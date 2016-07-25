Community Health Ambassadors Internship Program Students Graduate

Physicians Medical Forum (PMF) has announced that on June 22 a group of students completed the 2016 Community Health Ambassadors Internship Program (CHA), a six-week program that accepts students interested in becoming doctors or pharmacists.
The PMF seeks to expand pipeline and the number of African American/Black and minority students who want to become physicians,
Albert L. Brooks, M.D., president of PMF, stated that during the program, students explored a variety of primary care medical topics including diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, mental health and other healthcare disparities; received training and their American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR AED Card; and had opportunities to be mentored and network with doctors, medical and pharmacy students.
PMF receives funding from the California Wellness Foundation, Kaiser Foundation Hospital Fund for Community Benefit Programs at the East Bay Community Foundation, California Healthcare Foundation, the National Medical Fellowships, San Francisco Foundation and Wells Fargo.
“The Community Health Ambassadors Internship Program provided these incredible students, who will be first generation doctors in their families, a real-world snapshot of medicine and what it takes to become physicians or pharmacists,” said Stalfana Bello, M.P.A. executive director.
Said Kafi Hemphill, CHA Program Coordinator and UCSF Medical Student, “Historically, African American/Black and minority students have had extremely limited exposure or access to higher education in the field of medicine. This remains to be a startling truth, even today.”
