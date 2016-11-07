Charter Schools Association Sends Negative Attack Mailers in D-5 School Board Race

In the final days before Oaklanders go to the polls, the California Charter Schools Association (CCSA), funded by pro-charter school billionaires, is sending out negative mailers to voters’ homes.The “hit pieces” are attacking attorney Roseann Torres, the incumbent Oakland school board member who is running for reelection in District 5.
One of the mailers attacks Torres for being a defense lawyer, saying she is a “lawyer for child molesters.”
“Rosie does well as a lawyer, defending abusers, molesters and kidnappers,” the CCSA mailer said.
Another mailer said, “Rosie opposes affordable housing” for teachers. The actual school board discussion it references, which never resulted in a vote, was whether to build “tiny houses” for teachers on public property where a school was located. The proposal was opposed by many teachers.
A third mailer blasted Torres for going to conferences, where she represented Oakland on statewide and regional issues and accuses her of going on “travel junkets,” for which the school district paid about a total of about $11,000.
The campaign to unseat Torres is funded by the CCSA and Great Oakland (GO) Public Schools political action committee (PAC), an Oakland-based pro-charter school organization, which receives funding from the CCSA and donations from some of the same billionaires who are making independent expenditures for three Oakland school board candidates.
The negative mailers are attributed solely to the California Charter Schools Association Advocates and the CCSA Advocates’ Independent Expenditure Committee.
According to Richard Garcia , director of election communications of CCSA Advocates, “CCSA Advocates continually provides voters with pertinent information on candidates with respect to their history of civic service, work history, and standard of conduct. This is to allow voters the opportunity to learn in-depth the vision and plans of each candidate and their ability to carry out these goals based upon prior work product.
“In the case of Ms. Torres, information about her is public record and readily available to voters. We hope they will take time to review each candidate and their backgrounds, including their successes, and vote tomorrow,” he said.
GO is sending out positive mailers for newcomer Huber Trenado, a charter school teacher who the two organizations are backing for District 5 school board member.
Ash Solar, executive director of GO Public Schools Advocates, told the Post, “Our efforts have been focused on providing voters with information about how a candidate has performed or would perform in public office. The mail piece about Rosie Torres’s legal practice is outside of those boundaries and we are not comfortable with it.”
GO and CCSA together have spent over $550,000 on three candidates in the Oakland school board elections, including $212,000 to back Trenado.
Before the involvement of pro-charter school billionaires in local elections, many school board candidates ran for office in campaigns that cost under $5,000 or $6,000.
In a statement sent to the Post, Torres responded to the hit pieces.
“I get the honor of (working as a lawyer) representing mostly low-income Latino families with legal issues like custody/divorce, arrests of all kind, often profiling by police, as well as horrible car accidents because of someone’s negligence,” she said.
Torres said the flyers attacking her are “negligent and misleading, (and) the GO Public Schools Oakland Advocates’ candidate (has) messaged this hate to me personally at forums.”
Ismael Armendariz, an Oakland special education teacher and executive board member of the Oakland Education Association, says he has talked to a number of people who are concerned about the negative mailers.
“A lot of us in Oakland are not very happy about these mailers,” said Armendariz, who lives in District 5 and has been receiving the mailers at this home.
“Oakland is a very progressive city, and this goes against our values,” he said. “It goes against democracy when we get mailers against Rosie and others that are slanderous, that are nasty name calling. It’s not the way to engage in politics.”
The money is being spent by a small group of rich people to elect candidates who do not represent the interests of Oakland parents and the community, he said.
Trenado, in a statement to the Post, said he in no way endorsed the negative mailers attacking his opponent.
“I have intentionally run a positive, issues-based campaign focused on what I have to offer to the Oakland school board,” he said. “I have no knowledge or control over what independent committees that have endorsed me do, and legally I’m not supposed to.”
