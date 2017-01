Framework Deal Reached to Keep Raiders in Oakland, says Schaaf

Mayor Libby Schaaf has reached a framework with a group led by ex-NFL player Ronnie Lott to keep the Raiders in Oakland, according to NBC Bay Area.

According to Schaaf’s office, Schaaf will be meeting with representatives from the county and the city council in closed session over the next few days.

“The mayor said this a.m. there is a framework that that has been agreed upon and now in closed session today (county) and closed session on Nov. 29 (city council). Both bodies will review so we know if we can move forward,” the mayor’s office said.