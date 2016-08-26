Uber Agrees to Meet Oakland Local Leaders After Community Pressure

After weeks of pressure from Oakland nonprofits and community organizations, Uber has agreed to set up a meeting with a small group of local leaders to discuss the possibility of providing community benefits to Oakland as the tech giant prepares to make the city its world headquarters.
“We are looking forward to meeting with representatives from Uber next week,” said Orson Aguilar, president of the Greenlining Institute.
“We’re hopeful that Uber wants to do the right thing for Oakland and that this will start a process of dialogue that will benefit all of Oakland,” he said.
Last month, dozens of local leaders met to dis- cuss how to ensure that Uber and other large tech companies step up to fulfill their social responsibility to provide community benefits, including affordable housing, support for nonprofits, and jobs for unemployed Oaklanders and the formerly incarcerated.
The initial meeting, sponsored by the Green- ling Institute and the Oakland Post Newspaper, was held in the offices of PolicyLink in downtown Oakland.
Then two weeks ago, an open letter signed by a number of community leaders was sent to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and published in the Oakland Post.
The letter asked for a meeting with Kalanick and a small group of the letter’s signatories to discuss how the global corporation can provide benefits to offset the negative impacts that it and other large tech companies are having on the economy and quality of life in Oakland.
I have worked closely with Oakland on a major project that deeply impacts an entire neighborhood community as well as extended educational communities. I’m having to be vigilant every day to ensure we do not become overly victimized.
What ever they promise, note it and keep that note. You will need to tell them. “On this date, you said this:..” and with this, you are more able to hold them to their promises.
This growth will bring prosperity, no doubt, but it is up to the residents and the citizens to ensure that this wealth does not come at too high of a price of the community. Not always, but often enough, it is big money verses the citizens.
The people you talk to are generally well meaning and are sincere in what they say. The people who don’t attend these meetings, those who are these peoples superiors are the true policy makers. Ensure you know the chain of command and know who they truly represent.
It will take work, but no one wants to be a victim while others profit madly.