The CCSA, which funds school board and state legislative campaigns throughout the state, is backed by a number of billionaires including Eli Broad, who cofounded the homebuilding giant KB Homes and was also the owner of Sun Life Insurance, who donated over $1 million; Carrie Walton Penner (WalMart), who donated $1.2 million; Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO, who donated $1.7 million; and Doris Fisher, who donated over $5 million.
Earlier this year, during the June primaries, CCSA supported candidates won elections throughout California, including unseating Marlon McWilson, Alameda County Board of Education incumbent.
Los Angeles Unified School District Board President Steve Zimmer denounced the tactics used by the CCSA Advocates.
“This is no longer about choice. This is no longer about kids. It’s certainly not about civil rights,” Zimmer said. “It’s about deregulation. It’s about privatization.”
In response to Zimmer, Carlos Marquez, CCSA Advocates’ director of political affairs, said, “We obviously respectfully disagree with President Zimmer on his rhetoric and his characterization of our campaign.”
Marquez said his organization’s mission is to “advance the public good” and give every student in every ZIP code an opportunity to have a quality education.
At press time, the Post has not heard from the CCSA.
Thank you for your article. I found this useful.
Jeffrey A. Kriezelman,Defence attorney
I hate charter schools. They rob traditional public schools of the public funding they so desperately need.Charter schools cherry pick students and cause segregation. Charter schools do not operate with the same accountability that traditional public schools have. Charter schools refuse the children of the people who fund them through taxes. Why is that even legal? Charter schools pit students against profit. Profit always wins. Charter school do not serve the ‘whole’ student but instead serve only annual yearly progress and high stakes standardized testing. Charter schools have had rampant scandals and have high nepotism because they are not required to have the transparency that traditional public schools are required to have. Charter schools are financed by billionaires. Ask yourself why? They didn’t become billionaires from making bad business investments. Charter schools are about profit and have never been about education; that’s why billionaires fund them. My special needs kids attended a charter school. When I refused the state test, in the best interest of the health of my children; my children were asked to leave the school. I went to a second charter; they gladly enrolled my straight A students right up until they discovered they wouldn’t be taking the state test. The charter informed me they would be un-enrolling my children. Charter schools are about profit; children are secondary and disabled children are discretionary. Disabled students don’t usually help AYP and AYP supports a trumped up charter reputation. Truth be told, charters do NOT out perform traditional public schools. It’s a fallacy. My kids left the charter experiment and finished high school in a traditional public school which could better serve their needs. The charter lost two really bright students and also lost Spanish and Mandarin, and Latin classes. Art was also cancelled. They also lost their high school due to money mismanagement. Good riddance.
I have been an OUSD mom for 11 years. Rosie Torres has been a great partner with my son’s school. I also believe Mike Hutchinson is a good candidate.
I wrote Huber Trenado and other school board candidates whose email addresses were online recently and received responses from Rosie Torres, Jody London and Jumoke Hinton-Hodge. I appreciated that they are willing to engage with parents and that they took the time to answer me. I did not receive a response from Huber Trenado, which a reason he will not receive my vote.
My new question for Mr. Trenado, is why do you want to be on a board for a school system you do not currently teach in?
My legal name is Maricela Collins and I’d like to be called as such please. I am Huber’s sister and I do not come from privilege. At least I am honest enough to share/reveal my name and have a civil discussion. I am not a scared person hiding behind privilege and a coward names “OUSD Mom” I bet you have nothing to do with OUSD and represent privilege. Check that stuff please.
I am being very civil. It does not reflect well on your brother’s campaign for his sister to be name-calling his opponent. I am a mom of children in middle school and high school and spend about 10-20 hours a week volunteering for OUSD schools. Rosie has been very available to parents in her district and I have a lot of respect for her.
I’m not sure how I offended you, but I see I was right not to use my name given the harsh reply I received.
You first disrespected me by calling me out of my name and insinuating. I too am an OUSD working parent and it’s not like I’ve said anything about Rosie thats isn’t out there. Check this out: http://www.tcdefenselawyers.com/criminal-defense/child-molestation/
Is anything untrue? Check your facts.
