reach him via email and numbers above.This testimony is supported by my beloved families and all that you have help physically and spiritually otherwise.THANK YOU!!!.
It is no longer news that the Acquired immune deficiency syndrome Herpes Virus is increasing by the day. The fear is that many people living with the sickness are scared of saying it because of the stigma that comes along with it.I am bold enough among many others to state that there is now a potent cure to this sickness but many are unaware of it. I discovered that I was infected with the virus 3 months ago, after a medical check-up. My doctor told me and I was shocked, confused and felt like my world has crumbled. I was dying slowly due to the announcement of my medical practitioner but he assured me that I could leave a normal life if I took my medications (as there was no medically known cure to Herpes). I went from churches to churches but soon found that my case needed urgent attention as I was growing lean due to fear of dying anytime soon. In a bid to look for a lasting solution to my predicament, I sought for solutions from the voodoo world. I went online and searched for every powerful trado-medical practitioner that I could severe, cos I heard that the African Voodoo Priests had a cure to the Herpes syndrome. It was after a little time searching the web that I came across one Dr itua (A powerful African Voodoo Priest), who offered to help me at a monetary fee. I had to comply as this was my final bus-stop to receiving a perfect healing. My last resolve was to take my life by myself, should this plan fail. At last it worked out well. He gave me some steps to follow and I meticulously carried out all his instructions.
Last month, to be precise, I went back to the hospital to conduct another test and to my amazement, the results showed that ” I am NEGATIVE”.
You can free yourself of this Herpes virus by consulting this great African Voodoo Priest via this e-mail drituaherbalcenter@gmail.com or call and whatsapp him on +2348063930531 He will help you and his herb medication is sure.
he has the cure on all this disease as he told me and it listed.
GENITAL WARTS/
PREGNACY.
ENPILENCIN.
GENPILENCIN.
HIV AIDS.
PREGNANCY
DIABETICS
STROKE.
EXSPAND OF PENIS BREAST
H.P.V TYPE 1 TYPE 2 TYPE 3 AND TYPE 4. TYPE 5.
HUMAN PAPAILOMAVIRUS.
HERPES.
SYPHILIS.
CANCER.
HEPATITIS A B and C.
HIRE BLOOD PRESSURES.
AND BODY BOILS.
AND BODY DISEASES .
THANK TO YOU ALL FOR YOUR TIME OF READING MY TESTIMONY AND MOST ESPECIALLY YOU
Dr itua I PRAY TO GOD TO NEVER LET ME AND MY FAMILY FORGET YOU IN OUR LIFE.
Good day every one i want to inform the general public how i was cured of HIV Virus Patient for good six month i was loosing hope on myself my husband ran away from me because of my situation one day i was online and i met a recommend on how Dr Orima help her to cure herpes, so i still continue search i saw a testimony of someone again who has been healed from “HIV AND HEPATITIS B” by this Man Dr Orima and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i email Dr Orima telling him about my Hiv Virus he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured…oh i never believed it, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man 2 weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr Orima assured me that i have cured, after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, that is why i want you to join me thank Dr Orima for saving my life if you need help please contact him via email;drorimaspelltemple@gmail.com or his number on whatsapp +2348138140874, thanks to you all.
Good day everyone my name is jackson sandra from U.S.A, I have this great opportunity to share this testimony about how I get cure for my HIV,Two years ago I was HIV positive so I was suffering from it I was doing one thing or the order to get a cure there was know way for it so I was on my research on the internet I saw a testimony of a young man, about how DR.AKHIGBE help him get a cured for HIV with his herbal medicine I was surprise and I do not believe I said okay let me try him I contact him that night on his email and he gave me instructions and I follow it he told me what to do and I did it, after a week he sent to me the medicine true DHL he told me how to use it and I did exactly how he instructed me to use it, after two weeks he told me that I should go for test, indeed I did it, and behold I was HIV “negative” am so grateful Doctor, now am happy with my Husband and two kids I want to use this opportunity to say this, please if you have this kind of disease called HIV, I want you to contact him on is email;DR.AKHIGBESPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM or whatsapp him +2348106618681 or my assistant call me +13157910581 and my email: jacksonsandra022@gmail.com and he can also help you get a cure for HPV, HERPES, CANCER,disease and he can cure you from any kind of diseases with his herbal medicine. all you have to do is to believe him. thank you my Dr may god bless you……
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Prosperity spell
4. Protection spell
5. Get a job spell
6. Becoming a manager spell
7. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
8. Child spell
9. Love spell
10, vanishing spell
11. Success or pass spell
12. Marriage spell
13. Avenging spell
14. Popularity spell
15. Killing spell….
Good day to everyone that is reading this miraculous testimony, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes simplex with the help of a great Dr BAWADA, I got diagnosed of Herpes Simplex in 4 year, I have visited several hospitals but all to no avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal cure who prepared a herbal medicine to cure all kind of deadly diseases including Herpes Simplex,HIV, epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Herpes, Cancer etc, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal Dr. BAWADA via his email:drbawadasolutionhome@gmail.com, and i explain my problem to him and he told me that he is going to prepare a herbal medicine and sent it to me, when i received this herbal medicine, he gave me step by step instructions on how to use it, when i applied it as instructed, so i went for check up and i was cured of this deadly disease within a week, I am now free from Herpes Simplex. All thanks to Dr BAWADA, Contact this great herbal Dr BAWADA via his contact number+2348110156066 or website:
http://drbawadasolutionho.wixsite.com/drbawada
Good day everyone my name is jackson sandra from U.S.A, I have this great opportunity to share this testimony about how I get cure for my HIV,Two years ago I was HIV positive so I was suffering from it I was doing one thing or the order to get a cure there was know way for it so I was on my research on the internet I saw a testimony of a young man, about how DR.AKHIGBE help him get a cured for HIV with his herbal medicine I was surprise and I do not believe I said okay let me try him I contact him that night on his email and he gave me instructions and I follow it he told me what to do and I did it, after a week he sent to me the medicine true DHL he told me how to use it and I did exactly how he instructed me to use it, after two weeks he told me that I should go for test, indeed I did it, and behold I was HIV “negative” am so grateful Doctor, now am happy with my Husband and two kids I want to use this opportunity to say this, please if you have this kind of disease called HIV, I want you to contact him on is email;DR.AKHIGBESPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM or whatsapp him +2348106618681 or my assistant call me +13157910581 and my email: jacksonsandra022@gmail.com and he can also help you get a cure for HPV, HERPES, CANCER,disease and he can cure you from any kind of diseases with his herbal medicine. all you have to do is to believe him. thank you my Dr may god bless you……
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Prosperity spell
4. Protection spell
5. Get a job spell
6. Becoming a manager spell
7. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
8. Child spell
9. Love spell
10, vanishing spell
11. Success or pass spell
12. Marriage spell
13. Avenging spell
14. Popularity spell
15. Killing spell….
Hi…I want to testify about how Dr.ADE help me to cure my herpes virus: My name is Brittany kaganaza from the USA/Florida I am here to give my testimony about a herbalist doctor who helped me in my life.I was infected with HERPES 1/2 VIRUS in 2015, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution,i keep on spending money just to make sure i am okay but to know all was nothing so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem,she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES 1/2 VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do that it going to propel some medication to me and also give me instructions to take it, which I followed properly. Before I knew what was happening, after 8 DAYS, the HERPES 1/2 VIRUS that was in my body DISAPPEARED.:i thank you so much great Dr Ade of our time Email him today for your cure on Adespelltemple@gmail.com You can call his cell phone number on +2347057375409.
I never believe that HIV/ADS really has a cure, until i met a testimonial writing up by one of Dr muzack ex patient how he used Harb to heal her and family from HIV/ADS , I also give him a trial because i has been living with HIV for the past 5/half years, I was really ready to do anything to make sure i get rid of it, that was how i contact him, he just told me not to worry about it anymore, he prepared some Harbber medicine and send it to me here in my country through a delivery services, well take it as he instructed me, then after few days he then asked me to go for a test, which i actually did, but for my greatest surprised as the test result came out, I found out it was negative, oh my God, peace was automatically restored back to my life. I didn’t know what else to say than to keep thinking God for what he has used Dr muzack of Africa to do in life, please my good people of the world, if you are having or passing through difficulty, do not hesitate to give Dr muzack a trial, i so much believe that trial will definitely convince you, like i always tell my friends, (there is no harm in trying) i know there are so many scammer online parading themselves as doctors, those i fall for them severally until i meant Dr muzack, he is real and very transparent, should in case you want to reach him or discuss with him, here is his email contact tradomedicalhealer@gmail.com with the recent conversation i just had with him some couple of days ago, which i discovered that he also has treatment for Herpes infection, Hemorroids or piles,
Fungal Infections, Menstruate pain, having problems in Child bearing, or several missed carriages, Cancer, Vaginal infections and all kinds of common bacterial infections, remember that problems share is a problem solved. God bless Dr muzack for me.
i am really happy that i have been cured
from ( HIV AIDS) with the herbal medicine of Dralikuspellhome@gmail.com i
have been suffering from this disease for the past 2 years without
solution until i came across the email of this doctor who have cure so
many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance
to help me, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave me
his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follow his
instructions for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 1 week and
4days which i did, to my greatest surprise my result came out as
negative, i am really happy that there is someone like doctor aliku
who is ready to help anytime any day. To all the readers and viewers
that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this doctor
if you really have one and see if he will not actually help you. i am
not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying
what someone have not done for me and i know that there are some people
out there who are really suffering and hurting their family just because
of these diseases here is his contact:Dralikuspellhome@gmail.com or you can also call +2349036616161.
he also told me that he has cure for these diseases listed below
. HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS
. COPD
. HEPATITIS B
. GET YOUR EX BACK AND MAKE SHE/HIM LOVE YOU MORE
. CANCER
. COLD SORES
HIV aids. Thanks for your time,
I’m so glad for this opportunity to be sharing with the world my experience with the great Dr Ade who came to my life and give it a new meaning.i am Erica Campbell from united state California. i want to quickly express my deepest gratitude with everyone on how great Dr Ade helped me to be cure. for about 9years ago i have been diagnosed of HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and since then there has been no day i don’t and search for a cure. i have met so many numerous traditional doctors but it appears that none of them was able to help me. not until a friend of mine directed to Dr Ade testimony on her blog i decided to read the testimony for myself and behold i found out that he also has my cure, so i decided to write to him regarding his help to cure my Hme negatives ERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and i got a quick response from him that once i get his herbal medicine i will be ultimately cured from my disease.and surely after discussing about how to begin i gave to him the needed materials and he prepared my medicine and sent to me and when i used it for 2 weeks i went back to the hospital and my doctor confirmed f my HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS thanks to Dr Ade. to contact him email him:Adespelltemple@gmail.com or his Mobile:+2347057375409.
Are you interested in a Loan? we offer all kinds of financial assistance to all individuals “Business Personal Loan , investment Loan,home consolidation Loan, debt Loan and company loan worldwide. Our interest rate is 3% per year. we also render financial advice to our clients.if you have any good project or you want to start up a business and you need loan to finance it, just contact us immediately so that we can discuss, sign agreement and then finance your project or business for you. Kindly contact us today for all your financial needs. contact us via
E-mail: manojyidi@gmail.com
Thanks
Sir Manoj Yidi
Excelsior Investors Finance Group
Email:manojyidi@gmail.com
Phone Number:+359878537212
Hello I’m Johnson Kings Finley from Southport
Liverpool, England, I’m giving a testimony about Dr. koboko the great Herbalist,
he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my HIV virus of 8yrs,
though I went through different websites I saw different testimonies about
different spell casters and herbalist, I was like: “Many people have the
HIV cure why are people still suffering from it?” I thought of it, then I
contact Dr.koboko via email (drkoboko@hotmail.com), I didn’t believe
him that much, I just wanted to give him a Trier, he replied my mail and Needed
some Information about me and also ask me to make a payment for the medicine.
he prepared it (CURE) and sent it to me via a Courier service, I took the
medicine as prescribed by him and I went for check-up 2 weeks after finishing
the medicine, I was tested HI
i was ever going to be Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) again,Dr maduka has given me reasons to be happy, i was Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr maduka on how he was able to cure someone from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr maduka can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr MADUKA i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed Amyotrophic Lateral SclerosiS (ALS), friends you can reach Dr MADUKA on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only that can show you and help you without any changes untill you are fully cured , reach him on madukahealinghome@gmail.com GOOD LUCK
I’ve had brain cancer problem over 4 years. I tried everything, of course I went to the doctor. about a hundred times, and though about my Family, I know my Family will face a serious problem when I’m gone, I lost hope and I wept all day, but one day I was surfing the internet I found Dr.chiwaka contact number. I called him and he guided me. I asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, now everything is fine, I’m cured by Dr. chiwaka herbal medicine, I’m very thankful to Dr. chiwaka and very happy with my hubby and family.his email so any type of disease HIV/AIDS,CANCER, ALS, Hepatitis C, PCV.. HERPES,through his via email chiwakaspelltemple@gmail.com
i was ever going to be cured again,Dr maduka has given me reasons to be happy, i was Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr maduka on how he was able to cure someone from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr maduka can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr MADUKA i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed Amyotrophic Lateral SclerosiS (ALS), friends you can reach Dr MADUKA on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only that can show you and help you without any changes untill you are fully cured , reach him on madukahealinghome@gmail.com GOOD LUCK
Hi Friends i am so glad to writing this article today to tell the world how Dr BAWADA cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life has been in complete bizarre and agony,i have used so many drugs that was prescribed to me by several doctors,but it didn’t cure my HSV VIRUS neither did it reduce the pain,until a certain i was checking for solution in the internet,then miraculously came across Dr BAWADA the powerful herbalist that cure numerous individuals HSV-1 AND HSV-2 INFECTION,then i contacted his email:drbawadasolutionhome@gmail.com i explained everything to him and prepared a cure that cure my HSV-1 AND HSV-2 disease totally after receiving his herbal medicine, so my friends viewers why wait and be suffer when there is someone like Dr BAWADA that can cure any disease HIV/ CANCER/ HEPATITIS B VIRUS, you can contact his via:drbawadasolutionhome@gmail.com or you can call his number+2348110156066 or web/site
http://drbawadasolutionho.wixsite.com/drbawada.
