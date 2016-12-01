The standard mainstream media view is that Nevada and Las Vegas, via the Southern Nevada Tourism and Infrastructure Committee, has been way ahead of Oakland in Oakland Raiders NFL stadium planning, even as this blogger (subscribe to Zennie62 on YouTube, visit Zennie62blog.com and the Oakland Post website) has argued that’s not true.
Now documents obtained publicly online (and missed by the mainstream media, or MSM) show that at least since January of 2016 with Oakland and Alameda County staffers, and since March of 2016 with Larry McNeil, the Oakland Raiders Vice President and stadium development specialist (having served in a similar capacity with the San Francisco 49ers), the NFL team has been in almost constant contact with Claudia Cappio, the Assistant City Administrator for the City of Oakland, and Oakland’s stadium point person, and toward the construction of a new stadium in Oakland.
What the documents show (and you can see them here, below) is that McNeil, Cappio, and Alameda County Consultant Pat Cashman, as well as representatives of BKF Engineers and Keiser Marston Economic Consultants, had exchanged emails regarding infrastructure planning, and for what was described as far back as December 17th, 2015, “Coliseum Development Concept – Raiders / A’s / Tech Campus with Shared Surface Parking.”
(While this news does not negate the Oakland Athletics interest in the Howard Terminal Site near Jack London Square, it does indicate that, as the MLB’s team executives have repeatedly said, they are considering all options.)
The emails also reveal that the Oakland Raiders and the City of Oakland have worked off infrastructure plans first put in place by now former Oakland City Administrator Fred Blackwell as far back as 2013. That was during the initial planning phase for ‘Coliseum City’, which planned around, and for, a new stadium for the Oakland Raiders.
There will be more posts on the details of this information, but what they show, in total, is that the Oakland Raiders have been working on simultaneously active dual tracks: one on Nevada Politics and with Sheldon Adelson and his Las Vegas Sands Company with respect to an NFL stadium there, and another in Oakland and with respect to a stadium planning process that’s at least by this blogger’s estimation two years ahead of where Vegas is.
Consider this: the documents also reveal emails of plans for the demolition of the Oakland Coliseum, as well as discussion of the cost for that and of the calculation of detailed costs like planning and impact fees related to the stadium project. Indeed, at one point, McNeil asked for help from Cappio in ‘putting the numbers into a spreadsheet’.
In total, and as you can see, McNeil’s communications with Cappio have been more than cordial, they have been very friendly. Keep in mind that this is not all of the copies of email communications – it stops September 21st, and with McNeil asking Cappio about what he believed was Ronnie Lott’s offer of $167.3 million for the Coliseum land, when it was really Egbert Perry’s Letter of Intent, separate from Lott. Perry is now out of the development picture, at least publicly.
In closing what this reveals is that much of the MSM has not worked to discover the real truth behind the work the Raiders have done to stay in Oakland, and only repeated what Oakland Raiders Owner Mark Davis told them. Meanwhile, some in the MSM have taken to personally attack this blogger, Zennie Abraham, for assessing that the Raiders were working on a stadium plan in Oakland. Mr. Davis words can now be seen as an obvious shield to mask what the Raiders were really working on. Why? One can only speculate that it has been to make sure Oakland actually works on a plan for a new Raiders stadium.
If that’s the case, then Mark Davis efforts have to be considered genius, if potentially dangerous with respect to his relationship with Oakland Raiders fans. In the end, Davis will get the state-of-the-art NFL stadium in Oakland he has desired to have for some time.
Stay tuned for more – read the document emails by clicking here.
Stay! People, take the time to contact the council members and supervisors via Facebook or Twitter today or tomorrow. Writing to the team owners helps too. Come on, yall!
If this is the case then Mark Davis needs to stay the course in Oakland. I have been a Raiders fan since 1970 and am from the east bay. The Raiders need to be where they are, and Mark you need to stop this temper tantrum. You can get it done in Oakland so do it and stop your BS
Oh yeah… just keep pleasuring yourself.