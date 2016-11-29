Oakland Raiders Owner Mark Davis can thank Oaklanders for a change in city law such that the City of Oakland and the County of Alameda are set to present a term sheet that includes an rare-in-the-NFL but not in sports 99-year-ground lease. (This news came on Monday evening from a well-placed public official who did not wish to be named and was originally reported at Zennie Abraham’s Zennie62.com and Zennie62 on YouTube.)On November 8th, Oakland voters passed into law Measure II,or, “A measure to increase the city’s maximum lease term from 66 years to 99 years”. The Oakland City Attorney wrote this analysis:
Oakland City Charter Section 1001 currently authorizes the City Council to lease real property “owned or controlled” by the City of Oakland in accordance with procedures the City Council establishes by ordinance, but limits the maximum time period of a lease to 66 years. “Real property” includes land and any buildings or other improvements on land. Real property “controlled” by the City includes property the City holds under a lease from a property owner or under a court order for possession.
This measure would amend the Charter to allow the City to lease real property that it owns or controls for a maximum period of 99 years.
The Oakland City Council placed this measure on the ballot. A “yes” vote for the measure supports the passage of the amendment; and a “no” vote opposes passage of the amendment. A majority vote (i.e., more than 50% of the votes cast) is required to pass the measure.
The measure passed 53.02 percent to 46.98 percent.
On Tuesday, November 29th, the Oakland City Council meets in closed session to vote on the term sheet, which Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf told this blogger she was “pleased” with last week.
While such lease terms are not uncommon, they aren’t common in the National Football League, and are normally used for federal land deals. The 99-year-long ground lease the Oakland Raiders and The Ronnie Lott Group are set to receive from the City of Oakland and the County of Alameda, have a number of advantages that can both lower the Raiders annual rent payments, and increase franchise value. This is because the lease payments can be stretched out far beyond the standard 20 to 30 year stadium lease.
Normally, this kind of arrangement is also done where an outright land sale may not be deemed the best course of action; it serves to, for all practical purposes, allow the Raiders to be the property owners and (I’m told) team with the developers on other projects on the land. Indeed, it’s very much like the stadium deal the Carolina Panthers enjoy.
According to the “Carolina Panthers Fact Sheet,” the Panthers deal looks like this: Bank of America Stadium is owned by the Carolina Panthers and sits on land leased by the City of Charlotte. The land is provided at a value of $60 million with the payments at $1/ per year for 99-years, and a parking deck and training facility.
So, the Oakland Raiders version of that deal will have a different land value (I’m told about $150 million) but the lease term of 99-years is the same and no new training facility. While this is a major part of the term sheet the Oakland City Council will review on Tuesday, it’s not the only part of it. I wasn’t given all of the other details.
What I can report is that the Mayor of Oakland’s happy with this, as are a number of elected officials. The way the term sheet is structured is such that the City of Oakland will pay most of the public cost over the County of Alameda, and that is because, as my source said, “the City will enjoy a large upside from this.”
So, in closing, here are the “knowns” that I’m at liberty to talk about as of this writing:
1. Stadium cost in the ball park of $1.363 billion
2. Land value around $150 million
3. Term sheet with 99-year-ground lease, thanks to Oakland voters.
4. Stadium size of between 55,000 and 65,000 with 8,000 parking spaces.
I’m also told the local labor unions are angling to play a positive role in the construction of the new Oakland Raiders NFL Stadium. I can’t be more specific than that, but believe me, I’d like to be. Overall, this news is exciting and the lease deal makes for an exciting project.
It also adds up to combining with the new stadium to provide the kind of increase in Oakland Raiders franchise value Mark Davis has wanted to realize for some time. This will easily catapult the team organization to at least $3.5 billion in value when the stadium is finished.
Stay tuned.
BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3 DAYS….It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world. I got to know about this BLANK ATM CARD when I was searching for job online about a month ago..It has really changed my life for good and now I can say I’m rich and I can never be poor again. The least money I get in a day with it is about $50,000.(fifty thousand U,S,D) Every now and then I keeping pumping money into my account. Though is illegal,there is no risk of being caught ,because it has been programmed in such a way that it is not traceable,it also has a technique that makes it impossible for the CCTVs to detect you..For details on how to get yours today, email the hackers on : (brownatmblankcard@gmail.com). Tell your loved once too, and start to live large. That’s the simple testimony of how my life changed for good,,,
Hello, I am Theresa Williams After being in relationship with Anderson for years, he broke up with me, I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I explained my problem to my friend and she suggested that I should rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no choice than to try it, I mailed the spell caster, and he told me there was no problem that everything will be okay before three days, that my ex will return to me before three days, he cast the spell and surprisingly in the second day, it was around 4pm. My ex called me, I was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was so sorry for everything that happened that he wanted me to return to him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him that was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem. email: (drogunduspellcaster@gmail.com) you can email him if you need his assistance in your relationship or any other Case.