Hello, everyone! im here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS (HSV).
I was positive to the deadly virus called HERPES and i lost hope because i was outcasted and rejected even by my closet friends.
i searched online to know and enquire about cure for HERPES and i read someone testimony on how he was cured from HSV-2 so i decided to contact the same herbalist because i know that nature has the power to heal everything.
i contacted him to know how he can help me and he told me never to worry that he will help me with the natural herbs from God!
after 2 days of contacting him, he told me that the cure has been ready and he sent it to me via DHL and it got to me after 3 days!
i used the med as he instructed me (MORNING and EVENING) and i was cured!
its really like a dream but im so happy!
that’s the reason i decided to also add more comment of Him so that more can be saved just like me!
and if you need his help, you can email him on ebakospellhome@gmail.com or call him on +2348141695777
God bless Dr. friday for his marvelous work in my life, I was diagnosed of HERPES since 2012 and I was taking my medications, I wasn’t satisfied i needed to get the HERPES out of my system, I searched about some possible cure for HERPES i saw a comment about Dr. friday, how he cured HERPES with his herbal medicine, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions, he started the remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine through UPS SPEED POST. I took the medicine as prescribed by him and 14 days later i was cured from HERPES, Dr.friday truly you are great, do you need his help also? Why don’t you contact him through : drfridaysolutionhome@gmail.com
Thanks
Medical scientists have discovered a new way to battle HIV AIDS by using a man called Dr itua
MY NAME IS Greg Thomas.I SAW A COMMENT ON POSITIVE BLOGS AND I WILL LOVE TO TELL EVERY BODY HOW MY STATUS CHANGES TO NEGATIVE and i got cured,
AND AM NOW A LIVING WITNESS OF IT AND I THINK ITS A SHAME ON ME IF I DON’T SHARE THIS LOVELY STORY WITH OTHER PEOPLE INFECTED WITH THIS DEADLY VIRUS.
HIV HAS BEEN ONGOING IN MY FAMILY, I LOST BOTH PARENTS TO HIV. AND IT IS SO MUCH PAIN I’VE NOT BEEN ABLE TO GET OVER..
AS WE ALL KNOW MEDICALLY THERE IS NO SOLUTION TO IT..AND MEDICATION IS VERY EXPENSIVE..SO SOMEONE INTRODUCED ME TO A HERBAL PRACTITIONER IN AFRICA..
I HAD A JOB THERE TO EXECUTE SO I TOOK TIME TO CHECK OUT ON HIM.I SHOWED HIM ALL MY TESTS AND RESULTS..
I WAS ALREADY DISORGANIZED WITH HIV AND IT WAS ALREADY TAKING ITS TOWL ON ME..
I HAD SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS SO I DECIDED TO TRY HIM OUT ALTHOUGH I DID’NT BELIEVE IN IT,
I WAS JUST TRYING IT OUT OF FRUSTRATION? AND AFTER 14 DAYS, HE TOLD ME TO GO FOR A MEDICAL TEST.
AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE THAT 5 DIFFERENT DOCTORS CONFIRMED IT THAT AM NEGATIVE..IT WAS LIKE A DREAM,,I NEVER BELIEVE HIV HAS CURE..AM NOW NEGATIVE,,
AM A LIVING WITNESS..I DON’T KNOW HOW TO THANK THIS MAN? I JUST WANT TO HELP OTHERS IN ANY WAY I CAN..
I HAVE JOINED MANY FORUMS AND HAVE POSTED THIS TESTIMONIES AND ALOT OF PEOPLE HAS MAIL AND CALLED THIS MAN ON PHONE AND AFTER 14 DAYS THEY ALL CONFIRMED NEGATIVE..
BBC NEWS TOOK IT LIVE AND EVERY EVERYBODY SAW IT AND ITS NOW OUT IN PAPERS AND MAGAZINES THAT THERE IS A HERBAL CURE FOR HIV AND ALL WITH THE HELP OF THIS MAN,,
IF YOU WISH TAKE IT OR NOT..GOD KNOWS I HAVE TRIED MY BEST. ABOUT 28 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE THROUGH THE HERBAL CURE OF DR ITUA
AND THEY SEND MAILS TO THANKS ME AFTER THEY HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE,,THIS MAN IS REAL..DON’T MISS THIS CHANCE,,HIV IS A DEADLY VIRUS,,GET RID OF IT NOW..
If there is anyone who has similar problem and still looking for a way out, his email still remains drituaherbalcenter@gmail.com or call or whatsapp him on +2348063930531
Thanks Moderators
Hi Friends i am so glad to writing this article today to tell the world how Dr BAWADA cured my HSV VIRUS,i have been detected with HSV-1 AND HSV-2 since five years ago, ever since then my life has been in complete bizarre and agony,i have used so many drugs that was prescribed to me by several doctors,but it didn’t cure my HSV VIRUS neither did it reduce the pain,until a certain i was checking for solution in the internet,then miraculously came across Dr BAWADA the powerful herbalist that cure numerous individuals HSV-1 AND HSV-2 INFECTION,then i contacted his email:drbawadasolutionhome@gmail.com i explained everything to him and prepared a cure that cure my HSV-1 AND HSV-2 disease totally after receiving his herbal medicine, so my friends viewers why wait and be suffer when there is someone like Dr BAWADA that can cure any disease HIV/ CANCER/ HEPATITIS B VIRUS, you can contact his via:drbawadasolutionhome@gmail.com or you can call his number+2348110156066 or web/site
http://drbawadasolutionho.wixsite.com/drbawada
I’m Samabtha Edwards from USA am here to give my testimony about Dr Lawrence who helped me cure my HERPES (HSV), i want to inform the public how i was cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) by Dr Lawrence, i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. Three months ago a friend suggested that I try herbal medicine; from a very powerful herbal doctor called Dr Lawrence. I looked up his blog on the internet site and indeed he have had immense success with his product. There were lot of persons posting their testimony about how he cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, my HERPES result just came out negative. My doctor was shocked how i got cured. I am so happy as i am sharing this testimony. My advice to you all who thinks that their is no cure for herpes that is Not true just contact him and get cure from Dr Lawrence Herbal Center. He can cure of all kinds of STD you may have. Remember delay in treatment leads to death email him with his email as; (drlawrence_herbalcenter@hotmail.com) or call him +2348056918846.
I am from New York. I was in trouble when doctor told me that I have been surfing with Genital Herpes. I though about my Family, I know my Family will face a serious problem when I’m gone, I lost hope and I wept all day, but one day I was surfing the internet I found a testimony of lady on how she was cured by herbal medicine by Dr Odemi and she also drop his Contact and email address of this herbalist. I contacted him and he guided me. I asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, now everything is fine, I’m cured by Dr.Odemi herbal medicine, I’m very thankful to Dr.Odemi and very happy with my hubby and family. email him on odemisolutioncenter@gmail.com.com
Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by Doctor Odoma. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and i saw comment of people talking about how Doctor Odoma cured them. I Was scared because i never believed in the Internet but i was convince to give him a try because i having no hope of been cured of Herpes and other infections so i decided to contact him with his email that was listed on the comment (odomaspelltemple@outlook.com ) when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem. I pray for you Dr. Odoma God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and a honest man. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any Sexually Transmitted disease please Email: odomaspelltemple@outlook.com He will definitely put an end to your embarrassment.
MY TESTIMONY ABOUT A SPELL CASTER, A MAN OF GREAT REPUTATION My name is Tracy Cowell, i live and work in Elkins WV city, USA. My life is back!!! After 3 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids, I felt like ending it all, i almost committed suicide because he left us with nothing, i was emotionally down. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr.Baba Ukaka of Ultimate spell cast which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet, I came across several of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and also spell to get a good paid job so on. you can also contact him on his email (ukakaspellhome@gmail.com) He is amazing, i also come across one particular testimony, it was about a woman called Rhoda, she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 3 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped his email.After reading all these, I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 48hours, my husband came back to me. We resolved our issues, and we are even happier than ever.Dr.Baba Ukaka you are a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster, Try him anytime, he is the answer to your problems.again his email address is (ukakaspellhome@gmail.com). he is the best caster that can help you with your problems
Do you know that there is a great Herbal doctor who can cure any disease? Like Cancer, HIV, HPV, syphilis,weak erection, diabetes, herpes, anthrax, madness, low spam count, pregnancy And also bring back your Lover E.t.c. Well my main reason why i am writing this right now is to inform the whole world about the great deeds, DR uwa did for me. My name is Ruiz Mary, I was diagnosed of HIV in the year 2012 ever since then I was taking my medications, until I met the great spell caster, though I never believed in cure spell. I saw many testimonies on how he cured deadly diseases. I contacted him through his phone number. I called him, he asked me to send him my email, which I did. He told me that his god’s required some items in which he will use in casting a curing spell on me. I don’t know where to find the items he required. He told me that the only alternative is for me to send him the money, and then he can help me to get the items and herbs for my treatment. I promised myself to do anything to get cured. I sent him the money. He bought the items and casted a curing spell on me and also sent me a herbal potion, I used it as He instructed. 7 days later he asked me to go for check up, when I did the check up I was tested HIV Negative. I am so happy, I can not stop thanking Him, if you passing through hardship and you need a way out, kindly contact or whatsapp his his mobile number +2348063930531 or email druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com
HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS I was diagnosed of HERPES Virus in 2011 and I have tried all I can to get cured but all to no avail, until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbalist man who prepare herbal medication to cure all kind of diseases including HERPES virus, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbalist via his email, (peterherpescurehome@gmail.com) he prepared a HERPES herbal cure and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal cure, he gave me step by directions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was totally cured of this deadly disease within 14days of usage, I am now free from the deadly disease called herpes, all thanks to DR.PETER. Contact this great herbal spell caster via his email: peterherpescurehome@gmail.com
i am very so happy to share my Experience on how Dr Suku cured me for this deadly disease called Herpes Simplex,since 6 year ago i have been diagnosed of HERPES SIMPLEX and I have tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail,one day i was Browsing on Internet research on more about Herpes cure, and i saw someone testifying about how DR Suku cure so many individual of HERPES SIMPLEX 1-2 Disease.i did not believe i search again saw a miraculously testimony on blogger how someone who has been healed from HIV/AIDS by this Man called Dr Suku and many other`s. So i believe an contacted him and he was really caring and loving.he told me not to worry that he will prepare herbal medication that we cured me, i never believed it, well after all the procedures and herbal medication given to me by Dr Suku 2 weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me,then i went to the hospital and i was confirmed Herpes Simplex negative.all thank to Dr Suku for saving my life of HERPES SIMPLEX deadly disease,he has cure for all kinds of diseases,CANCER. HEPATITIS B .DIABETIC. HIV .ALS. friends i will advise if you have any sickness at all you can email Dr Suku on email:
him email now:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com
his Mobil number +2348074839242
visit his website: http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku..
