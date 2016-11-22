Oakland Schools Supt. Antwan Wilson Resigns Mid-Year to Lead Washington, D.C. Schools

Ending months of rumors that he was applying for jobs at school districts around the country, Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) Superintendent Antwan Wilson announced this week that he is quitting after two-and-a-half years to take a position as chancellor of Washington, D.C. schools.

“I am writing with some bittersweet news,” Wilson wrote in a media announcement that was released Monday night. “My work with you, the talented educators of Oakland, has prepared me well for this new role.”

Wilson, 44, started out as a teacher in North Carolina. He eventually became an assistant superintendent in Denver, before taking the over the job as superintendent in Oakland in 2014.

He replaced Tony Smith, who also left for another job.

Wilson underwent leadership training at the Broad Academy, a training program for school superintendents – designed to transform education based on corporate business practices – funded by billionaire philanthropist and charter school champion Eli Broad.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday morning, School Board President James Harris said the board was sad to see Wilson leave.

“We wish our superintendent farewell and the best in Washington, (and) we stand here, not picking up the pieces but continuing the construction,” he said.

Wilson’s tenure in Oakland has been marked by conflict with parents, community groups and students over school privatization, the superintendent’s support for the expansion of charter schools and his close alliance with pro charter school organizations.

Community pressure forced his administration to drop plans to turn several district high schools into charters and modify or slow down plans to merge enrollment and other OUSD functions.

Harris blamed community dissension for perhaps contributing to Wilson’s decision to leave in the middle of the school year, while he was under contract.

“It is very difficult to sit in the fire of an urban district,” said Harris. “Community participation and community togetherness can easily defeat a (superintendent’s) tenure. When we fight, it makes it more difficult to move (forward).”

“Let this be a message to community: we do not have to be divided,” he continued. “We must continue to move forward together. In that togetherness, we find stability.”

Harris defended Supt. Wilson’s salary and benefit package, which at $400,000 made him the highest-paid K-12 employee in the Bay Area and the fourth highest in the state.

Harris said he would be willing to pay a superintendent even more than what Wilson was making. “We will pay what it takes to get a high power individual,” Harris said. “We are not a second-class city. We are a first class city.”

Harris said the board would meet next week to discuss hiring an interim superintendent and begin a search for a replacement. Wilson will continue in Oakland until February, he said, handling the transition, including working on the budget.

Harris also said he expected that Wilson’s team of central office staffers, many of whom had been brought in from other cities, would continue to work for OUSD.

Trish Gorham, president of the Oakland Education Association (OEA), said she did not blame Wilson for leaving Oakland during the middle of a school year “to move to greener pastures.”

However, she said, “Teachers who want to do the same thing are told their credentials will be suspended. They are held to their contracts.”

While some people are talking about Wilson’s achievements, Gorham said, “I cannot talk about the achievements of somebody who has only been here for two years. We are left with a lot of unfinished projects and unfulfilled promises.”

At the same time, she said, “We have had a growth in the numbers of administrators, which is quite unprecedented, and there have been very high salaries attached to those positions.”

According to salary information, in OUSD in 2014-2015, there were 42 employees who earned over $160,000 a year, wages and benefits.

The following year, in 2015-2016, over 90 employees earned $160,000 or above, a 114 percent increase.

In 2014-2015, only 10 employees earned over $200,000 salary and benefits, and the top total compensation in the district was $281,000, earned by legal advisor Jacqueline Minor.

In 2015-2016, 26 employees earned over $200,000, a 260 percent increase. The top compensation was $400,000, earned by Supt. Wilson.

Data for 2016-2017 was not yet available.