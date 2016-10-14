Oakland Coalition Calls for Planning Commission Accountability

Community members and activists from the Chinatown Coalition are calling for changes in how the City and Planning Commission make development decisions.
The group says all city development projects should be passed with signed benefit agreements between the community and developers, especially in historic and cultural districts like Chinatown.
“We have organized a diverse coalition to change the process of how planning is done in our town… and to force developers to work with the neighborhoods they are coming into to make a profit off the highest rental rates in the country,” coalition organizer Lailan Huen said at City Council last Tuesday.
Huen, who works with the Block By Block Organizing Network, and other members of the coalition have organized this year around four proposed housing projects near Chinatown. They have spoken at numerous Planning Commission meetings, often asking for more time to negotiate with developers over more affordable units and other community benefits agreements.
At last week’s City Council meeting, Councilmember Abel Guillén pulled an agenda item about one of these projects: developer Wood Partners’ 262-unit market-rate housing project at 226 13th Street, which was approved in June and later appealed by the City Council.
Members of the coalition on Oct. 4 appeared before City Council, and during open forum launched their public campaign for more equitable development.
“We need to have broader, more robust community engagement projects for any development,” said Alvina Wong, lead community organizer for the Asian Pacific Environmental Network.
In addition to a longer time frame for deeper community engagement between developers and the community, Wong said the coalition is advocating for changes in the Planning Commission appointment process.
Currently, the mayor recommends people to be on the Planning Commission, and City Council has the power to approve those nominations. But Wong said this process is a roadblock to the collaborative and representative development processes that the coalition wants to see in the community.
“There are no provisions on how the community gets to engage or make recommendations (for planning commissioner appointments),” said Wong. “We also know there isn’t much racial diversity or work diversity on the Planning Commission.” Members of the coalition have already begun working with council members on how they can bring about some of their ideas.
On the one hand, council members want to see communities benefit from development coming in. However, unless there is a change to the city’s charter, there are few ways to adjust the appointment process, Wong said.
“We shouldn’t have to fight separately for each project. We should work to adopt policies, like the local jobs policy that we successfully advanced at the CED Committee this week, which apply more broadly,” said Councilmember At-Large Rebecca Kaplan, who supports and has been working with the coalition.
The group is exploring other ideas, too, like finding ways for the Planning Commission to better represent different neighborhoods in Oakland.
“Many (planning) commissioners now are from the Rockridge area. They’re mostly white and work in the for-profit development sector,” Wong said.
The main concern, she said, is that historic neighborhoods like Chinatown, which don’t have explicit protections in Oakland, are given the time and resources they need to work with developers.
“This important coalition brings all issues to the table at once: displacement, real jobs for Oaklanders, and affordable home ownership,” Pamela Drake of the Block By Block Organizing Network said last Tuesday.
“We should not have to come here every time. We need the Planning Department to look at these issues broadly, and we need (City Council) to put that in place.”
My name is Vicky Hicks from USA My boyfriend and I were happy as far as I could tell and I never thought that we would break up. When his cousin died in a tragic car accident he went back to Canada for a week to be with his family. I could not go because I was in the middle of entertaining out of town clients for work. He did not seem to be upset that I could not go so I let him be. The next thing that I know, he reconnected with an old friend from high school that he had a crush on years ago and they started to have an affair! I had no clue what was going on until a month after he came back from Canada.He proceeded to see both her and I until I caught him testing her one night. I confronted him and he told me the truth about what happened. We broke up and went our separate ways. Neither of us fought for our relationship. I was angry and decided not to be upset about it and just keep it moving. Then after about a month of not speaking to him I became sad. I wanted him to tell me that he wanted to be with me and not her. I contacted Dr.OCUSODO for a love spell and he totally helped me! he was able to get him to miss me to where he wanted to get back together again. He had a lot of regrets and felt bad for not fighting to keep me and for cheating in general. He values our relationship so much more, now and we are together now! You can also get your lover back with the help of Dr. OCUSODO contact him through his email:drocusodospellcaster@gmail.com or drocusodospellcaster@yahoo.com his contact number +2348105578036.
During my time of difficulty and heartbreak i was able to find refuge in the hands of Dr.AZA through his act of spell casting that he was able to bring my lover back within 48 hours, my husband left me and the kids for another woman and he said to me that he just want to be alone for sometime and i was so depress by his words and action but not knowing he did it because of another woman. The first time i read an article about Dr.AZA i was wondering if all the things that i read about were true because a lot of people where testifying about his good work, But since i was desperate to get my lover back i had no choice than to contact him through these details whatsApp number 2348107155060 and via email: azaspellcaster@gmail.com And to my greatest surprise i was able to get a positive result that got me shocked because my lover called me within hours that i contacted Dr.AZA.
