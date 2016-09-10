NAACP Hosts School Board Candidate Forum

The NAACP, in conjunction with Oakland Alliance of Black Educators, Elders of Oakland, Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce and Pastor Gerald Agee, will host a candidate forum Monday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Escuelita Elementary School at 1050 2nd Ave. in Oakland.
Robert L. Harris, Esq. will serve as moderator, and local talk show host Gloria Bailey-Ray will serve as mistress of ceremonies. for the event.
Candidates for four seats on the seven-member Oakland Unified School District Board of Education will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The forum is designed to educate voters about the candidates’ backgrounds, their views and provide an understanding of what they hope to accomplish if elected to the board.
Assalamu alaikum warohmatullahi wabarokatu.
Mohon maaf sebelumnya bilah kata” saya tidak sopan / bekenan di hati anda. saya hanya ingin berbagi cerita siapa tau bermanfaat kepada anda bahwa saya ini seorang TKI dari Kuching (malaysia) dan secara tidak sengaja saya buka internet tentang info lowongan kerja dan saya melihat komentar Bpk Mukson yg dari singapore tentan MBAH WARONG yg telah membantu dia menjadi sukses dan akhirnya saya juga mencoba menghubungi beliau dan alhamdulillah beliau mau membantu saya untuk memberikan nomer togel sport toto 6D dr hasil meditasi ritual beliau. Singkat cerita dan alhamdulillah itu betul-betul terbukti tembus dan saya menang RM.577.000 Ringgit selama 3X putaran beliau membantu saya, saya tidak menyanka kalau saya sudah bisa sesukses ini dan ini semua berkat bantuan MBAH WARONG, saya yang dulunya bukan siapa-siapa bahkan saya juga selalu dihina orang dan alhamdulillah kini sekaran saya sudah punya segalanya,itu semua atas bantuan beliau.Saya sangat berterimakasih banyak kepada MBAH WARONG atas bantuan nomer togel Nya. Bagi anda yg butuh nomer togel mulai (3D/4D/5D/6D) jangan ragu atau maluh segera hubungi MBAH WARONG hanya punya satu no hendpone yaitu +6285241891313 insya allah beliau akan membantu anda seperti saya…
Am Success Puga from USA. I can’t believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all HERPES patient in the world i never believed that their could be any complete cure for HERPES or any cure for HERPES,i saw people’s testimony on blog sites of how DR Ekpiku prepare herbal cure and brought them back to life again. i had to try it too and you can,t believe that in just few weeks i started using it all my pains stop gradually and i had to leave without the HERPES DRUGS the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few months now i have not had any pain,delay in treatment leads to death. Here is his email:ekpikuspellhomeofgrace@hotmail.com or ekpikuspellhomeofgrace@gmail.com his WHATSAPP number is +2348073673757
DOCTOR Ekpiku CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. Hepatitis B
6. Parkinson
We have Quality Cannabis oil and medical marijuana for smokers, cancer cure, insomnia, back pain, to reduce stress and other illness.
We are selling our products at very negotiable and workable prices. Apart from our very magnificent prices, when you buy from us, you are assured of the highest quality and purity available in the market, with a guaranteed discreet courier shipping or a special 24 hours confidential overnight delivery of the product to your address. We respect and value your privacy and will not share your information with anyone.