HOW I GOT CURE OF GENITAL HERPES WITHIN 14DAYS
Hello everyone I’m here to share a testimony on how my GENITAL HERPES was cure by a herbal Doctor with the help of his herbal medicine, as we all know medically, there is no solution or cure for Herpes yet. Someone introduced me to a man (Native Medical Practitioner), I showed the man all my Tests and Results and I told him i have already been diagnosed with GENITAL HERPES VIRUS and have spent thousands of dollars on medication and yet no cure. I said I will like to try him cause someone introduced me to him. He asked me sorts of questions and I answered him correctly. To cut the story short, He send me some medicinal herbs through FedEx Company which i received within 3 days and he told me how am going to take the herbal medicine. At first I was skeptical but I just gave it a try. I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and I take his herbs according to his instructions. That the herb will cure me within 14 days. And I called him 2 weeks after, I arrived and I told him what is the next thing he said, he has been expecting my call. He told me to visit my doctor for another test. Honestly speaking, i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my Doctor mention the statement that I am HERPES negative,all outbreaks gone,and my Doctor started asking me how come about the cure, And I make a promise to Dr uwa that if I’m heal I will testify his good work in my life, if there is anyone out there who may need the help of HERBALIST UWA you can email him via his email address ;druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com, For any type of sickness he can cure many diseases and infection or call and whatsapp him via his number +2348063930531
Pat Jenny
From USA
Hello Everyone, I want to share my testimonies to the general public on how this great man called Dr Puma cure my herpes. I have been a HERPES patient for over 7 Months and i have been in pains until i came across this lady when i traveled to Africa for Business trip who happen to once been a herpes patient, i explained every thing to her and she told me that there is this Great Dr Puma that help her to cure her herpes and she gave me his email address for me to contact him, and i did as she instructed. And Dr Puma told me how much to buy the herpes herbal medication and how i will get it, which i did. And to my greatest surprise was that i took the Herpes herbal medicine for just one week and behold i went for a test, the Doctor confirmed me herpes free and said that i no longer have herpes in my system and till now i have never felt any pains nor herpes again, so i said i must testify the goodness of this man to the general public, if you are there surfing from this Herpes problems or any deadly disease or other disease for i will advice you to contact him on his working email: lalapumaspelltemple@gmail.com and i assure you that he will help you. he cure all types of disease or whatSAP him via his mobile number +2348145303182 wish you good luck
Hello Everyone out deal,I am here to share my testimony about a Herbalist doctor called udo who help me in life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2 yeas, i went to many hospitals for cure but deal was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out:: so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and give me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished .if you need help, you can also email him at: drudolovespell@gmail.com you can also call him on +2349037901036 He also have a herbal cure for problem like
(1) ex back spell
(2) magic spell
(3) problem in your family spell
(4) hiv cure spell
(5) spell four diseases
Hello every body
Am CLARA HARRY , from USA, Dr,)OGENSURLA is the only Traditional root and
herbs
man that can cure your HIV who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his
healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any
solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always
spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several
medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the
internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said
that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week
through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i
really wonder why people called him Dr,OGENSURLA, i never knew it was all
because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is
causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few
questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who
contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours
after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that
from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he
said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush
back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my
life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to
the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and
happy about the healing Dr,OGENSURLA gave to me from the ancient part of
Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at:DR OGENSURLA
thank you sir for healing me from HIV, i am
Doris Carter So viewers DR OGENSURLA, is a God
Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS,
CANCER, PILE, KIDNEY PROBLEM, SYPHILIS, DIABETES and lot’s more. You
can contact him through his email on drogensurlahivcure@gmail.com
He is also specialized in the following.
1. He can help you cast a spell to get pregnant.
2. He can help you cast a Death Spell.
3. He can help you cast a Promotion spell.
4. He can help you cast Lottery spell.
5. Spell of luck.
6. Spell of Finance.
7. If you have been scam before, he can help you cast a spell to get your
money back.
8.He can help you solve your low sperm count.
9 He can help on HIV Spell
And many more.. contact him on his private number +2349039763097
email and explain what you want him to do for you i assure you he shall
help,His email is:drogensurlahivcure@gmail.com
At the moment I have been using Tee Tree twice a week and then using Wartner every 2 weeks. I was wondering if there was any other information about how to get rid of it. I am only a teenager and I hate it most when it get pi-chins me to scratch it, it get sweets when scratching it most times! I want to get rid of it so bad! DR.tunde herbes has been a huge help and has helped me realize a lot more about me and my family of genital herpes! so that was when i switch for natural remedy to see if there could be any help by herbal remedy, i search and i saw a great posts by Sarah devise William jack and shanttel Merritt on about the great herbal doctor that get them rid of there disease infection. and this great herbal doctor was called DR.tunde so that was when i contacted him for my own treatment and he prepared me some herbs which i takes for some couples of days, and i take it as he says before i am to no me and my family was perfectly cure for it and never experience it again. please friends if you have herpes virus and you really wants to get rid of it, please contact this great DR.tunde for herbal treatment and you will get rid of it. EMAIL HIM
babatundesolutioncentre@outlook.com
We have Quality vegetable herbs and root and medications for Herpes / cancer cure, back pain, to reduce stress and other illness. We are selling our products at very negotiable and workable prices. Apart from our very magnificent prices, when you buy from us, you are assured of the highest quality and purity available in the market, with a guaranteed discreet courier shipping or a special 24 hours confidential overnight delivery of the product to your address. We respect and value your privacy and will not share your information with anyone. We offer discreet and Reliable packaging and delivery. -Fast and reliable shipment within 24hours within the USA, and 48 hours internationally, using courier service.
Contact the Doctor in charge for proper proscription of the root and herbs
DROMOWELE@GMAIL.COM
Thank You All.
My problem with herpes has caused me many traumas, especially in my sex life. I was so afraid of infecting my boyfriend, I suffered the embarrassment of visiting dermatologists queries hundreds of times. Unfortunately, they did not find a definitive solution to my problem.The solution came from the least expected place. By reading in a specialized forum on the subject, mentioned a method for eliminating herpes. Many people had tried, with excellent and quick results.I had nothing to lose so I decided to use this method to eliminate my herpes. spent six weeks using this method and my herpes completely disappeared. I recommend this method to all people who want to eliminate the herpes from your body forever should contact DR.PETER via his direct email: peterherpescurehome@gmail.com
I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me
when i was infected with HERPES, i went to many
hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking
how can I get a solution so that my body can be OK. One day I
was online and i saw how a man called DR Ogoni helped someone to
cure her disease that was eating her up every day, immediately i
email the man and explain everything to him DR Ogoni told me
all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take
wish I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after
Three weeks the HERPES that was in my body got vanished and my
body was smooth like a new born baby and i said to myself i will
always share this testimony so that many who are into different
kind of situation like:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Money spell
3. Long life spell
4. Prosperity spell
5. Protection spell
6. Get a job spell.
7. Pregnancy spell
8. Freedom spell
9. Love spell
10. Marriage spell
11. Popularity spell.
You are very free to contact him anytime because he is the right
man and his work is guaranteed, contact Dr,Ogoni on phone number +2348079887907 or via his direct
email: dr.ogonisolutiontemple@gmail.com
Dear friend,
The best way to work and carryout a task is the safe way. There is no better way than the right way, it may be the hard way, or the long way but it is the sure way by this Am Erin Mary i’m from USA, I’m here to give my testimony about how i got cure form herpes. i came on this site and i research it of days before i contacted anyone. I was diagnosed with herpes 1 and 2 on may 2016 and i refuse to let this take over my life.I’m here to tell you that there is a cure. for it I’m here to tell you about the great Dr. Alli who cure me it highly unbelievable it just too real to be real if you’re looking for a way to get your herpes virus cure i advice you to contact Dr Alli on Allispellhelp1@gmail.com or call or text him on +2348100772528
Hi, I work in a communication company I want to share my testimony to the world, my name is sm , i am from united kingdom in Belfast north Ireland, I was a stripper in a club I got effected with HIV due to the nature of my job, In April 15 2013 i was tested positive to HIV, This is not design to convince you but its just a personal health experience . I never taught doctor could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing herbal medicine, i have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of ! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great papa OKOSODO, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor OKOSODO gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his Email:drokosodohaerbalhome@gmail.com. also contact him on call or whatAspp via this number +2349032181243 .. Thanks dr.okosodo HERPES HIV ALS CANCER DIABETICS Different kid of sickness his capable of curing them.
Dear friend,
The best way to work and carryout a task is the safe way. There is no better way than the right way, it may be the hard way, or the long way but it is the sure way by this Am Erin Mary i’m from USA, I’m here to give my testimony about how i got cure form herpes. i came on this site and i research it of days before i contacted anyone. I was diagnosed with herpes 1 and 2 on may 2016 and i refuse to let this take over my life.I’m here to tell you that there is a cure. for it I’m here to tell you about the great Dr. Alli who cure me it highly unbelievable it just too real to be real if you’re looking for a way to get your herpes virus cure i advice you to contact Dr Alli on Allispellhelp1@gmail.com or call or text him on +2348100772528
Hello i am richard Peroius by name, I’m giving a testimony about Dr. Osagie the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my HIV disease, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different spell casters and herbalist, I was like: “Many people have the HIV cure why are people still suffering from it?” I though of it, then I contact Dr. Osagie via email, I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared it (CURE) and sent it to DHTL Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office, they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and i took the medicine as prescribed by him and I went for check-up 2 weeks after finishing the medicine, I was tested HIV negative, if you are HIV positive do me a favor for you to contact him and I will try my possible best to make sure you get cured, when you contact him, make sure you tell him that I referenced you.. contact him via:
DROSAGIESOULTIONTEMPLE@YAHOO.COM)
or join him on whatapps with this is +2347030465649 or his is number call
+2347030465649….
i want to inform the public how i was cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) by Dr Unuareghe,i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on herpes and i saw comment of peocple talking about how Drunuareghe cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my herpes result came out negative. I pray for you Dr unuareghe, am cured you can also get your self cured my friends if you really need Dr unuareghe help, you can reach him now on dr.unuareghecuringhome@gmail.com
Hi. Im using this medium to share with everyone that all diseases can be cured. My dad has been a victim of cancer for 15yrs until he met this great man who cured him through some herbs. Be it any disease I will advice you contact Dr Momo on his email doctormomo112@gmail.com or call +2349066485484 I’m sure your disease will be cured. Good luck
Herpes, both oral and genital, is not only embarrassing and painful, but it can also lead to more serious and life-threatening conditions later in life such as dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Unfortunately, it is estimated that more than 80 percent of adults in the United States have oral herpes, and that an estimated 50,000,000 people have genital herpes. If you want to stay or become free of herpes, you must learn how to treat herpes – completely naturally with herbs. contact him today at drogeivaherbalhome@gmail.com and get rid of that annoying herpe i am a living testimony
I was diagnosed of HIV/AIDS since 8 year and Doctor said that HIV was no cure that i have less than a year to live.i cry all day and night and went from one hospital to another Doctor still no cure.i almost gave up until i met a post online about Dr Benson how he has helped many people to be cured,so luckily i email him. He told me all the things I needed to do and also gave me instructions to be taking it,i was cured within few weeks after drinking the herbs which Dr Benson sent to me. Dr Benson is a herbalist doctor. well know man in Africa that cure any types of disease,i see so many testimonies how he save people life,He has herbs for the following illness..HERPES CANCER ALS HEPATITIS B PENIS ENLARGEMENT DIABETICS. Dr Benson herbs miracle cure HIV i advise you contact:his Mobil number +2347052942768
him email now:Bensonspellcaster@gmail.com__________________
Hello everyone, my name is Katie Freggy, I want to quickly recommend doctor Okoh to the general public for he was the doctor who helped me when i was suffering from Herpes Virus. Doctor Okoh got me cured with his herbal medicine and now i am completely cured without any complain. Doctor Okoh is really a Man full of sign and wonders, I didn’t see him but his good work in my life has spoke Greatly for him, i will forever share this testimony of mine because my life is full of Joy and Happiness now and i will celebrate rest of my life with Happiness. Thanks once more doctor okoh, If your need advice or treatment for a any health problem, be nice to yourself and contact doctor okoh via the following, WHATTS-APP:+2348153089532 OR your can send message to via EMAIL: drokohspelhome@gmail.com
Report this comment as inappropriateApr 11, 2016 @ 1:13 pm
I really happy that i and my husband are cured of (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of Dr EBUTE, i have been suffering from this disease for the past 3 years without solution until i came across the email of this doctors who have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and amy husband, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follows his instruction for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 3 weeks and which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this DR who is ready to help anytime any day. to all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this Dr and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me. His contact on:
drebute@gmail.com or you can whatsapp him on +393512120399
Mouton Janis, is my name an from NY, Trinidad Amd Tobago. Herpes Virus and Diabetes is a terrible virus, Thanks to my Husband an Dr Aisabu. If not for my Husband and the help of the great Dr Aisabu my life would have been a mess! I was diagnose with Herpes virus and Diabetes in 2012, my husband encouraged me, and told me not to lose hope and Faith, I manage to give birth to a baby Boy Visham, in 2014, who was free from this virus, and my Husband was always there for me! On 17th of March 2016, my Husband told me that he have found a man who can cure me. Base on scientist, they said there is no cure for Herpes an Diabetes virus; he told me that he has seen many testimonies about him (Dr Aisabu) on the internet. i thought of it and i told my Husband that i am not comfort with this ideal, but my Husband make me to understand that life is all about Risk, then we decided to contact him, we filled his Herbal home form, and he asked us to buy some local root and herbs items which we did! and he prepared for me a herbal medicine and sent it down to me an he gave me instruction on how to take the Herbal medicine which i did as he has instructed, he ask me to take it for 42 days, an said in the next one week, that is when i must have completed taken the Herbal medicine, i should go for test which i did, faithfully hopefully i went for the medical test, and Behold, I was cured, from this virus and its was not found in my Body system again… My Dear Husband and my Father Dr. Aisabu, God will surely bless the both of you, till the end of time Amen… i can really Believe today i am Herpes an Diabetes free, If you have any this problem kindly contact Dr Aisabu on is email: aisabulovespell@gmail.com or call him on his mobile WhatsApp number +2348036722163
I am a 33 year old man living in San Francisco, California. I have been HIV positive since 2003. I took HIV medication on and off from 2004 up to 2009. At one point, my T-cells were below 100. In October of 2009, I decided to get off the HIV medication and to fight the virus naturally with powerful herbs, supplements and lifestyle changes, here is dr oluku email who cure me from hiv: drolukuspellhome@gmail.com, or call him whatsApp +2349051208634
[b]DR Atiti is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come accross a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa Atiti, i never knew it was alll because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask me, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr Uroko gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at:atitilovespell@gmail.com thank you sir for healing me from HIV, i am Doris Carter.
