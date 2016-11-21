Raiders Improve to 8-2 with Win Over Texans in Mexico

By Jeff Weisinger

The Oakland Raiders stand alone atop the AFC West after their 27-20 win over the Houston Texans on Monday night. It was the first time Monday Night Football traveled to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. It was the second-ever NFL game in Mexico since 2005 when the San Francisco 49ers played the Arizona Cardinals.



The Raiders pulled off the upset despite a few questionable calls and a decision by Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. The officials ruled Houston’s wideout DeAndre Hopkins out of bounds on what would have been the game’s opening touchdown. Then they denied Akeem Hunt a first down in the fourth quarter on a fourth-and-1 play, even though it appeared he got the ball past the first down marker on the replay.

O’Brien didn’t challenge Hopkins call in the first quarter. And he also bypassed a field goal opportunity to take the lead, going for it late in the fourth. Hunt was short for the first down with no timeouts left for the Texans. O’Brien challenged the call but the ruling on the field stood. Oakland took over and scored immediately.

Despite a slow start offensively, the Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were in the fourth quarter. He hit Jamize Olawale for a 75-yard touchdown to tie the game 20-20. Then Carr connected with Amari Cooper on the next drive for a 35-yard touchdown to put Oakland up 27-20 with just under five minutes to play.

The defense did the rest from there, forcing Houston to punt from their own 44-yard-line with 3:13 left. The Raiders offense closed out the game from there.

Oakland’s win claimed the top spot in the AFC West, putting them a full game above the 7-3 Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders also hold the top spot in the AFC, surpassing the New England Patriots for the No.1 spot.

Oakland hosts the defending NFC Champs, Carolina Panthers (4-6, 4th in NFC South) on Sunday (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).