We offer discreet and Reliable packaging and delivery. -Fast and reliable shipment, email:neistachemical@gmail.com
WEBSITE;neistachemical.cabanova.com
Assalamualaikum warohmatullahi wabarakatu…
Mohon ijin berbagi cerita kisah nyata yang benar-benar saya rasakan walaupun itu di larang agama tapi apa boleh buat kondisi sudah tidak memungkinkan… Saya hanya berbagi informasi siapa tau bermanfaat Jika anda butuh angka togel mulai 2D 3D 4D silahkan konsultasi dengan MBAH WIRANG… Duluhnya shi saya tidak percaya sama bantuan dari peramal togel tapi sekarang saya udah percaya karna saya sudah buktikan sendirii… Saya sangat berterima kasih atas bantuan ramalan angka togel ritualnya, Angka yang MBAH berikan kemaren 4D benar-benar tembus 100% dan alhamdulillah semua hutang piutang udah pada lunas… Siapa tau ada salah satu saudara lagi butuh angka togel silahkan hubungi MBAH WIRANG di nomor>>> 082-346-667-564 Kepercayaan itu adalah suatu keberhasilan dan saya udah rasakan…
All thanks goes to Dr. Koffi for providing me with cannabis oil here in the United State of America. I was diagnose with skin and prostrate cancer one year, and ever since then i have done a lot of Chemo and Radiation that have not help me, but only damaged my immune system and render me weak and helpless. I came across the cannabis oil and i have read about the oil a lot and saw the Post that Dr. Koffi could provide me with cannabis Oil here is the State for the procurement of this medication, to my surprise the medication was procured and delivered within 3 days and i have been on treatment for the past one months. Am now here to testify that am no longer a cancer patient. I have experience a total transformation in my life with Dr. Koffi cannabis oil service. It worked exactly as the he prescribed it. Thanks to Dr, Koffi for taking away sorrow in my life. For all cancer patients that lives in American region, Asia and Europe at large, go get your cannabis oil by contacting Dr. Koffi @ (Ultimatecancercure@yahoo.com)
DULUNYA AKU TIDAK PERCAYA SAMA BANTUAN DARI PERAMAL TOGEL,TAPI SEKARANG AKU SUDAH PERCAYA KARENA SAYA SUDA MEMBUKTIKA SENDIRI.KARNA ANGKA YG DIBERIKAN 4D BENAR2 TEMBUS 100% ALHAMBUHLILLAH DPT 450 JUTA.DAN SAYA SELAKU PEMAIN TOGEL,DAN KEPERCAYAAN ITU ADALAH SUATU KEMENANGAN DAN SAAT SKRAG SY TEMUKAN ORANG YG BISA MENGELUARKAN ANGKA2 GAIB YAITU MBAH KOKOH JIKA ANDA YAKIN DAN PERCAYA NAMANYA ANGKA GOIB ANDA BISA HUBUNGI LANSUNG MBAH KOKOH DI NOMOR INI 08234462448 SAYA SUDAH BUKTIKAN SENDIRI ANGKA GOIBNYA DEMIH ALLAH DEMI TUHAN.
saya IBU ENDANG/SURWANTO seorang TKI DI MALAYSIA
pengen pulang ke indonesia tapi gak ada ongkos
sempat saya putus asa apalagi dengan keadaan susah
gaji suami saya itupun buat makan sehari2. sedangkan hutang banyak
kebetulan suami saya buka-buka internet Dan mendapatkan
nomor MBAH KASSENG (0853-4288-2547) katanya bisa bantu orang melunasi hutang
melalui jalan TOGEL dan dengan keadaan susah, terpaksa saya
hubungi dan minta angka bocoran hongkong
angka yang di berikan waktu itu 4D
ternyata betul-betul tembus 100% alhamdulillah dapat 269.jt Oleh Karna itu saya posting no HP MBAH KASSENG ini supaya saudarah-saudara ku di indonesia maupun di luar negri yang sangat kesulitan masalah ekonomi (kesusahan) jangan anda putus asa. Karna jalan masih panjang yang penting anda tdk malu atau takut menghubungi MBAH KASSENG. Semua akan berubah Karna kesuksesan ada pada diri kita sendiri. Yakin dan percaya bahwa itu semua akan tercapai berkat bantuan dari mbah AMIN.
MBAH KASSENG
NO: 0853-4288-2547 / +6285-342-882-547
I will forever be thankful to the great spell caster DR KABAKA on how he miraculously re-united me and my husband, on the 5th on September 2016 me and my husband got into a serious argument and ever since i have been all alone, no matter what i dd or say to him he never answered me neither did he return back home, he went to one lady place where he was living with her, i have cried my eyes out but it didn’t settle anything. until i came to the wonderful testimony of DR KABAKA on his miracle work on peoples live i was intrigue and decided to give a test to it, and that was how i emailed him on his email and he replied me saying that i do not have to worry that when he is done casting a love spell for me my husband will return back to me and be begging me in 48hours and so was it, after he has done casting my spell on the second day my husband returned to me and promised never to repeat what he had done, today i am happy with my husband again. contact DR KABAKA on his email: KABAKAONLINESPELLS@GMAIL.COM
KAMI SEKELUARGA TAK LUPA MENGUCAPKAN PUJI SYUKUR KEPADA ALLAH S,W,T
dan terima kasih banyak kepada AKI atas nomor togel.nya yang AKI
berikan 4D/ angka [] alhamdulillah ternyata itu benar2 tembus AKI.
