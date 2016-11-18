Oakland Infrastructure Bond Delayed to Include Housing for the Homeless

The City Council was set Tuesday night to pass what seemed to be an uncontroversial law to enact the Measure KK Affordable Housing and Infrastructure Bond, which was approved by voters last week.
But the law hit a snag when councilmembers saw that city staff had failed to include wording in the law providing housing for homeless as a top priority for affordable housing in the $600 million bond.
As a result, councilmembers agreed to postpone the vote on the law to the next council meeting.
Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan said the council had voted at their last meeting to add housing for the homeless to the city’s top bond spending priorities.
“Our direction was to protect not only those who are at risk of being displaced, but we also directed (staff) to add assisting those who are already homeless,” said Kaplan.
Assistant City Administrator Claudia Cappio and Councilmember Annie Campbell Washington argued that it was not necessary to have specific language in the law prioritizing housing for the homeless, since the law already contained wording making housing for “very low income residents” a top priority.
“I don’t understand what you are trying to get accomplished that we can’t do already with the way it’s (currently) worded,” said Campbell Washington.
“It certainly appears to say that people who are already homeless are not a priority for funding. It could be misinterpreted,” Kaplan replied.
Speaking at the meeting, former West Oakland City Councilmember Nancy Nadel said, “I’m so frustrated because this is the third meeting I’ve come to to make those words” part of the city’s priorities.
“I’ve got 2,200 people living in tents around my neighborhood, and you haven’t funded anything for them,” Nadel said. “If you really want some of this money to go to homeless people, you have to say that.”
Added Councilmember Desley Brooks, “If those words aren’t in there, somebody could interpret” the law differently.