I want to share my testimony and my happiness with you all in this site, last year my husband left me for another woman in his working place and he abandon me and my 2kids, everything was so hard for me because i love him so much, so i saw the testimony of Great udo he has been helping ladies in getting there husband back so i contacted him and he help me to cast a return spell for my husband and in 2 days my husband left the other woman and he come back to me with so much love and caring. i will never forget this help that Great udo gave to me and my children.if you are here you need help to get you lover back, all you need hiv cure you can contact him through this email drudolovespell@gmail.com,if you need cure for herpes you can all cantact him with the email,you can call him if you like with this number +2349037901036, i am proud to give this testimony thank dr.
i am very so happy to share my Experience on how Dr Suku cured me for this deadly disease called Herpes Simplex,since 6 year ago i have been diagnosed of HERPES SIMPLEX and I have tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail,one day i was Browsing on Internet research on more about Herpes cure, and i saw someone testifying about how DR Suku cure so many individual of HERPES SIMPLEX 1-2 Disease.i did not believe i search again saw a miraculously testimony on blogger how someone who has been healed from HIV/AIDS by this Man called Dr Suku and many other`s. So i believe an contacted him and he was really caring and loving.he told me not to worry that he will prepare herbal medication that we cured me, i never believed it, well after all the procedures and herbal medication given to me by Dr Suku 2 weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me,then i went to the hospital and i was confirmed Herpes Simplex negative.all thank to Dr Suku for saving my life of HERPES SIMPLEX deadly disease,he has cure for all kinds of diseases,CANCER. HEPATITIS B .DIABETIC. HIV .ALS. friends i will advise if you have any sickness at all you can email Dr Suku on email:
him email now:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com
his Mobil number +2348074839242
visit his website: http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku
I THOUGHT THE PHYSICIANS SAY NO CURE FOR HIV/AIDS?, I AM TELLING YOU TODAY THAT DR OZI CURE HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE AND ONCE YOU GET CURED YOU ARE FOREVER CURED IT IS NEVER REVERSABLE.
MY NAME IS WILSON KITA JOYCE FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I SUFFERED FOR HIV/AIDS FOR GOOD ONE YEAR AND TWO MONTHS AFTER LOOSING HOPE THAT I CAN NEVER GET THE CURE BEACAUSE THE DOCTORS SAID THERE IS NO CURE FOR IT,BUT THANKS BEEN TO THIS GREAT MAN CALLED DR OZI WHOM I READ A TESTIMONY ABOUT ON HOW HE CURED HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE,I NEVER BELIEVE THIS BUT I DECIDED TO CONTACT HIM THROUGH THE STATED EMAIL,(droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com) and he send to me a herbal medicine and ask me to drink and bath with the herbal medicine for one 3 weeks but to my greatest surprises, i went for a medical test after two weeks and my status was negetive till today i cant keep sharing this testimony please brothers and sisters there is a cure to hiv/aids, contact this man for what ever you are going through, what ever sickness you are suffering from, like
(1) CANCER,
(2) DIABETES,
(3) HIV&AIDS,
(4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION,
(5) CANCER,
(6) IMPOTENCE,
(7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY
(8) DIARRHEA
(9) ASTHMA
(10)SIMPLEX HERPES AND GENITAL HERPES
11) HE ALSO HAVE SPELL TO BRING BACK YOUR EX
hiv/aids,perkinsons disease, ALS,CANCERS,HERPES. contact him with his email via droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com or whatsapp him through the following contact on +2348060858046
CONTACT DR UWA FOR HERPES CURE
Hello am Stacy, well i feel no shame about telling the world, i tested positive to HIV, saddest days of my life, self guilt and rejection did more damage than the ailment itself, i called off my wedding, i couldn’t stand endangering Parker’s life because of my stupid mistakes. However, my story changed when i came across a spiritualist on one health forum, someone was posting a testimony and it got me curious so i made inquiries and contacted the spell house , i know its stupid to believe in such things but i tried anyway i didn’t have anything to loose, the herbalist sent some potions which i paid for they were quite cheap anyway. Two months ago i went back for a test and i tested negative to the same HIV that ruined my life. This herbalist cures different types of sicknesses that are still medical mysteries today and he does some voodoo supernatural things too please contact him if your sickness in beyond normal, this man makes the impossible happen. just contact this E-mail: druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com his or call and whatsapp his mobile:+2348063930531.i promise u will be amazed
He is also specialise on this following
1.HERPES
2. LOTTERY WINNING SPELL
3. HPV
4. GET YOUR EX BACK
5. HPV VIRUS
6. BED WETTING
7. PREGNANCY SPELL
8. CANCER
ALL THANKS TO DR OTARU FOR THE GREAT THIN HE HAVE DON FOR ME AND MY FAMILY my name is Miss ruiz mary am from Texas, am a woman who love and cherish my husband more than any other thing you can imagine on earth continent. My husband was so lovely and caring after 3years of marriage he was seriously ill and the doctor confirm and said he has a kidney infection that he needed a kidney donor, that was how I start searching for a good Samaritan who can help,doctor has given me a periodic hour that he will live just 26hours left, that was how I ask the doctor if I can be of help to my husband that was how he carried out the text,the confirming was successful, I was now having this taught that since 3 years now we got married MyI have not be able to get pregnant can I be able to get bring again? That was the question I ask the doctor, he never answer his response was did you want to lost your husband? I immediately reply no I can’t afford to loose him. After the operation my husband came back to live and was healthy I was also OK with the instruction given to me by the doctor, after 3months my husband came home with another lady telling me, that is our new wife that will give us kids and take care of us, that was how I was confused and started crying all day, that was how my husband ran away with his new wife Clara belle. Since then I was confuse don’t no what to do that was how I went back to the doctor and tell him everything, he told me that, this is not just an ordinary it must be a spiritual problem that was how he gave me this email (otarusolutionhome@gmail.com that I should tell him all my problem that he can help that was how i contacted him and I do as instructed. After 3days and I have done what she ask me to do, my husband start searching for me and went back to the doctor, that was how we well settle she also told me not to worry that I will get pregnant, this month making it the fifth Month I contacted him am now 3months pregnant. These great spell cater is a great man, if you are any kind of problem you can contact him here on his email otarusolutionhome@gmail.om
Hello My Name is Gena Rowlands am from UK I am indeed very happy for my life; I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease [HERPS] for the past 2 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby but until this faithful day, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how a spell caster helped someone in curing his HERPS disease, quickly I copied his email which is (doctorumiefanherbalcentre@gmail.com)I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to cast the spell which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after 45 minutes of casting the spell, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I own him my life, if you are having a similar problem or suffering from any of these diseases such as HERPS,HIV,ALS,MND,CANCER,DIABETES just email him on (doctorumiefanherbalcentre@gmail.com) or call him on +2348134470041… I pray that God that used the great doctor umiefan to cure me will surely answer you (AMEN) I am now very happy again with my family. A word is enough for the wise…
Hello all my viewers here in this forum i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how Dr clement was able to cure me totally from Hiv disease, i have been suffering from this Disease for approximately 4 Years now,i have tried various ways to get rid of this Virus out of my body,i have also purchase for Medical treatment from my doctor but they all failed,sometime back now while i was browsing the Internet i found some good quote concerning Dr clement Herbal Medicine,and how he has been using it to save souls from Different Disease including Cancer,someone also said she was been cured of Hiv from his medicine,and they gave out his contact details in case anyone needs his help,i decided to contact Dr clement and i told him about my Hiv illness he told me not to worry that he was going to send me his herbal medicine all i was to do is to send him my personal details and also my home address so he can post the Medicine to me, actually i did all that was required by this Man,i took the medicine just as prescribe by him,he told me to go for check up in the hospital which i did and to my great surprise my Doctor told me the Hiv Virus was no longer there,i even went to other hospital for better confirmation its was still the same thing,Today i am so happy that i am Negative again,Dr clement has given me reasons to share tears of Joy, you can reach to Dr clement on his email address at (allmightbazulartemple@gmail.com d or call him on any kind of problem .+2347061824880
1 cancer
2 zika
3 HIV
4 herpes simplex
5 ulcer
6 HPV
7 getting your ex back
8 pregnancy herbal medicine
9 miscarriage herbal medicine
GOD IS TRULY GREAT
Click on the link of the Herbal Doctor that cure me of my 5 years GENITAL HERPES VIRUS;doctorsambolablog.wordpress.com
HOW I GOT RID OF MY 5 YEARS GENITAL HERPES WITHIN 7 DAYS,
THIS IS REAL,PLEASE DON’T IGNORE.
I caught genital herpes from my ex boyfriend who never never told me he have the virus. I had it for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life. I told my husband who I trusted about it and he was avoiding me, it affected my new relationship with my husband. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to this virus by ignorant people is ridiculous. Most people have herpes in one form or another,i was first taking Antiviral medicines, such as acyclovir(Zovirax), famciclovir (Famvir), and valacyclovir (Valtrex),and even Oregano Oil non could get rid of the virus(they are recommended for treating primary genital herpes outbreaks). This medicine can be taken when an outbreak occurs. It can also be taken every day to help prevent outbreaks,it is not a total cure… I will like to tell everyone who is reading this my testimony on how i get rid of my genital herpes.I was reading a comment on the internet,and i saw a testimony posted by a young lady from USA that she got rid of her herpes with the help of doctor SAMBOLA,a Traditional Herbalist.So i was so happy when i saw that post,that his herbal medication Cure the virus totally.I quickly copied the herbal doctor email address and i email him within 30 minutes he respond to my mail.I explain things to him he told me not to worry that i should fill his herbal form which i did..The next day he told me that he has prepare the herbal medicine,that i should send him my address that he want to sent his HERBAL MEDICINE to me via DHL or FED-EX that was how i got the herbal medication and i use it as i was instructed.After a week i went to see a Medical Doctor who confirmed my herpes was no more.When some of my friend who has herpes saw me they were surprise and i also introduce them to the man and they are also cure from the same Genital herpes today.If you have Genital or Oral herpes,kindly contact HERBALIST SAMBOLA via this email;herbalistsambola@gmail.com ..
He also have a herbal cure for Following DISEASES,this is not scam is Real.
-HIV
– HEPATITIS B
-ALS
-LOWER RESPIRATORY INFECTION
-MRSA(METHICILLIN-RESISTANT STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS
-ZIKA VIRUS
-COPD
-STROKE
-DIABETES
-IMPOTENCE
-PILE
-HYPERTENSION
-LOW SPERM COUNT
-MENOPAUSE DISEASE
-ASTHMA
-CANCER
-BARENESS/INFERTILITY
-PCOS
-SHINGLES
-VIRAL HEPATITIS/HEPATITIS B
-FIBROID
-ASTHMA,
-BARENESS/INFERTILITY
-DIARRHEA and so on…
CURE YOUR SELF FROM THAT ILLNESS TODAY,DON’T SPREAD YOUR INFECTION OR DISEASES TO INNOCENT PEOPLE OUT THERE…
Contact him today and you will have a testimony…Good luck
GOD IS TRULY GREAT..Click on the link of the Doctor that cure me of my 5 years GENITAL HERPES;https://doctorsambolablog.wordpress.com/..
GOD IS TRULY GREAT
Click on the link of the Herbal Doctor that cure me of my 5 years GENITAL HERPES VIRUS;doctorsambolablog.wordpress.com
HOW I GOT RID OF MY 5 YEARS GENITAL HERPES WITHIN 7 DAYS,
THIS IS REAL,PLEASE DON’T IGNORE.
I caught genital herpes from my ex boyfriend who never never told me he have the virus. I had it for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life. I told my husband who I trusted about it and he was avoiding me, it affected my new relationship with my husband. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to this virus by ignorant people is ridiculous. Most people have herpes in one form or another,i was first taking Antiviral medicines, such as acyclovir(Zovirax), famciclovir (Famvir), and valacyclovir (Valtrex),and even Oregano Oil non could get rid of the virus(they are recommended for treating primary genital herpes outbreaks). This medicine can be taken when an outbreak occurs. It can also be taken every day to help prevent outbreaks,it is not a total cure… I will like to tell everyone who is reading this my testimony on how i get rid of my genital herpes.I was reading a comment on the internet,and i saw a testimony posted by a young lady from USA that she got rid of her herpes with the help of doctor SAMBOLA,a Traditional Herbalist.So i was so happy when i saw that post,that his herbal medication Cure the virus totally.I quickly copied the herbal doctor email address and i email him within 30 minutes he respond to my mail.I explain things to him he told me not to worry that i should fill his herbal form which i did..The next day he told me that he has prepare the herbal medicine,that i should send him my address that he want to sent his HERBAL MEDICINE to me via DHL or FED-EX that was how i got the herbal medication and i use it as i was instructed.After a week i went to see a Medical Doctor who confirmed my herpes was no more.When some of my friend who has herpes saw me they were surprise and i also introduce them to the man and they are also cure from the same Genital herpes today.If you have Genital or Oral herpes,kindly contact HERBALIST SAMBOLA via this email;herbalistsambola@gmail.com ..
He also have a herbal cure for Following DISEASES,this is not scam is Real.