I am here to comment on my personal encounter with a spell caster that has help me to restore harmony to my relationship and marriage and also he has also given my life a new meaning. i want you all to know that priest manuka helped me restore peace in my marriage that was shattered was restored back and my husband is back to the house and taken full responsibility of the family and also he has been promoted at the office with the help of priest manuka words are simply not enough to say thank you. You are indeed a blessing to man kind priest manuka. if you wish to meet with this man and get your problem sovle his email is lovesolutiontemple1@gmail.com Mrs.barbara
During my time of difficulty and heartbreak i was able to find refuge in the hands of Dr.AZA through his act of spell casting that he was able to bring my lover back within 48 hours, my husband left me and the kids for another woman and he said to me that he just want to be alone for sometime and i was so depress by his words and action but not knowing he did it because of another woman. The first time i read an article about Dr.AZA i was wondering if all the things that i read about were true because a lot of people where testifying about his good work, But since i was desperate to get my lover back i had no choice than to contact him through these details whatsApp number +2348107155060 and via email: azaspellcaster@gmail.com And to my greatest surprise i was able to get a positive result that got me shocked because my lover called me within hours that i contacted Dr.AZA.
Hal yang tidak pernah terbayankan kini jadi kenyataan kepada keluargaku,,,kusus untuk AKI SANTOJOYO kami ucapkan banyak terimakasih yang sebesar-besarnya kepada aki. karena berkat bantuannya alhamdulillah keluarga kami bisa lepas dari hutang dan masalah, karena nomor “GAIB” untuk pasang togel, hasil ritual AKI SANTOJOYO memang benar-bener merubah nasib kami hanya sekejap,dan disitulah aku berkesempatan kumpulkan uang untuk buka usaha kembali,karena rumah juga sudah disita bank,,warung makan juga sudah bangkrut,,tapi itu semua aku masih tetap bertahan hidup dengan anak istriku,,walau cuma ngontrak tapi aku tetap bersabar dan akhirnya AKI SANTOJOYO lah yang bisa merubah nasib kami..maka dari itu AKI SANTOJOYO orang paling bersejarah di keluargaku…!!!jadi kepada teman-teman yang di lilit hutang dan ingin merubah nasib seperti saya silahkan hub AKI SANTOJOYO di nomor: 085211599919 atau silahkan KLIK DISINI dan dengan penuh harapan yakin dan percaya insya allah apa yang anda ingingkan pasti tercapai.
I can’t hide this great testimony that took place in my life, i will love everyone to know it and be partaker of it,that is why i want to share it to the whole world by placing this advert on classifieds adds. I am Christine by name, I live in Texas, USA. I want to thank Steve Wayne for his kindness upon my family life, I never knew that there is still a sincere and trustworthy lender like this on the internet and on earth. Just some days i was in search for a loan of $150,000.00 USD as I was running out of money for feeding, School fees, My business was really going out of capital and my rent because i am a single mother with 2 kids. I was scammed about $1500.00 USD and I decided not to involve myself in such business again. A Friend of mine introduced me to a loan agency due to my appearance and also my complains to her. I told her that I am not interested in any loan deal anymore,that i was scammed by some fake lenders on the internet,but she told me that there is still a sincere lender who she will recommend me to,and i will get the loan that i need, she gave me the details of this loan agency. I really put a trial and i am most grateful and lucky today, I was given a loan amount of $150,000.00 USD by this great loan agency called Steve Wayne Loan Company,managed by Mr Steve Wayne,If you are in need of a genuine, Sincere, durable and a trustworthy loan lender for financial assistance,and also you know you can be reliable and trusted, capable of paying back at the due / duration time of the funds, I will advise you to send your contact to them via emai(stevewayneloancompany440@gmail.com) and you will experience sincerity and honesty.God bless you all..Christine
Urgent Real Love Spell That Work Fast On How To Get Your Ex, Husband, Wife Back
My life became devastated when my husband sent me packing, after 8 years that we have been together. I was lost and helpless after trying so many ways to make my husband take me back. One day at work, i was absent minded not knowing that my boss was calling me, so he sat and asked me what its was all about i told him and he smiled and said that it was not a problem. I never understand what he meant by it wasn’t a problem getting my husband back, he said he used a spell to get his wife back when she left him for another man and now they are together till date and at first i was shocked hearing such thing from my boss. He gave me an email address of the great spell caster who helped him get his wife back, i never believed this would work but i had no choice that to get in contact with the spell caster which i did, and he requested for my information and that of my husband to enable him cast the spell and i sent him the details, but after two days, my mom called me that my husband came pleading that he wants me back, i never believed it because it was just like a dream and i had to rush down to my mothers place and to my greatest surprise, my husband was kneeling before me pleading for forgiveness that he wants me and the kid back home, then i gave Happy a call regarding sudden change of my husband and he made it clear to me that my husband will love me till the end of the world, that he will never leave my sight. Now me and my husband is back together again and has started doing pleasant things he hasn’t done before, he makes me happy and do what he is suppose to do as a man without nagging. Please if you need help of any kind, kindly contact Happy for help and you can reach him via email: happylovespell2@gmail.com you can also call him or add him on whats-app +2348133873774
We are so proud of City and Planning Commission. Your team works so hard and we are very happy to see your development.