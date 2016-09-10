NAACP Hosts School Board Candidate Forum

The NAACP, in conjunction with Oakland Alliance of Black Educators, Elders of Oakland, Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce and Pastor Gerald Agee, will host a candidate forum Monday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Escuelita Elementary School at 1050 2nd Ave. in Oakland.

Robert L. Harris, Esq. will serve as moderator, and local talk show host Gloria Bailey-Ray will serve as mistress of ceremonies. for the event.

Candidates for four seats on the seven-member Oakland Unified School District Board of Education will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The forum is designed to educate voters about the candidates’ backgrounds, their views and provide an understanding of what they hope to accomplish if elected to the board.