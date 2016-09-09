From Oakland to Standing Rock: Native American Activists Back Struggle to Protect the Sacred

Dozens of community members gathered Wednesday evening at the Intertribal Friendship House in East Oakland for the opening of an art exhibit highlighting the ongoing struggle by Native American activists to halt the construction of an oil pipeline that could potentially threaten to contaminate the Missouri River.

Thousands of activists from dozens of different tribes across the country have gathered at the Standing Rock Spirit Camp in North Dakota to stop the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline, which would run just north of the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.



According to environmental activists, the pipeline could contaminate the drinking water for thousands of people living downstream of the Missouri River and would destroy sacred Sioux burial sites.



At Wednesday’s opening of the Oakland art exhibit, titled “Protect the Sacred,” indigenous artists came together to speak on Native American resiliency and the current struggles to protect water and land.



“For Native folks, water is its own deity, and there’s a way to respect it,” said Tomahawk GreyEyes, an artist who works at the Intertribal Friendship House and helped curate the exhibit.



“This exhibit is important because communities are beginning to understand the concept of protecting the sacred and this opens up conversations and builds solidarity,” he said.



Among the contributing artists present on Wednesday was Joey Montoya, founder of Urban Native Era, a media site and apparel store that seeks to spread awareness of native issues.