-HIV
– HEPATITIS B
-ALS
-LOWER RESPIRATORY INFECTION
-MRSA(METHICILLIN-RESISTANT STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS
-ZIKA VIRUS
-COPD
-STROKE
-DIABETES
-IMPOTENCE
-PILE
-HYPERTENSION
-LOW SPERM COUNT
-MENOPAUSE DISEASE
-ASTHMA
-CANCER
-BARENESS/INFERTILITY
-PCOS
-SHINGLES
-VIRAL HEPATITIS/HEPATITIS B
-FIBROID
-ASTHMA,
-BARENESS/INFERTILITY
-DIARRHEA and so on…
CURE YOUR SELF FROM THAT ILLNESS TODAY,DON’T SPREAD YOUR INFECTION OR DISEASES TO INNOCENT PEOPLE OUT THERE…
Contact him today and you will have a testimony…Good luck
GOD IS TRULY GREAT..Click on the link of the Doctor that cure me of my 5 years GENITAL HERPES;https://doctorsambolablog.wordpress.com/
THANK YOU DR ERO FOR YOUR CURE
Are you sick? Have you been battling with strange and funny illnesses? Are you in a situation whereby the doctors have done necessary tests and said there isn’t anything wrong with you? … These were all my stories until I met with a total cure for them all… His name is Dr. ERO says my mom… I was almost at the point of death. It was that serious that I was just placed on life support even as the doctors didn’t know what was wrong with me. My mom just came to my hospital bed one morning and said she had found a solution to all of my sufferings (because that was what I referred to the situation I was in then)… She said she was going through the internet and she came across some testimonies of how some people who had similar cases as mine were all cured off their illnesses through the power of this voodoo man. Without hesitation, I told her to contact the man, Which she did and she went on with the procedures as instructed her by this voodoo man (these procedures, I wasn’t aware of because I was in a really bad shape then, And whenever I asked my mom she would say I shouldn’t bother myself about that…that it was something she could handle). Not to bore you readers with too much of my story, in seven days from that day my mom told me about the voodoo man, I was cured off this killer disease that was at the verge of taking my life. Want to share your testimony like me? Contact the voodoo man on his direct email address… dreroherbalcuringcenter@gmail.com or (his mobile is +2347064614569)… I AM NOW A HAPPY AND HEALTHY YOUNG LADY ONCE AGAIN…THANKS TO DR. ERO.
he is also specialize on curing the following:
1. Ebola
2. Polio
3. Lupus Erythematosus
4. Influenza
5. Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease
6. Diabetes
7. HIV/AIDS
8. Asthma
9. Cancer
I AM Mr Joy Promise from us, i really happy
that i and my huband are cured of HIV with the
herbal medicine of Dr.Brudos , i have
been suffering from this disease for the
past 3 years without solution until i came
across the email of this doctors who have
cure so many people with his herbal
medicine, i also chose to give him a chance
to help me and my wife, he told me what to
do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his
herbal medicine and direct me on how to
use, i also follows his direction for use and
he ask us to go for a check up after 2
months and which i did, to my greatest
surprise our result came out as negative,
we are really happy that there is someone
like this DR who is ready to help anytime
any day.to all the readers and viewers that
is doubting this testimony stop doubting it
and contact this Dr and see if he will not
actually help you. i am not a stupid man
that i will come out to the public and start
saying what someone have not done for
me. he is really a great man contact him
now.dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail. cm the
great herbal mercy
Hello Everyone out there, I am Ramos Brian, here to give my testimony about a Herbalist
called Dr Odinokoro, who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES
SIMPLEX VIRUS 2 in 2015,
I went to many hospitals for cure but there was no
solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body
can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go,to get
a solution. So a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up
all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out,
she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES
SIMPLEX VIRUS 2 and gave me his email, so i mailed him. He told me all the
things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed
properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES
SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . I advice you to contact Dr Odinokoro for instant cure
You can also email him at: odinogun098@outlook.com
i want to share to the whole world on how Dr Iyere the chief Priest of all the spell casters Helped me cure my (HERPES GENITAL VIRUS) Happiness is all i see now i never thought that i will live on earth before the year runs out. I was searching through the internet, i have been suffering from a deadly disease (Herpes genital) for the past 5 years now, i had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, hospitals have been my home of residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until this faithful day, i saw a testimony on how Di Iyere helped someone in curing Her HERPES disease, quickly i copied his email which is dr.iyere@hotmail.com Dr. Iyere a herbal medicine is a good remedy for HERPES VIRUS, i contacted him and he guided me. I asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for my healt. Thank God, now everything is fine, I’m cured by Dr.Iyere herbal medicine, I’m very thankful to Dr.Iyere i went for a check up again negative what a great surprise to me i was NEGATIVE, you don’t have to be sad any more or share your tears any more on this disease when the cure have already be found in 2015, if you want to get in touch with him in private contact him on this e-mail (dr.iyere@hotmail.com) He also have the herb to cure these following diseases. (1) CANCER (2) HERPES (3) HIV & AIDS (4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION (5) ASTHMA (6) IMPOTENCE (7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY (8) DIARRHEA (9) DIABETES (10) Lyme. E.T.C. please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why i will be dropping his email address, at (dr.iyere@hotmail.com) do not hesitate to email him now he is a great man, the government is also interested on this help he is providing cure and saving peoples life, thank you for saving my life, and i promise i will always testify for your good work, you can also call him on +2348083221034.
Good day to all the viewers my name Jennifer Jason from Houston, Texas, USA I’m indeed very happy for the great work of Dr.Adoda.My husband was a HERPES GENITAL PATIENT and i contact herpes true my husband also me i was a herpes patient, and ever since were living with it ,taking medications till faithful day when I met a close friend she brief me what she saw on a blog about how Dr Adoda herbal medicine cured Herpes patient,so one faithful day when I went online, I met plenty of testimonials about this great man called Dr Adoda how he cure manner of herpes disease, so I decided to give it a try and to God be the glory he did. he cured me and my husband illness and I am so very happy and so happy to write about it today.and asked us to go for check-up after 2 weeks,Luckily the doctor told us we were tested herpes negative, now I believe all these Testimonies about him on the Internet,is not a scam he is truly a great man, all thank to you Dr Adoda for cured me and my husband we owe you in return,my view friend please Dr Adoda help them and God will increase you! thanks you again Dr Adoda for putting a smile on my face again so i am posting to this forum saying if you are into similar situation or have any kind of disease problem you can contact him to help you: email him now on; adodalovespelltemple@gmail.com…..
I have been suffering from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) disease for the past four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulating all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr MADUKA and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr. MADUKA telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,,well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email madukahealinghome@gmail.com
TESTIMONY OF HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS AND HIV i am so happy to share this testimony with the world because generally there are so many doubts about the cure of HIV and HERPES simplex virus This is real take it serious,my name is Helly jerry and i am so happy that today i can give this testimony to the world and also help in saving life of people who has been condemned for death just as i was ,who will believe that a herb can cure HERPES and HIV VIRUS completely from the body , i never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot of money getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, it got to a time that all i was waiting for is death to come because i was broke and i already have strong outbreaks from the herpes virus, one day i was going through the net asking questions online just to know more about the latest development in the medical sector to see if there is still hope then i stumbled on a post about about this great man called DR.ODINAKA through an online friend who publicly made a testimony on how she was also cured of herpes simplex virus2 by this herbal doctor who is well known for his strong ancient herbal practice for HERPES, HIV, and CANCER cure,at first i doubted both the woman and the doctor just as so many that see’s this post would doubt because medically it has been proven impossible but later i decided to give him a try so i emailed him I did not believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared a herbal medicine (CURE) and sent it through Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office. they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and after receiving it, i took the medicine as prescribed by him at the end of 13days that the medicine lasted, he told me to go to the hospital for a test, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me Herpes simplex virus and HIV negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospitals and was also negative the doctors were speechless and said it was a miracle, thank you sir for saving my life even if you cannot see this post i shall never stop testifying the impact you made in my life by restoring back my life when i was being stigmatized and even avoided by family and friends , I promise I will always testify of your good works. if you are herpes simplex virus or HIV patient, contact him and I am sure you will get cured, contact him via: emaill at [ odinakaspiritualtemple@gmail.com ] OR YOU CAN CALL HIM ON THES PHONE NUMBER (+23408147673395)THESE ARE THE THINGS DR.odinaka IS SPECIALISED . HERPES . HIV/AIDS . CANCER KIDNEY STONES ULCER PORT-RATE DISORDER DIABETES LOVE SPELLS TO BRING BACK EX LOVERS [HUSBANDS OR WIFE’S
Hello everyone on net,i am so happy to be in life for what this great,mightier and Godsent doctor Has done in my life. I and my lovely husband have been infected with hiv/aids for the past 1yr now,we have been wasting money for drugs,buying and drinking all sort of herbal medicine but none heal the disease so well keep searching until I saw this man testimony on net how he cured an hiv positive so I and my husband decided to contact him for help,we contacted him and explain to him the diseases we have and he told us he can help, so we keep sorting things out until he told us to get some little herbal roots so we couldn’t get them so he told us what to do and we did. Surprisely this man is truly a great and truthful man and with the herbal medicine he sent to us and immediately contacted us and told us on how to take it for 3days and we did as he says, so with the 3days completed we went on test and surprisly that’s how we became an hiv negative so am using this opportunity to thank this doctor for I and my husband so my brethren if you have such problem you can easily get to this Godsent doctor for help through EMAIL:hose who will contact Dr OSAGIE after reading my testimony
dr can still cure all kind of diease listed below
2. HERPES
3. CANCER ALL KINDS
4. ALS
5. Hepatitis A,B,C
6. Diabetes
7. CHRONIC DISEASE
8. Coronary Artery Disease (Ischemic Heart Disease)
9. Alopecia
10.Bipolar disorder
11.Bedwetting
12.Carpal tunnel syndrome
13.Celiac disease
14.Ear Infections
15.Endometriosis
16.Epilepsy
17.Chlamydia
18.Syphilis
19.Gonorrhea
you can
kindly contact Dr. OSAGIE in HIS EMIAIL
(DROSAGIESOULTIONTEMPLE@YAHOO.COM OR
DROSAGIESOLUTIONTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM)
or whatsapp him +2347030465649, 0r call
+234703045649 God bless you all
Alex is my name , I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past 5years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until last Month, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr. Nana helped someone in curing her HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is (herbalcuredoctor@gmail.com). I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in my life. if you are having a similar problems just email him on (herbalcuredoctor@gmail.com) or simply whatsapp him on: +233265200680. He can also cure disease like Cancer, Diabeties, Herpes. Etc. You can reach me on email: (ld334274@gmail.com)
I never thought that this day will ever come in life, my belief was that
this was the way God wanted me to be, because I was born with the HIV
virus, from the time of birth till the age of 24 I have been living on
drugs so that I may not pass on, the virus made life unbearable for me
because I could not live freely with friends. I have cried in silence too
many times but solution
was know were near so I gave up on it because I hard know choice than to
live with the virus, but on this day February 12th 2014 I meet this man
that changed my story for good, a man of honesty, with great attribute,
great medicines a true Doctor(DR FRED) the herbal physician who God sent
to my life. Dr FRED changed my story with his herbal medicine,
(drfredspirituraltemple@yahoo.com>@gmail.com)) and ever since then life has
been at the best for me that why am using this opportunity to as everyone
around the globe to help me thank this great man called DR FRED who has
brought a great mean to my life.. Thanks for reading…
DR AINAMON SPIRITUAL HOME
hello everyone at here i’m Dr ainamon a spiritual man
i render help to does that are affected with virus,
and i also cure any kind of spiritual problems,
home break and you want your family together again,
i can also make your love one come back to you
i can also change your organ by making it strong
for your love one to enjoy you.
1.premature ejaculation
2.looking for job
3.spiritual powers
4. HIV/AIDS
5. LOW SPERM COUNT
6. MENOPAUSE DISEASE
7. EPILEPSY
8. ASEPSIS
9. CANCER
10. ANXIETY DEPRESSION
11. PREGNANCY PROBLEM
12. SHORT SIGHTEDNESS PROBLEM
14. Male menopause
15. Menopause – male
16. Menopause – peri
17. Menstruation problems
18. Mercury Poisoning
19. Migraine
20. Miscarriage
21. Mites (demodex mites)
22. Mites (scabies mites)
23. Motion sickness
24. Mouth ulcer
25. MRSA
26.HERPES
27. LASSA FEVER
28. GONORRHEA
just contact me on any spiritual promblem
VIA: ainamonspritualharbscure@yahoo.com
you can still contact him directly on +2348138295517.
