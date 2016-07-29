Oakland Groups Demand Uber Step Up to Support Diversity and Affordable Housing

Community meeting held Thursday at Greenlining in Oakland. Chairing the meeting were (L to R): PolicyLink Senior Fellow Joe Brooks, Post Publisher Paul Cobb and Greenlining President Orson Aguilar. Photo by Ken Epstein.

A community forum, hosted by the Oakland Post and Greenlining, met on Thursday to begin a discussion on how to ensure that Uber and other large tech companies step up to fulfill their social responsibility to provide community benefits, including affordable housing, support for nonprofits, and jobs for unemployed Oaklanders and the formerly incarcerated.

Speakers at the forum, attended by over 50 representatives of nonprofits and others community organizations, talked about how tech is a massive engine of wealth accumulation for a few at the expense of many.

Speakers emphasized the potential threats Uber’s move to Oakland may present to long-time Oakland residents and discussed solutions to combat them.