dan alhamdulillah sekarang saya bisa melunasi semua utan2 saya yang
ada sama tetangga.dan juga BANK BRI dan bukan hanya itu AKI insya
allah saya akan coba untuk membuka usaha sendiri demi mencukupi
kebutuhan keluarga saya sehari-hari itu semua berkat bantuan AKI..
sekali lagi makasih banyak ya AKI… bagi saudara yang suka main togel
yang ingin merubah nasib seperti saya silahkan hubungi AKI ALIH,,di no (((_082 313 669 888_)))insya allah anda bisa seperti saya…menang togel 2750 JUTA , wassalam.
dijamin 100% jebol saya sudah buktikan…sendiri….
Apakah anda termasuk dalam kategori di bawah ini !!!!
1″Dikejar-kejar hutang
2″Selaluh kalah dalam bermain togel
3″Barang berharga anda udah habis terjual Buat judi togel
4″Anda udah kemana-mana tapi tidak menghasilkan solusi yg tepat
5″Udah banyak Dukun togel yang kamu tempati minta angka jitunya
tapi tidak ada satupun yang berhasil..
KLIK DISINI ANGKA TOGEL JITU 2D 3D 4D 5D 6D
Solusi yang tepat jangan anda putus asah… AKI ALIH akan membantu
anda semua dengan Angka ritual/GHOIB:
butuh angka togel 2D/ ,3D/, 4D/ 5D/ 6D/ SGP / HKG / MALAYSIA / TOTO
MAGNUM / dijamin
100% jebol
Apabila ada waktu
silahkan Hub: AKI ALIH DI NO: (((_082 313 669 888_)))
ANGKA RITUAL: TOTO/MAGNUM 4D/5D/6D/
ANGKA RITUAL: HONGKONG 2D/3D/4D/6D/
ANGKA RITUAL; KUDA LARI 2D/3D/4D/6D/
ANGKA RITUAL; SINGAPUR 2D/3D/4D/ 6D/
ANGKA RITUAL; TAIWAN,THAILAND
ANGKA RITUAL: SIDNEY 2D/3D/4D 6D/
Greetings to All Cancer Patients and Every one Reading this Testimony. I’m Mr Kyle J White Seagent at US Army. My Wife Was Diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer 2 Years Ago, I was So Frustrated Because I love my Wife so Much and I almost give up on my Job, Searching for Where to Get Cannabis oil to Cure my Wife, Because Chemotherapy only Prevent Cancer. I Was chatting on my Facebook one day when I met one Man Called Mr Rick Simpson and I sent him a Friend Request and he accepted the Request immediately and I was telling him about the Problem in my Family and he told me to order for his Hemp/Cannabis oil and He told me the Price and Delivery Produces and I paid, After the Payment the oil was sent to me within the next 48hours and my Wife Started treatment that same Day, Today I’m here to say that my Wife is Fully Heal and Healthy, is almost going to 6 months now I bought the oil, nothing like Cancer in my Wife Breast Again!!!! I’m Here to Return all the Glory to God and also to Mr Rick Simpson. God Bless You Rick for saving my Wife life. If You are a Cancer Patient, Epilepsy, Hiv, Diabetes or any other Disease? Just Email him now to place an order on the Oil. He is the True Cancer Protocol. Email: Ricksimpsonhempoilhealthcare@gmail.com . So I Direct You to Mr Rick today the Ultimate Cancer Protocol. Once more thanks Mr Rick I will join You to Eradicate Cancer and other Diseases on Earth. I Will always Remain Grateful to You Sir.