Good day everyone my name is jackson sandra from U.S.A, I have this great opportunity to share this testimony about how I get cure for my HIV,Two years ago I was HIV positive so I was suffering from it I was doing one thing or the order to get a cure there was know way for it so I was on my research on the internet I saw a testimony of a young man, about how DR.AKHIGBE help him get a cured for HIV with his herbal medicine I was surprise and I do not believe I said okay let me try him I contact him that night on his email and he gave me instructions and I follow it he told me what to do and I did it, after a week he sent to me the medicine true DHL he told me how to use it and I did exactly how he instructed me to use it, after two weeks he told me that I should go for test, indeed I did it, and behold I was HIV “negative” am so grateful Doctor, now am happy with my Husband and two kids I want to use this opportunity to say this, please if you have this kind of disease called HIV, I want you to contact him on is email;DR.AKHIGBESPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM or whatsapp him +2348106618681 or my assistant call me +13157910581 and my email: jacksonsandra022@gmail.com and he can also help you get a cure for HPV, HERPES, CANCER,disease and he can cure you from any kind of diseases with his herbal medicine. all you have to do is to believe him. thank you my Dr may god bless you……
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Prosperity spell
4. Protection spell
5. Get a job spell
6. Becoming a manager spell
7. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
8. Child spell
9. Love spell
10, vanishing spell
11. Success or pass spell
12. Marriage spell
13. Avenging spell
14. Popularity spell
15. Killing spell….
Gladys Raymond, is my name an from Dallas Texas, United State of America. Herpes Virus an Diabetes is a terrible virus, Thanks to my Husband an Dr Ererdiawa. If not for my Husband and the help of the great Dr Erediawa my life would have been a mess! I was diagnose with Herpes virus an Diabetes in 2012, my husband encouraged me, and told me not to lose hope an Faith, I manage to give birth to a baby Boy Junior Raymond in 2014,who was free from this virus, and my Husband was always there for me! On 17th of March 2016, my Husband told me that he have found a man who can cure me. Base on scientist, they said there is no cure for Herpes an Diabetes virus; he told me that he has seen many testimonies about him (Dr Erediawa) on the internet. i thought of it an i told my Husband that i am not comfort with this ideal an beside there are many scam out there, but my Husband make me to understand that life is all about Risk, then we decided to contact him, we filled his Herbal home form, and he asked us to buy some local root and herbs items which we did! and he prepared for me a herbal medicine and sent it down to me an he gave me instruction on how to take the Herbal medicine which i did as he has instructed, he ask me to take it for 42 days, an said in the next one week, that is when i must have completed taken the Herbal medicine, i should go for test which i did, faithfully hopefully i went for the medical test, and Behold, I was cured, from this virus and its was not found in my Body system again… My Dear Husband and my Father Dr. Erediawa, God will surely bless the both of you, till the end of time Amen… i can really Believe today i am Herpes an Diabetes free, If you have any this problem kindly contact Dr Erediawa on is email: drerediawaherbs@gmail.com or call him on his mobile WhatsApp number +2348159412586.
I have been suffering from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) disease for the past four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulating all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my Doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr Miracle, and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr Miracle, telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,,well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can Email : (MIRACLESPELLHOME@YAHOO.COM) or call,,, +23408071398555,,or his web, http://miraclespellhome.wix.com/dr-miracles,,,,
I am surprised and still shocked with the great miracle that happened in our family, my husband and I have been to various hospitals and I have been tested HIV positive this year in June and my husband was HIV negative I was so surprised because i was still ill at that time and that lead us to the hospital, but the doctor confirmed that he had kidney/ Cancer problems. since we spent money around to get drugs from different hospital, I was looking through the internet for help when I saw a comment of people talking about how Dr otaru on how he heal them of HIV disease and other diseases, I did not believe at first but I just choose to try the herbs and I contacted him by email address he told me what to do even if mine was more stressful than my husband different herbs was sent to us. To my surprise, my husband and I waited patiently for the treatment and the instruction given to us by this man called Dr otaru and we went for a medical test after 2 weeks and the result was negative and my husband reconfirmed and it was quite correct, even our doctor was confused he said he has never seen this kind of miracle before. Dr otaru thank you very much for the good work in our lives and God will bless you for the good work you did. you can also contact that great and powerful man, if you have a problem with . Cancer(All Types) .Arthritis .herpes .HPV .Bed wetting . Diabetes . Leukemia Contact him and be free forever, if you need herbs to cure your hiv, via email otarusolutionhome@gmail.com call or whatsapp him on +2348107345943 Jane Diamond From USA
Hello everyone, i am Roland Smith from US. I have been suffering from HERPES for 2 and half years and has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. Akpan who uses herbal and traditional medicine to cure people. I have spent so much on my health paying hospital bills for years but no improvement. A friend told me about this herbal man who cure people with herbal medicine. He cures all sickness, diseases, viruses, and infections with his different herbal curing medicine.
The result that declared me healed was from a hospital here in New York, And the results of the test says I was okay. Dr Akpan directed that I would be okay in 21 days if I use the medicine as directed. And 21days later, I went to confirm from the central hospital and several test that was done says I am not sick or anything. So I was cured by this herbal doctor in 21 days. This amaze me though. I would advice everyone to meet this Dr Akpan who made me healthy again.
Meet Dr Akpan and set yourself and your love ones free.
Doctor Akpan’s email again is AKPANHERBALHELP@GMAIL.COM call or whats app +2348143502763…
I can’t believe my genitial herpes and HIV is really cured, i never thought and believed that one day i will live on earth cured of this disease.i have been suffering of this deadly disease GENITAL herpes and HIV since 7years ago.Happiness is all i see now i never thought that i will live on earth before the year runs out this is a miracle A shot testimony on how i was cured for my Warts and HIV Virus diseases by Dr sebi with his Herbal Root Herbs Medicine, Although this is almost too impossible to believe, but I am here to fulfill my promise to Dr sebi I am a survivor, I am a living proof of this medication, at first it sounded so fake, but my mum encouraged me to continue with the medication, within 3 days I notice the sours in my genitals were all dried up and my tongue stopped paining me, so i stopped taking my ARVS and focused on the herbal medication. I felted my body coming back to life, my skin, my face, no more body weakness and my mum kept praying for me, she was really happy when i was tested negative. This unbelievable transformation have also brought me closer to God, and thanks to Dr sebi for his regular checkups, calls, sms and chats. I am CURED, I am CURED and I repeat I AM CURED! I have been a slave of HIV for 3years but it took just 18 days for my cure! God Bless you Sir! contact him now for any kind of diseases problem on his mail (drsebicellfood1@gmail.com) or whatsapp +2348158836673, he is a herbal remedy to all sickness i have copied and sent the link of your contacts to a few HIV/AIDS friends, please sir help them and God will increase you! thanks you again sir for putting a smile on my face again so i am posting to this forum saying if you are into similar situation or have any kind of disease problem you can as well contact him for help
My name is Emilia Peters, I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who helped me in my life. I was infected with HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS in 2010, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem, she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS and gave me his email, so i mail him. He told me all the things I need to do and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after two weeks the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got vanished . so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him at:drejiehiwaseharbalcenter@gmail.com
Saludos al público en general, quiero informar al público cómo me curé del virus del herpes simple por un hombre llamado Dr. Azuka. he visitado diferente hospital, pero me dieron la lista de medicamentos como famciclovir, Zovirax, Valtrex y que es muy caro para el tratamiento de los síntomas y nunca me ha curado. Estaba echando un vistazo a través de la Internet en busca de remedio sobre el herpes y vi el comentario de la gente hablando de cómo el Dr. Azuka los curó. Estaba asustado porque nunca creí en la Internet, pero yo era convencer a darle una oportunidad porque yo estaba teniendo ninguna esperanza de haberse curado de herpes por lo que decidí contactar con él en su correo electrónico que se enumeran en el comentario (Dr.azukasolutionhome @ gmail.com) i buscó en su correo electrónico en la red y vi una gran cantidad de personas que testifican acerca de su bondad. cuando me puse en contacto con él me dio esperanza y les envío un medicamento a base de plantas para mí que me tomó en serio y trabajado para mí, soy una persona libre ahora sin problema, mi resultado HERPES salió negativo. Rezo por que el Dr. Azuka Dios le dará vida eterna, no debe morir antes de tiempo por ser un hombre sincero y grande. Estoy muy feliz, también puede ponerse en contacto con él si usted tiene cualquier problema de email: DR.AZUKASOLUTIONHOME@GMAIL.COM
DR azuka puede curar ASÍ LA ENFERMEDAD SIGUIENTE: –
1. El VIH / SIDA
2. HERPES
3. EL CÁNCER
4. ALS
I am here to give my testimony about Dr. Silver who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) by Dr. Silver, i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HERPES and i saw comment of people talking about how Dr Silver cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, my HERPES result came out negative. I am so happy as i am sharing this testimony. My advice to you all who thinks that their is no cure for herpes that is Not true just contact him and get cure from Dr Silver healing spell cure of all kinds of sickness you may have.Remember delay in treatment leads to death email him: drsilverhealingtemple@gmail.com
I never thought that this day will ever come in life, my belief was that this was the way God wanted me to be, because I was born with the HIV virus, from the time of birth till the age of 24 I have been living on drugs so that I may not pass on, the virus made life unbearable for me because I could not live freely with friends. I have cried in silence too many times but solution
was know were near so I gave up on it because I hard know choice than to live with the virus, but on this day February 12th 2014 I meet this man that changed my story for good, a man of honesty, with great attribute, great medicines a true Doctor(DR FRED) the herbal physician who God sent to my life. Dr FRED changed my story with his herbal medicine, ((drfredspirituraltemple@yahoo.com)) and ever since then life has been at the best for me that why am using this opportunity to as everyone around the globe to help me thank this great man called DR FRED who has brought a great mean to my life.. Thanks for reading…
If your HIV status is POSITIVE, then this is for you, kindly read.. i am sharing a testimony on how i got cured from HIV few weeks ago by a native man in Africa called DOCTOR IFA,. i was surfing the internet one day when i saw his website, you can also visit his website, http://drifaoye.yolasite.com i saw that he has the cure for HIV and i decided to give it a try, i contacted him and told him my problems he told me not to worry, he assured me , then he told me how to get the roots and herbs that he produced, i followed the procedures and 3 days after i got my MEDICINE. looking at it, i was discouraged because i do not take herbs before, but i took it with faith, then as he instructed me, i went back two weeks to my clinic to run a test, and behold it is a miracle. today i am free from HIV, i am now NEGATIVE, you can see my new test result here for yourself,. i am sharing this good news to you because it has made me happy…… you can contact him also on his email or his website, his email is (drifaoye@gmail.com) or what’sapp him on +2347038111854
please when you do contact him, let him know i directed you
Hello, My name is Alexis from US. I am here to let you know if you are having issues with your health, The solution is out there. I was cured of HIV with the use of a herbal medicine from Dr Baba Ogu. I was diagnosed with this virus for almost 12yrs but i was cured within few weeks after drinking the herbs which Dr Baba Ogu sent to me. Dr Ogu is a herbalist doctor. I know of this doctor through others people testimonies, they were all thanking him and praying for him. He has herbs for the following illness, asthma, cancer, Diabetic 1&2, Gonorrhea, Barrenness, Impotence, High Blood Pressure,Epilepsy, Herpes 1&2, Menopause problem, Menstruation problem, Hiv,Diarrhea, Acne, Diseases of the heart, Arthritis etc. He is also a spell caster, he cast spell to bring love ones together, a spell to stop divorce, a spell to make more profit in the line of business, good luck spell, etc. Email him now via: drbabaogu@gmail.com or call/What sap him on +2348137291215. Please once you are cure, let people know about it. Together, we fight to become healthy. God bless you.
I THOUGHT THE PHYSICIANS SAY NO CURE FOR HIV/AIDS?, I AM TELLING YOU TODAY THAT DR OZI CURE HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE AND ONCE YOU GET CURED YOU ARE FOREVER CURED IT IS NEVER REVERSABLE.
MY NAME IS WILSON KITA JOYCE FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I SUFFERED FOR HIV/AIDS FOR GOOD ONE YEAR AND TWO MONTHS AFTER LOOSING HOPE THAT I CAN NEVER GET THE CURE BEACAUSE THE DOCTORS SAID THERE IS NO CURE FOR IT,BUT THANKS BEEN TO THIS GREAT MAN CALLED DR OZI WHOM I READ A TESTIMONY ABOUT ON HOW HE CURED HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE,I NEVER BELIEVE THIS BUT I DECIDED TO CONTACT HIM THROUGH THE STATED EMAIL,(droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com) and he send to me a herbal medicine and ask me to drink and bath with the herbal medicine for one 3 weeks but to my greatest surprises, i went for a medical test after two weeks and my status was negetive till today i cant keep sharing this testimony please brothers and sisters there is a cure to hiv/aids, contact this man for what ever you are going through, what ever sickness you are suffering from, like
(1) CANCER,
(2) DIABETES,
(3) HIV&AIDS,
(4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION,
(5) CANCER,
(6) IMPOTENCE,
(7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY
(8) DIARRHEA
(9) ASTHMA…
10) HE ALSO HAVE SPELL TO BRING BACK YOUR EX hiv/aids,perkinsons disease, ALS,CANCERS,HERPES. contact him with his email via droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com or whatsapp him through the following contact on +2348060858046
I have been suffering from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) disease for the past four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulating all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my Doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr Miracle, and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr Miracle, telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,,well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can Email : (MIRACLESPELLHOME@YAHOO.COM) or call,,, +23408071398555,,or his web, http://miraclespellhome.wix.com/dr-miracles,,,,
I’m suzan hope , I contracted HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there’s no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV’s, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of Dr. iyaya, also I saw a lot of testimonials about him on how he uses herbal medicine to cure HIV. I contacted him and told him my problems, He sent me the herbal medicine and I took it for 7 days after then I went for check-up and I was cured. The medicine has NO SIDE EFFECT, there’s no special diet when taking the medicine. He also cure DIABETES, EX BACK, ALS, HEPATITIS B, CANCER, HERPES and lots more. You can reach him on
. or doctoriyaya@gmail.com. or whats app call/+1248144414032……..;;..;
I’m suzan hope , I contracted HIV in 2009, I was told by my doctor that there’s no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV’s, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of Dr. iyaya, also I saw a lot of testimonials about him on how he uses herbal medicine to cure HIV. I contacted him and told him my problems, He sent me the herbal medicine and I took it for 7 days after then I went for check-up and I was cured. The medicine has NO SIDE EFFECT, there’s no special diet when taking the medicine. He also cure DIABETES, EX BACK, ALS, HEPATITIS B, CANCER, HERPES and lots more. You can reach him on
. or doctoriyaya@gmail.com. or whats app call/+1248144414032..
