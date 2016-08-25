Diversity in California State Senate Matters

Forty Members currently serve in the California State Senate, and only two Senators are African-American. Both African-American State Senators are from Southern California.

The question is: does diversity still matter in 2016?

“It was my experience in the State Legislature that our government functions best when a variety of viewpoints are represented,” said former Assemblymember Sandré Swanson, who is running for the Senate.

“There are many communities, including African-American, that make valuable contributions to our great state, and it is important that they have a voice to ensure fairness in decisions regarding education, housing, healthcare, the environment and social justice,” said Swanson.

Northern California has not had an African-American representative since 1998, when Congresswoman Barbara Lee served in the State Senate.

Congresswoman Lee currently supports Sandré Swanson’s campaign to represent California’s 9th Senate District in Sacramento.

The 9th Senate District has one of the most diverse populations in California – 63 percent of the district are people of color, and 62 percent are registered Democrats.

The 9th District includes Oakland, Berkeley, Alameda, San Leandro, Piedmont, Emeryville, Albany, Kensington, Richmond, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, San Pablo, Tara Hills, Pinole, Hercules and Rodeo.

In addition to Congresswoman Lee, Swanson is endorsed by incumbent Senator Loni Hancock, Assemblymember Tony Thurmond and Assemblymember Rob Bonta.

Election day is November 8, 2016. For more information visit: www.sandreswanson.org