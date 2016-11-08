Voting Rights and the Reentry Community

A special event, “The Reentry Community and Voting Rights,” was held Wednesday evening at Oakland City Hall, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Oakland. Speakers were Arthur League, co-founder and board member of All of Us or None; Barbara Quintero, RAS, Substance Abuse Counselor Supervisor of Magnolia Women’s Recovery Program; and Pastor Jerald Simpkins, executive director of Men of Valor Academy.

“Before voter suppression affected everyone, it affected former and current prisoners. What can be, and often is, done to us as members of the reentry community will soon be done to the whole community,” said League.

All of Us or None fights for the rights of the formerly and currently incarcerated people and their families. The grassroots group initiated the Ban the Box campaign, which has been successful in jurisdictions across the country and gained the backing of President Obama.

“Fifty years ago people died for the right to vote,” said League. “People are dying today because they are not voting.”

“We are going to move people out of the margins,” he said. “Everybody should have the right to vote. We ask for your support to help to fight for that concept throughout the United States.”

League said All of Us or None is committed to a campaign over the next few years for the right to vote for everyone, including those who are currently incarcerated.

“Voter registration is not hard,” he said. “It’s about getting in the streets and doing stuff.”