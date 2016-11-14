Alameda County: $140 Million Health Grant Targets Needs of Homeless, “High Utilizers”

Alameda County Health Care Services Agency (HCSA) has been awarded more than $140 million by the California Department of Health Care Services for an ambitious and innovative program that aims to improve health outcomes for the homeless and other high utilizers of health care services while reducing avoidable costs.

Other jurisdictions in California also received grant funding. The program, known as AC Care Connect, focuses on people experiencing homelessness, people who are high utilizers of multiple systems, including emergency services, hospitalizations, and law enforcement, and people with complex conditions who need care coordination across multiple systems in order to obtain good treatment outcomes. An estimated 20,000 people will be touched by the program over five years.

“Everyone in the United States, rich or poor, has a hard time getting whole-person care,” says Kathleen Clanon, MD, HCSA’s Medical Director. “We treat people as though they were a collection of separate medical problems. Only the most fortunate and persistent patient is able to bring all the pieces together to form a coordinated treatment plan.”

“For people who, in addition to medical problems, are poor, mentally ill, or struggling with addiction, this challenge is often insurmountable.” Said Clanon. “As a result, they cycle through crises without getting better and frequently land on the street.”

By 2020, AC Care Connect will help some 20,000 Alameda County residents who face the toughest combination of physical, mental, behavioral, and social obstacles bring together the pieces of their treatment, keeping them out of emergency rooms and off the streets and breaking the cycle of expensive and ineffective piecemeal care, said Canon. The pilot program includes five core initiatives: organizing health care providers, housing, behavioral health, probation, and other systems to work together to better coordinate care; helping patients obtain housing; implementing technology to enable communications and coordination between providers by creating a “community health record”; training and process improvements to promote learning and improve results; and strengthening linkages to integrated health care, including primary care, substance use treatment, and behavioral health care.