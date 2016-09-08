Lend A Hand Hosts Backpack Giveaway for 11,000 Students

The Lend A Hand Foundation, now in its 19th year of giving, hosted a Stay In School/Backpack Giving Program kickoff earlier this month at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle in downtown Oakland.
Speakers were Oakland schools’ Supt. Antwan Wilson; School Boardmember Nina Senn; Barbara Williams Hardy, Oracle; Kevin O’Brien, UPS; Mike Hannigan, Give Something Back; Benito Delgado Olson, K to College, and David Silver of Mayor Libby Schaaf’s office.
The sponsors, which are providing 11,000 students, at 19 plus schools with backpacks and supplies, are: UPS, Give Something Back, Hands Helping Hands, Oracle, Alice Shaver Foundation, Safeway, Kaiser, PG&E, Fenton’s, Oakland Athletics, AC Transit, Target, Boxer & Gerson, Gloria Taylor, Hon. Nate Miley, Acosta, and Gray, Green, Shelby & Vaughn and the Office of Mayor Libby Schaaf.
School Boardmember Senn brought a student guest speaker from Fremont High School who talked about how important it is to have a backpack and supplies.