I meant no disrespect. I thought it relevant to readers that you might be related. The full name came up on Google.
I think being a defense attorney is a very honorable profession. I’m sure you aren’t saying that people charged with a crime should not be defended.
What I really want to point out is, that this kind of angry name-calling will actually lose votes for your candidate rather than help. A lot of people will be turned off by it.
Defense lawyers have to defend everyone. That is the right of all citizens. I am sure that ternado is a great guy, but we must remember that affiliations are everything these days. By being involved with these dangerous organizations and billionaires, it sends a bad message. People of color and allies of people of color need to stand together against these union busting corporate minded individuals. Education is not an investment or a tax cut, it is a right. I would love to see more people with similar background to myself but not like this. Not from Bloomberg, Walmart, or Netflix.
When she is ABSENT from the school board, ROSIE is protecting CHILD SEXUAL PREDATORS. She is just in it for $ and fame NOT Oakland kids. I attended candidate forums and she was attacking MIke and Huber. Mike and Huber never attacked her back and took the high road. She is the queen of dirty politics and I’m disappointed the title headline isn’t “Child Molester Lawyer Turned School Board Member Unmasked:
Maricela Trenado Collins? You are related to her opponent, right? It’s hard to make the case this is not coming from his campaign given this comment.
Provide links to valid information where she allegedly represented alleged child sexual predators in court trials as a lawyer. I want to know all the facts and not just your alleged accusations that are no better than a biased opinion.
In the United States, due process, as spelled out by the U.S. Constitution and other laws on a state by state basis allows the accused to have a lawyer represent them.
This means sometimes the court appoints lawyers to defend alleged criminals who are not considered guilty until the trial in a court with a judge decides they are guilty.
In the U.S. all alleged criminals have the right to an attorney and if they can’t afford one, the court will appoint one.
Don’t be fooled that GO just campaigns positively to promote their endorsed candidates. Their super PAC paid $6,987 for a hit piece mailer against Chris Jackson on 10/26. The California Charter Schools Association super PAC has spent more than $23,000 attacking Rosie Torres.
I agree with Mike, Rosie is playing the public once again. Four years ago she was endorsed by GO Oakland, the group she despises now, she was OKAY with receiving money from millionaires. It seems a little ironic she is now attacking Huber for doing what she did 4 years ago. I actually got a chance to meet him and he may be young but he is smart and knows Oakland well. He was raised in Oakland. I raked Huber #1 and Mike #2. I think both Mike and Huber gave integrity and don’t defend child molesters!
Rosie is a FAKE! She has been LATE to 38 school board meetings. As a mother of an OUSD student I am appalled by her attendance record. I did not know she was a defender of CHILD MOLESTERS. I’m more disgusted that Oakland is fine with her being a defense lawyer for CHILD MOLESTERS and say she serves Oakland students. As a parent I do not want to elect a woman without morals, who defends sexual predators during the day and at night sits (or is ABSENT) at the school board. I voted for Huber Trenado because he is not a politician. He is a teacher from the community. He is an OUSD graduate and never attended any charter schools. Playing victim is getting old and does not fit you Rosie! Huber is the better choice.
I also voted for Huber Trenado. Rosie has been fooling Oakland by not being honest about her law practice. So does that mean that when Torres is MISSING school BOARD MEETINGS she is DEFENDING CHILD MOLESTERS? She is a disgrace.
Public defenders have to defend the public .
Not only do you fail to mention my campaign at all, you also fail to mention that the same groups that are attacking Rosie funded her election 4 years ago. I am the only candidate in district 5 who has never taken their money.
Not quite true, Mike. I have never taken their money either and am appalled at the amount of money spent in OUSD races. It’s especially appalling that most of it came from Michael Bloomberg. NY: do us a favor and keep your billionaires’ money out of our politics.