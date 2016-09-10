This week’s Post Salon, “Jobs AND African Americans,” will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle, 410 14th St. in Oakland.
The panelists and community discussion will focus on what Oaklanders are doing to fight displacement by struggling for African-Americans to obtain a fair share of the jobs in the city.
African Americans at present make up 28 percent of the city and have three times the unemployment rate of whites. Black people are only getting 5 percent of the hours on city- funded construction projects.
Speakers will discuss:
Winning decent paying warehouse jobs at the new Port of Oakland logistics project;
Ensuring city-funding of the job resource centers that are the major pipeline for jobs for many low income workers Working for Uber to institute a socially responsible jobs policy in Oakland.
Reinvigorating a city jobs policy that was passed in 2008 but not implemented.
Uniting to support the “Oakland Opportunity Challenge,” aimed at obtaining a fair portion of employment for African American residents in every workplace in every job category.
For more information, call (510) 287-8200.
https://clashrealmer.com
This is the website that can allow you to get the gta 5 money cheats online at http://gta5moneycheats.com online and in no time you can get the free money.
Hi everyone. I saw comments from people who already got their loan from Steve Mccclaren and then I decided to apply under their recommendations and just few hours ago I confirmed in my own personal bank account a total amount of $80,000 which I requested for. This is really a great news and I am advising everyone who needs real loan to apply through their email (steve.mccclaren309@gmail.com) I am happy now that i have gotten the loan I requested
Dear Sir,
you have a Long list in Internet for
‘noncollateral loan’ (ads from lender) –
but I can’t if find again.
Please give me the Website or Email how
I can reach directly These ads.
Thank you for your efforts
Lord Peter P.Kemmereit
It’s my pleasure to share my testimony with every One on This page, My Name is Courtney Anthony, am from the United State of America, i am now 50 years old, a Medical doctor in Canada, I married for about 23 years ago without any child then me and my husband go for an adoption of 2 kids male/female. I had tried everything with my medical experienceLast years but to no avail… Two months ago something wonderful and gracious happened to me, i came across this Spiritual Prophet of the Lord on the internet that promise to help me get pregnant with his prayer, which i totally disagree… How can i be pregnant looking my age, he ask me not to worry that with God all things are possible. That after the two days prayer has been completed, he told me what to do which i did, could you believe i miss my periodical time that same Month and i was pregnant. Today am now the happiest woman on Earth,, While am i testify to everyone on this page i know there are a lot of people that are in this kind of situation, some will decide to commit suicide. Please justcontact the great Spiritual Prophet for help, make him to understand that Courtney Anthony from USA directed you, his email holyspiritualprophet@hotmail.com
fb.me/holyspiritualprophet
KAMI SEKELUARGA TAK LUPA MENGUCAPKAN PUJI SYUKUR KEPADA ALLAH S,W,T
dan terima kasih banyak kepada AKI atas nomor togel.nya yang AKI
berikan 4D/ angka [] alhamdulillah ternyata itu benar2 tembus AKI.
dan alhamdulillah sekarang saya bisa melunasi semua utan2 saya yang
ada sama tetangga.dan juga BANK BRI dan bukan hanya itu AKI insya
allah saya akan coba untuk membuka usaha sendiri demi mencukupi
kebutuhan keluarga saya sehari-hari itu semua berkat bantuan AKI..
sekali lagi makasih banyak ya AKI… bagi saudara yang suka main togel
yang ingin merubah nasib seperti saya silahkan hubungi AKI ALIH,,di no (((_082 313 669 888_)))insya allah anda bisa seperti saya…menang togel 2750 JUTA , wassalam.
dijamin 100% jebol saya sudah buktikan…sendiri….
Apakah anda termasuk dalam kategori di bawah ini !!!!
1″Dikejar-kejar hutang
2″Selaluh kalah dalam bermain togel
3″Barang berharga anda udah habis terjual Buat judi togel
4″Anda udah kemana-mana tapi tidak menghasilkan solusi yg tepat
5″Udah banyak Dukun togel yang kamu tempati minta angka jitunya
tapi tidak ada satupun yang berhasil..
KLIK DISINI ANGKA TOGEL JITU 2D 3D 4D 5D 6D
Solusi yang tepat jangan anda putus asah… AKI ALIH akan membantu
anda semua dengan Angka ritual/GHOIB:
butuh angka togel 2D/ ,3D/, 4D/ 5D/ 6D/ SGP / HKG / MALAYSIA / TOTO
MAGNUM / dijamin
100% jebol
Apabila ada waktu
silahkan Hub: AKI ALIH DI NO: (((_082 313 669 888_)))
ANGKA RITUAL: TOTO/MAGNUM 4D/5D/6D/
ANGKA RITUAL: HONGKONG 2D/3D/4D/6D/
ANGKA RITUAL; KUDA LARI 2D/3D/4D/6D/
ANGKA RITUAL; SINGAPUR 2D/3D/4D/ 6D/
ANGKA RITUAL; TAIWAN,THAILAND
ANGKA RITUAL: SIDNEY 2D/3D/4D 6D/
Greetings to All Cancer Patients and Every one Reading this Testimony. I’m Mr Kyle J White Seagent at US Army. My Wife Was Diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer 2 Years Ago, I was So Frustrated Because I love my Wife so Much and I almost give up on my Job, Searching for Where to Get Cannabis oil to Cure my Wife, Because Chemotherapy only Prevent Cancer. I Was chatting on my Facebook one day when I met one Man Called Mr Rick Simpson and I sent him a Friend Request and he accepted the Request immediately and I was telling him about the Problem in my Family and he told me to order for his Hemp/Cannabis oil and He told me the Price and Delivery Produces and I paid, After the Payment the oil was sent to me within the next 48hours and my Wife Started treatment that same Day, Today I’m here to say that my Wife is Fully Heal and Healthy, is almost going to 6 months now I bought the oil, nothing like Cancer in my Wife Breast Again!!!! I’m Here to Return all the Glory to God and also to Mr Rick Simpson. God Bless You Rick for saving my Wife life. If You are a Cancer Patient, Epilepsy, Hiv, Diabetes or any other Disease? Just Email him now to place an order on the Oil. He is the True Cancer Protocol. Email: Ricksimpsonhempoilhealthcare@gmail.com . So I Direct You to Mr Rick today the Ultimate Cancer Protocol. Once more thanks Mr Rick I will join You to Eradicate Cancer and other Diseases on Earth. I Will always Remain Grateful to You Sir.