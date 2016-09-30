The Bad Boy Family Reunion Stops In Oakland

Oakland, CA – Who needs an opening act when Puff Daddy is involved? Sean “Puffy” Combs, head honcho of Bay Boy Entertainment took us down memory lane. He brought many of the classic hits from the early 90’s. The Bad Boy Family Reunion tour was just that, a family affair.



A video montage of Puffy’s first interview on his rise to stardom from top A&R rep to a top Executive at Bay Boy Records. The video also featured classic videos over the years along with clips of Notorious B.I.G. Once the lights went out, Puffy rose from underneath the stage donned in all black with five big gold chains.

The famous producer always knew how to put on a show and tonight was no different when Ma$e, Faith, Lil Kim, Total, 112, The Lox, French Montana and a special guest took the stage. The sellout crowd rose to their feet when “Victory” video featuring Busta Rhymes came over the jumbotron.

Puffy followed with hits like “Bad Boy” and “I Get Money”. But when Ma$e came out to the top chart stopping hit “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” the crowd went crazy!!! Doing his favorite dance that he coined in many of his videos Ma$e kept the crowd going to his next hit “Been Around The World”.

112 came out after Ma$e and sung three of their top hits, “Peaches N Cream and Dance With Me” to name a few. It was almost like being back in 1996! Total now all grown up brought the fans to their feet. Oh the memories… “Kissing You” and “No One Else” were favorites among the crowd.

The Lox followed with a bevy of hip hop hits like “We Gon Make It”. While Carl Thomas slowed things down with a few of his ballads like “Emotional and ‘Wish”. But the first lady of Bad Boy had the crowd singing her songs before she opened he mouth. Faith Evans first album is still in my rotation.

Talk about crowd participation “You Used To Love Me” and “Soon As I Get Home” was sung acapella by the crowd while Faith sung backup. French Montana turned things up with an old classic “Ain’t Worried Bout Nothin” and his current hit “All The Way Up.” Miguel was the special guest and he didn’t disappoint singing his hit”Adore”.

Puffy grew his empire with talented artists all from New York. He gained his respect in the music industry as one of the best A&R reps learning the business behind Hip Hop guru Russell Simmons. Two decades of music and management, Puffy’s 24 years of hard work paid off. Which is why he wants to thank the fans with a 24-city tour.

Now he leaves his mark with the younger generation, which includes his two sons. Christian Combs debuted his new song while his brother Justin Combs joined him with various dance moves. Puffy watched with a smile before all of the artists joined him on stage to pay tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. An interview clip on how the East coast vs West coast rivalry started between him and the late Tupac Shakur appeared on the jumbotron.

Then came the finale, a series of songs to follow Biggie’s tribute. “Player’s Anthem” “All About The Benjamins” and “Mo Money Mo Problems”. Together the artists locked arms and sung ‘I’ll Be Missing You” and the crowd joined in. The Bad Boy Reunion Tour is was very entertaining, non-stop music, dancing and amazing vocals.