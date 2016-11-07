The Carol Ann Read Breast Health Center announced the receipt of an anonymous gift of $4,000,000 to help with early breast detection, targeting African American women.

“The donation will be dedicated to improving early breast cancer detection, treatment and patient support services for women in the East Bay. This includes placing a high priority on breast cancer screening and treatment of African-American women who are estimated to be 40 percent more likely to die of breast cancer than Caucasian women according to the most recent statistics” said Jim Hickman, CEO of Better Health East Bay.

“This is a big hug and hope to women who feel alone on that long arduous path back to health. We’ve done a great job but we can do more, especially for African American Women that don’t have access.”

Cancer survivor, Antoinette Harris, a Susan Komen volunteer and survivor since 1997 diagnosed with stage 3 cancer said, “It continues to be a frightening journey even eighteen years later, and I had an excellent support system, excellent job, excellent health insurance and excellent friends, many don’t have that support.”

“1 in 8 man or woman has a chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime” according to Julie Petrini, CEO of Hospitals of Sutter Health Bay Area. “With the generosity of this donor we will extend more services to every woman in the East Bay. This includes Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland and Berkeley, Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, and Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.”

Rae Oglesby, known in the health community as “The Hope Dealer” with the Black Women’s Health Imperative said, “What this 4 million dollar means to Black women is access to 3-D mammograms which are critical for Black Women who have dense breast tissue. Having this technology will enable us to make diagnosis at earlier stages. This gift allows us to offer services to women even if their insurance doesn’t cover them.”

To further help more women, Better Health East Bay, a Sutter Health regional philanthropic foundation, has joined Susan G. Komen and Black Women’s Health Imperative to launch the East Bay Breast Cancer Fund, a community fund managed by Community Health Charities, to raise additional money to advance the goal of improving breast health for all women in the region. This collaboration aims to match the $4 million gift through corporate partnerships and employee workplace giving programs in the East Bay.

“We know breast cancer is a leading cause of death for Black, Asian and Hispanic women, and we are proud to be part of the East Bay Breast Cancer Fund, to ensure all women get screened starting at age 40 and receive high-quality treatment, which will save lives,” said Linda Goler Blount, president and CEO of the Black Women’s Health Imperative. “Together, we can help more women beat breast cancer so they can get back to the most important things in their lives.”