1) Love Spells
2) Lost Love Spells
3) Divorce Spells
4) Marriage Spells
5) Binding Spell.
6) Breakup Spells
7) Banish a past Lover
8.) You want to be promoted in your office/ Lottery spell
9) want to satisfy your lover
Contact this great man if you are having any problem for a lasting solution
through (drogunduspellcaster@gmail.com)
Words are not enough to express my profound gratitude for the wonderful thing that Dr. Ovasaraki did for me.Hi
everybody,My name is Kesley Zachow from Brooks New York, USA, Life has not been easy for me and my family and I have been
trying to help out with my little salary which is not enough to pay my bills and that of my old parents. I have spent more
than 35000 dollars buying lottery tickets all to no avail. I was on the internet one day when I saw testimonies on how Dr.
Ovasaraki has helped many people to win big in lottery. After contacting Dr. Ovasaraki and I explained my condition to him
he cast a lottery spell fro me which made me win big, (66,000,000 dollars) All what he said and what he promised to do
really happened.I guess never believed in magic or spells because I thought they were mostly scam acts or tricksters until
I met him,everything changed,it exists but only in the right hands and with it everything is possible.I don’t know how to
pay him for this but I really hope I can do something important and special for him by telling the world on how I became
rich now with his magic lottery spell,I now have a house and a car of my own.He his good in love spell, get your ex back,
HIV spell, Pregnancy Spell And other spell if you are in need of any help contact him here ( dr_ovasaraki@yahoo.com ) or
whatsapp number +2349057779106
I have my ATM card already programmed to withdraw the maximum of $ 5,000 a day for a maximum of 84 days. I’m so happy with this because I got mine last week and I’ve used it to get $ 104,000. Mr Martins is giving the card just to help the poor and needy even though it is illegal but it is something nice and it is not like another scam pretending to have the ATM cards blank. And no one gets caught when using the card. I western union some money to him and to my greatest shock, the card was shipped to me in 18hrs.Get yours today ,just send an email to martinshackers22@gmail.com
Get the best celebration ever with our Blank ATM card and be a
Millionaire, There is no risk of being caught, because the card has
been programmed in such a way that it’s not traceable, it also has a
technique that makes it impossible for the CCTV to detect you and you
can only withdraw a total amount of $10,000.00 USD, Do anyone need one
of the Blank ATM Card, if yes contact my E-mail at:
blankatmcreditcard@hotmail.com or cell number(+177 3492-0473)in
Chicago……
NOTE: OUR CARDS WORKS IN ANY COUNTRY YOU FIND YOURSELF, DON’T MISS
THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY THAT WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOREVER.
There is no way Oak town can match anything sin city CAN offer!! See you in Mesquite, cause you won’t be able to get a Room in the city on game day!!
This is Randy I would to lobby & Larry for job will done
If Oakland has a garunteed stadium to build then build it for us the fans and the players as well if not shut the fuck up cuz uve had over a decade to do something so again if not shut the fuck up and let us move to Vegas the raiders were born in Oakland but we raiders are world wide and we have suffered all the hard times with em as well not jus Oakland fans i can garuntee there more die hard around the world then jus in Oakland New Mexico
Your picture looks like a cartoon. Vagas picture looks real. Who is the builder Acme?
Go Vegas Raiders!!!!!!!!
Oakland can not dream of building a stadium like Vegas can!
Don’t trust this piece of shit he’s a butthurt raider hater in disguise unreliable sorce
Raider Nation belongs in Oakland, Period!
#RaiderFan4Life! Albuquerque, NM.
No one cares how many times they hit enter idiot! That is so irrelevant. Thank you fornthe update! Amazing info.
Las Vegas Raiders.
You’re hitting enter 2x for a new paragraph. You only need to hit it once.
By hitting enter twice, you’re leaving big gaps between paragraphs when you really only need one space. It may not look like big gaps on your side, but to the person viewing the page, there are big gaps between paragraphs.
It’s not your fault. It’s your editor’s fault.
I’m a clerical worker.