Good day to all the viewers my name Lisa Jason from UK I’m indeed very happy for the great work Dr.Suku done my husband was a HERPES GENITAL PATIENT and i contact herpes true my husband also me i was a herpes patient, and ever since were living with it ,taking medications till faithful day when I met a close friend she brief me what she saw on a blog about how Dr Suku herbal medicine cured Herpes patient,so one faithful day when I went online, I met plenty of testimonials about this great man called Dr Suku how he cure manner of herpes disease, so I decided to give it a try and to God be the glory he did. he cured me and my husband illness and I am so very happy and so happy to write about it today.and asked us to go for check-up after 2 weeks,Luckily the doctor told us we were tested herpes negative, now I believe all these Testimonies about him on the Internet,is not a scam he is truly a great man, all thank to you Dr Suku for cured me and my husband we owe you in return,my view friend please Dr Suku help them and God will increase you! thanks you again Dr Suku for putting a smile on my face again so i am posting to this forum saying if you are into similar situation or have any kind of disease problem you can contact him to help you:
him email now:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com
his Mobil number +13104942113
visit his website: http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku
this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr voodoo after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, voodoospelltemple66@gmail.com i want you to email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this Dr voodoo thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work you can also add him on whatsApp +2348067101348
Good day to all the viewers my name Lisa Jason from UK I’m indeed very happy for the great work Dr.Suku done my husband was a HERPES GENITAL PATIENT and i contact herpes true my husband also me i was a herpes patient, and ever since were living with it ,taking medications till faithful day when I met a close friend she brief me what she saw on a blog about how Dr Suku herbal medicine cured Herpes patient,so one faithful day when I went online, I met plenty of testimonials about this great man called Dr Suku how he cure manner of herpes disease, so I decided to give it a try and to God be the glory he did. he cured me and my husband illness and I am so very happy and so happy to write about it today.and asked us to go for check-up after 2 weeks,Luckily the doctor told us we were tested herpes negative, now I believe all these Testimonies about him on the Internet,is not a scam he is truly a great man, all thank to you Dr Suku for cured me and my husband we owe you in return,my view friend please Dr Suku help them and God will increase you! thanks you again Dr Suku for putting a smile on my face again so i am posting to this forum saying if you are into similar situation or have any kind of disease problem you can contact him to help you:
him email now:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com
his Mobil number +13104942113
visit his website: http://greatsukusolutiontem.wix.com/dr-suku
Greetings to you all. My name is Tracy Jane. I’m from Elkins WV USA. I was cured of hiv virus. I was diagnosed with this virus for the past 6 years, I came across a blog four months ago when I was browsing with my computer and I saw a series of testimonies post from people making reference to Dr. Baba ukaka on how the man used natural herbal medicine to cure them when they were suffering from HIV virus, diabetic 1&2, herpes,asthma,Gonorrhea, Barrenness, Impotence, Womb damage, High Blood Pressure,Epilepsy, etc and how he cast a spell for them to pass their exams, a spell to earn more profits on their business and so on. Some people testified that he cast a spell to bring their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb, some testified he cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. Although I did not believe them but yet I took his email address VIA:(ukakaspellhome@gmail.com) because i wanted to give it a try because i have been suffering from this virus for the past 6 years and my doctor said i have few time left to live.That’s was the main reason I emailed Dr Baba Ukaka to see if he can really cure me because i don’t want to die, he responded to my mail immediately, i explained my problems to him, he promised to send me HIV herbal medicine but he later asked me to purchase the herbal medicine which I did, he gave some prescription on how to be drinking the herbs and asked me to go for test on the 3th week after drinking the herbs to confirm my status, I followed his instructions and I went for the test a month ago, the result came out negative, I did 4 test already, they all turned out to be negative. I can’t thank dr baba Ukaka enough, he cured me of my HIV virus. I will forever remain grateful to Dr Baba Ukaka, he have all the medicine that can cure any illness you are suffering from, email him right now. Please once you are cure, also spread the good news to others so that those with illness can be cure too. Your body is the temple of Christ and not for sickness and diseases to temper with. Contact Dr Baba Ukaka now via: ukakaspellhome@gmail.com
I am PLUM BELLA from UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, i was diagonalize with HIV-AIDS by my boyfriend for over 4 years now, i have spend a lot of money on this disease only to ensure that the disease leave me alone, but unfortunately nothing was done, and the doctor also told me that these disease will get rid of my life if i fail to do something on it now, i have goes to several places in many different country to seek for answer to my HIV sickness but no one could help, until one day when browsing on the internet, i came across a horrible testimony of one lady who was also diagnosed by HIV-AIDS and was dead after disobeying the good ways and rules of dragbebaku who instructed her to do a little medication to make sure she is healed, so she was dead because she never wants to do what the Dr ask of him, i contacted him for my own sickness and told him that i am ready to do the medication so that my disease will be cured immediately,.dr agbebaku help me cure the disease after i have done the medication, i was healed and now i am a living testimony of what dragbebaku has one to cure my HIV AIDS, if you want to get your HIV-AIDS cured now kindly contact dragbebaku now at his email so that your HIV AIDS can be cured immediately. thank you dragbebaku for helping me cured my HIV-AIDS dragbebaku email address is:dragbebakuspellsolutiontemple@gmail.com or whatsapp him on +2349053099479.
Appreciation is the key to doing more that is why I have took some
time out to thank some one who cured me of my 2 years HEPATITIS B
problem. It became a major problem to me as it was affecting my
marital life and I was no longer comfortable so I decided to look for
a solution and I came across a post of Dr otaru and how he has been
helping people of the same problem I contacted him and told him all I
have been facing in my life. He told me how to get his product and how
to take it after every thing I find out that all was now okay with me
and that my HEPATITIS B problem was gone that is why I have come out
today to say thank you to him and for any problem
either from man or woman. Contact him on otarusolutionhome@gmail.com or
call him +2348107345943
i am FLORA Have had herpes for 3years without hope for cure and miserable until early last month i was checking on new developments and cure then i found out how Dr. OKO has healed his patients using natural roots and herbs. I Contacted him through his email (SOLUTIONHOME@OUTLOOK.COM), i paid and he delivered the herbal medication to me in USA. Now i am completely free of genital herpes thanks to Dr OKO, please contact him for CURE to the following sickness, HIV, CANCER, ULCER, ALS, HERPES, E.T.C email him via |: solutionhome@outlook.com
Hello Everyone, my name is MALINDA, i m from United
State. I want to share my testimonies to the general public
on how this great man called Dr OZI cure my HIV/AIDS
disease. I have been a HIV/ AIDS positive for over 11 month
and i have been in pains until i came across this lady when i
traveled to Africa for Business trip who happen to once been
a HIV/AIDS disease, i explained every thing to her and she
told me that there is this Great Dr, that help her to cure her
HIV/AIDS disease and she gave me his email address for me
to contact and i did as she instructed. And the great man DR OZI
told me how much to buy the HIV/AIDS herbal medication
and how i will get it, which i did. And to my greatest surprise
that i took the HIV/AIDS herbal medicine for just one week
and behold i went for a HIV/AIDS test, for to my greatest
surprise for the Doctor confirmed me to HIV/AIDS free and
said that i no longer have HIV/AIDS in my system and till now
i have never felt any HIV/AIDS again, so i said i must testify
the goodness of this man to the general public for if you are
there surfing from this HIV/AIDS problems or any deadly
disease or other disease for i will advice you to contact him
on his working email: droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com@gmail.com
or whats app him on +2348060858046
(1) CANCER,
(2) DIABETES,
(3) HIV&AIDS,
(4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION,
(5) CANCER,
(6) IMPOTENCE,
(7) SIMPLEX GENITAL HERPS
(8) DIARRHEA
(9) ASTHMA..
Thanks Dr. Benson for your kindness everybody know HIV is a deadly disease I was once a HIV positive and am from Portugal am 32 years I contacted this disease when I was 27 I was using drug over since, just last week for here I see this man email on the testimony that he cure HIV so surprised when I read the testimony and I did not believe there is cure to HIV and I see another testimony about the same man, then I have to try I get the real true of this testimony and I call the number below it and the man answer me he ask to sent down my email so we can start immediately i send the email well I don’t know how he did it but God know. I promise you,you we rejoice like me this is his Email ,(Bensonspellcaster@gmail.com) or call him +2347052942768
I am so Happy to be writing this article in here, i am here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called HERPES and i lost hope because i was rejected even by my closet friends. i searched online to know and inquire about cure for HERPES and i saw Dr Alli testimony online on how he was cured so many persons from Herpes Disease so i decided to contact the great herbalist because i know that nature has the power to heal everything. i contacted him to know how he can help me and he told me never to worry that he will help me with the natural herbs from God! after 2 days of contacting him, he told me that the cure has been ready and he sent it to me via DHL and it got to me after 14 days! i used the medicine as he instructed me (MORNING and EVENING) and i was cured! its really like a dream but i”m so happy! that’s the reason i decided to also add more comment of Him so that more can be saved just like me! and if you need his help,Email him on allispellhelp1@gmail.com or his cell number: +2348100772528
Hello everyone here in this forum i am so glad that i have this great opportunity to come out here and share my testimony on how Dr idahosa was able to cure me totally from Hiv disease, i have been suffering from this Disease for approximately 4 Years now, i have tried various ways to get rid of this Virus out of my body, i have also purchase for Medical treatment from my doctor but they all failed, sometime back now while i was browsing the Internet i found some good quote concerning Dr idahosa Herbal Medicine, and how he has been using it to save souls from Different Disease including Cancer, someone also said she was been cured of Hiv from his medicine, and they gave out his contact details in case anyone needs his help, i decided to contact Dr idahosa and i told him about my Hiv illness he told me not to worry that he was going to send me his herbal medicine all i was to do is to send him my personal details and also my home address so he can post the Medicine to me, actually i did all that was required by this Man, i took the medicine just as prescribe by him, he told me to go for check up in the hospital which i did and to my great surprise my Doctor told me the Hiv Virus was no longer there, i even went to other hospital for better confirmation its was still the same thing, Today i am so happy that i am Negative again, Dr idahosa has given me reasons to share tears of Joy, you can reach to Dr idahosa on his email address at ( dridahosasolutioncenter@gmail.com) or call him on +2348134261542
Take your time and read this testimony do not ignore save others life by ready and sharing this testimony.
This is real take it serious, my name is (CAROLINA) from ENGLAND, who will believe that a herb can cure HIV&AIDS i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot of $$money when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i heard about this great man who is well know as herbal medical man who has herbs to cure HIV&AIDS and CANCER also, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of HIV&AIDS in my body, he prepare the herbs for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of one month when taking the herbs, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative i was so so shock i did not believe it was true, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital and was also negative, then i took my friend who was also suffering from CANCER to the herbal man. his name is Dr.okosodo., after she has taking the herbs she was also confirm disease free . He also have the herb to cure.
(1) CANCER,
(2) ASTHMA,
(3) HIV&AIDS,
(4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION,
(5) IMPOTENCE,
(6) BARENESS/INFERTILITY
(7) DIARRHEA
(8) DIABETES…E.T.C
please i want every one with this virus to be free and be cured, that is why am dropping his email address. Email: DR OKOSODOPOWERFULHOME@GMAIL.COM call or what-sapp him on +2348136623427 do not hesitate to email him, he is a good and a great man. DR.OKOSODO thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always and forever testify for your good work
I want to appreciate Dr OSUBOR for using his herbal medicine to cure my family herpes virus,since 3years ago my family have been having this herpes disease and it have been giving my family challenges,we were so perplexed cause my family have taken several drugs to be cure but every of our effort was in-vain,a fateful morning i was browsing through the internet then i saw several testimonies about Dr OSUBOR curing people of their herpes disease immediately i contacted Dr OSUBOR on his email: {osuborherbal@gmail.com}, told him about my family troubles and he told me that my family must be cure,so he prepare a herbal medicine for my family which we use for 2 weeks and everything was like a dream for my family,my family herpes disease was totally gone,why don’t you contact him today and be free from your disease on email, osuborherbal@gmail.com, website osubornaturalherbalremedies.wordpress.com.
Herpes Virus is a terrible virus, if not for my Husband and the help of the great Dr. Ehi my life would have been a mess! I was diagnose with Herpes virus in 2005, my husband encouraged me, and told me not to lose hope, I manage to give birth to a baby Boy who was free from this virus, and my Husband was always there for me! One day he came to me and told me that he have found a man who can cure me. Base on scientist, they said there is no cure for Herpes virus; he told me that he has seen many testimonies about him on the internet. We decided to contact him, we filled his Herbal home form, and he asked us to buy some local root and herbs items which we did! and he prepared for me a herbal medicine and 14 days later he asked me to go for medical test, faithfully hopefully i went for the medical test, and Behold, I was cured, from this virus and its was not found in my Body system again… My Dear Husband and my Father Dr. Ehi, God will surely bless the both of you, till the end of time, in Jesus name.. If you have any problem kindly contact Dr Ehi on ( shomorikaspelltemple@yahoo.com) or call him on +2349038669448
I THOUGHT THE PHYSICIANS SAY NO CURE FOR HERPES AND HIV/AIDS?, I AM TELLING YOU TODAY THAT DR UWA CURE HERPES HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE AND ONCE YOU GET CURED YOU ARE FOREVER CURED IT IS NEVER REVERSIBLE.
