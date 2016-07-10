RYSE Calls for Removal of School Officers Involved in Sex Scandal

RYSE Youth Center in Richmond is calling for the removal of two police officers from De Anza High School in Richmond after it was revealed that the two and three other officers allegedly had sex with an 18-year-old teenager who used to attend the school.

The Youth Center is demanding that the officers who work on school campuses be placed on leave while they are under investigation.

“Those who are trusted with protecting the most vulnerable in our community must behave in a manner that is above reproach,” according to a statement released by RYSE. “Therefore, it is unacceptable for these officers to remain part of the Youth Services Unit of (Richmond Police Department) and (West Contra Costa Unified School District.”

“We believe that they should be immediately removed from working with young people until an investigation is complete.”

The victim of sexual exploitation is the same woman who is at the center of the police rape scandal that has rocked the Oakland Police Department and extended to include officers in Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Of great concern is the fact that none of the Richmond school officers implicated in the widening sex-crime scandal have been place on leave.

“We’re distraught that despite the allegations the officers have not been swiftly removed from their positions working with young people,” according to RYSE’s statement.

“As an organization that prioritizes the safety and voice of youth, RYSE condemns anyone that abuses their power on the backs of young people.”

“It’s especially critical at this time that we listen to young people since they’re the experts on what they both need and want in order to feel safe in their schools and neighborhoods.”