

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf gave Zennie62.com this exclusive update on progress toward a new stadium for the Oakland Raiders just an hour ago from this vlog upload: “I’m very optimistic. We are continuing to have talks with the Lott Group and Fortress, and we are determined to work at a financial structure that is responsible to the taxpayers (I know I sound like a broken record). But the city is willing to finance appropriate public infrastructure improvements, which are substantial.”



Schaaf continued, “And then leverage the value of that land (which has very valuable development potential) to put together a structure which we believe demonstrates that we can build a new stadium, for the Raiders, in Oakland, where they belong, without inappropriate use of public funds. Schaaf continued “Now we recognize that timing is important. We have to demonstrate to the NFL that there is a viable solution in Oakland, so that they know that as they hear the request from Mark Davis to relocate into Las Vegas. We know that is going to happen, probably, at the beginning of the year. And that we do need to have at least nine (NFL) owners – nine owners – that believe Oakland deserves a chance to get something done with the Raiders.”

Schaaf continued, “We have a great team (put) together. This team has great relationships with the Raiders and the NFL. And even when I was there last year, the NFL definitely heard that Oakland is a great market for the NFL. This stadium location has the best access. The best location. The best transit service of any sports complex in America. Those are valuable things for the NFL, for football, and for the Raiders. So we are very hopeful that as we get to a structure with Fortress, that we will get some leverage with the NFL, and they will hear the great offering that Oakland has.”