MY NAME IS ANITA WILSON FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE
BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HERPES AND HIV BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I SUFFERED
FOR HERPES FOR GOOD 3 YEAR AND 2 MONTHS AFTER LOOSING HOPE THAT I CAN NEVER GET THE CURE BECAUSE THE DOCTORS SAID THERE IS NO CURE FOR IT,BUT THANKS BEEN TO THIS GREAT MAN CALLED DR UWA WHOM I READ A TESTIMONY ABOUT ON HOW HE CURED HERPES AND HIV/AIDS WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE,I NEVER BELIEVE THIS BUT I DECIDED TO CONTACT HIM THROUGH THE STATED EMAIL,druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com and he send to me a herbal medicine and ask me to drink and bath with the herbal medicine for 2 weeks but to my greatest surprises, i went for a medical test after two weeks and my status was negative till today i cant keep sharing this testimony please brothers and sisters there is a cure to herpes and hiv/aids, contact this man for what ever you are going through, what ever sickness you are suffering from, hiv/aids,perkinsons disease, ALS,CANCERS,HERPES. contact him with his email via, druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com call or whatsapp him on,+2348063930531
A great thanks to Doctor Genesis the man that work for you as a father I was having genital herpes for 6year I never found cure I was embarrassed every time I always have pain every time am very happy for Doctor Genesis who God bring as helper to me, when I found his email on internet i was shock if it was true serious the man is real he will ask you to choose for your choice of your propose of the cured he inform me about the herbs cure and the spell casting and the spell casting take 45mins to work which I applied for, once you provide what he need for the spell casting he get the necessary thing available for the cure and he go on with the cure, he inform me that the cure is done at night when will was in the night he go on with the spell casting at time I sleep off because he ask me to sleep on my bed, when I wake-up I found changing in my body I was cured I run to hospital for test I found out am negative thanks to Doctor Genesis you can reach him on his email now templeofanswers@gmail.com
Thank You Dr Genesis.
I have heard of him before, but after watching his documentary “healing spell” I was turned on to the full story
about Dr uwa. He is a man who has the Cure for AIDS,Cancer, Sickle Cell, Herpes,warts,HPV,ALS Diabetes and every kind of
illness, through a whole foods vegetarian diet and natural herbs, what he calls Electric Foods. He went to herbal school college,
and has thousands of testimonials of healing people with Herpes, HIV AIDS, and HPV several other
illnesses. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC was cured of Herpes by him and she was so moved by his knowledge that she went on
to spread the word about him in every way she could. She also opened a Cultural/Healing Center for Children in USA
before she passed away tragically. This all inspired me that i had to contact Dr uwa, because i was having Herpes
which could not be cure but was only managed, when i contacted Dr. uwa, he sent me some herbs which i took, and now i can tell you, i have be totally cured of Herpes, My Name is Jasmine, I am from the South Carolina, Please if you have any form
of illness especially STD,Infertility,HIV etc. you can contact him immediately through his Email Address
Name: Jasmine Jennifer
Email: druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com
PHONE/WHATS APP : +2348063930531
I am surprised and still shocked with the great miracle that happened in our family, my husband and I have been to various hospitals and I have been tested HIV positive this year in June and my husband was HIV negative I was so surprised because i was still ill at that time and that lead us to the hospital, but the doctor confirmed that he had kidney/ Cancer problems. since we spent money around to get drugs from different hospital, I was looking through the internet for help when I saw a comment of people talking about how Dr uwa on how he heal them of HIV disease and other diseases, I did not believe at first but I just choose to try the herbs and I contacted him by email address he told me what to do even if mine was more stressful than my husband different herbs was sent to us. To my surprise, my husband and I waited patiently for the treatment and the instruction given to us by this man called Dr uwa and we went for a medical test after 2 weeks and the result was negative and my husband reconfirmed and it was quite correct, even our doctor was confused he said he has never seen this kind of miracle before. Dr uwa thank you very much for the good work in our lives and God will bless you for the good work you did. you can also contact that great and powerful man, if you have a problem with
. Cancer(All Types)
.Arthritis
.herpes
.HPV
.Bed wetting
. Diabetes
. Leukemia
Contact him and be free forever, if you need herbs to cure your hiv, via email druwaherbalcenter@gmail.com
call or whatsapp him on +2348063930531
Jane Diamond
From USA
I promise to do this when I was still HIV positive, now I am HIV negative I will keep my promised, I was HIV positive over 2year I search for cure there was no one who can help, just the drug to prevent it that is what I get well I suffer a lot from this virus and I don’t really need to keep it inside me any long I go from hospital to another no cure I was so tired of my life I feel like killing myself I don’t really enjoy the life, thank god for this man DR.OJOMO the man that help me cure my HIV well I lose my boyfriend because of this HIV that was the painful day in my life to see him go as from that day I search and search for hiv till last week I found DR.OJOMO the man that cure HIV/AIDS,CANCER, GONORRHEA, SYPHILIS, and ANEMIA this mail is I saw a post comment about his cure, that he cure HIV I was very happy to email him 30mins later he reply to my mail I was so happy to speak to him on phone this is his number +2349030535709 if you want to call him about the solution, so that you can be cured from any disease or sickness my friend thanks this man help me within 4day I was cured totally I went for checkup I found out am cure totally what a great and a powerful man I have DR.OJOMO , I will thank you continuously you are my every DR.OJOMO you really see the tear in my eye thanks for not making me share more if you need cure he is a good man contact him now ON EMAIL: OJOMOSPELLCASTER@GMAIL.COM or call or whatsapp him on his mobile number on: +2349030535709
$$GET RICH FAST!! MAKE $6,000 IN TWO WEEKS$$$$$$$$
How to turn $30 into $78,125 in 6 Weeks! READING THIS COULD CHANGE YOUR LIFE! SO, JUST DO IT! This really works!
Hello, I’m like a lot of others out there who have financial woes and I decided to try something new. If it works for me then I will be able to get myself out of a very difficult financial situation. Please read and see what results another got, it’s pretty exciting! It REALLY CAN MAKE YOU EASY MONEY!! IT WORKS!!! BUT YOU HAVE TO FOLLOW IT TO THE LETTER FOR IT TO WORK!!!!
I found this on a bulletin board and decided to try it. A little while back, I was browsing through newsgroups and came across an article similar to this that said you could make thousands of dollars within weeks with only an initial investment of $30.00! So I thought, “Yeah right, this must be a scam”, but like most of us, I was curious, so I kept reading. Anyway, it said that you send $5.00 to each of the 6 names and address stated in the article. You then place your own name and address in the bottom of the list at #6, and post the article in at least 200 newsgroups. (There are thousands) Just an example, you log on any search engine like yahoo.com,google.com,altavista.com,excite.com then you search with this subject millionaire message board or money making message board or employment message board or money making discussions or money making forum or business message board etc. You will find thousand & thousand message board. No catch, that was it. So after thinking it over, and talking to a few people first, I thought about trying it. I figured: “what have I got to lose except 6 stamps and $30.00, right?” Then I invested the measly $30.00. Well GUESS WHAT!!… within 7 days, I started getting money in the mail! I was shocked! I figured it would end soon, but the money just kept coming in. In my first week, I made about $250.00. By the end of the second week I had made a total of over $5,000.00! In the third week I had over $15,000.00 and it’s still growing. This is now my fourth week and I have made a total of just over $62,000.00 and it’s still coming in rapidly. It’s certainly worth $30.00, and 6 stamps, I have spent more than that on the you know what!! Let me tell you how this works and most importantly, why it works….Also, make sure you print a copy of this article NOW, so you can get the information off of it as you need it. I promise you that if you follow the directions exactly, that you will start making more money than you thought possible by doing something so easy!
Suggestion: Read this entire message carefully! (print it out or download it.) Follow the simple directions and watch the money come in!
It’s easy. It’s legal. And, your investment is only $30.00 (Plus postage)
IMPORTANT: This is not a – ; it is not indecent; it is not illegal; and it is virtually no risk – it really works!!!!
If all of the following instructions are adhered to, you will receive extraordinary dividends.
PLEASE NOTE: Please follow these directions EXACTLY, and $50,000 or more can be yours in 20 to 60 days. This program remains successful because of the honesty and integrity of the participants. Please continue its success by carefully adhering to the instructions.
You will now become part of the Mail Order business. In this business your product is not solid and tangible, it’s a service. You are in the business of developing Mailing Lists. Many large corporations are happy to pay big bucks for quality lists. However, the money made from the mailing lists is secondary to the income which is made from people like you and me asking to be included in that list.
Here are the 4 easy steps to success:
STEP 1: Get 6 separate pieces of paper and write the following on each piece of paper “PLEASE PUT ME ON YOUR MAILING LIST.” Now get 6 US $5.00 bills and place ONE inside EACH of the 6 pieces of paper so the bill will not be seen through the envelope (to prevent thievery). Next, place one paper in each of the 6 envelopes and seal them. You should now have 6 sealed envelopes, each with a piece of paper stating the above phrase, your name and address, and a $5.00 bill. What you are doing is creating a service. THIS IS ABSOLUTELY LEGAL! You are requesting a legitimate service and you are paying for it! Like most of us I was a little skeptical and a little worried about the legal aspects of it all. So I checked it out with the U.S. Post Office (1-800-725-2161) and they confirmed that it is indeed legal! Mail the 6 envelopes to the following addresses:
#1) Dave R. P.O. Box 5481 S. Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
#2) Ramiro M. 22463 Burton St. West Hill, CA 91304
#3) Maria O. 1275 Angorta Lake Rd. S. Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
#4) Dan R. 995 E. Patriot Blvd #69 Reno, NV 89511
#5) Judy R. 10080 Woodman Ave Mission Hills, CA 91345
#6) Danny L. 31484 La Highway 16 Denham Springs, LA 70726
STEP 2: Now take the #1 name off the list that you see above, move the other names up (6 becomes 5, 5 becomes 4, etc…) and add YOUR Name as number 6 on the list.
STEP 3: Change anything you need to, but try to keep this article as close to original as possible. Now, post your amended article to at least 200 newsgroups. (I think there are close to 24,000 groups) All you need is 200, but remember, the more you post, the more money you make!
This is perfectly legal! If you have any doubts, refer to Title 18 Sec. 1302 & 1341 of the Postal laws. Keep a copy of these steps for yourself and, whenever you need money, you can use it again, and again.
PLEASE REMEMBER that this program remains successful because of the honesty and integrity of the participants and by their carefully adhering to the directions. Look at it this way. If you are of integrity, the program will continue and the money that so many others have received will come your way.
Try it! It works!
I’m Monalisa Wilson from Arizona USA, I was diagnosed of HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS 2 (HSV2) in 2009 and I have tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail, until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor (Doctor Okadukpon) who prepare herbal medicine to cure all kind of diseases including HIV/AIDS, Lower Respiratory Infections, Trachea, Bronchus, and Lung Cancers, Diarrheal Diseases, Diabetes Mellitus, Preterm Birth Complications, Tuberculosis (TB). at first i doubted if it was real but i decided to give it a try, when i contact this herbal doctor via his email, he prepared a herbal medicine and sent it to me , when i received this herbal medicine, he gave me step by instructions on how to apply it, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening after one week the HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS that was in my body got healed i did the test again and i was confirmed negative. so if you are also heart broken and also need a help, you can also email him with is email as;(okadukpon_herbalhome@hotmail.com) call his number(+2349035319466).
Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that HIV has cure, I was HIV positive over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure HIV and herpes disease but when I saw it i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give it a try I contact him that night luckily to me he replied me, but I don’t believe him I thought it was a scam but I still hold on to see the work of dr.osula if he is saying the truth he ask for some details about me i gave him all he needed and I waited to see his reply to my problem after all, he told me to go for check up and I went for HIV test I cant believe I was negative,am so happy and grateful to God for using Dr ezomo to cure me, that is the reason why i decided to write this wonderful testimony of our i was cured, i recommend Dr ezomo to you all around the world,contact him on his Email dr.ezomorootandherbals@gmail.com or you can also reach him through his phone number +2347032052037 thanks dr.ezomo for helping me at this young age if you need help contact him an
OMG!!! I am so proud and happy to be out here sharing this remarkable, awesome and extraordinary review of your work Dr. Zaba. I just can’t believe this now my ex Husband is really back to me on his knees presenting a ruby rose begging me to take him back and he was feeling regretful and sorry for leaving me and for causing me pains after the divorce which occurred last year. And this whole miracle happened after i ordered an urgent 24hours Dr.Zaba powerful spell which he cast on me and my husband. Sir I am the happiest woman today in this whole wide world. Dr. Zaba you really did it..Yes.. Its a miracle and everlasting pleasure and cheerfulness for me and my family today.. I am so happy now and i dont know how much to convey my thankfulness and appreciation to you sir. And to the whole world, contact him if you need urgent help now because its guaranteed that he will help you. Email him Zaba24hoursspell@yahoo.com call +1 (978) 290-5206